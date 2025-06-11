ADVERTISEMENT

During the 16th century, when the British were in permanent conflict with the Spanish Empire, they started the so-called "Black Legend," spreading rumors about the extreme cruelty, inertia, and obscurantism of their main enemy. No, Spain at that time was far from a paradise on earth - but it was also not as terrible as they said.

Centuries have passed since then, we know much more about history (although Spain is still not presented in the best light, for example, in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), and our selection today is dedicated to the modern pros and contras of the United Kingdom, expressed by its residents and tourists.

#1

Crowd of fans at a packed UK football stadium, cheering and holding scarves while watching the game on the field. Football culture. People need to not let the outcome of some random sports teams match effect their lives so much.

little_cotton_socks , Tembela Bohle Report

    #2

    Yellow London ambulance driving on a city street, illustrating public services in the UK. The NHS is about to collapse and not offering good service at all. Yes, it can work brilliantly, but people are dying daily because it’s underfunded and understaffed. And all that British to do is to blame foreigners and immigration as if that magically solves the two issues mentioned before, in particular as most doctors and nurses are immigrants.

    Edit: funny how this has turned into a rant about immigration again rather than looking at the actual sources. Don’t bother fixing it when you can blame immigrants. You just go and suffer when you are ill… FFS.

    trinidad8063 , George Morina Report

    #3

    A small British snake coiled on dry leaves and twigs, representing wildlife in the UK environment. Introducing some dangerous, wild animals would make hiking more exciting.

    Alpine_Newt , Mattias Åström Report

    The selection of opinions that we suggest you read today is based on this online thread, the author of which, the user u/tylerthe-theatre, once asked netizens in the AskReddit community: "What are some unpopular opinions you have about the UK?" Yes, the British generally have a very high opinion of their homeland, and very often these opinions have a solid basis, but there are critics too.

    The resulting thread, with over 4.7K upvotes and around 6.7K highly discussive comments, includes both humorous opinions, which in fact only express pride in their country, and descriptions of real problems. However, some shortcomings are actually inherent in many countries of the modern world. Don't believe me? Then let's read on!
    #4

    Assorted cheeses, nuts, and olives arranged on a wooden surface, representing UK food culture beyond tea and scones. This sub is full of popular opinions shocker.

    But.....

    British cheese is better than French cheese is mine.

    elbapo , azerbaijan_stockers Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lived in France and Switzerland for 25 years and agree with you. These days I can just about regularly source half-decent Cheddar, and Lidl have Stilton on specials two or three times a year, so I stock up and freeze it, but that's about it. I mean, some of the French cheese is really good, but it's just not the same.

    #5

    Man in red and white robe singing with microphone while choir members in robes clap during performance in the UK God Save the King is probably one of the worst national anthems about. Not only is the the tune an offensively dull, dirgy number, but the song doesn’t mention Britain at all, it’s all just banging on about some members of the German aristocracy.

    Harrry-Otter , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should be "Always look on the bright side of life".....

    #6

    Two people laughing and chatting outside a UK barbershop, reflecting honest opinions about the UK culture. We aren’t as funny a nation as we think we are. 90% of our jokes are verbatim taken from stand up clips and the rest are saying things in a sarcastic tone.

    No-Transition4060 , Tony Zohari Report

    Perhaps one of the main shortcomings that the British see in themselves (and foreigners also note this) is the excessive immersion of many Brits in football culture. Well indeed, very often the lives of the British depend very much on how their favorite team played on the weekend (or in the middle of the week, if they support a club playing in the Champions League).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, is it actually this bad? Firstly, in Britain, like in no other country, the principle of 'support your local team' is developed, so teams playing at different levels will always find an opponent that they can beat. Secondly, the relegation league system adopted in football in the UK almost guarantees that sooner or later, no matter how weak your favorite club is, it will find itself among equals.

    This also means that later, there will be the joy of returning to the top division, which is also incomparable. Just watch the cult documentary series Sunderland 'Til I Die, released back in 2018, and you will partly understand what the fans of this club felt when Sunderland finally returned to the Premier League this season.
    #7

    Person holding a film clapperboard outdoors, related to UK perspectives shared by various people in media. Modern British film is a bit c**p and it's annoying how it always looks like it's filmed by a bunch of students in the early 2000s.

    Douglesfield_ , Hunter Moranville Report

    #8

    Classic Mini Cooper parked on a London street, showcasing iconic UK car culture and urban neighborhood charm. British people are far too wedded to their cars and driving. I’m 30 and have never learned to drive. Never wanted to. When I tell people that, they look at me with either pity or contempt, as if it’s somehow embarrassing to use public transport. When really it’s the state of public transport that is the problem in many areas.

    anon , Sonya Livshits Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends where you live and what you do. It's not necessary in major cities, but if you're in rural areas where buses run every Tuesday, it's pretty essential. Also if your job is to deliver white goods.

    #9

    Two boys playing on a narrow street, capturing candid moments reflecting honest views about the UK and everyday life. The amount of feral kids roaming out cities is out of control.

    Big-End-9824 , Javid Hashimov Report

    Some Britons don't really like their national anthem, which doesn't reflect in the text at all, any mention that it is about Great Britain, and only praises the monarch. On the other hand, firstly, God Save the King is just the anthem of the king himself, not the country (it's not officially approved), and secondly, the monarchy per se is a rather specific system in any case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, besides returning to football, probably the most popular football song of all time, You'll Never Walk Alone, doesn't contain a single word about the game or the fans. By the way, some national anthems don't even have lyrics at all - only music.
    #10

    Red double-decker bus and black taxi driving through busy London street, representing honest thoughts about the UK. London is hideous. Too cramped, too noisy, everything is absurdly overpriced. The one good thing is the range of diversity from people to food, but other than that it is simply the worst place on earth.

    The weather is brilliant though.

    SwooshSwooshJedi , Martina Jorden Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, it IS awful and in no way reflects the rest of the country. If you visit and go no further you have not seen the UK..

    #11

    Two UK police officers in high-visibility vests monitoring a public gathering, reflecting views on the UK. I think the UK police is too soft. I have personally witnesses police officers being told off by random drunkards, being told to fck off, etc...
    They are too much customer service oriented, not how police in most of the countries operate for a reason.

    jesuisneandertal , Ethan Wilkinson Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is someone who has never seen them in action. I'm glad they aren't armed, if they were we'd have all the same problems the US does..

    #12

    Overflowing rubbish bins with scattered garbage on a UK street, reflecting honest public opinions about the UK. The litter in this country is disgusting and people need to take personal responsibility for it instead of whining about a lack of bins. Take it home.

    rumade , Mike Bird Report

    Another common complaint about the United Kingdom is London itself. According to people in the comments, the capital is too cramped, too noisy, and everything is absurdly overpriced. However, what did you expect from one of the main megalopolises of the modern world?

    If you take travel notes from about the beginning of the 19th century, when London became the largest city in the world, then the complaints about it remain approximately the same.
    #13

    Crowd at a UK protest holding signs and balloons, reflecting diverse views about life and social issues in the UK. The UK is nowhere near as racist, homophobic, xenophobic and generally unsafe as people make out.

    Try visiting other countries with a black gay couple and you’ll soon realise how much worse others are. Not saying this country is perfect but it’s far from the hell hole people make it out to be.

    Also we are nowhere near as frigid as we are made out to be either.

    Edit: because people can’t understand the difference between “not as bad as people make out” and “we live in a tolerant utopia” I’ll simplify it. We aren’t perfect, but we aren’t as bad as often portrayed.

    x_franki_berri_x , Jeff Sof Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's very hard to spot prejudice when it's not aimed at YOU..

    #14

    Young man holding a UK flag umbrella smiling near Big Ben, illustrating diverse opinions about the UK beyond stereotypes. Not everyone is miserable, broke, lonely, s*xless despite what the UK-related subs will tell you.

    In fact lots of people are really happy enjoying their life in the UK.

    GeeSlim1 , jcstudio Report

    #15

    Historic UK pub and assembly rooms building with classic brick facade and palm tree in front, reflecting UK culture and community. Wetherspoons is fine.

    NorthernLights3030 , Clyde Darra Report

    As for the weather, which has been considered one of the main drawbacks of the British Isles for centuries, are you sure that overcast skies and drizzling rain in the era of global warming, when many countries break temperature records every summer, are that bad? Who knows?

    In any case, representatives of almost all countries in the world can express unpopular opinions about their homeland - and they will almost always be quite right.
    #16

    Interior of a UK museum with animal skeletons and artifacts, showcasing culture and history in a grand hall. The UK has had many positive contributions to history across a variety of fields, we weren't just evil coloni***s.

    Sonchay , Clément Proust Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People call the Union Flag 'The Butcher's Apron' for good reason..

    #17

    Man wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket exhaling smoke outdoors in an urban UK setting. There should be much stricter regulations on vapes.

    TommZ5 , jozzeppe Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why?? I'm serious. The harm caused is equivalent to having a coffee habit and, like coffee, there are no second-hand effects. Popcorn Lung applies to a certain type of oil which is banned but has been used illegally in a small number of weed vapes in the US..

    #18

    Two people reviewing documents at a wooden table with a calculator, pen, and white mug, sharing thoughts on the UK. The UK has the worst of socialism and capitalism.

    Relatively high taxes associated with socialism and low public services / benefits associated with capitalism.

    I'd rather have lower taxes and the state did less or higher taxes and the state did more for everyone.

    gym_narb , Mikhail Nilov Report

    So, if you are British or have been to the United Kingdom at least once, we definitely expect you to express your own point of view about what you liked or disliked about this country. And all other respected readers are simply invited to read this selection to the very end and, perhaps, think about what unpopular opinion about your own country you can voice as well.

    #19

    Busy rainy London street scene with red double-decker bus and pedestrians holding umbrellas in the UK city center. We're actually lucky to have the weather we do here, really, in the grand scheme of things.

    anon , Irina Aksenova Report

    #20

    A long line of people carrying belongings on their backs walking along a dirt road, reflecting honest thoughts about the UK. The way that large parts of British society demonise refugees fleeing from their homes because of war and other horrors that we cannot even imagine is utterly shameful.

    All_within_my_hands , alrasyiqin Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a rather biased and limited view. It's those claiming that they *have* to come to the UK to be safe, when in reality they've passed through several perfectly safe EU countries on their way. They come here for the absurdly generous benefit culture and the NHS.

    #21

    Elderly man in a gray beanie and black jacket standing outdoors in winter, reflecting on opinions about the UK. Northerners aren't all friendly.

    YinkYinkYinken , EyeEm Report

    #22

    Person viewing BBC News article about coronavirus terms on a desktop computer, related to UK public health discussions. People are far too influenced by the media here.

    LiverpoolBelle , alleksana Report

    #23

    Stone statue of a historic figure outside a large Gothic-style cathedral in the UK, reflecting British culture and heritage. That the UK is actually a good place to live with a great history and if the UK didn't exist the entire world would be a much, much poorer place to be.

    iambeherit , Petra Nesti Report

    sapnasarfarejournalist avatar
    Sapna Sarfare
    Sapna Sarfare
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    India was a rich country before the British arrived. Your rich world is literally built on the loot from the empire esp. India..

    Vote comment up
    #24

    Students in a classroom setting taking notes and listening attentively, reflecting diverse views about the UK. We have aligned too much with American culture and not enough with European. We are too damned lazy to learn another language.

    I quite like Essex.

    Rascal_1970 , Yunus Tuğ Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The American-like thing is a big deal and I really notice it on my infrequent visits there. Food and shopping trends in particular.

    #25

    Outdoor barbecue grill in the UK with sausages and vegetables cooking, reflecting honest thoughts about the UK culture. Went to Germany (Koln), was in a public park. I saw an immaculate gas BBQ set sitting next to a rain cover. I asked the guide, ‘Why doesn’t anyone steal the bbq?’ The guide turned to me with absolute horror on his face and replied: ‘If a person were to steal the bbq, then no-one else who comes to this park would be able to use it’. I have never felt so embarrassed to come from UK.

    imperialharambe , freepik Report

    #26

    Bottle of HP sauce on a white surface, a popular British condiment reflecting opinions about the UK culture and cuisine. HP Sauce is disgusting.

    eidolon_eidolon , Windell Oskay Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burn the Heretic!. . . . (edit: that stock photo must be really old, 85p a bottle? ) (edit2 2011, according to the sell-by date).

    #27

    Professional woman holding coffee and documents outside Canary Wharf Station, reflecting honest thoughts about the UK. No body gives a f**k about Empire or coloni***ion. We don’t think about it. We neither proud nor ashamed. We just trying to remember the Wi-Fi codes and pay our electric bills.

    anon , freepik Report

    #28

    Man expressing frustration while sitting in the driver's seat of a car, reflecting honest thoughts about the UK. The word C*nt is not frequently used in most social circles in the UK, and its use in most situations is highly offensive.

    Edit: to be clear, I'm not particularly offended by the word, it's the emerging 'meme' on UK subreddits that we use the word all the time that I find cringey, and a bit inaccurate.

    rascar26 , ksandrphoto Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, this is NOT true. OP is talking about England. In Scotland the word is used in exactly the same way as in Australia ie mild ribaldry/affectionately..

    #29

    Traditional UK breakfast plate with sausages, eggs, baked beans, toast, and tomatoes, representing authentic UK cuisine. I don't give a s**t about tea or proper breakfasts or any of the other superficial nonsense that people on Reddit seem to think makes you "truly British".

    kobesanniversary , jcomp Report

    #30

    Busy urban road with fast-moving cars at dusk, illustrating the dynamic and honest perspectives on the UK. People drive far too fast, drink far too much and are so easily swayed into stupid decisions by insidious media methods.

    adamjames777 , freepik Report

    #31

    Person writing notes in a workbook with a UK flag card nearby, illustrating UK perspectives and opinions. Large chunks of the population disdain education which makes it hard to progress as a country.

    UK-sHaDoW , freepik Report

