Whether it’s on the street, at home, or at work, even a seemingly small, unapologetic move can make a big statement.

American musician Emma “EMM” Norris asked women on Threads to share the most unhinged ways they practice microfeminism—the subtle actions that challenge the patriarchy and promote equality in everyday life. The prompt instantly struck a nerve, receiving over a thousand replies, and proving that some of us can be very deliberate during social interactions.

#1 When men raise their voices or start to argue, I love asking why they're getting emotional.

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#2 My current fav is calling straight men “girl”.

The toxic ones get upset the iconic ones luv it.

Easy way to see who is cool.

#3 As a 6'1 woman of size men often compare their height to me. They say "omg you must be 6'3 I'm 6'2 and you're taller then me" I respond "yeah I'm actually 5'11"

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#4 I like to tell men with “lifted” trucks that I think it’s so cute when guys give their truck high heels… 👠🛻

#5 I'm a waitress & I always give little kids' food to the dad & address the dad for the kids' order

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#6 Interrupting the CEO, COO, and a client talking about female hormones and vaccines with - “HUH. Three grown men discussing women’s bodies. “ 🤨 I seriously DGAF, I call that out. I feel it is my duty, after all I’m HR 😎

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#7 Saying "Ooh big feelings!" to angry men.

#8 When old men are creepy at work or in games I tell them to their face “that’s an inside thought” if I’m choosing peace and “that is a really strange thing to say. Especially out loud. You’re weird/creepy.” If I choose to be a problem.

#9 I have fake monster teeth in my purse sometimes and I pop them in whenever I feel like a man is about to engage me. Then I smile. It’s too weird for most men to handle. I do this to kids who stare at me, also.

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#10 Never moving out of the way on sidewalks. Walk straight through them.

#11 When men mansplain to me, I say: “That’s not a bad answer, for a man.”

#12 My husband and I opened a joint a bank account. The lady helping us open it at the bank made sure to tell me I was primary on it. I thought no big deal. Now every time my husband has to do something major on tbe account the bank asks him if his wife will be there to sign the paperwork for him since I am the primary holder. It amuses me every time.

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#13 when i'm on my period i ask my male colleagues if they have a tampon or a pad (and i openly talk about my period to them in general). at first they were confused. but it got to the point where now they always take at least one with them and one of them even built a small menstruation station for me and brought tampons, pads, heating pads and tea. sometimes they even stock it with vegan chocolate! when i was pregnant, they put more snacks and even little gifts for the baby 🥹 10/10 recommend

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#14 I wear lash extensions, girly outfits, and body glitter when I give university lectures. Contrary to popular belief, looking feminine does not make me less intelligent. It only makes me feel more powerfully like myself.

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#15 Instead of allowing myself to have Imposter Syndrome, I decided a long time ago - as a woman climbing the ladder in tech - that if a mediocre man thought he could do it, I was going to assume I could too. And if a mediocre man thinks he deserves something, so do I. I take that confidence into EVERY room with me. I got a C-suite role by the time I was 36. 💅

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#16 When I hear men in general getting praise I always say “hashtag not all men”

#17 I, like many men, use sports metaphors at work. Unlike men, mine are all about women’s gymnastics.

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#18 When I used to do solar loan paperwork at Tesla, I always put the woman’s name first in my communications and I would ask men if they had the same last name as their wife. Asking men if they have the same last name as their wife makes them SO MAD. (It makes some women mad too)

#19 Talking about my period unfiltered in front of men

#20 After my husband got his vasectomy, to amuse myself, I would tell people “I had him fixed” and men did NOT like that 😝🤣✂️⚽️

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#21 I don’t shave, I don’t starve 😉

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#22 When I approach a group, I don’t acknowledge men, not even eye contact, until I have introduced myself to all the women first.

#23 I manspread. It’s a whole body effort as I’m 4’11”, but I take up SPACE when I sit surrounded by men. Entire body slouch and slump. Sometimes diagonally.

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#24 I work in a hospital and refer to all doctors to pts as "she/her". Like "when you talk to your doctor, make sure you ask her about..."

#25 I call them all Rick, and then say “or whatever your name is. It’s so hard to keep you all straight.”

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#26 I sign off on all my kids’ school forms as “Parent” and never “Mother”. On my husband’s forms as “spouse” and never “wife”.

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#27 I have developed the ability to not do the “polite laugh” at jokes that aren’t funny. I hit ‘em with one of these 😐 or these 😕 or even these 😒 if it’s a real stinker. I’m not validating feelings and letting them get away with harmful “jokes” THEN I look at the people who DO laugh, with the “clipboard check” look. Like ‘You think that’s funny? Ok noted’

#28 I'm a chiropractor in my late 50s with a very impressive grip strength. When I show men how to use the dynomometer (measures grip strength), I demonstrate, then casually show them my reading so they can see that it works. If they question their results being much less than mine, I zero it out and do it again, looking them in the eye.

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#29 Whenever someone complains about trans people in the bathrooms, I helpfully remind them that they "should be careful with that, considering what you look like".

#30 When a man is rude to me, I look him in the eye and say “would you like to try that again?” Maintain eye contact. Usually they’re so taken aback that they repeat themselves but nicer

#31 Anytime a man puts his hand on me to move me out of the way I scream at the top of my lungs for him to take his hands off me.

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#32 I ask if they've had their genetic testing done to know if they have male chromosomes

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#33 I exclusively feed my female snake male mice 😌💅🏼

#34 When I call parents (I’m a school nurse) I call dad first unless kid specifies. WYM you don’t know how they weee at breakfast, you dropped them at school! You’re shocked they don’t feel well? Kid said he told you twice…..

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#35 When someone told me “you lost weight!” I said “oh don’t worry, I’m not sick!!”

#36 I always call policemen “male policewomen”

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#37 I ask men if they have children and then act disappointed if they don't have daughters. Better luck next time bro.

#38 Calling male politicians by only their first name

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#39 I don’t let men on social media get the last word. I will reply with nothing but an emoji every time they reply until they stop. It drives them bonkers. They think I’m unhinged. It never occurs to them that they’re replying the same way because deep down in ways they don’t understand, they just believe they’re supposed to get the last word.

#40 It’s not unhinged, I’m so sorry…but I exclusively go to female doctors and always try to go to women when I need something 🤣

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#41 If a man tells me to smile, I always contort my face and give them a wide-eyed stare. At least we both end up laughing on how absurd the interaction is because… sir, who are you?? 🥴

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#42 every time i am subcontracted to run a job site without my crew, everyone at the site is getting called *bestie*!! i don’t care to learn their names and shouting “hey bestie” across an excavation pit brings me truckloads of joy

#43 I call anyone, regardless or their gender either ma’am or sis. Ma’am if they are being rude (especially 20-something year old males). Sis if we are close.

#44 I tell my teen daughter to remember that anything boys can do she can do bleeding 🥂

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#45 I know this is nutters, but when I start to type sorry in a text or email I immediately stop, change my wording and carry on. Its big for me.

#46 I use “male” as a prefix for pretty much anything. “Male doctor.” “Male pilot.” I especially love it if we’ve gendered that term. Call a man a “male waitress” and watch them freak out.

#47 I tell men they should smile more. I take up space gracefully, subtly commanding authority. I don't talk to fill space in conversation. I Iet the silence linger while making eye contact until they speak. If he says something uncomfortable, I say “that's an odd thing to say out loud.” I don't answer questions that I don't want to. Instead I respond with a question about him. I dress for my gaze only.

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#48 When men won’t leave me alone after I’ve asked them nicely I start barking like a big dog. It helps that I’m 6’2”. But they all scurry away in terror.

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#49 When I’m introduced to a man who is a manager, I ask who watches his kids while he works and if his wife is ok with him spending so much time away from his duties at home.

#50 I work in retail and I direct men to section by saying “just past the men’s panty section” the looks of confusion

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#51 Somewhere around age 12 I started asking guys who were upset if they were “on their period”. They obviously got more angry. I’d reply “wow you’re really emotional would you like a midol?” I’m 59 now 🤩

#52 When a man cuts me off or walks in front of me “after you, Princess”

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#53 My husband is in a gig where he speaks corporate. I convinced him to use make up analogies instead of sports metaphors for a presentation on Zoom. It was epic!

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#54 I cover up mediocre books in bookstores written by men with better books written by women. 🤷🏼‍♀️

#55 When a man tries to mansplain, I usually make a surprised face and say “You are so smart for a man! I’m surprised you know that.” Usually they’re proud of the compliment

#56 At our shows I make sure women can dance at the front without being bothered by drunk men~similar to Kathleen Hanna saying, "girls to the front!" at her concerts

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#57 I used to work in a predominate male industry. One of the codes for the “ senior veterans” was wearing a Rolex Submariner. So I bought one. I would be the only woman in 98% of rooms or in the fiel and I could clock everyone of those egotistical grumpy dudes being forced to listen to me and always looking at my wrist. It PISSED them off. (It was better than them looking at my chest tbh- coveralls are NOT designed for us)

#58 Telling men how their male-centric perspective doesn't work in reality.

#59 When men tell me I’m too pretty to do the job I do (🙄) or that’s it’s rare to see a woman doing my job (it’s not), I always come back with “I know right, it’s crazy what they allow women to do these days.”

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#60 When I’m on stage (I speak to thousands of people a year) I address the audience as “ladies and children of ladies”. 😍

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#61 If there are two sales people in front of me, I try to defer to the female presenting person.

#62 I push back manspreaders' leg by spreading mine against theirs until they're back with their legs in front of THEIR seats and not mine

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#63 I flatly refuse to speak to any man to whom I am not contractually obligated to speak to. (Yes, marriage is a contract and family is an obligation. 😂🤣)

#64 I donno if its micro but when this guy was telling me how he plan to pursuade his fiancee into having kids with him(the girl plans to be childfree) I ask him, "oh! so you're gonna be pregnant then?"

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#65 When they talk nonsense I remind them I don’t listen to people with unwashed bums or skid marks.

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#66 I addressed all of my wedding invites with the femme’s name first.

#67 On the very rare occasions where I’ve visited an adult dancer club, I like to tip very generously, to the point that the dancer ignores the male patrons for a bit. I’m not especially interested in the show, I just like taking her away from them. 💅🏻

#68 Playing dumb and asking men to explain themselves when they say something inappropriate to me. They always get really uncomfortable 😂

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#69 I like to play call of duty. I play feminist podcasts really loud and leave my mic on, then I mute everyone else…it started by accident but then I realized it would piss off the incels which is why they would all hunt me down. It’s made me a better player and hopefully educated some jerks.

#70 I once said, "Are you guys talking about fantasy football? That's so cute." The guy smiled and actually blushed.

#71 I refuse to step aside for men in grocery aisles. I stand there. They stand there. Out carts squared off opposing each other. It takes an uncomfortably long time for them to realize I’m not going to move. Confusion turns to annoyance and then to helplessness and then to epiphany and finally to indignant acceptance and then they back up and go around me. Grocery shopping takes about twice as long now and is 100% worth it!

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#72 When they’re trying to mansplain something i always go “….right” but with THAT tone and they look like hurt little puppies

#73 Whenever a man refers to me with some sort of term of endearment, I respond back with the ending, “Peaches”. Man: “I love your smile, sweetie.” Me: “Thank you so much, peaches!” They don’t like it.

#74 I compliment OF models even though I'm not interested in them in any way. I just know what a "girl you slay✨" can do when all the other comments are either misogynysts or creepy men trying their best at a pickup line...

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#75 I work in a male dominated industry and I play so much Sofia Isela and Paris Paloma. I hope that it raises their class consciousness and intersects with treating women better.

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#76 I’m a barber and I openly talk about how much I hate men and how they are the problem…. To them.

#77 As a teacher, I just do little things like making adjustments in books I read out loud (I remember once switching it so mom was chopping firewood and dad was baking a cake), referencing the baby sweaters my brother knits (true story), etc.