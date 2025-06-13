72 Buildings With Such Evil Auras They Could Be Supervillain Headquarters (New Pics)
If asked to picture a cozy home, most of us would probably have a few attributes in common, warm light, soft furniture, perhaps a fireplace. One would think that these attributes would also then feature in the minds of the people who design them. But, as it turns out, some architects really have their own agenda.
The aptly named “Evil Buildings” online group is dedicated to exactly that, man-made structures that really seem like they were intended to serve as a supervillain’s lair. So get comfortable as you look at these pointedly uncomfortable buildings, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs
It's The Lighting That Really Sells The Menace For Me
Pitch In Front Of A Wwii Bunker In Hamburg
Many of the buildings here share some common attributes, aged concrete slabs, industrial designs, imposing forms that, at a glance, seem like a place a supervillain would hide their superweapon. Even the name of this style, brutalism, conjures up a stark, harsh reality. As an architectural style and philosophy, it’s often misunderstood, but it presents a heavily human-centered solution to architecture in its emphasis on honesty, longevity, and community in ways that many other styles neglect.
Brutalist buildings reveal their concrete purpose and shape without hiding supports or relying on decorative facades. This honesty creates an unadorned relationship between form and function so that people can see how spaces engage with each other and what they are utilized for by simply observing the building itself.
Giant Soviet Abandoned Antenna
Qatar's Crescent Tower
German Observation Tower In Guernsey
Concrete's durability provides sustainability and long-term value. Its thermal mass can control indoor climates naturally, storing heat energy during the day and releasing it at night, with the potential for reducing dependency on mechanical heating and cooling. Minimal repairs are required over the course of decades because of the resilience of these buildings, making them resource-effective in their life cycle.
The Editing Makes This The Most Sinister Dairy Queen Ever
The Headquarters Of Caixa Geral De Depósitos (A Bank In Portugal)
Pagoda In Pa
The cheapness of this material is another feature, not a “bug.” While it might seem cold and uncomfortable, many “brutalists” would argue that homelessness is a lot worse. By using materials that are easy to transport and manufacture, cities can be transformed, slums removed and even working class families can get access to normal, livable amenities. Some architects are always more skilled than others, but that remains true no matter what style they embrace.
The Iron Fountain In Armenia
St. Louis Cathedral In The Fog. Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana
The majority of the Brutalist structures came as a result of the post-war needs and supported modular, flexible designs. Architecture that integrates the living area, play areas, and paths of circulation in one form was developed for real communities whose needs shift over time. Flexibility respects human lives and allows space to modify the use of space according to requirements.
Rheinturm In Germany, The Ultimate Villains Lair
Umeda Sky Building Osaka Japan
Brutalist buildings normally served a civic function, attempting to serve society in the guise of housing, town halls, and libraries. The strength, occasionally drama, of the buildings was intended to convey collective worth and institutional pride, rather than elitism. Such monumentality has the power to generate involvement and a common sense of identity rooted in place.
Nasa's Kennedy Space Center Before Hurricane Milton Hits
Looks Like A Villains Lair
Cathedral T-800
Despite appearances of coldness, the majority of Brutalist designs incorporated social interaction and access, with communal terraces, walkways, and in-house services included in the design. These elements were meant to provide opportunity for neighborly encounters and shared experience, mirroring the idea that buildings must facilitate human contact.
Sancaklar Mosque, Turkey
The Calvary Church In Nc
Abandoned Submarine Tunnel Of Former Yugoslavia
Interest has been revived in the practicality and genuineness of Brutalism over the last few years. Its straightforward structure and raw surfaces ignite contemporary reinterpretations, such as concrete furniture, sustainable reinterpretations which pair exposed material with plant life, and these reinterpretations are able to diminish urban tension while encouraging biodiversity, proving how the ideals of Brutalism remain valid.
Hallgrímskirkja Church In Iceland
Boston Government Service Center
Finally, Brutalism is not simply a matter of massive concrete forms. It is based on transparency, rendering construction honest and legible; resilience, designing to last and be low maintenance; functionality, shaping spaces according to actual human needs; civic purpose, elevating public institutions and a community focus, designing for public interaction. By prioritizing usefulness in real life over prettification, Brutalism can be a model for intentional, people-focused design instead of something obsolete.
Benito Mussolini’s Headquarters ”palazzo Braschi” In Rome 1934
Baby Tower, Fuzhou, China, Used To Abandon Unwanted Babies
The Evilest Of Evil Buildings
Hyatt Regency
“Church” Of Scientology - Kansas City, Mo
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
23m Lenin Monument
A Dystopian View From Halle, East Germany, 1975
Evil/Cyberpunk Looking Residential Skyscraper, Bangkok
Someone On The Street Photography Sub Mentioned You Guys, So I Thought I’d Post This Here Too
The (Ex) House Of The Soviets In Achinsk, Russia
Water Tower In Former Uthemann Ironworks
Keisuke Oka’s Arimaston Building, Tokyo
Brutalism In Berlin. A Building Cult
We Bones That Lie Here Wait For Yours
St. Nikolai Memorial Cathedral (Hamburg, De)
170 Years Old, Abandoned Steam Mill In Bucharest
Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago Il
He Is Watching You
Downtown Cleveland This Morning
I Think That Sign Is Warning Me
Mexico’s Military College Or Intergalactic Spaceport
Oakley Headquarters In Foothill Ranch, California
Egypt's New Parliament
Baghdad, Iraq. Ministry Of Interior During The Ba’ath Party Regime (1968-2003)
The Kyoto International Conference, Japan
The Zeppelinfield, The Building Adolf Hitler Made His Speeches From During The Annual Nuremberg Rallies From 1933-38
Mont-Saint-Michel, France
Battersea Power Station In London, England
Mexican Government Building Under Construction In Mexico City
Think I Found A Villains House On My Walk
The House My Mother Grew Up In. It Is Now A Theater In Dayton, Ohio
The Edifício Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil 1979
Pacific Design Center, Los Angeles
When A Building Is So Evil It Can Walk Away From The Scene Of It's Own Crime. -An Old Home In Norway
University Of Evil
Mormon Temple, California
The Times Square Building New Years Day, Rochester NY
Abandoned Soviet Ritual Castle In Tbilisi
Not Your Ordinary School Building You See Everyday, A Private Catholic University In Thailand
The National Library Of Belarus
The Octogon- Egyptian Equivalent To The Pentagon
Cemetery Of Laprida (I Think So Cause It Reminds Me Of Death And Suffering)
Castelgrande, In Bellinzona, Switzerland
This Old Factory
The Internationales Congress Centrum Berlin Looks Like A Base For The Galactic Empire
