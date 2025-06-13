ADVERTISEMENT

If asked to picture a cozy home, most of us would probably have a few attributes in common, warm light, soft furniture, perhaps a fireplace. One would think that these attributes would also then feature in the minds of the people who design them. But, as it turns out, some architects really have their own agenda.

The aptly named “Evil Buildings” online group is dedicated to exactly that, man-made structures that really seem like they were intended to serve as a supervillain’s lair. So get comfortable as you look at these pointedly uncomfortable buildings, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs

Tall industrial building with zigzagging metal staircase, emitting an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters in foggy weather.

swan001 Report

    #2

    It's The Lighting That Really Sells The Menace For Me

    Mysterious building with glowing orange light in fog, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    ceeman77 Report

    #3

    Pitch In Front Of A Wwii Bunker In Hamburg

    Large brutalist building with an ominous design overlooking a soccer field during a match, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Soren_Camus1905 Report

    Many of the buildings here share some common attributes, aged concrete slabs, industrial designs, imposing forms that, at a glance, seem like a place a supervillain would hide their superweapon. Even the name of this style, brutalism, conjures up a stark, harsh reality. As an architectural style and philosophy, it’s often misunderstood, but it presents a heavily human-centered solution to architecture in its emphasis on honesty, longevity, and community in ways that many other styles neglect.

    Brutalist buildings reveal their concrete purpose and shape without hiding supports or relying on decorative facades. This honesty creates an unadorned relationship between form and function so that people can see how spaces engage with each other and what they are utilized for by simply observing the building itself.
    #4

    Giant Soviet Abandoned Antenna

    Massive satellite dish tower among snow-covered trees, a building with an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    BuffaloBleus Report

    #5

    Qatar's Crescent Tower

    Futuristic building with a dark smoke plume, giving off an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Web-slinger01 Report

    #6

    German Observation Tower In Guernsey

    Brutalist building with glowing red lights at dusk, evoking an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Stratisssss Report

    Concrete's durability provides sustainability and long-term value. Its thermal mass can control indoor climates naturally, storing heat energy during the day and releasing it at night, with the potential for reducing dependency on mechanical heating and cooling. Minimal repairs are required over the course of decades because of the resilience of these buildings, making them resource-effective in their life cycle.

    #7

    The Editing Makes This The Most Sinister Dairy Queen Ever

    Dark ominous clouds swirl above a building, giving off an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters at night.

    AdmiralTwigs Report

    #8

    The Headquarters Of Caixa Geral De Depósitos (A Bank In Portugal)

    Ominous concrete building with sharp vertical lines under a green-tinted sky, exuding supervillain headquarters evil aura.

    Delicious_Moment2224 Report

    #9

    Pagoda In Pa

    A multi-tiered building outlined in red lights shrouded in mist, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Iccarys Report

    The cheapness of this material is another feature, not a “bug.” While it might seem cold and uncomfortable, many “brutalists” would argue that homelessness is a lot worse. By using materials that are easy to transport and manufacture, cities can be transformed, slums removed and even working class families can get access to normal, livable amenities. Some architects are always more skilled than others, but that remains true no matter what style they embrace.
    #10

    The Iron Fountain In Armenia

    Abstract dark metal structure in a barren landscape, resembling a building with an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #11

    St. Louis Cathedral In The Fog. Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana

    Gothic building with spires and a statue, shrouded in thick fog, giving an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    RedditHoss Report

    #12

    Evil Enough ?

    Industrial building glowing with red and blue lights at night, emitting smoke with an ominous supervillain headquarters vibe.

    AlterEgo057 Report

    The majority of the Brutalist structures came as a result of the post-war needs and supported modular, flexible designs. Architecture that integrates the living area, play areas, and paths of circulation in one form was developed for real communities whose needs shift over time. Flexibility respects human lives and allows space to modify the use of space according to requirements.

    #13

    Rheinturm In Germany, The Ultimate Villains Lair

    Tower building illuminated at night with beams of light radiating, evoking an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    According_South_2500 Report

    #14

    Umeda Sky Building Osaka Japan

    Night view of a towering building with eerie lighting and futuristic design, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    videochopper Report

    #15

    Temple Of Pestilence

    Abandoned building with an evil aura reflected in water near animal skeleton in a creepy, isolated landscape.

    alexisonfire04 Report

    Brutalist buildings normally served a civic function, attempting to serve society in the guise of housing, town halls, and libraries. The strength, occasionally drama, of the buildings was intended to convey collective worth and institutional pride, rather than elitism. Such monumentality has the power to generate involvement and a common sense of identity rooted in place.

    #16

    Nasa's Kennedy Space Center Before Hurricane Milton Hits

    Large NASA building under dark stormy clouds, appearing ominous with an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    CrispyMiner Report

    #17

    Looks Like A Villains Lair

    Dark futuristic building interior with angular walls and empty chairs, evoking evil auras like a supervillain headquarters.

    tatincasco Report

    #18

    Cathedral T-800

    Gothic building under renovation with scaffolding and pipes, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    longwaytotokyo Report

    Despite appearances of coldness, the majority of Brutalist designs incorporated social interaction and access, with communal terraces, walkways, and in-house services included in the design. These elements were meant to provide opportunity for neighborly encounters and shared experience, mirroring the idea that buildings must facilitate human contact.
    #19

    Sancaklar Mosque, Turkey

    Minimalist concrete interior with angular walls and curved ceiling, evoking evil auras of supervillain headquarters design.

    Karnakite Report

    #20

    The Calvary Church In Nc

    Modern building with sharp, angular windows and reflective glass, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    toastyavocadoes Report

    #21

    Abandoned Submarine Tunnel Of Former Yugoslavia

    View looking up at dark concrete buildings with hanging cages of shoes, evoking evil aura supervillain headquarters vibe.

    BWT_Urbex Report

    Interest has been revived in the practicality and genuineness of Brutalism over the last few years. Its straightforward structure and raw surfaces ignite contemporary reinterpretations, such as concrete furniture, sustainable reinterpretations which pair exposed material with plant life, and these reinterpretations are able to diminish urban tension while encouraging biodiversity, proving how the ideals of Brutalism remain valid.

    #22

    Bizarre Towers In Korea

    Futuristic twin towers with an eerie design and glowing lights, resembling buildings with evil auras and supervillain headquarters.

    send420nudes Report

    #23

    Hallgrímskirkja Church In Iceland

    Massive ominous building with a dark aura in a snowstorm, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Salamantor Report

    Hallgrímskirkja, translates to Church of Hallgrímur, so the word church up above is redundant.

    #24

    Boston Government Service Center

    Brutalist building with ominous concrete architecture resembling a supervillain headquarters with evil auras and dark design.

    Opp-Contr Report

    Finally, Brutalism is not simply a matter of massive concrete forms. It is based on transparency, rendering construction honest and legible; resilience, designing to last and be low maintenance; functionality, shaping spaces according to actual human needs; civic purpose, elevating public institutions and a community focus, designing for public interaction. By prioritizing usefulness in real life over prettification, Brutalism can be a model for intentional, people-focused design instead of something obsolete.

    #25

    Benito Mussolini’s Headquarters ”palazzo Braschi” In Rome 1934

    Large eerie face installation on building facade covered with repeated SI letters, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Some-Entertainment83 Report

    #26

    Baby Tower, Fuzhou, China, Used To Abandon Unwanted Babies

    Ancient stone building with layered structure surrounded by overgrown vegetation, evoking supervillain headquarters aura.

    dreamsofcalamity Report

    #27

    The Evilest Of Evil Buildings

    Large industrial building with tall smokestacks by water, radiating supervillain headquarters evil aura and ominous atmosphere.

    LaPelleACheni Report

    #28

    Hyatt Regency

    A brutalist building with sharp angles and a sinister design, radiating evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    that_nerdy_viking Report

    #29

    “Church” Of Scientology - Kansas City, Mo

    Church of Scientology building lit at night, exuding an eerie vibe fitting a supervillain headquarters with an evil aura.

    Dazzling-Republic Report

    #30

    The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

    Man standing in front of a towering building with an evil aura, resembling a supervillain headquarters at night in Tokyo.

    BaileyJams Report

    #31

    23m Lenin Monument

    Massive statue towering over gloomy Soviet-era buildings with a dark, evil aura resembling a supervillain headquarters.

    quick_justice Report

    #32

    Beijing Data Building

    Massive gray building with dark lines, exuding an evil aura, resembling a supervillain headquarters in an urban setting.

    Mooman439 Report

    #33

    A Dystopian View From Halle, East Germany, 1975

    Large brutalist buildings with cold, uniform architecture evoke supervillain headquarters vibes in a stark, snowy urban scene.

    PositiveNo6473 Report

    #34

    Evil/Cyberpunk Looking Residential Skyscraper, Bangkok

    Dark city street at night with a towering building emanating an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Beneficial-Arugula54 Report

    #35

    Someone On The Street Photography Sub Mentioned You Guys, So I Thought I’d Post This Here Too

    Dark, ominous building with narrow windows and a tower, radiating an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Present_Form_2 Report

    #36

    The (Ex) House Of The Soviets In Achinsk, Russia

    Eerie cold concrete building with many windows and a statue nearby, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Opp-Contr Report

    #37

    Water Tower In Former Uthemann Ironworks

    Abandoned tower with a broken roof and cracked walls, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters in gloomy surroundings.

    Opp-Contr Report

    #38

    Keisuke Oka’s Arimaston Building, Tokyo

    Dark, ominous building with jagged concrete structures and broken windows, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #39

    Brutalism In Berlin. A Building Cult

    Dark brutalist building with angular design and pipes, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    BenjaminAlanWake28 Report

    #40

    We Bones That Lie Here Wait For Yours

    Marble entrance and dark hallway in a building with an evil aura resembling a supervillain headquarters atmosphere

    GreatRolmops Report

    #41

    St. Nikolai Memorial Cathedral (Hamburg, De)

    Dark gothic building towering into fog, with an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters in a gloomy atmosphere.

    HyperActive1DUK Report

    #42

    170 Years Old, Abandoned Steam Mill In Bucharest

    Massive brick building with ominous architecture and narrow windows, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Urbanexploration2021 Report

    #43

    Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago Il

    Tall building with an eerie glow and fog creating a supervillain headquarters vibe at a dimly lit train station.

    Alval57 Report

    #44

    He Is Watching You

    Dark eerie buildings with ominous lighting shrouded in fog, exuding an evil aura like supervillain headquarters at night.

    According_South_2500 Report

    #45

    Downtown Cleveland This Morning

    Dark urban street at night with old buildings and a glowing tower reflected in a large puddle, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    MadeMeStopLurking Report

    #46

    I Think That Sign Is Warning Me

    Foggy night scene with eerie red lighting near a building, featuring signs for Area 51 and a dead end road.

    CaptnZacSparrow Report

    #47

    Mexico’s Military College Or Intergalactic Spaceport

    A large modern building with bold geometric patterns, viewed from a platform where officials observe a massive uniformed crowd.

    tbw875 Report

    #48

    Oakley Headquarters In Foothill Ranch, California

    Futuristic building with an ominous design and dark gray structures, fitting the supervillain headquarters evil aura theme.

    SousVideDiaper Report

    Egypt's New Parliament

    Massive ominous building with a dome and towering structures, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #50

    Baghdad, Iraq. Ministry Of Interior During The Ba’ath Party Regime (1968-2003)

    Brutalist building with an imposing, eerie design that gives off a supervillain headquarters vibe under clear skies.

    SammieAmry Report

    #51

    The Kyoto International Conference, Japan

    Brutalist concrete buildings with sharp angles near water, evoking an evil aura like supervillain headquarters.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #52

    The Zeppelinfield, The Building Adolf Hitler Made His Speeches From During The Annual Nuremberg Rallies From 1933-38

    Massive stone building with steep steps and an eerie atmosphere reminiscent of supervillain headquarters architecture.

    Environmental-Fig838 Report

    #53

    Mont-Saint-Michel, France

    Massive building with an ominous silhouette looms over a pasture with grazing animals, evoking supervillain headquarters vibes.

    Wimpy_Rock19 Report

    #54

    Battersea Power Station In London, England

    Dark industrial building with tall smokestacks emitting smoke, exuding evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Dominique_toxic Report

    #55

    Mexican Government Building Under Construction In Mexico City

    Aerial view of an urban construction site with a large building having an eerie design fitting supervillain headquarters.

    Spascucci Report

    #56

    Think I Found A Villains House On My Walk

    Concrete building with sharp angles and dark windows, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters exterior.

    Novel-Adeptness-4603 Report

    #57

    The House My Mother Grew Up In. It Is Now A Theater In Dayton, Ohio

    Stone building with a tall tower and gothic style, giving off supervillain headquarters evil aura vibes.

    sgtpepperslaststand Report

    #58

    The Edifício Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil 1979

    Dark, imposing building with sharp angles and textured facade, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters in a cityscape.

    K33P4D Report

    #59

    Pacific Design Center, Los Angeles

    Angular red and black building with an imposing shape, exuding a supervillain headquarters evil aura under clear blue sky.

    i_post_gibberish Report

    #60

    When A Building Is So Evil It Can Walk Away From The Scene Of It's Own Crime. -An Old Home In Norway

    Dark wooden building elevated on thick tree roots, surrounded by bare trees, with an eerie and sinister supervillain headquarters vibe.

    Sure_Elk_5640 Report

    #61

    University Of Evil

    Historic building glowing red at night with dark trees, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    SolarLunix_ Report

    #62

    Mormon Temple, California

    Gothic building under renovation with scaffolding, featuring sharp spires and an eerie atmosphere fitting supervillain headquarters.

    di_law Report

    #63

    The Times Square Building New Years Day, Rochester NY

    Gothic style building with glowing lights on top creating an evil aura, resembling a supervillain headquarters at dusk.

    SG_Moto Report

    #64

    Abandoned Soviet Ritual Castle In Tbilisi

    Futuristic building with an ominous design, resembling a supervillain headquarters with an evil aura under a blue sky.

    23vector23 Report

    #65

    Not Your Ordinary School Building You See Everyday, A Private Catholic University In Thailand

    Tall imposing building with gothic architecture and columns under a cloudy sky, evoking supervillain headquarters aura.

    Beneficial-Arugula54 Report

    #66

    The National Library Of Belarus

    Futuristic building with an eerie design and dark tones resembling a supervillain headquarters with evil aura.

    HelloSlowly Report

    #67

    The Octogon- Egyptian Equivalent To The Pentagon

    Aerial view of circular buildings with an eerie design in a barren desert, resembling supervillain headquarters architecture.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #68

    Cemetery Of Laprida (I Think So Cause It Reminds Me Of Death And Suffering)

    Tall concrete building with a dark statue and glowing windows, exuding an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    DreamyPetalsorn Report

    #69

    Castelgrande, In Bellinzona, Switzerland

    Concrete building entrance embedded in rocky cliffs with an eerie and ominous atmosphere like a supervillain headquarters.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #70

    This Old Factory

    Industrial building with large rusted pipes and dark metal walls, emitting an evil aura like a supervillain headquarters.

    Naughteus_Maximus Report

    #71

    The Internationales Congress Centrum Berlin Looks Like A Base For The Galactic Empire

    Aerial view of a large brutalist building with an ominous design, resembling a supervillain headquarters with evil auras.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #72

    Palace Of The Parliament, Bucharest, Romania

    Massive neoclassical building with imposing architecture, resembling evil aura buildings fit for supervillain headquarters.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

