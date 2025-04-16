That’s why one woman, Sweet D, reached out on TikTok asking others to share the best ways they’ve managed to make sure men aren’t at the center of their universe. Hundreds of women joined in on the conversation in the comments, so we’ve gathered their most creative replies below. Enjoy reading through, regardless of your gender , and be sure to upvote the ideas that you find particularly clever!

You deserve to be the main character of your life. No matter how much you love your partner , your world doesn’t need to revolve around them. And even if you're a huge advocate for equality, you might still be able to benefit from a friendly reminder not to center your entire life around men .

#1 I assume every professional someone is talking about is a woman. Them: I spoke to the contractor about it. Me: oh, what did she say?…. same with if someone refers to a doctor, lawyer. Etc

#2 When a man is slightly rude or has any type of attitude, I ask if he needs a minute to calm down or say we can revisit the conversation when he’s less emotional.

#3 I choose a woman for ANYTHING. Tattoo artist, doctor, dentist, photographer, baker, artist, realtor, therapist, etc.

#4 When a man made fun of me being a fangirl & going to concerts but he’s a huge football fan who goes to games so i said “guess we both like screaming for men!” will never forget the look on his face😌

#5 I refuse to step out of men’s path in public. They can move.

#6 Any time I start to get a crush, I tell myself “a crush is just a lack of information,” and as soon as I get more information, I’ll lose interest.

#7 It doesn’t sound insane, but when a man interrupts me, I just keep talking like he doesn’t exist. It can get real awkward when neither of us shuts up.

#8 stopped saying "I feel..." and started saying "this IS" eg. "I feel belittled" Vs "this is belittling" state things as facts so they can't gaslight you!

#9 Being 72, and single all my adult life. Highly recommend.

#10 I try to NEVER speak ill of a woman when in the company of men. No matter who it is.

#11 I remind mine during my period that my testosterone is heightened so when he says I'm acting like a B, I say "No, just acting like a man." 💅🏼

#12 Don't laugh at unfunny jokes, once you get that down the rest kinda comes naturally.

#13 We have trained my 8yo son to call women’s basketball “basketball” and men’s basketball “men’s basketball”— it always delights me.

#14 I call it centering women instead of decentering men.

#15 I do the bechdel test in real life convos. This includes women too. If ur talking to me only about men I walk away. I don’t want to be friends w/ anyone that centers men.

#16 As someone who occasionally has to call children’s parents I ALWAYS call Dad first. Give Mom a break 😆.

#17 I live with my husband. I’ve started matching his energy at home. He’s on the couch? I’m on the couch. No more running around like a frantic chicken. I deserve my rest and hobbies too.

#18 My daughter is stunning. I walk behind her and mouth “gross” to older men who are checking her out & I stare them down. She’s 27 now, but I’ve been doing this ever since she was a teen.

#19 Instead of “ladies and gentlemen” or “you guys” I say ladies and sons of ladies.

#20 My husband is a stay-at-home dad. Whenever people ask when he is going back to work, I tell them, I prefer my husband doesn’t work outside the home.

#21 I said in a meeting , we'll that's a bit hysterical.. let's try to get out of our feelings and just be logical to get this done. I'm in construction.

#22 If you are in public and a man won’t leave you alone loudly say “I already told you I don’t have any spare change.”

#23 When on planes, I complement mothers as “single moms doing a great job” and if they point out the husband I’ll say “ohhh. 😬 Then why are you doing everything on your own?” And death glare at him❤️

#24 My daughter is a barista. Today she asked a man who ordered a latte if he wanted anything else. He said "You". Instead she offered him security to escort him out and told him to never talk to women like that again.

#25 Married a woman 😈

#26 Before doing anything truly ask yourself if a man would do the same for you.

#27 We were pronounced “wife and husband” at our wedding hahaha.

#28 I practice the Bechdel test in my home.

#29 “Don’t be upset with me just because your feminine energy has pushed me into the masculine role.”

#30 When people tell me their husband isn’t helping with their kids, I say “oh I didn’t realize he wasn’t their biological father!”

#31 I change all my robot voices to men because I don’t want my kids thinking women are servants.

#32 I throw around the word he-motional. If a man is expressing intense feelings I ask why he’s so he-motional.

#33 Oce you start to realize that a man will only speak to you if you're aesthetically pleasing or easy to fool, it gets really easy to decenter them.

#34 Sheraseven said dating is enjoying yourself in the company of someone who likes you. And I haven’t dated the same since !

#35 I won’t talk to my friends about their partners anymore. I have to hold all this space for them when things are going bad, and then I don’t hear from them when things are going good.

#36 I am in tech and I insist that men in my meetings be the note takers until we reach gender parity at my organization.

#37 You don’t have to decenter men. You just need to decenter the validation / the need to be chosen by men.

#38 I have a good one for the women out there getting married soon. DO NOT TAKE YOUR HUSBAND’S LAST NAME. It might help you to keep your voting rights too.

#39 When I see a man with a nice car, boat, motorcycle etc I always ask if his wife bought that for him.

#40 I always put women first in all social and work situations. Email, calls, teams etc. but if I have to call in for a favor I always ask a man first.

#41 Telling men I like their pixie cuts is my favorite.

#42 I just honestly to my core believe I'm better than even the best man for no other reason that he is a man.

#43 1.) Cut off all female friendships where they center men. 2.) seek out material to consume that passes The Bechdel Test. 3.) actively ignore men in all settings.

#44 Im one of two women in my office. I put a pink couch in my office so when a man comes in to talk they have to sit on my pink couch while I sit behind my big desk 😌

#45 I jump out from behind corners and scare my husband bc I don't want a man feeling comfortable in my home.

#46 Some quote along the lines of “why are you seeking validation from creatures attracted to children, animals, and objects.”

#47 I tip women 20% and men 15%.

#48 At a hardware store a male associate asked if I needed help and I said is there a woman associate around they are normally more knowledgeable. the confusion on his face 🤣

#49 I don’t know if it’s decentering men, but when I see older men oogling younger girls, I jump in front of their gaze, and I point my finger at them, shake my head and mouth no no no I see you.

#50 Stopped dating. Celibacy. Spreading the truth about the patriarchy and misogyny. Teaching my daughters to put themselves first.

#51 I talk to as few men as humanly possible.

#52 Write women’s names first on Christmas cards I send. Also divorcing my husband right now as we speak. The best husband is no husband. 🔥🙏🏻🥰

#53 Being asked to cut the cake and pass it out. I in turn looked for the nearest man and delegates that whole process. The utter horror and confusion. Chaos.

#54 I never ask my husband “what’s wrong?” he can speak and also i do not care.

#55 I’m a paralegal. I address male attorneys by their first name and female attorneys by “Attorney (last name) 😂

#56 In a meeting, I said to a man, “That idea’s going to need a little blue pill to get off the ground” beat of silence followed by total pandemonium of female laughter💕

#57 I compliment women on their intellect and men on whatever item of clothing they have on that’s ok- “nice tie””cool shoes” never more than that.

#58 When a man puts himself down, I don’t argue or offer a compliment 🫠

#59 When guys say they love Star Wars, I say “aw that’s so cute that you’re a Disney adult!”

#60 I dont speak with men if they are not attractive.

#61 I also don’t read books by male authors.

#62 Misandrism. The only way to decenter men is to literally despise them,