Not everyone would find it appetizing to eat fries and ice cream at the same time. Yet, it’s one of the many unorthodox food pairings that a good chunk of people would be on board with, especially those who enjoy the sweet-salty flavor combo. 

However, the same can’t be said for the following photos, which we collected from the Unusual Foods Facebook page. This online community gathers the heinous culinary crimes people committed, resulting in dishes that look unappealing, to say the least. 

Go ahead and scroll through, but do so at your own risk.

#1

Meat Ironing Board

Hand holding an iron with burnt residue pressing down on a large, raw ground meat surface unhealthy food concept.

Anon:

When you have an ironing board shaped slab of ground beef and half an hour until the dinner party.

Unusual Foods Report

    #2

    Just A Cup Of Rice, Not All The Packaging

    Overflowing rice cooker with spilled rice representing unhealthy food hazards affecting physical and mental health.

    Juri Nevalainen:

    That's enough rice for like two weeks or so.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #3

    Yup, I Just Did That... Chips And Nutella! Dont Knock It Till You Try It!

    Bag of thick crinkle-cut potato chips dipped in a jar of Nutella, illustrating unhealthy food choices harming physical and mental health.

    __jemma_dilemma__:

    Yes! Finally... I thought I was the only one who liked this. All the kids in my high school thought I was a freak, joke's on them because it tastes amazing.

    Unusual Foods , elisabethgreiser Report

    Sweet and salty doesn't seem quite so extreme as meat ironing board. Just sayin.

    There’s a method behind the madness when it comes to unusual food combinations. But ultimately, it’s all about finding the middle ground, according to Stephen Chavez, senior instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles. 

    “Things taste better when there’s balance, and certain tastes tend to complement each other,” said Chavez, whose guilty pleasure includes shellfish and vanilla.
    #4

    Very Balanced Brazilian Breakfast With All Nutrients

    Unhealthy food items including eggs, processed snacks, popcorn, and powder posing risks to physical and mental health.

    halfchewedcaramel:

    Your farts must smell terrific after eating this.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #5

    My Head Hurts For Seeing This

    Hershey’s white chocolate bar with ketchup sauce on top next to a bottle of Hunt’s ketchup on a tiled surface.

    Kristin Haldorson:

    As a mom of a child with autism and ketchup being his top tier food... I can tell u mine would do this 😆😆😆

    Unusual Foods Report

    The ketchup will wash off. The cookies & cream chocolate bar? Maybe it tasyes better with ketchup.

    #6

    Finally, Street Food

    Spaghetti discarded in a dirty pothole filled with murky water, illustrating unhealthy food waste and poor physical health risks.

    call_me_cookie:

    Someone stumbled on that pothole and the spaghetti fell out of their pockets, what's weird about that?

    Unusual Foods Report

    No problem with the spagetti. The fork now, thats not biodegradable.

    Cultural influences may also play a role, according to Chef Stephen. As he pointed out, Southeast Asian cuisine, for one, offers a unique combination of sweet, spicy, sour, and salty flavors. 

    Filipino cuisine is an excellent example, wherein certain dishes combine the savory and umami-rich soy sauce with the tangy and tarty flavors of calamansi, a tropical citrus fruit similar to a lime that is native to the country.
    #7

    Pizza With A Ready-Made Flavor

    Large baked dish with pasta, rice, beans, and salad on a crust, illustrating food nobody should eat for health.

    Tristan Miranda:

    Fold the whole thing and eat it like a taco 🤷‍♂️

    Unusual Foods Report

    #8

    When You Drop Your Food On The Ground And Need To Wash Off The Dirt

    Hand holding a sandwich under running faucet water, highlighting food nobody should eat for health concerns.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #9

    Makes Me Wonder What Carbonated Ice Cream Would Be Like

    Soda dispenser pouring Coca-Cola into a melting ice cream cone representing unhealthy food choices affecting physical and mental health.

    Cyric420:

    Does that look like dog vomit to anybody else?

    Unusual Foods , godofkratos3 Report

    You may not have heard of the pickle juice-whiskey combo, but it’s another weird pairing that has become popular among those with unique tastes. And according to sensory scientist and Rutgers University nutrition professor Paul Breslin, it actually makes sense. 

    "Salt is a very good suppressor of bitter tastes," he told Bon Appétit.
    #10

    I Would Eat Anything For Love, But I Won't Eat That

    Raw meat shaped like human feet with onion and cucumber pieces on a black tray, unhealthy food warning.

    WRONGTHINK ANNA:

    My mom makes feetloaf every Halloween.

    Unusual Foods , derJamesJackson Report

    I made hamburger hot dogs once for my grandkids. I didn't account for shrinkage, so they were smaller than I wanted. The kids still got a kick out of the "hot dogs" on the hot dog buns.

    #11

    American Fine Dining

    Block of instant noodles cooked inside a hot Cheetos snack bag, highlighting unhealthy food choices.

    AsymptoticAbyss:

    Thought they didn’t allow camera phones in prison.

    Unusual Foods , Hoodville_ Report

    #12

    This Is Literally What You Feed Raccoons

    Unusual food combination of hot dog, spaghetti, and colorful cereal illustrating food nobody should eat for health.

    Daniel Dunn:

    That's not a bad idea.

    Unusual Foods Report

    Raccoons are very open to new idea ideas gastronomically. I'm sure this would work for them.

    Some people take an analytical approach to food, like gastronomic scientist and Foodparing AI co-founder Bernard Lahousse. In a 2017 interview, he explained his methods that utilize the combination of taste and smell. 

    “It is estimated that 20% of a tasting experience comes from taste, whereas 80% comes from the smell or the aroma,” Lahousse explained.
    #13

    Must Be A British Thing

    Person squeezing mustard onto a watermelon slice highlighting risky food choices affecting physical and mental health.

    John Pace:

    Forget the mustard, at least try a ripe watermelon.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #14

    I Asked For A Boneless Pizza

    Pepperoni pizza slice with discarded chicken bones, illustrating unhealthy food choices affecting physical and mental health.

    Driftin Dan:

    I prefer boneless pizza personally.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #15

    Loafers

    Shoes made from bread and buns illustrating unusual food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    HotDrippingWax:

    Do you think I should get those in a 40 or with a 40?

    Unusual Foods Report

    One of the seemingly strange yet curiosity-inducing dishes that Lahousse and his team came up with is sweet potato ice cream with orange and lemongrass flan. Let that sink in for a second. And if you’re bold enough to give it a try, here is the full recipe and procedure. 
    #16

    Bean Cocktail

    Glass filled with beans and broth with onions and spices, a food nobody should eat for physical and mental health risks

    Unusual Foods Report

    #17

    Always Important To Have A Snack While On The Job

    Partially eaten banana placed on a table with dishes nearby, highlighting food nobody should eat for health.

    I_eat_small_birds:

    I have a friend who does this, so you don’t surprise me.

    Unusual Foods , Green-Inkling Report

    #18

    M&M Pizza

    Slice of pizza topped with colorful candy-coated chocolates, an example of food to avoid for physical and mental health.

    SpaceFanatic:

    This is the most delicious thing I’ve ever seen.

    Unusual Foods , gotanypain Report

    I knew someone who used to work in quality control at the M&M factory. He was fired for throwing out all the "w"s.

    We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. Are you a fan of strange food combinations? Have you tried anything that is comparable to the photos on this list? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #19

    Is That Even Legal?

    Bowl of food with sliced bananas and noodles, representing unhealthy food to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Sean Rainey:

    I'm calling the police.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #20

    Angry Birds Pizza

    Pepperoni pizza with olives and cheese arranged to resemble a cartoon face, representing unhealthy food to avoid.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #21

    I'd Eat That

    Fried frog legs garnished with herbs and sauce, representing food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    Frog legs! They really do taste like chicken. Mine were fried though.

    #22

    Thought It Was The 🕉️

    Slice of bread topped with chocolate spread and raw onion, an example of food nobody should eat for health reasons

    Unusual Foods Report

    #23

    I Said Martini Not Beanweenie

    Glass filled with baked beans and a sausage, topped with a small cocktail umbrella, illustrating unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #24

    Bri'ish Innit

    Glass container filled with baked beans used as a diffuser with wooden sticks on a wooden shelf, unhealthy food concept.

    David Iacob:

    Much better than the ones they have in Alabama.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #25

    Ah Yes The Mcdoggle

    Unhealthy fast food items including a hot dog and burger with condiments highlighting food to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #26

    Because Everything Needs To Have A Bacon Flavor Now

    Package of fluffy stuff bacon cotton candy with a cartoon pig, highlighting unhealthy food affecting physical and mental health.

    hobbes0405:

    Most disturbing part is the pig eating it. That's the same as human-flavored cotton candy for you and me.

    Unusual Foods , beaned_boy Report

    #27

    Cursed Burrito

    Hand holding a tortilla filled with Oreo cookies and ranch dressing, highlighting unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #28

    Steroid Free

    Bread shaped like a muscular bunny holding two sausages, representing food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    What's the difference between a rabbit lifting weights and a rabbit with a carrot in its ear? Ones a fit bunny, the other is a bit funny.

    #29

    Just Saying This Looks Fire Yum Munchies

    Chocolate donut sandwich with bacon, egg, and cheese on a paper plate with a knife, unhealthy food affecting physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #30

    How Could I Say No To This

    Plate with waffles topped with hot dogs and syrup next to a glass of milk, illustrating food to avoid for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #31

    That Looks Like Buddy The Elf Mixing Different Sugary Snacks To Go With Spaghetti!

    Unappetizing food combining candy and noodles, illustrating unhealthy food to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #32

    Luv Tuna Fijh!!.!

    Fish dish covered with colorful sauces and garnished with shrimp and pastry, representing foods to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #33

    Kebab

    Close-up of a brown, dense food item in a greasy paper bag, illustrating food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    That looks like what Melvin leaves in the yard when he goes out to do his business...🤮🤢😞

    #34

    What I See Anytime Shrimp Is Being Served

    Insect sushi on a black plate, showcasing unusual food choices affecting physical and mental health awareness.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #35

    My Gums Bleed Just Looking At This Treat

    Hand holding instant noodles spread with chocolate hazelnut spread, illustrating unhealthy food to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #36

    Is This Fusion Cuisine?

    Vintage hot dog warmer machine with several cooked fish inside, illustrating unhealthy food warnings for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #37

    Just Need 46,853 Of These

    Colorful burgers with toppings and fries, representing food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #38

    Dripping On The Fingers Is Unforgettable

    Soft serve ice cream cone being topped with ketchup, illustrating unhealthy food choices and poor mental health impact.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #39

    That's Way Too Spicy. I Didn't Order A Caesar

    Hand holding a cocktail glass with mayonnaise garnish next to a large jar of Hellmann's real mayonnaise, unhealthy food concept.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #40

    Coke Float ? Close Enough

    Can of soda with spilled mayonnaise on top and a torn mayonnaise packet on a wooden table, illustrating harmful food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #41

    Say “Parmesan”

    Hand holding Dettol soap being grated and used as a food topping, highlighting harmful foods for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #42

    Somebodyʼs On A Pickle Roll! Polish Sushi!

    Unusual food on a paper plate showing stuffed pickles, highlighting risky foods for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #43

    They Did It. They Gentrified Spam

    Limited edition pumpkin spice canned food on a wooden table, highlighting unhealthy food choices for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #44

    Spotted In England. Do People Really Eat This Ice Cream Flavor?

    Various ice cream flavors including strawberry, breast milk, and dark chocolate in a display case, unhealthy food options.

    felstas:

    I'll have some of that "stimulant" flavor in the back instead please.

    Unusual Foods , arbysguy Report

    #45

    Delicious Classic

    Jar of shredded meat labeled child shredded meat, an example of food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #46

    Banattery

    A banana with a Duracell battery embedded, symbolizing harmful food effects on physical and mental health concerns.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #47

    Gender Cake Does Seem To Be Returning Puberty These Days

    Round pink frosted cake with white icing and decorative hearts, an example of food nobody should eat for health reasons.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #48

    I Just Seen A Stall Selling Those At A Festival On The Weekend

    Twisted fried potato slices on sticks topped with cheese sauce and creamy dressing, unhealthy food to avoid for mental and physical health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    That's delicious??? Sliced cooked potatoes with cheese/sauce, yum!

    #49

    A Mcflurry And Fries In One Yes I'd Try That

    McDonald's fries topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, and colorful candy, a food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #50

    Sweet Yet Modest

    Hand holding ice cream sandwich with purple and white ice cream in a bun, example of food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #51

    You Got What You Asked For

    Large cheese pizza with only one pepperoni slice on a metal tray, illustrating unhealthy food nobody should eat.

    vinetwiner:

    Better than no pizza and eating an old pizza box.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #52

    Pepto Glizmal

    Pink hot dog inside a bun on a plate, illustrating food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #53

    ...Mud Cakes?

    Burnt food squares laid out on a tray, illustrating unhealthy food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #54

    I Thought It Was An Ashtray For A Sec. Please Name This Dish 'Ashtray'

    Bowl of unusual food combining soft-boiled eggs with ice cream cones in a savory broth, highlighting unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #55

    More "Oregano", Please!

    Hand grating dried food on a small green grater into a blue bowl, illustrating unhealthy food preparation.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #56

    Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me

    Packaged baby back ribs with salted caramel BBQ sauce displayed in a refrigerated grocery store section.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #57

    I'd Like To Have A Slice Out Of Curiosity

    Spaghetti-o jello mold topped with sliced hot dogs on a red and white checkered tablecloth, unusual food combination.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #58

    Gimme

    Deep-fried spicy coated cookies stacked with Oreo and Flamin' Hot Cheetos bags in the background, unhealthy food concept.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #59

    I Use Water

    Chips and orange soda in a plastic container on a wooden table showing unhealthy food choices for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #60

    When You Only Know 3.14

    Slice of empty pie crust on plate with spoon, example of food nobody should eat for physical and mental health risks

    Unusual Foods Report

    #61

    That's Just A Poutine

    Plate of fries with cheese curds and brown gravy, an unhealthy food that affects physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #62

    Oh My. Someone Baked A Tiny Dinosaur Baby In Their Bread

    Close-up of moldy bread with a small lizard embedded, highlighting food nobody should eat for physical and mental health risks.

    Mike Osborne:

    That's not unusual

    Unusual Foods Report

    #63

    It Doesn’t Look That Bad

    Pouring soda over cola-shaped candy pieces in a bowl, illustrating unhealthy food choices affecting physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #64

    Imagine Trying To Get The Smell Off Of Your Hands Afterwards... That's Going To Be Your Whole Day

    Steering wheel covered entirely with slices of pepperoni, illustrating unusual food nobody should eat risks.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #65

    No Ketchup?

    Hand holding an ice cream cone topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and two French fries against a red background, unhealthy food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #66

    That’s Nasty!

    Slice of pie with mustard drizzled on top and a yellow mustard bottle, illustrating food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #67

    Peanut Butter And Pickle Sandwich

    Peanut butter sandwich with pickles on whole grain bread, a food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #68

    Wang Korea Cheese Bong Fish Sausage, A Popular Korean Snack

    Packaged cheese-flavored fish sausage sticks on store shelf, an example of food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #69

    That Looks Depressing

    Package of processed pork burger next to a homemade pork sandwich with tomato, highlighting unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #70

    Worst Combo Ever

    Two slices of white bread, one topped with peanut butter and the other with colorful jelly beans, illustrating unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #71

    I’m Going With The Count Pastula

    Bowl of Swiss Miss macaroni and a mug of Kraft Easy Mac, highlighting unhealthy food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #72

    Not Like That But Corn Water Or Corn Milk Is Very Common In Asia

    KFC plastic cup filled with corn kernels and a red straw held by a gloved hand, highlighting unhealthy food choices.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #73

    I Thought This Was An Actual Hot Dog

    Hand holding a banana with ketchup in a hot dog bun on a white paper plate, illustrating unusual food combinations.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #74

    Ohhh Noooo

    Person pouring thick chocolate sauce over a plate of noodles, illustrating food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #75

    Ice Cubes Don't Belong In Cereal

    Bowl of colorful candy with ice cubes and a spoon, representing food nobody should eat for mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #76

    Average British Cuisine

    Waffle with beans and sauce on a plate, an example of food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #77

    Not Unusual

    Pickle crafted into a small crocodile shape placed on a sandwich illustrating unusual food nobody should eat.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #78

    McDonald's Buns Would Be Perfect For That

    Fast food dessert burger with soft serve ice cream, an example of food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #79

    Milk Straight From A Cow's Teat, As Nature Intended

    Chocolate cereal with milk being poured into a bowl, illustrating unhealthy food nobody should eat for mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #80

    Honestly? You Heat It Up A Bit With Some Butter And It's 🔥

    Canned B&M brown bread loaf next to its can, representing food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #81

    Oh! I Hope The Filling Is Mayonaisse, Whipped Cream, Chopped Baglona And Green Junk! 👌

    Ice cream sandwiches with nuts and herbs on wooden plates, representing food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #82

    I Do This With Extra Buttered Popcorn

    Bowl of crispy potato chips drizzled with chocolate sauce, highlighting unhealthy food to avoid for mental and physical health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #83

    LOL, What Would That Taste Like Between Corn And Beer? It's Crazy

    Street food cup with corn and spicy sauce dripping down the sides, highlighting unhealthy food choices for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #84

    Milk... Dogs

    Glass cup filled with milk and pieces of processed meat, an example of food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #85

    Dude Was So Hungry Couldn’t Wait For The Hot Water To Cool Down

    Instant noodles soaked in iced beverage, illustrating unhealthy foods to avoid for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #86

    Now Is That Ketchup Or Cocktail Sauce?

    Waffles topped with thick red sauce and a sprig of parsley, representing food nobody should eat for health reasons.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #87

    Guess This Could Work In An Emergency! 😂

    Electric heater used to cook processed sausages, illustrating unhealthy food choices affecting physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #88

    Tastebuds Of A Stray Cat

    Unusual food combination with pepperoni pizza topped with sardines, sliced hot dogs, and a large pickle on a paper plate.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #89

    Who Tf Puts Ketchup On A Pizza

    Slice of pizza topped with ketchup and blue toothpaste, illustrating food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #90

    Brian O'connor The Only Things That Belong In A Lobster Roll Are Lobster Meat And Butter

    Hand holding a bag of Lay’s New England Lobster Roll flavored chips, a food nobody should eat for health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #91

    Could Be Worse

    Lay's cherry blossom flavor potato chips bag, a food nobody should eat for physical and mental health.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #92

    Luv Shrenk!!

    Chocolate cake topped with chocolate sticks on a plate, featuring a Shrek character cutout in the background.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #93

    British Christmas Tree Ornaments Be Like

    Clear ornament filled with baked beans held in hand, illustrating unusual food from 93 food nobody should eat list.

    Unusual Foods Report

