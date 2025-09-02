Many of these also involve helpful tips, so feel free to take some notes as you scroll through.

That’s what these employees did when they divulged insider information from within their industry . Massage therapists, healthcare professionals, and hotel employees, among others, spilled the beans in a recent post on Threads .

Not all secrets remain hidden forever. Whether it’s your uncle’s extramarital affair or your boss stealing from the company, they can find their way out of the shadows because one person in the know decided to speak up.

#1 90% of my job is training you, not your dog. The dog usually gets it in five minutes. You're the one that takes months or years to grasp and apply simple concepts and quit fighting me. It's why I quit doing hourly appointments.



torebel711:

A police dog trainer once "said there’s a smart end of the leash and a dumb end of the leash. Guess which end you’re on?"



wilcoxcopywriting:

This is scary similar to when parents take their kids to therapy. Often when the kid’s problems are externalizing behaviors (aggression, tantrums, hyperactivity, etc as opposed to anxiety, depression, etc) therapists want to work with the parents to teach them skills to help manage the kid’s behavior. You wouldn’t believe (or maybe you would lol) how many parents are too defensive and refuse. They think their kid is the problem and not them. Usually it’s them 😬.

#2 Hotels: if you need to check in early, call the hotel the morning of your reservation and ask. If you simply show up expecting to check in, it's less likely to happen.



Also, if you tend to stay at the same hotel often, get to know the employees. You'll be first to get upgrades and other perks when we know you and like you. :)



nannonenglish:

Also, if you had even a mildly pleasant experience, please do the Corporate surveys and rate everything with highest marks. Use employee names to make compliments if possible. Find out the manager's name & drop it positively if they did something above standard. Anything less than a 10 might as well be zero. But positive feedback with employee names can get them national, or even international, recognition & awards.

#3 I'm a massage therapist and I promise you I'm not looking at your body the way you do— I'm rarely looking at it at all unless you've got something interesting happening with your skin (a mole that looks like you need to see a derm, contact dermatitis, etc.)



I'm feeling for what's going on in the muscles & making sure your bits are covered as I move you around.



But I PROMISE YOU idgaf about your body hair or where you hold fat or literally anything else you chastise yourself for in the mirror.



__alexa_jones_:

Massage therapist, 15 years. I have never once had a thought about someone’s body and have never had another lmt express a thought to me about any clients body - only their attitude.

#4 Recruiters don’t find jobs for people. They find people for jobs.



countryduchess223:

I wish people understood this when they call me back to back to back after they didn’t get one.

#5 Gym equipment is rarely cleaned at big chain gyms. Especially group exercise equipment. WASH YOUR HANDS AND DONT TOUCH YOUR FACE WHEN WORKING OUT. Unless you want ringworm on it. 😬



The disinfectant sprays they use at gyms aren't often used correctly. You have to let the spray sit wet for, like, 10 minutes before wiping it. Nobody does that.



katie225:

Also, a lot of fitness "experts" at the gym encourage disordered eating, are required to sell a certain number of supplements, and/or run MLMs on the side and use the gym as a leads generator.

#6 NEVER GET A LEMON IN YOUR BEVERAGE at a restaurant 😉



I worked at Mohegan Sun in PA when I was in school, in the high volume restaurant, and everyone touched the lemons with their bare hands (that also handled money, and dirty dishes). This happens in a lot of restaurants... more than you want to know.



christenph:

Fun fact - I was a bartender for years and we can get a weird and hard to get rid of nail fungus from handling infected fruit 😃 I love lemon / lime juice but yes typically that fruit is nasty af, can confirm.

#7 If you eat in a restaurant, the servers are talking about you. Making jokes. If you're a regular, you have a nickname and someone who hates waiting on you.



megger_:

The same for passengers on a plane. If you start becoming a nuisance, we flight attendants are lighting your a** up in the galley 😂.

#8 Wedding hairstylist:

Get a wedding planner.



This is your first time having to suddenly navigate a field you know nothing about, & you will be spending countless hours looking through portfolios & requesting quotes from every vendor involved with your wedding (& there’s a lot more than you think).



A wedding planner is an expert, has these contacts already, is always the first person the vendors reply to (they’re our FAVORITE contacts) & can minimize A LOT of stress for you.



On wedding day, they are your chaos manager. They’ve employed the necessary staff to get everything done. There is nothing more rude or stressful than having your family run around doing all this work, asking you a million questions when you’re supposed to be relaxed enjoying your day.



They’re expensive, yes. But after working hundreds of weddings, they’re the one expense a bride is grateful to have made or the one she wished she would’ve just gone with.



HIRE. THE. PLANNER.

#9 When you open a new bank account make an in person appointment. Show up periodically in person. Learn a name or two. When you have an issue (and I think everyone does at some point) having a personal relationship can resolve problems quickly. With so much business online it is easy to forget that in person can sometimes resolve challenges faster.



shewhotrustsleads:

I wish that was still the case today. I prefer going for an appointment than opening a bank account online and that has happened to me last. One bank said they only accepted appointments if I could not open the bank account online. (Shocker) I preferred to open my account in person.

#10 When you go to a corporate event (dinner, trade show, conference), a ton of what you see goes straight into the garbage the minute it's over. Flowers, signage, banners, trinkets. Special events for the most part are very environmentally unfriendly.



prompterchick:

The amount of wasted water from people who will open a bottled water, take one sip and leave it, is insane.

#11 I manufacture perfume for a living, most perfumes you buy from the major brands have no natural materials despite listing the “notes” as natural things like rose, musk etc. it’s just a bunch of cheap chemicals from the big vat in New Jersey, slapped together with some alcohol, bottled by machine. The most expensive part is the bottle if that costs $10 per bottle it is a lot. Point is very high margin product.



Also, there are maybe 5-6 large manufacturers of artificial fragrance conpounds in the world. As you can guess they sort of act together to manipulate the market.

#12 Stop lying to your doctor (or any medical professional). She/he doesn't care what you put up your nose OR up your butt. Their only concern is addressing the issues at hand. If you lie, they can't even begin to help you. STOP LYING!



40lovebc:

Same w/your lawyer. If they dunno what they’re representing irl, you’re totally wasting your retainer. It’s not their job to judge you. &, even if they do, wgaf? If they wanna get paid, they’ll do their job.

#13 Very few people in IT are actually any good with technology. Most learn a few processes limited to specific programs and then that's them set for their careers. It's shocking how many people I've worked with over the years call me a tech guru because I used a VLookup in front of them once or showed them MS Clipboard. If you want to get into IT/tech, you absolutely can, you need no knowledge to get started.



k.j.rasnake:

The problem with general IT now is it has became saturated and is also feeling pressure from AI. That’s completely dependent on the field though.

#14 Did you know many public libraries have a Library of Things? Don’t want to buy a weird cake pan for a one-time bake? Your library might have some for you to borrow. Live in an apartment and don’t have garage to store a bunch of tools in? Your library might have some for you to borrow. Go ask your library what might be available!

#15 I was a gate agent for an airline. When flights are oversold and they solicit for volunteers to take a later flight for X amount of credit towards a future flight ask👏for👏that👏ish👏in👏CASH👏 There's no reason it has to be pretend money or credit. They will write you a check. We keep checks for that purpose and count on no one asking. Demand cash.

#16 If you owe a medical bill, pay $10 a month before they start calling you about it.

If you only owe a few hundred bucks and they threaten to turn it over to collections - ask this: if I pay 10% of the balance due, will you be willing to waive the remaining balance?’

#17 When you receive a package from Amazon and the box it arrives in is comically large, it’s usually for one of two reasons:

1. When putting together an order, workers look at a computer screen that mentions what’s in the order and what size box should be used. Many times it’s correct, but often it’s wildly wrong. If the box is too small, the worker is trained to change the box. If the box is too big, the worker is trained to pack the item anyway and then fill up the rest of the boxwith dunnage (the filler material) because it’s faster than building a new box. The workers have a rate they’re expected to maintain (translates to one box every 30 seconds), and fiddling “unnecessarily” with boxes can affect it.

2. The item you ordered is considered hazmat, and is not allowed in a smaller box. Due to a law outside the company’s control, any object that is hazmat needs an outside marker so people are aware of it (one of the common reasons, lithium batteries, aren’t allowed to travel by air). The label has a barcode to be scanned to ensure that it’s there, and it’s placed on the side of the box so it doesn’t get in the way of the barcode that’s responsible for prompting the shipping label. If the side of the box is too small, it’s not allowed for hazmat items, even if the item being shipped is super small. That’s also why you’ll never receive hazmat items in envelopes.

#18 I am a former medical negligence defense lawyer and now on patients side. Medical care in the US is the worst I’ve seen in 30 years. It’s crisis level bad and it will only continue to get worse until major changes to private insurance reimbursements is made. Not the care providers fault, squarely on “insurance” companies.

#19 The reason pharmacies take so long to get your script ready is because we’re making sure the meds won’t k**l you, and making sure you don’t go bankrupt paying for them.

“There’s no one in line you must not be busy” bro we also process and fill 500+ scripts a day between phone calls and checking in orders (and vaccines), you’re not our only patient.

#20 As a loved one of a hotel worker, STOP WITH THE THIRD PARTY SOURCES WHEN GETTING A ROOM. BOOK DIRECTLY WITH THE HOTEL.

#21 Former software engineer. All software has bugs in it.



This is a post about self-driving automobiles.

#22 If you find yourself or loved one in the hospital, your goal is to get out as soon as you can. Not AMA, but do what you need to do to get out ASAP.

#23 You can fire your nurse or doctor while in labor.



rosebuds92:

I did this! Fired a nurse because she didn't like my labor Playlist and told me I had to turn it off 😒.



_goddess_jen_:

Yep! The doctor on staff who was going to deliver my son had suggested I let him die bc of his complex medical condition at a previous prenatal appointment. I immediately requested someone else as I did not feel he would give my child a fighting chance at life. Fast forward I have a

#24 IT. When we ask you to turn it off and back on again, 90% of the time it's because that resets the mechanism causing your problem. 10% of the time it's because we're scrambling for solutions or just need two seconds to breathe between your irate complaints, and letting you feel like you're doing something productive makes you less of a nightmare to deal with.

#25 Teacher here: I’ve taught the whole gamut from 8-18 and when I tell you your kids need to memorize their times tables before 5th grade, (ideally end of 3rd) I am absolutely not kidding. It is such a big deal. My 6th graders who don’t know them end up struggling for the rest of their math classes. And I can 100% tell which kids had parents who read to them consistently when they were little.

#26 Platinum-selling songwriter, here

90% of the "one hit wonders" who had no staying power as artists have been writing chart topping hits

And a lot of these artists who always hang out and collaborate genuinely don't like eachother and view it the same way yall would view a company event. They HAVE TO be there and be seen with their annoying coworker. But the will never talk outside of pre-scheduled meet ups by the label... That's why so many rapper's "flipped" on Drake. He's just a coworker.

#27 If something happened to your meds (they fell into the toilet, your bag was stolen, etc) but it's too soon to refill them through insurance, tell the pharmacist to call the PBM (pharmacy benefit management) and ask for a "lost or stolen override". It'll allow you to refill early for your usual copay. (There may be a limit on how many times per year you can use it though.)

#28 College schedules are dictated by the faculty. That 8am class everyone hated? It was 8am because the faculty member wanted to teach at 8, probably so they could basically have the whole day off.

#29 Bands were never drinking actual Monster onstage during Warped Tour sets, it was water in branded cans of Monster.

#30 Random marine safety for cruise ships:



Cruise ships only have to follow the safety protocols of the country they are “flagged” in. Many cruise companies will purposely register in countries with the lowest safety standards to skirt around inspections, protocols, and maintenance, and also not be held liable for any accidents, injuries, or deaths.

#31 I used to work at Sephora. They make the sales people follow the shoppers around as unpaid security and to up sell. We were trained to try to convince shoppers to buy two more items that correlate with the one thing they came for. We were also told to lie to sell things ( I literally never) If you think you are being targeted for shopping while Black, you are. Meanwhile, WW will clear whole sections of Peter Thomas Roth and Drunk Elephant daily🤣 leaving empty boxes on the shelves.



Sephora staff also have to clean everything. They got rid of the cleaning service and put it on sales people. They also basically completely abandoned makeup artistry for credit card sales. The make up artist left when they realize their skills weren't respected. now they hire any one with a pulse and threaten you with credit card quotas. Don't meet your quota? Get harassed by management. They know Sephora shoppers don't want credit cards and literally don't care.

#32 If you asked to have the heat turned up in restaurant, and they say they did. They lied. We're dripping sweat, running our butts off. If you're cold, bring a sweater. Don't make the staff flirt with heat stroke.

#33 Former hotel worker.

If you have any kind of complaint, you’re flagged. The notes in your profile are at the organization level, not the hotel level. Every time you book, someone knows you’re coming. Every complaint you have is in your account. We can tell when you’re scamming for comps.

#34 Mortgage industry tip: Always ask for a second appraisal by a different appraiser if you’re a person of color. Make sure you hide all of your black or brown photos in your house so that the appraiser doesn’t low ball your appraisal value for your home.

#35 Many quite senior workers in Tech companies (and other large companies I suspect ) are vastly overpaid compared to the value that they add. Mostly they attend pointless meetings, drive pointless re-organisations, talk c**p and manage people badly. Add to that a lot of time is spent on politics and many, many decisions aren't made in the best interets of the company but in the interests of the individual or their part of the organisation.There are also far too many directors, snr directors and VP.

#36 Medical: be nice to the front desk in person and when you call the office. They 100% remember rude patients/parents. If you’re always polite and ever need a last minute favor (refill because you’re traveling tomorrow and just realized you’re out of meds, a form filled out that is due tomorrow, etc) they’ll go the extra mile and chase us down to make sure it gets done ASAP. If you’re rude, it’s just going in the regular pile of our to-dos and it will be ready when it’s ready.

#37 WASH YOU HANDS. I work in health care, holy s**t guys just wash your f**king hands. You will stop getting sick, you will stop feeling like s**t (because you’re quite literally EATING S**T) you’ll have so much more energy. There are so many preventable sicknesses that people literally only contract because they don’t wash their goddamn hands.

#38 Used to be a maid , a bit dish soap and hands and knees washing gets your floor cleaner than any mop.



Using laundry sheets gets tea and coffee stains out of sinks and cups , if you use them on your baseboards and shelves it repels dust . Also cleans the top of glass stoves without damaging them.

#39 Ya know how hotels use refillable shampoo bottles now instead of sample size under the guise of enviromentalism but in actuality for economic reasons- don’t use those.

#40 Nurse here. Always have an advocate with you. Even if you’re in hospital. Write questions out before appointments (or send to the patient portal so your provider knows what you need). Always always verify prior authorization before any procedure.

#41 Teacher tip: Your kids don’t know your phone number and that is dangerous. Start practicing the number and quizzing them on it. Please. 🙏🏼

#42 big chain pharmacies are practically a public health hazard with how chronically overworked and understaffed they are. cvs accidentally gave a pregnant woman abortion pills once. walgreens accidentally gave a shingles shot (for ages 60+) to a teen who needed a flu shot. those companies are super good at sweeping incidents under the rug too.

#43 If you let your baby crawl around on the ER floor, the staff is judging you. Hard. Those floors are NASTY no matter how many times they are mopped.

No one really cares if you leave AMA. It's not the threat you think it is. There's someone else waiting for your room.



You can't make a doctor chart something just because he/she didn't agree with the treatment you wanted.



I will never leave an immediate family member alone in a hospital at night. You shouldn't either.

#44 Librarian here: Digital books are really flipping expensive. Libraries either pay for digital copies (which often have to be repurchased after a certain number of checkouts or a specified period of time) or use platforms that are pay-per-use. This is why library ebooks have borrowing limits and why they’re not available to everyone indefinitely.

#45 When you go to an emergency room you are immediately given a score. 1-4. Sometimes but rarely 5. 5 being maybe a hangnail that could be infected. 1 being literally dead. The ones that are scored 3-5 are often the last to be seen. This includes abdominal pain, woman parts bleeding, high blood pressure, chest pain, severe pain, etc. 2 is generally very abnormal vitals signs and you might die. They also judge you based off of subjective and objective findings.

#46 30-year secondary educator:

If you give your kid a smart phone in middle school (or earlier), you will be hindering their educational progress from then on.

#47 When your inquiry to a photographer (or an artist of any kind, presumably) starts with effusive praise, it serves not to butter us up but to make us on edge and hyper aware of the fact that you’re about to try to rip us off.

#48 Wine sales here: in wine, a lot of wineries make a "second label" of things that don't go into their top-tier wine. Often, it's not anything more than "we needed 60 barrels to make the wine, and this was barrel 61"; the second wine is made with the same care as the top one. These can represent excellent value when you are buying fine wines.

#49 Architect here specializing in highly efficient buildings. If you want to lower your energy bills put your focus on sealing air leaks before adding insulation. If you are considering replacing windows ask what the cost would be to go to triple pane glass instead of double, it likely won’t be as big of a jump as you think and will make a significant impact on your energy savings.

#50 People reaching out to attorneys need to understand the difference between contingency and hourly. Contigencency is when they take your case and agree to be paid when a settlement is reached.

Hourly is everything else and it goes from around 250 to 1000 dollars an hour these days. People need to understand that barging into a lawyers office and begging them to take the case is a trope of 70s television. Hourly attorneys NEVER do contingency work.



PS Hourly attorneys choose clients based only on their ability to pay.

#51 Large percent of film / tv shoots are used for Money Laundering 🤷🏼‍♀️.

#52 I’ll drop a few here…….

- I used to work for PG&E! You would be surprised how many people are actually stealing power from their neighbors!!!

- I worked for Rockstar Energy Drinks! Please, please, please wash off the energy drink cans before you drink from them 😂

- I did sales in Timeshares/Vacation Ownership lol The this price is only available today and today only is BS lol.

#53 Customer service hates each other. If you don't get the answer you want, be polite, hang up and call again and get another agent. More than likely, they'll see the previous name and hate them/not know them and do what you want.

The amount of "Company Policy" is bs. It's overridden by the customer service folk on the phone. I've seen discounts, refunds, policy overrides done, just because the service agents hate the last person dealing with the call and want to make the customer sweet.

#54 Periodically the wastewater plants shut down for 8-48 hours for maintenance. Under SF there are transit boxes that can handle the holding of sewage and wastewater until the plant is back up.



One of the biggest worries? The “bugs” or microbes that process the waste. If they die out in huge numbers during a shutdown it’s a mess to restart things and we have to bring them from another plant (there are two in SF).

#55 Teacher: The kids that a lot of people think are smart are still kind of slow. The phones are k**ling these kids' ability to critically think and they have zero comprehension. Their social skills are also poor.



Signed,

Middle School ELA Teacher.

#56 Go ahead and turn the lights on in the spa massage room. See why they keep the rooms dim.

#57 Private equity healthcare is a nightmare. They are swapping physicians out with nurse practitioners and people are DYING because of it. There are NO standards for education or training for NPs. You can do entire programs online and have your “clinical hours” signed off by your friends or paid for. It’s actual insane. Nurse Practitioners should be treated as radioactive levels of dangerous until explicitly proven otherwise.

#58 Medical: anyone who says medical staff don't talk about patients is a liar. Everyone is allowed to vent about their job. We deal with ignorant, rude, judgemental, noncompliant people all the time, sometimes all day! Expecting people to not vent about their day is unrealistic. We all need an outlet to reduce stress. What you're supposed to do is discuss it in a closed-door setting where no one else can hear, like an office, empty room, or car.



Seeing techs talk sh*t at the front desk is WILD.

#59 Hi in tech here. Once the quantum computers come online (and they ARE coming online there’s a free one you can use on ibms website RN) it’s truly TRULY over for us. There will be no such thing as encryption anymore. No such thing as privacy. ANYWHERE. Your bank account numbers lol. Social security numbers. Good one. Once they’re online we are WELL AND TRULY f**ked. I mean we already are but there’s no coming back from THAT.

#60 Gym owner here:

1. Group fitness facilities that offer 6 or 8 week challenges see you as a number. It’s a crash diet.

2. If you have a free membership through your insurer (i.e. Medicare) the gym is most likely getting paid 50%-ish of normal rates, usually 3 months in arrears. I only accept these arrangements because I like the people - financially, they aren’t worth it.

3. A lot of gyms (the good ones) aren’t going to accept ClassPass and its ilk because the layouts are so bad.

#61 Professional car buying expert - Dealers can legally "lie" about the loan interest rate you are approved for. It's called "dealer reserve" and it works like this...



Dealers says "Oh the best we can do is 10% APR" but they really have you approved at 8% APR, you agree to the 10% and the dealer pockets the difference.



This tactic is especially used on folks with credit scores under 700 FICO. And this is why you should get loan pre approvals from your credit union or bank before you go car shopping.



When you tell the dealer "I'm already pre approved for X" They have incentive to beat it because they still make a few bucks from getting you the loan even though you still got a competitive APR.

#62 If you knew how WiFi works you’d be shocked that it works at all.

#63 Aircraft mechanic here. Please pleas please stop taking off your shoes on the airplane. Airplane bathrooms and airport bathrooms are Petri dishes. If you have to puke, do not puke in the sink. If you have trash or a dirty diaper, do NOT flush it.



Also if a flight is delayed for a maintenance issue, that is a GOOD thing. You’d rather arrive alive and late rather than not arrive at all ok? I’d be scared to fly on an airline that never has maintenance delays.

#64 I have spent about two decades in the auto insurance industry. The number of people who still think that their injury claim is worth three times. Their medical bill is insane.



Imagine that you broke a rib. That is so painful. But there is practically no treatment for it.



Now imagine that someone else got into a minor accident but because they’re pregnant, they went to the ER and saw their OB. Baby is fine, no injury.

Who should get more money? Or should it be based on their bills? 🙃

#65 Another I just thought of; you can (and should) stop a massage you're uncomfortable in, at any time.



If you've repeatedly asked for more or less pressure & they keep not delivering?

🛑 it & get a refund.



If they're unloading their whole sh**ty day on you, ask them to be quiet & if they start up again?

🛑 it & get a refund.



You feel like they're being creepy?

🛑 it & get a refund.



You're paying for a service & it should be exactly what you want it to be. If it's not?

🛑 it & get a refund.

#66 If you’re going to give a speech, please realize that the spoken word and the written word are two different things.

People don’t speak in outlines and sub bullets.

NEVER say, “And this slide…”

You’ve just averted attention away from you and to the slide!

A slide should never have more than FIVE words.

Slides are to support what you are saying, not say it for you.

If you’re going to read the slide to the audience, just stay home and email your PPT deck to everyone.

#67 Some hospitals have a pharmacy with a retail store front. If at all possible, get your over-the-counter medicine from thier retail pharmacy instead of Walmart or wherever. They usually charge at cost for it because they make all their money from in-patient prescriptions and procedures. You can also see if your prescriptions are available at the hospital with discount. My script prices were cut in half going from Walmart to the hospital pharmacy, and Walmart was supposedly reported to be cheaper.

#68 10+ years in aquatics (waterparks, resorts, health clubs)…. unless it’s in your own backyard where you fully control the chemistry of the water and cleanliness of the occupants, think long and hard before getting into a hot tub

🦠🦠🌡️🩹💩🩸🌡️☣️🤮🤢☠️.

#69 Hotel housekeeper here:

Guys please, LOCK THE DOOR!!!! Staff are taught to knock once, if you hear nothing, walk in. It can saves an embarrassing encounter for us all (hint hint)

Also if you don’t want any disturbance use the Do Not Disturb sign. It will prevent your door being knocked on until you answer.

Please say what you want (in regards to service) slowly & clearly. Don’t try & blag housekeeping. We see all, we hear all. We all tell each other if there’s a nightmare guests.

#70 99% of all store brand dried goods come from the same factory. If you think Kroger or Publix has the best store brand cereal, it’s the exact same product in the boxes at HEB, Harris Teeter, and everywhere else (I used to proofread the nutrition labels for the manufacturer).

