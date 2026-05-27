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“Think You Know The World?”: Try Unscrambling These Country Names And Score 18/18
Black letters scrambled in a circle on a pink background for a country name unscramble trivia challenge.
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“Think You Know The World?”: Try Unscrambling These Country Names And Score 18/18

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Country names look easy until all the letters get mixed up. Suddenly, even familiar places can become surprisingly tricky to recognize.

In this quiz, you’ll face 18 scrambled country names from around the world. Your job is simple: figure out the real country hiding inside the mess of letters. There are no multiple-choice answers here – it’s all up to your brain and your geography skills.

Let’s see how many countries you can unscramble without getting stuck! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles arranged with mixed letters for a country name unscrambling game

    Image credits: Markus Winkler

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice brain workout in the morning. It took me way too long to get Iceland and Australia than I'd like to admit. Almost gave up on these two.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice brain workout in the morning. It took me way too long to get Iceland and Australia than I'd like to admit. Almost gave up on these two.

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