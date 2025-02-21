ADVERTISEMENT

For more than two decades, André has been weaving captivating stories through his lens. From his early fascination with high-contrast black-and-white images from old books and newspapers 21 years ago to his vibrant street photography today, he has consistently demonstrated a keen eye for minimalism and an exceptional attention to detail.

André has captivated social media with his mesmerizing photography, which captures the very essence of Oslo and Stockholm’s streets. He effortlessly transforms ordinary urban scenes into compelling visual narratives.

More info: Instagram | 72sekund.com