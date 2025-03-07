ADVERTISEMENT

Love is made of fleeting moments—glances, laughter, and quiet embraces—that deserve to be remembered forever. Wedding photography has the power to preserve these emotions in timeless images, and Jordi Tudela, a photographer based in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Spain, has been capturing love stories for over two decades.

Originally a wedding videographer and editor, Jordi eventually transitioned to photography exclusively, allowing him to focus on immortalizing the most heartfelt moments. If you’re curious to learn more about his journey and explore a collection of his captivating photographs, keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | vimeo.com | youtube.com

#1

Bride lifted by friends in joyful celebration, hair flying, against blue sky—an outstanding wedding photograph.

jorditudela

    #2

    People celebrating with foam at a lively wedding party, capturing joyous moments of love and fun.

    jorditudela

    #3

    Guests in colorful dresses at a wedding joyfully catching a bouquet, captured by Jordi Tudela.

    jorditudela

    #4

    Couple embracing at sunset wrapped in fairy lights, capturing a precious wedding moment of love.

    jorditudela

    #5

    Bride descends stairs in wedding dress, holding bouquet, while elderly man watches; a captured moment of love by Jordi Tudela.

    jorditudela

    #6

    Bride and groom embrace under champagne spray celebrating love, captured in an outstanding wedding photograph by Jordi Tudela.

    jorditudela

    #7

    A couple embraces on rocky cliffs under a clear blue sky, capturing a precious wedding moment of love.

    jorditudela

    #8

    Bride and groom on a vintage motorcycle with sidecar, celebrating a joyful wedding moment outdoors.

    jorditudela

    #9

    Wedding photograph capturing a touching moment; a woman comforting a young boy in a blue suit at a ceremony.

    jorditudela

    #10

    Bride in a joyful moment being lifted by groomsmen, capturing a precious wedding photograph by Jordi Tudela.

    jorditudela

    #11

    Groom wiping tears during a wedding ceremony, surrounded by guests and a forest backdrop, capturing a precious moment of love.

    jorditudela

    #12

    A groom carries a crying child at a wedding, capturing a precious moment of love in this outstanding wedding photograph.

    jorditudela

    #13

    Silhouetted couple sharing a close moment behind a grid window, capturing a precious moment of love.

    jorditudela

    #14

    Men in suits express surprise, showcasing outstanding wedding photographs capturing moments of love.

    jorditudela

    #15

    Silhouette of a couple under warm light, capturing precious wedding moments in an intimate setting.

    jorditudela

    #16

    Wedding photograph by Jordi Tudela showing guests joyfully dancing on a lawn in formal attire.

    jorditudela

    #17

    Two grooms in green suits share an emotional moment during their wedding ceremony, one wiping tears with a tissue.

    jorditudela

    #18

    Santa and festive group in a lively Christmas-themed wedding photo, capturing precious moments of love.

    jorditudela

    #19

    Joyful wedding moment with a couple celebrating under a shower of colorful confetti.

    jorditudela

    #20

    A couple kisses under a veil, capturing a precious wedding moment of love.

    jorditudela

    #21

    Wedding photograph by Jordi Tudela capturing joyful guests dancing and laughing in a festive atmosphere.

    jorditudela

    #22

    Wedding Photography

    jorditudela

    #23

    A couple shares a romantic dance at their wedding, captured in a stunning black and white photograph by Jordi Tudela.

    jorditudela

    #24

    Bride and groom share an intimate kiss in a forest, perfectly captured by Jordi Tudela's outstanding wedding photography.

    jorditudela

    #25

    A couple shares a romantic kiss at night with blurred guests dancing around, captured in an outstanding wedding photograph.

    jorditudela

