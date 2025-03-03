ADVERTISEMENT

unhinged-high-school-things

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet expressing surprise about a high school smoking area, reflecting unhinged high school things.

ThatEricAlper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet humorously questioning the high school experience, conveying an unhinged perspective.

    default_friend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet comparing high school students' anxiety levels in 2017 to 1950s asylum patients.

    Fact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Tweet about unhinged high school experiences, discussing drama, unreliable grading, and biased teachers.

    LukeKorns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High School is hardly your best years. They were the hardest. Possibly worst years. Mental health issues, social alienation, awkward, painful growth spurts. Losing those last baby canines and molars. Battling with your parents for more independence and freedom. Struggling in your head between not wanting to be seen with your folks but really wanting to spend more quality time with them that doesn't include studying, homework and after school stuff. Struggling with self-esteem and self-confidence. Worrying about coming off as unattractive and worrying about finding a decent guy to date. Everything was just new, awkward and the whole time you're hanging onto the last innocent, childhood days while trying to be like an adult. Glad that's over.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Tweet humorously comparing high school to prison, highlighting confinement and rules. Labeled "Unhinged-High-School-Things."

    guylikericky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tweet from Coach Kenny Simpson about the challenges of being a high school defensive coordinator.

    fbcoachsimpson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tweet about surviving high school on three hours of sleep, highlighting unhinged high school experiences.

    OfficiaI2018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Text post humorously describing high school stress and lack of sleep.

    ___fvcklove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet discussing how high school fight videos now go viral compared to being local entertainment.

    HESTWlCK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh, I've seen some bad fights in school and I wouldn't want to go back to watch those again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet about high school crushes and running around school, highlighting youthful enthusiasm.

    ihysoulski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet humorously reflects on unhinged high school experiences, debating education versus money, ending with a witty conclusion.

    tsaperi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They say knowledge is power, but a poor person with knowledge is only as powerful as their influence and social standing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Tweet humorously comparing real high school stress to TV shows, highlighting "unhinged" experiences.

    itsclass2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tweet by patricjajoan about unhinged high school experience expecting college-like performance.

    patriciajoan_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    heymrsbond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tweet about unhinged high school experiences, questioning daily stair climbing at 7am.

    hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We were so much more limber back then. I have to ask the bus driver to lower the bus step for me now.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    datenshiluka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tweet about unhinged high school fashion shows in hallways, featuring clothes and sneakers.

    TheFreeMinded88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    High school experience tweet about dating a model; a humorous take on self-confidence.

    PunishedFTV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tweet about unhinged high school memories and messaging a teacher on Facebook.

    evilclamchowder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Tweet about unhinged high school scantron matchmaking on Valentine's Day by Adam Gretz.

    AGretz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet expressing that high school doesn't prepare students for college, highlighting unhinged high school things.

    ajjerseyb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    Meme_Fest_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    YungChoclateBar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tweet reminiscing about being a sophomore during Trump's first election; reflects on high school experiences.

    aurorab0rea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    spacey_marky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet about an unhinged high school prom story involving a friend in multiple photos.

    bidisasters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    wydbanx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    treywtff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    TolemustheGrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Unhinged-High-School-Things

    ReelingThespian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!