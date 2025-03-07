ADVERTISEMENT

Love is made of fleeting moments—glances, laughter, and quiet embraces—that deserve to be remembered forever. Wedding photography has the power to preserve these emotions in timeless images, and Jordi Tudela, a photographer based in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Spain, has been capturing love stories for over two decades.

Originally a wedding videographer and editor, Jordi eventually transitioned to photography exclusively, allowing him to focus on immortalizing the most heartfelt moments. If you’re curious to learn more about his journey and explore a collection of his captivating photographs, keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | vimeo.com | youtube.com