“She Had Long Clumps Of Hair That Gnarled Out In All Directions”: Nurse Maliciously Complies To Patient’s Request To Stop Wearing Wigs

It’s a pretty standard rule that we should never judge another person’s appearance. Don’t like someone’s shoes? You don’t have to wear them! You would have done your makeup differently? Great, you can!

So when one nurse who enjoys wearing a variety of wigs to work was called out by a patient, she decided to respond in the most brilliant way. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently shared on the Malicious Compliance subreddit.

One nurse has become known among her colleagues for wearing various fun wigs to work

But after a patient claimed the hairpieces were “unprofessional”, she decided to show her what the alternative looks like

There are plenty of valid reasons why you might encounter someone wearing a wig

You might not have ever considered trying one yourself, but there are a variety of reasons why someone might wear a wig. They’re not just for Halloween and acting gigs! Some of the most common reasons people might find themselves donning wigs are due to medical hair loss or thinning hair, to gain more confidence, for a change in their look, to save time and money on styling their real hair, and for role play or entertainment.

While you can certainly be bald and beautiful, it is frustrating to not have a choice in losing your hair. Individuals who have undergone cancer treatment or suffered from thinning hair might feel much more like themselves when they’re able to put a luscious wig on their heads. Plenty of people wear makeup and dye their eyebrows to change their looks too, so there’s nothing wrong with wearing a wig!

Especially for individuals suffering from alopecia, wigs can bring added confidence and peace of mind

Individuals who have alopecia are another popular group of wig-wearers. Of course, they don’t all choose to wear wigs, as some happily rock their natural heads or opt for accessories instead. But it’s unfair for anyone, especially someone who does not suffer from alopecia, to judge others on their hair choices. Alopecia areata is “a skin condition that causes a sudden loss of patches of hair on the scalp and sometimes other parts of the body,” and about 1 in every 50 people will experience it at some point in their lifetime. Contrary to what you may assume, it affects men and women equally, and although it does not cause physical pain, the psychological effects of hair loss can be devastating.

Hair is an important part of many people’s identities, and can greatly impact how we view ourselves. How many of you pandas have cried after getting a bad haircut at one point or another? (I have, more times than I’d like to admit!) Adults with alopecia are 30-38% more likely to be diagnosed with depression, and often report feeling isolated, grief, fear that others will judge them, embarrassment, guilt for their condition, and concerned about searching for answers or a cure. While it can be heartbreaking to be diagnosed with alopecia, it’s encouraging to know that there are amazing wigs out there nowadays that can help people with alopecia feel like there’s nothing different about them.

According to The British Association of Dermatologists, “Access to wigs can be the difference between living well with alopecia or not.” They note that about 75% of people with severe alopecia wear a wig at least some of the time, and of those individuals, three quarters of them wear wigs the majority of the time. In fact, it’s not recommended that avid wig wearers don the same one every single day. Based on Alopecia UK’s research, it’s best to buy about 4 synthetic fiber wigs every year, or one human hair wig per year, with 2 synthetic wigs per year being the absolute minimum. Wigs come with maintenance, and when you have the opportunity to be flexible with your look, why not mix it up from time to time?



As long as it brings them joy, what someone wears on their head is nobody else’s business

As we all know, we shouldn’t be judging anyone for their fashion or hairstyle choices, but especially when we have no way of knowing what someone may be dealing with in their personal life, there’s no need to make harsh comments. A person who has alopecia might be used to strangers making inappropriate remarks or giving unkind looks, but that doesn’t make it okay. They might be constantly wondering when someone will say something rude, and the last thing any of us want to be is that person.

If you see someone wearing a wig, it’s none of your business. “Wearing a wig, scarf or hat could mean not having to worry about other people noticing patches or baldness as much, which some [find] ‘liberating’,” HealthTalk notes in a piece where they spoke to young people with alopecia. Wigs let people with alopecia “just carry on with their lives,” one woman shared.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. If you have any personal experience with alopecia, feel free to share, and then if you're interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing how alopecia doesn't stop individuals from embracing their most beautiful selves, look no further than right here!

