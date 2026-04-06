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Modern problems require modern solutions, including pushing back against outdated gender norms.

American musician Emma “EMM” Norris asked women on Threads to share the most unhinged ways they practice microfeminism—the subtle actions that challenge the patriarchy and promote equality in everyday life. The prompt instantly struck a nerve, receiving over a thousand replies, and proving that some of us can be very deliberate during social interactions.

Whether it’s on the street, at home, or at work, even a seemingly small, unapologetic move can make a big statement.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman smiling confidently with arms crossed while man looks uncomfortable in a kitchen setting, illustrating wild ways women unsettle men. When men raise their voices or start to argue, I love asking why they're getting emotional.

ritas_whimsy , cookie_studio / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

9points
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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not EMOTIONAL your EMOTIONAL!

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RELATED:
    #2

    Young woman speaking confidently during a podcast, illustrating unhinged and wild ways women make men feel uncomfortable. My current fav is calling straight men “girl”.
    The toxic ones get upset the iconic ones luv it.
    Easy way to see who is cool.

    emminreallife , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    8points
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    kk_7 avatar
    K K
    K K
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know why this makes me laugh so much

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    #3

    Young woman in colorful patterned shirt holding a black umbrella looking up outdoors capturing unhinged ways women make men uncomfortable As a 6'1 woman of size men often compare their height to me. They say "omg you must be 6'3 I'm 6'2 and you're taller then me" I respond "yeah I'm actually 5'11"

    goshethegreat , Dmitrii Shirnin / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    #4

    Person wearing bright orange gloves and dark pants changing a car tire, illustrating unhinged and wild ways women make men feel uncomfortable. I like to tell men with “lifted” trucks that I think it’s so cute when guys give their truck high heels… 👠🛻

    dracogenesis , videst / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's hilarious! Wish I could upvote this more than once.

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    #5

    Smiling woman waitress holding a tray inside a café, capturing one of the wild ways women make men feel very uncomfortable. I'm a waitress & I always give little kids' food to the dad & address the dad for the kids' order

    nikkrw , zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    #6

    Business team in a meeting room discussing strategies with laptops and notes, capturing unhinged and wild ways women make men uncomfortable. Interrupting the CEO, COO, and a client talking about female hormones and vaccines with - “HUH. Three grown men discussing women’s bodies. “ 🤨 I seriously DGAF, I call that out. I feel it is my duty, after all I’m HR 😎

    sarah_val_yogini , senivpetro / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously we men know more than women about the female body. We know you have 9 periods a year, can easily hold them in and choose when to have it.

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    #7

    Saying "Ooh big feelings!" to angry men.

    divineredgrace Report

    7points
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    #8

    Young woman wearing a headset seated in a gaming chair, focused on her computer, representing ways women make men uncomfortable. When old men are creepy at work or in games I tell them to their face “that’s an inside thought” if I’m choosing peace and “that is a really strange thing to say. Especially out loud. You’re weird/creepy.” If I choose to be a problem.

    merthur_my_beloveds , DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    #9

    I have fake monster teeth in my purse sometimes and I pop them in whenever I feel like a man is about to engage me. Then I smile. It’s too weird for most men to handle. I do this to kids who stare at me, also.

    nekro_mom_ikon Report

    7points
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    #10

    Woman wearing bright pink high heels and black tights standing on a sidewalk, highlighting ways women make men feel uncomfortable. Never moving out of the way on sidewalks. Walk straight through them.

    justinebinx , Ian Taylor / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #11

    Man looking uncomfortable as a woman talks to him in a casual setting depicting ways women make men feel uncomfortable. When men mansplain to me, I say: “That’s not a bad answer, for a man.”

    eliotsmadre , simonapilolla / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the women who may frequent this site, the meaning of MANSPLAIN is to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.

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    #12

    Person holding a credit card and tablet, illustrating digital payment and themes of men feeling very uncomfortable. My husband and I opened a joint a bank account. The lady helping us open it at the bank made sure to tell me I was primary on it. I thought no big deal. Now every time my husband has to do something major on tbe account the bank asks him if his wife will be there to sign the paperwork for him since I am the primary holder. It amuses me every time.

    amandaweissman1 , Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    tracyjoan1961 avatar
    Tracy J
    Tracy J
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is very important as my elderly mom had issues getting a credit card after my dad's death as all accounts were in his name. She has plenty of money but had to start with a credit limit of $500 as she had no credit in her name.

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    #13

    when i'm on my period i ask my male colleagues if they have a tampon or a pad (and i openly talk about my period to them in general). at first they were confused. but it got to the point where now they always take at least one with them and one of them even built a small menstruation station for me and brought tampons, pads, heating pads and tea. sometimes they even stock it with vegan chocolate! when i was pregnant, they put more snacks and even little gifts for the baby 🥹 10/10 recommend

    liiiebe.im.bauch Report

    6points
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    #14

    I wear lash extensions, girly outfits, and body glitter when I give university lectures. Contrary to popular belief, looking feminine does not make me less intelligent. It only makes me feel more powerfully like myself.

    hillary.sunberg Report

    6points
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    #15

    Instead of allowing myself to have Imposter Syndrome, I decided a long time ago - as a woman climbing the ladder in tech - that if a mediocre man thought he could do it, I was going to assume I could too. And if a mediocre man thinks he deserves something, so do I. I take that confidence into EVERY room with me. I got a C-suite role by the time I was 36. 💅

    culpchri Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    When I hear men in general getting praise I always say “hashtag not all men”

    ozmadestudio Report

    6points
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    #17

    I, like many men, use sports metaphors at work. Unlike men, mine are all about women’s gymnastics.

    plainolddiana Report

    6points
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    #18

    Red Tesla sports car parked indoors with black wheels, showcasing sleek design and modern electric vehicle features. When I used to do solar loan paperwork at Tesla, I always put the woman’s name first in my communications and I would ask men if they had the same last name as their wife. Asking men if they have the same last name as their wife makes them SO MAD. (It makes some women mad too)

    thecardsharp , Jeremy / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The practice of a woman taking her husbands surname is not universal. It's something really only done in English speaking countries i.e the ones colonised by the British because the custom started in medieval England to show that ownership of the woman had transferred from her father to her husband. In many countries, it's normal for women to keep the surname they were given at birth. Some countries, like Greece, only allow people to change their surname in exceptional circumstances. Other countries only allow married women to use their husband's name socially, but they can't legally change their surname on offical documents. In many Spanish-speaking countries people have two surenames.

    0
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    #19

    Woman smiling and holding a cup of coffee during a conversation about ways women make men feel uncomfortable. Talking about my period unfiltered in front of men

    nikidellera , peoplecreations / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #20

    Man in a suit holding his forehead and looking uncomfortable, illustrating how women make men feel uneasy. After my husband got his vasectomy, to amuse myself, I would tell people “I had him fixed” and men did NOT like that 😝🤣✂️⚽️

    beezie687 , volodymyr-t / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #21

    Man wearing a light blue skirt, standing barefoot showing hairy legs, illustrating women making men feel uncomfortable. I don’t shave, I don’t starve 😉

    yetta_forever , freepik / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #22

    When I approach a group, I don’t acknowledge men, not even eye contact, until I have introduced myself to all the women first.

    army_of_me_13 Report

    5points
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    #23

    I manspread. It’s a whole body effort as I’m 4’11”, but I take up SPACE when I sit surrounded by men. Entire body slouch and slump. Sometimes diagonally.

    planetarykristin Report

    5points
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    #24

    I work in a hospital and refer to all doctors to pts as "she/her". Like "when you talk to your doctor, make sure you ask her about..."

    carrie_the_rd Report

    5points
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    #25

    I call them all Rick, and then say “or whatever your name is. It’s so hard to keep you all straight.”

    theunsinkablemkb Report

    5points
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    #26

    I sign off on all my kids’ school forms as “Parent” and never “Mother”. On my husband’s forms as “spouse” and never “wife”.

    ele_nana Report

    5points
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    #27

    I have developed the ability to not do the “polite laugh” at jokes that aren’t funny. I hit ‘em with one of these 😐 or these 😕 or even these 😒 if it’s a real stinker. I’m not validating feelings and letting them get away with harmful “jokes” THEN I look at the people who DO laugh, with the “clipboard check” look. Like ‘You think that’s funny? Ok noted’

    jojohadamoment Report

    5points
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    #28

    I'm a chiropractor in my late 50s with a very impressive grip strength. When I show men how to use the dynomometer (measures grip strength), I demonstrate, then casually show them my reading so they can see that it works. If they question their results being much less than mine, I zero it out and do it again, looking them in the eye.

    crochetbroadway Report

    5points
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    #29

    Whenever someone complains about trans people in the bathrooms, I helpfully remind them that they "should be careful with that, considering what you look like".

    modo_lv Report

    5points
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    #30

    When a man is rude to me, I look him in the eye and say “would you like to try that again?” Maintain eye contact. Usually they’re so taken aback that they repeat themselves but nicer

    bookish_rhiannon Report

    5points
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    #31

    Anytime a man puts his hand on me to move me out of the way I scream at the top of my lungs for him to take his hands off me.

    valkyrie_eir Report

    5points
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    #32

    I ask if they've had their genetic testing done to know if they have male chromosomes

    theglamhippiechick Report

    5points
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    #33

    Close-up of a snake with textured scales and focused eyes, symbolizing wild ways women make men feel uncomfortable. I exclusively feed my female snake male mice 😌💅🏼

    mirandamachine , wirestock / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just seems unnecessary and weird?

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    #34

    When I call parents (I’m a school nurse) I call dad first unless kid specifies. WYM you don’t know how they weee at breakfast, you dropped them at school! You’re shocked they don’t feel well? Kid said he told you twice…..

    paellaandpie Report

    4points
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    #35

    When someone told me “you lost weight!” I said “oh don’t worry, I’m not sick!!”

    thementalloadcoach Report

    4points
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    #36

    I always call policemen “male policewomen”

    ukjanjan Report

    4points
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    #37

    I ask men if they have children and then act disappointed if they don't have daughters. Better luck next time bro.

    wrightremedy Report

    4points
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    #38

    Calling male politicians by only their first name

    stef.casper Report

    4points
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    #39

    I don’t let men on social media get the last word. I will reply with nothing but an emoji every time they reply until they stop. It drives them bonkers. They think I’m unhinged. It never occurs to them that they’re replying the same way because deep down in ways they don’t understand, they just believe they’re supposed to get the last word.

    sarahjellen Report

    4points
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    #40

    It’s not unhinged, I’m so sorry…but I exclusively go to female doctors and always try to go to women when I need something 🤣

    shytoratwitch Report

    4points
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    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. When it comes to doctors you want someone who listens.

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    #41

    If a man tells me to smile, I always contort my face and give them a wide-eyed stare. At least we both end up laughing on how absurd the interaction is because… sir, who are you?? 🥴

    missdionne_danae Report

    4points
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    #42

    every time i am subcontracted to run a job site without my crew, everyone at the site is getting called *bestie*!! i don’t care to learn their names and shouting “hey bestie” across an excavation pit brings me truckloads of joy

    octoboob Report

    4points
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    #43

    I call anyone, regardless or their gender either ma’am or sis. Ma’am if they are being rude (especially 20-something year old males). Sis if we are close.

    gaiaxellie Report

    4points
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    #44

    I tell my teen daughter to remember that anything boys can do she can do bleeding 🥂

    susie_parker Report

    4points
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    #45

    I know this is nutters, but when I start to type sorry in a text or email I immediately stop, change my wording and carry on. Its big for me.

    clarkpeeblessarah Report

    4points
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    #46

    I use “male” as a prefix for pretty much anything. “Male doctor.” “Male pilot.” I especially love it if we’ve gendered that term. Call a man a “male waitress” and watch them freak out.

    nicorrwateva Report

    4points
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    #47

    I tell men they should smile more. I take up space gracefully, subtly commanding authority. I don't talk to fill space in conversation. I Iet the silence linger while making eye contact until they speak. If he says something uncomfortable, I say “that's an odd thing to say out loud.” I don't answer questions that I don't want to. Instead I respond with a question about him. I dress for my gaze only.

    theinfamousm Report

    4points
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    #48

    When men won’t leave me alone after I’ve asked them nicely I start barking like a big dog. It helps that I’m 6’2”. But they all scurry away in terror.

    chouetteviolette77 Report

    4points
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    #49

    When I’m introduced to a man who is a manager, I ask who watches his kids while he works and if his wife is ok with him spending so much time away from his duties at home.

    akselmeyers Report

    4points
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    #50

    I work in retail and I direct men to section by saying “just past the men’s panty section” the looks of confusion

    kaseekhaos Report

    3points
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    #51

    Somewhere around age 12 I started asking guys who were upset if they were “on their period”. They obviously got more angry. I’d reply “wow you’re really emotional would you like a midol?” I’m 59 now 🤩

    jodi_williams_ Report

    3points
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    #52

    When a man cuts me off or walks in front of me “after you, Princess”

    kuilemapartyof3 Report

    3points
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    #53

    My husband is in a gig where he speaks corporate. I convinced him to use make up analogies instead of sports metaphors for a presentation on Zoom. It was epic!

    courtneyindc Report

    3points
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    #54

    I cover up mediocre books in bookstores written by men with better books written by women. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    mamaorgana80 Report

    3points
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    #55

    When a man tries to mansplain, I usually make a surprised face and say “You are so smart for a man! I’m surprised you know that.” Usually they’re proud of the compliment

    sotsial_zh Report

    3points
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    #56

    At our shows I make sure women can dance at the front without being bothered by drunk men~similar to Kathleen Hanna saying, "girls to the front!" at her concerts

    shanna_g_iz_shannaniganz Report

    3points
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    #57

    I used to work in a predominate male industry. One of the codes for the “ senior veterans” was wearing a Rolex Submariner. So I bought one. I would be the only woman in 98% of rooms or in the fiel and I could clock everyone of those egotistical grumpy dudes being forced to listen to me and always looking at my wrist. It PISSED them off. (It was better than them looking at my chest tbh- coveralls are NOT designed for us)

    tsuzikew Report

    3points
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    #58

    Telling men how their male-centric perspective doesn't work in reality.

    neotenic_axolotl Report

    3points
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    #59

    When men tell me I’m too pretty to do the job I do (🙄) or that’s it’s rare to see a woman doing my job (it’s not), I always come back with “I know right, it’s crazy what they allow women to do these days.”

    hd_welborn Report

    3points
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    #60

    When I’m on stage (I speak to thousands of people a year) I address the audience as “ladies and children of ladies”. 😍

    veenajetti Report

    3points
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    #61

    If there are two sales people in front of me, I try to defer to the female presenting person.

    wynnyx Report

    3points
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    #62

    I push back manspreaders' leg by spreading mine against theirs until they're back with their legs in front of THEIR seats and not mine

    deianadfg Report

    3points
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    #63

    I flatly refuse to speak to any man to whom I am not contractually obligated to speak to. (Yes, marriage is a contract and family is an obligation. 😂🤣)

    motherfuc8ingunicorn Report

    3points
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    #64

    I donno if its micro but when this guy was telling me how he plan to pursuade his fiancee into having kids with him(the girl plans to be childfree) I ask him, "oh! so you're gonna be pregnant then?"

    gennniefier Report

    3points
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    #65

    When they talk nonsense I remind them I don’t listen to people with unwashed bums or skid marks.

    nickylove09 Report

    3points
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    #66

    I addressed all of my wedding invites with the femme’s name first.

    dahlinquent Report

    3points
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    #67

    On the very rare occasions where I’ve visited an adult dancer club, I like to tip very generously, to the point that the dancer ignores the male patrons for a bit. I’m not especially interested in the show, I just like taking her away from them. 💅🏻

    readtheroomjess Report

    3points
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    #68

    Playing dumb and asking men to explain themselves when they say something inappropriate to me. They always get really uncomfortable 😂

    jordanadoherty Report

    3points
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    #69

    I like to play call of duty. I play feminist podcasts really loud and leave my mic on, then I mute everyone else…it started by accident but then I realized it would piss off the incels which is why they would all hunt me down. It’s made me a better player and hopefully educated some jerks.

    adieface03 Report

    3points
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    #70

    I once said, "Are you guys talking about fantasy football? That's so cute." The guy smiled and actually blushed.

    ms.melissa.charlton Report

    3points
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    #71

    I refuse to step aside for men in grocery aisles. I stand there. They stand there. Out carts squared off opposing each other. It takes an uncomfortably long time for them to realize I’m not going to move. Confusion turns to annoyance and then to helplessness and then to epiphany and finally to indignant acceptance and then they back up and go around me. Grocery shopping takes about twice as long now and is 100% worth it!

    mom_e_clare Report

    3points
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    #72

    When they’re trying to mansplain something i always go “….right” but with THAT tone and they look like hurt little puppies

    rainnmarie Report

    3points
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    #73

    Whenever a man refers to me with some sort of term of endearment, I respond back with the ending, “Peaches”. Man: “I love your smile, sweetie.” Me: “Thank you so much, peaches!” They don’t like it.

    katherine.cline Report

    3points
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    #74

    I compliment OF models even though I'm not interested in them in any way. I just know what a "girl you slay✨" can do when all the other comments are either misogynysts or creepy men trying their best at a pickup line...

    luna.rasing Report

    2points
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    #75

    I work in a male dominated industry and I play so much Sofia Isela and Paris Paloma. I hope that it raises their class consciousness and intersects with treating women better.

    the.peoples.pulpit Report

    2points
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    #76

    I’m a barber and I openly talk about how much I hate men and how they are the problem…. To them.

    beauty_andthebing Report

    2points
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    #77

    As a teacher, I just do little things like making adjustments in books I read out loud (I remember once switching it so mom was chopping firewood and dad was baking a cake), referencing the baby sweaters my brother knits (true story), etc.

    scscrafts Report

    2points
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