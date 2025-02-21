ADVERTISEMENT

For more than two decades, André has been weaving captivating stories through his lens. From his early fascination with high-contrast black-and-white images from old books and newspapers 21 years ago to his vibrant street photography today, he has consistently demonstrated a keen eye for minimalism and an exceptional attention to detail.

André has captivated social media with his mesmerizing photography, which captures the very essence of Oslo and Stockholm’s streets. He effortlessly transforms ordinary urban scenes into compelling visual narratives.

More info: Instagram | 72sekund.com

#1

Pigeons on a sidewalk beside graffiti of a black cat, capturing the essence of Oslo and Stockholm’s streets.

72sekund Report

    #2

    Pigeons perched on a blue beam, illustrating street life in Oslo and Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #3

    Two sparrows on a wet black metal chair in Oslo street photography.

    72sekund Report

    #4

    Children watching scuba diver in aquarium, capturing the essence of Oslo and Stockholm’s streets in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #5

    Person in a white coat and yellow pants walking along a snowy street in Oslo and Stockholm, near a yellow line.

    72sekund Report

    #6

    Street art in Oslo at sunset, with silhouettes and a ship on the horizon.

    72sekund Report

    #7

    An elderly woman in Oslo enjoying ice cream on a mobility walker by a pink wall, with colorful flags overhead and a pigeon nearby.

    72sekund Report

    #8

    Street photography by André capturing overpass shadows in Oslo.

    72sekund Report

    #9

    Orange car parked in front of a colorful building in Stockholm, capturing the essence of its vibrant street scene.

    72sekund Report

    #10

    Street photo of a couple walking, reflected in water, in front of an ornate building in Oslo or Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #11

    Person in vibrant orange suit walking under blue structure, capturing the essence of Oslo’s streets.

    72sekund Report

    #12

    Man exhaling vapor in Oslo street, capturing essence of city life with a blurred urban background.

    72sekund Report

    #13

    Bald man with a tattooed head in front of a blue train, capturing the essence of Oslo and Stockholm's streets.

    72sekund Report

    #14

    Runner silhouetted by the setting sun in an urban scene, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets.

    72sekund Report

    #15

    Man walking past a puddle reflecting clouds on Oslo street; captures the essence of urban life.

    72sekund Report

    #16

    Raindrops on a window obscure a view of Oslo’s streets, capturing the essence of urban life.

    72sekund Report

    Colorful leaves on a gravel street in Oslo, showcasing André's street photography.

    72sekund Report

    #18

    Street photography in Oslo with André's silhouette amidst vibrant orange light trails.

    72sekund Report

    #19

    Ballet dancer posing on a cliff edge, capturing the essence of Oslo with dramatic landscapes in the background.

    72sekund Report

    #20

    Yellow chairs and table with ketchup and mustard bottles, depicting the streets of Oslo and Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #21

    Snow-covered car in front of pastel-colored building, capturing Oslo and Stockholm's street essence.

    72sekund Report

    #22

    Man in red jacket unlocking a large red door in Oslo street scene.

    72sekund Report

    #23

    Black and white photo by André capturing mirrored legs of a person sitting in Oslo or Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #24

    Girl with a purple backpack approaches a pink entrance titled "The Vandelay" in Oslo.

    72sekund Report

    Street art on a wall in Oslo, depicting a person painting clouds, capturing the essence of the city's urban scene.

    72sekund Report

    #26

    Duck swimming in a serene water setting, embodying the essence of Oslo and Stockholm’s streets.

    72sekund Report

    #27

    Pigeons on a snowy Oslo street, capturing the essence of street life.

    72sekund Report

    #28

    A man strolling under sunlight on a street in Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #29

    Bouquet of purple and red flowers held by a person in a textured, artistic style, capturing street essence.

    72sekund Report

    #30

    Street photography capturing a person walking past Hotel Bristol in Oslo, with shadows cast on the wall.

    72sekund Report

    #31

    Workers in Oslo's streets, wearing bright gear, handling a large board with a city building in the background.

    72sekund Report

    #32

    Man in dark coat and hat under large clock, capturing the essence of Oslo and Stockholm streets in a moody, urban scene.

    72sekund Report

    #33

    Couple embracing on a graffiti-covered railing in Oslo or Stockholm, capturing street essence.

    72sekund Report

    #34

    Couple sitting beside a statue in Oslo street, expressing intimacy and calmness, capturing essence of urban life.

    72sekund Report

    #35

    Elderly couple sitting on a bench in Oslo, in front of Adam og Eva shop window, capturing street life essence.

    72sekund Report

    #36

    Flowers behind cracked glass with a silhouette outside, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets.

    72sekund Report

    #37

    Silhouette of a person through a window, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets with reflected autumn leaves.

    72sekund Report

    #38

    Artist drawing on glass in Oslo street, wearing headphones, captures essence of city life.

    72sekund Report

    #39

    A snorkeler in dark waters, capturing essence of Oslo's streets in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #40

    Street scene in Oslo with a detailed spider web in focus, capturing the urban essence in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #41

    Child surrounded by pigeons on a city street, capturing the essence of Oslo or Stockholm in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #42

    Man in denim jacket surrounded by flying pigeons, capturing street life in Oslo.

    72sekund Report

    #43

    Man carrying a large potted plant through a subway exit, depicting street photography in Oslo and Stockholm.

    72sekund Report

    #44

    Acrobats performing a stunt on the streets of Oslo; André captures street essence with a dynamic action shot against a crowd backdrop.

    72sekund Report

    #45

    Man in a light coat and hat walks past a pink wall, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets.

    72sekund Report

    #46

    Silhouette of a person walking in Oslo, colorful geometric mural in the background, capturing essence of city's streets.

    72sekund Report

    #47

    Street scene in Oslo with two people; one posing joyfully, the other photographing under a geometric canopy.

    72sekund Report

    #48

    Silhouette of people at an outdoor café, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets under a dramatic sky.

    72sekund Report

    #49

    Woman walking on colorful street in Oslo, wearing pink pants and a striped bag, with umbrellas overhead reflecting in a puddle.

    72sekund Report

    #50

    Chickens on a table, a rooster nearby, against a wooden house wall in Oslo street scene.

    72sekund Report

    #51

    Man diving into water wearing Santa hat, captured in Oslo's urban scenery by André, with people watching from a dock.

    72sekund Report

    #52

    People navigating snowy streets of Stockholm, silhouetted by streetlights, capturing the city's winter essence.

    72sekund Report

    #53

    Colorful umbrellas float against a clear blue sky, capturing the essence of Oslo and Stockholm streets.

    72sekund Report

    #54

    Kayaker paddling on calm waters, capturing Oslo and Stockholm's street essence in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #55

    Blurry floral arrangement behind frosted glass, capturing essence of Oslo streets.

    72sekund Report

    #56

    Man walking by a shadowed wall in Oslo, carrying a briefcase, embodying the essence of street photography.

    72sekund Report

    #57

    Shadow of a person in a puddle reflecting Oslo and Stockholm's streets essence, captured in black and white.

    72sekund Report

    #58

    A white dog sits in a parked car, capturing the essence of Oslo streets with a traditional house in the background.

    72sekund Report

    #59

    A lone figure walks above a spiral staircase, capturing the essence of Oslo's streets in black and white photography.

    72sekund Report

    #60

    Street scene in Oslo with neon lights, a woman carrying a pink bag, and a sign.

    72sekund Report

