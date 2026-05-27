“Think You Know The World?”: Try Unscrambling These Country Names And Score 18/18

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Country names look easy until all the letters get mixed up. Suddenly, even familiar places can become surprisingly tricky to recognize.

In this quiz, you’ll face 18 scrambled country names from around the world. Your job is simple: figure out the real country hiding inside the mess of letters. There are no multiple-choice answers here – it’s all up to your brain and your geography skills.

Let’s see how many countries you can unscramble without getting stuck! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Markus Winkler