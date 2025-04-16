ADVERTISEMENT

You deserve to be the main character of your life. No matter how much you love your partner, your world doesn’t need to revolve around them. And even if you're a huge advocate for equality, you might still be able to benefit from a friendly reminder not to center your entire life around men

That’s why one woman, Sweet D, reached out on TikTok asking others to share the best ways they’ve managed to make sure men aren’t at the center of their universe. Hundreds of women joined in on the conversation in the comments, so we’ve gathered their most creative replies below. Enjoy reading through, regardless of your gender, and be sure to upvote the ideas that you find particularly clever!

This woman has invited others to share the most creative ways they've managed to ensure their lives don't revolve around men

Image credits: aglassofsweetd

#1

Woman in a construction site wearing a hard hat and vest, holding documents, representing ways women decenter men. I assume every professional someone is talking about is a woman. Them: I spoke to the contractor about it. Me: oh, what did she say?…. same with if someone refers to a doctor, lawyer. Etc

beccacuboid , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Man with hand on face, highlights emotional response as women decenter men in diverse contexts. When a man is slightly rude or has any type of attitude, I ask if he needs a minute to calm down or say we can revisit the conversation when he’s less emotional.

    onlyroo12 , Alex Conradt / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Woman tattoo artist focused on her work, showcasing a way to decenter men by excelling in a traditionally male-dominated field. I choose a woman for ANYTHING. Tattoo artist, doctor, dentist, photographer, baker, artist, realtor, therapist, etc.

    marigoldenhome , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Fans in a stadium cheering passionately during a game, engaging with the crowd around them. When a man made fun of me being a fangirl & going to concerts but he’s a huge football fan who goes to games so i said “guess we both like screaming for men!” will never forget the look on his face😌

    vminniebts , Precious Madubuike / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Woman walking on street, wearing jeans and white top, holding a handbag, embodying ways women "decenter" men. I refuse to step out of men’s path in public. They can move.

    spoopybooboo , Nadia Dulina / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    kasenjohnson avatar
    Bugg
    Bugg
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person sounds just plain insecure and childish

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A woman decentering a man in a casual conversation by a fence, both smiling. Any time I start to get a crush, I tell myself “a crush is just a lack of information,” and as soon as I get more information, I’ll lose interest.

    hayleyreigh , Eliott Reyna / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    It doesn’t sound insane, but when a man interrupts me, I just keep talking like he doesn’t exist. It can get real awkward when neither of us shuts up.

    jennyheffron Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just men. People always talked over me. Now I just keep ok going. And then say, "you were saying something when i was talking?"

    #8

    Woman in glasses, reclining thoughtfully, illustrating the concept of women decentering men. stopped saying "I feel..." and started saying "this IS" eg. "I feel belittled" Vs "this is belittling" state things as facts so they can't gaslight you!

    oldandnarly , Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Being 72, and single all my adult life. Highly recommend.

    sarahsoda52 Report

    #10

    Woman engaging in lively conversation with a man, illustrating ways to decenter men. I try to NEVER speak ill of a woman when in the company of men. No matter who it is.

    chlolineberg , Sophia Richards / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Woman sitting on a bed with a blanket and a glass, embodying ways women decenter men in daily life. I remind mine during my period that my testosterone is heightened so when he says I'm acting like a B, I say "No, just acting like a man." 💅🏼

    ellesfam , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    A woman and man in business attire having a conversation while holding coffee cups. Don't laugh at unfunny jokes, once you get that down the rest kinda comes naturally.

    glitterpunkx , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Woman smiling on basketball court, holding a ball, celebrating women's empowerment. We have trained my 8yo son to call women’s basketball “basketball” and men’s basketball “men’s basketball”— it always delights me.

    littlewildlight , Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Women laughing together, using a laptop and book, in a cozy setting, illustrating ways to decenter men. I call it centering women instead of decentering men.

    99kedmo , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Three women enjoying a sunny day by the sea, embodying ways to decenter men. I do the bechdel test in real life convos. This includes women too. If ur talking to me only about men I walk away. I don’t want to be friends w/ anyone that centers men.

    joclo29 , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Man holding a child while talking on the phone outdoors, showcasing ways women "decenter" men in everyday life. As someone who occasionally has to call children’s parents I ALWAYS call Dad first. Give Mom a break 😆.

    auntielapasta , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always. Except for doctors office, all other places where my child goes to have dad's number

    #17

    Woman lounging on a sofa, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and jeans, exemplifying ways women decenter men in daily life. I live with my husband. I’ve started matching his energy at home. He’s on the couch? I’m on the couch. No more running around like a frantic chicken. I deserve my rest and hobbies too.

    kristinschultz_art , Samuel Regan-Asante / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    My daughter is stunning. I walk behind her and mouth “gross” to older men who are checking her out & I stare them down. She’s 27 now, but I’ve been doing this ever since she was a teen.

    _its_me_your_mom_ Report

    #19

    Woman speaking confidently to a group, holding a notepad, illustrating ways to decenter men. Instead of “ladies and gentlemen” or “you guys” I say ladies and sons of ladies.

    keli_who , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Man holding a baby by a window, wearing a light sweater, symbolizing women who "decenter" men in family life. My husband is a stay-at-home dad. Whenever people ask when he is going back to work, I tell them, I prefer my husband doesn’t work outside the home.

    annediekmann , Kelli McClintock / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stay at home parents work, regardless of who it is. That is a full time job.

    #21

    Group of professionals in a meeting, with a woman leading the discussion, wearing construction helmets. I said in a meeting , we'll that's a bit hysterical.. let's try to get out of our feelings and just be logical to get this done. I'm in construction.

    here4dadoggos , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    If you are in public and a man won’t leave you alone loudly say “I already told you I don’t have any spare change.”

    no3ffingway Report

    #23

    Woman pushing a stroller on a quiet street, showcasing ways to decenter men in everyday life. When on planes, I complement mothers as “single moms doing a great job” and if they point out the husband I’ll say “ohhh. 😬 Then why are you doing everything on your own?” And death glare at him❤️

    dub_frost , Marcin Jozwiak / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    A woman in a restaurant wearing an apron, confidently setting a table, illustrating how women decenter men. My daughter is a barista. Today she asked a man who ordered a latte if he wanted anything else. He said "You". Instead she offered him security to escort him out and told him to never talk to women like that again.

    susiew6112 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kudos to your daughter. No one deserves to be hit on during the course of their job. However, in the cases where there is a mutual attraction, professionalism should reign.

    #25

    Two brides in white dresses and veils run hand in hand through a forest, symbolizing women decentering men. Married a woman 😈

    jenniefrost11 , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Before doing anything truly ask yourself if a man would do the same for you.

    inner_werk Report

    #27

    We were pronounced “wife and husband” at our wedding hahaha.

    knorbenknudson Report

    #28

    Two people sitting on a couch, smiling and looking at phones, exemplifying ways women decenter men. I practice the Bechdel test in my home.

    shiftcraftpro , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Woman in orange blazer standing confidently, representing ways women decenter men. “Don’t be upset with me just because your feminine energy has pushed me into the masculine role.”

    vibin_with_audra , Etty Fidele / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Woman holding a mug, smiling at a child in a cozy kitchen setting, showcasing ways women decenter men. When people tell me their husband isn’t helping with their kids, I say “oh I didn’t realize he wasn’t their biological father!”

    myaimscreenname , Anita Austvika / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Woman in a green sweater using a smartphone, demonstrating ways to decenter men in a modern setting. I change all my robot voices to men because I don’t want my kids thinking women are servants.

    emilylassiter , Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    A man in a sleeveless shirt looks perplexed at his phone, representing how women "decenter" men. I throw around the word he-motional. If a man is expressing intense feelings I ask why he’s so he-motional.

    moonshinessassy , Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Oce you start to realize that a man will only speak to you if you're aesthetically pleasing or easy to fool, it gets really easy to decenter them.

    stitches4700 Report

    #34

    Women having fun in a shopping cart, emphasizing how they decenter men, with a modern building in the background. Sheraseven said dating is enjoying yourself in the company of someone who likes you. And I haven’t dated the same since !

    iamdanitachelsea , Dave Goudreau / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is good advice. This can help a person not lose themselves.

    #35

    I won’t talk to my friends about their partners anymore. I have to hold all this space for them when things are going bad, and then I don’t hear from them when things are going good.

    rachaelawaits Report

    #36

    I am in tech and I insist that men in my meetings be the note takers until we reach gender parity at my organization.

    tryhardparttwo Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why should it always be the woman taking notes, getting drinks, or running the errands? Especially, if all positions are equal.

    #37

    You don’t have to decenter men. You just need to decenter the validation / the need to be chosen by men.

    aintdhatautumn Report

    #38

    Bride and groom holding hands, back view, showcasing decentering men. I have a good one for the women out there getting married soon. DO NOT TAKE YOUR HUSBAND’S LAST NAME. It might help you to keep your voting rights too.

    janethopkins7 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    otonistasp avatar
    AutumnGirl
    AutumnGirl
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just can't understand that this is still a thing in some countries. It does not make any sense, why would you change your identity?

    #39

    Man leaning confidently against a silver Mercedes, showcasing ways women decenter men. When I see a man with a nice car, boat, motorcycle etc I always ask if his wife bought that for him.

    fbicia1977 , Freddy Kearney / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #40

    I always put women first in all social and work situations. Email, calls, teams etc. but if I have to call in for a favor I always ask a man first.

    onthecounterculture Report

    #41

    Telling men I like their pixie cuts is my favorite.

    kitty_kitty1990 Report

    #42

    I just honestly to my core believe I'm better than even the best man for no other reason that he is a man.

    laurasaurushex Report

    #43

    Two women smiling and enjoying a meal together, illustrating ways women decenter men in social settings. 1.) Cut off all female friendships where they center men. 2.) seek out material to consume that passes The Bechdel Test. 3.) actively ignore men in all settings.

    301.moved.permanently , George Dagerotip / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #44

    Pink couch with a patterned pillow and floral decor, illustrating ideas to decenter men in a modern interior setting. Im one of two women in my office. I put a pink couch in my office so when a man comes in to talk they have to sit on my pink couch while I sit behind my big desk 😌

    little_katie80085 , Haewon Oh / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #45

    Man in green shirt sitting on bed, focused on his phone; concept of women "decentering" men in modern contexts. I jump out from behind corners and scare my husband bc I don't want a man feeling comfortable in my home.

    hananahpeel1 , Victoria Romulo / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Some quote along the lines of “why are you seeking validation from creatures attracted to children, animals, and objects.”

    joanna.lavaun Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think women also like children, animals, and objects. This is a quality shared by most humans. Cute, derpy dogs in particular.

    #47

    Woman's hand with pink nails placing money on a table, illustrating ways women "decenter" men. I tip women 20% and men 15%.

    missdaphnica , Lala Azizli / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #48

    Woman observing a man holding shovels in a warehouse, highlighting ways women decenter men's focus. At a hardware store a male associate asked if I needed help and I said is there a woman associate around they are normally more knowledgeable. the confusion on his face 🤣

    little1carrie , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #49

    I don’t know if it’s decentering men, but when I see older men oogling younger girls, I jump in front of their gaze, and I point my finger at them, shake my head and mouth no no no I see you.

    genny_genny_bo_benny Report

    #50

    Stopped dating. Celibacy. Spreading the truth about the patriarchy and misogyny. Teaching my daughters to put themselves first.

    _ofjustice Report

    I talk to as few men as humanly possible.

    emiphemera Report

    #52

    Write women’s names first on Christmas cards I send. Also divorcing my husband right now as we speak. The best husband is no husband. 🔥🙏🏻🥰

    alireneerising Report

    #53

    Being asked to cut the cake and pass it out. I in turn looked for the nearest man and delegates that whole process. The utter horror and confusion. Chaos.

    fletch4urlife Report

    #54

    I never ask my husband “what’s wrong?” he can speak and also i do not care.

    shakekweight Report

    I’m a paralegal. I address male attorneys by their first name and female attorneys by “Attorney (last name) 😂

    collyflower139 Report

    #56

    In a meeting, I said to a man, “That idea’s going to need a little blue pill to get off the ground” beat of silence followed by total pandemonium of female laughter💕

    hannahjoyous Report

    #57

    I compliment women on their intellect and men on whatever item of clothing they have on that’s ok- “nice tie””cool shoes” never more than that.

    thefridakins Report

    #58

    Man with pink hair, sunglasses, and tattoos in profile, illustrating ways women decenter men. When a man puts himself down, I don’t argue or offer a compliment 🫠

    nursehoneybutt , Brock Wegner / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #59

    When guys say they love Star Wars, I say “aw that’s so cute that you’re a Disney adult!”

    hotgirlshavecancer Report

    #60

    Woman on train gazing out window, embodying ways to decenter men in her life. I dont speak with men if they are not attractive.

    soapdate , Andy Vult / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #61

    I also don’t read books by male authors.

    ilwiggle69 Report

    #62

    Misandrism. The only way to decenter men is to literally despise them,

    ma_ngwenya1 Report

    #63

    Micro-aggressive comments; you like his shirt, tell him you like his blouse. If he is doing a good job, tell him he is being a boy boss...

    merisariel Report

