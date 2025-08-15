93 Food Nobody Should Eat If They Value Their Physical And Mental Health (New Pics)
Not everyone would find it appetizing to eat fries and ice cream at the same time. Yet, it’s one of the many unorthodox food pairings that a good chunk of people would be on board with, especially those who enjoy the sweet-salty flavor combo.
However, the same can’t be said for the following photos, which we collected from the Unusual Foods Facebook page. This online community gathers the heinous culinary crimes people committed, resulting in dishes that look unappealing, to say the least.
Go ahead and scroll through, but do so at your own risk.
This post may include affiliate links.
Meat Ironing Board
Anon:
When you have an ironing board shaped slab of ground beef and half an hour until the dinner party.
Just A Cup Of Rice, Not All The Packaging
Juri Nevalainen:
That's enough rice for like two weeks or so.
Yup, I Just Did That... Chips And Nutella! Dont Knock It Till You Try It!
__jemma_dilemma__:
Yes! Finally... I thought I was the only one who liked this. All the kids in my high school thought I was a freak, joke's on them because it tastes amazing.
Sweet and salty doesn't seem quite so extreme as meat ironing board. Just sayin.
There’s a method behind the madness when it comes to unusual food combinations. But ultimately, it’s all about finding the middle ground, according to Stephen Chavez, senior instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles.
“Things taste better when there’s balance, and certain tastes tend to complement each other,” said Chavez, whose guilty pleasure includes shellfish and vanilla.
Very Balanced Brazilian Breakfast With All Nutrients
halfchewedcaramel:
Your farts must smell terrific after eating this.
What are the round things o the right? Some kind of meat tart?
My Head Hurts For Seeing This
Kristin Haldorson:
As a mom of a child with autism and ketchup being his top tier food... I can tell u mine would do this 😆😆😆
The ketchup will wash off. The cookies & cream chocolate bar? Maybe it tasyes better with ketchup.
Finally, Street Food
call_me_cookie:
Someone stumbled on that pothole and the spaghetti fell out of their pockets, what's weird about that?
No problem with the spagetti. The fork now, thats not biodegradable.
Cultural influences may also play a role, according to Chef Stephen. As he pointed out, Southeast Asian cuisine, for one, offers a unique combination of sweet, spicy, sour, and salty flavors.
Filipino cuisine is an excellent example, wherein certain dishes combine the savory and umami-rich soy sauce with the tangy and tarty flavors of calamansi, a tropical citrus fruit similar to a lime that is native to the country.
Pizza With A Ready-Made Flavor
Tristan Miranda:
Fold the whole thing and eat it like a taco 🤷♂️
When You Drop Your Food On The Ground And Need To Wash Off The Dirt
Makes Me Wonder What Carbonated Ice Cream Would Be Like
Cyric420:
Does that look like dog vomit to anybody else?
You may not have heard of the pickle juice-whiskey combo, but it’s another weird pairing that has become popular among those with unique tastes. And according to sensory scientist and Rutgers University nutrition professor Paul Breslin, it actually makes sense.
"Salt is a very good suppressor of bitter tastes," he told Bon Appétit.
I Would Eat Anything For Love, But I Won't Eat That
WRONGTHINK ANNA:
My mom makes feetloaf every Halloween.
I made hamburger hot dogs once for my grandkids. I didn't account for shrinkage, so they were smaller than I wanted. The kids still got a kick out of the "hot dogs" on the hot dog buns.
American Fine Dining
AsymptoticAbyss:
Thought they didn’t allow camera phones in prison.
This Is Literally What You Feed Raccoons
Daniel Dunn:
That's not a bad idea.
Raccoons are very open to new idea ideas gastronomically. I'm sure this would work for them.
Some people take an analytical approach to food, like gastronomic scientist and Foodparing AI co-founder Bernard Lahousse. In a 2017 interview, he explained his methods that utilize the combination of taste and smell.
“It is estimated that 20% of a tasting experience comes from taste, whereas 80% comes from the smell or the aroma,” Lahousse explained.
Must Be A British Thing
John Pace:
Forget the mustard, at least try a ripe watermelon.
I Asked For A Boneless Pizza
Driftin Dan:
I prefer boneless pizza personally.
Loafers
HotDrippingWax:
Do you think I should get those in a 40 or with a 40?
If you wear these would you be..... In pain?
One of the seemingly strange yet curiosity-inducing dishes that Lahousse and his team came up with is sweet potato ice cream with orange and lemongrass flan. Let that sink in for a second. And if you’re bold enough to give it a try, here is the full recipe and procedure.
Bean Cocktail
Always Important To Have A Snack While On The Job
I_eat_small_birds:
I have a friend who does this, so you don’t surprise me.
M&M Pizza
SpaceFanatic:
This is the most delicious thing I’ve ever seen.
I knew someone who used to work in quality control at the M&M factory. He was fired for throwing out all the "w"s.
We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. Are you a fan of strange food combinations? Have you tried anything that is comparable to the photos on this list? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Is That Even Legal?
Sean Rainey:
I'm calling the police.
Angry Birds Pizza
I'd Eat That
Frog legs! They really do taste like chicken. Mine were fried though.
Thought It Was The 🕉️
I Said Martini Not Beanweenie
Bri'ish Innit
David Iacob:
Much better than the ones they have in Alabama.
Ah Yes The Mcdoggle
Because Everything Needs To Have A Bacon Flavor Now
hobbes0405:
Most disturbing part is the pig eating it. That's the same as human-flavored cotton candy for you and me.
Ooh! Can I get some human flavoured cotton candy?
Cursed Burrito
Steroid Free
What's the difference between a rabbit lifting weights and a rabbit with a carrot in its ear? Ones a fit bunny, the other is a bit funny.
Just Saying This Looks Fire Yum Munchies
How Could I Say No To This
That Looks Like Buddy The Elf Mixing Different Sugary Snacks To Go With Spaghetti!
Luv Tuna Fijh!!.!
Kebab
That looks like what Melvin leaves in the yard when he goes out to do his business...🤮🤢😞
What I See Anytime Shrimp Is Being Served
My Gums Bleed Just Looking At This Treat
Is This Fusion Cuisine?
Just Need 46,853 Of These
Dripping On The Fingers Is Unforgettable
That's Way Too Spicy. I Didn't Order A Caesar
Coke Float ? Close Enough
Say “Parmesan”
Somebodyʼs On A Pickle Roll! Polish Sushi!
They Did It. They Gentrified Spam
Spotted In England. Do People Really Eat This Ice Cream Flavor?
felstas:
I'll have some of that "stimulant" flavor in the back instead please.
Delicious Classic
Banattery
Gender Cake Does Seem To Be Returning Puberty These Days
I Just Seen A Stall Selling Those At A Festival On The Weekend
That's delicious??? Sliced cooked potatoes with cheese/sauce, yum!
A Mcflurry And Fries In One Yes I'd Try That
Sweet Yet Modest
You Got What You Asked For
vinetwiner:
Better than no pizza and eating an old pizza box.
Pepto Glizmal
...Mud Cakes?
I Thought It Was An Ashtray For A Sec. Please Name This Dish 'Ashtray'
More "Oregano", Please!
Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me
I'd Like To Have A Slice Out Of Curiosity
Gimme
I Use Water
When You Only Know 3.14
That's Just A Poutine
Oh My. Someone Baked A Tiny Dinosaur Baby In Their Bread
Mike Osborne:
That's not unusual
It Doesn’t Look That Bad
Imagine Trying To Get The Smell Off Of Your Hands Afterwards... That's Going To Be Your Whole Day
No Ketchup?
That’s Nasty!
Peanut Butter And Pickle Sandwich
Wang Korea Cheese Bong Fish Sausage, A Popular Korean Snack
That Looks Depressing
Worst Combo Ever
I’m Going With The Count Pastula
Not Like That But Corn Water Or Corn Milk Is Very Common In Asia
I Thought This Was An Actual Hot Dog
Ohhh Noooo
Ice Cubes Don't Belong In Cereal
Average British Cuisine
Not Unusual
McDonald's Buns Would Be Perfect For That
Milk Straight From A Cow's Teat, As Nature Intended
Honestly? You Heat It Up A Bit With Some Butter And It's 🔥
Oh! I Hope The Filling Is Mayonaisse, Whipped Cream, Chopped Baglona And Green Junk! 👌
I Do This With Extra Buttered Popcorn
LOL, What Would That Taste Like Between Corn And Beer? It's Crazy
Milk... Dogs
Dude Was So Hungry Couldn’t Wait For The Hot Water To Cool Down
Now Is That Ketchup Or Cocktail Sauce?
Guess This Could Work In An Emergency! 😂
Tastebuds Of A Stray Cat
Who Tf Puts Ketchup On A Pizza
Brian O'connor The Only Things That Belong In A Lobster Roll Are Lobster Meat And Butter
Could Be Worse
Luv Shrenk!!
British Christmas Tree Ornaments Be Like
I always been against the death penalty, but in this case...I'll make an exception! A LOT of those individuals really deserved! 🤢
I always been against the death penalty, but in this case...I'll make an exception! A LOT of those individuals really deserved! 🤢