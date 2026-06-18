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The world can be divided into two groups: those who take the time to write online reviews, and those who don’t. But all too often, consumers and customers will only bother to share their thoughts publicly when they’re unhappy with a product or service. Sometimes, their zero- or one-star reviews go completely off the rails, and deserve a review of their own. Other times, their chaotic critiques provide us with comedy gold.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most unhinged, hilarious, and bizarre online reviews. From the drunk soul who bought an inflatable bed thinking it was a giant ice-cream sandwich, to the person who took the time to post a review simply noting, “Did not go there.”

We also explain why, while many of these are funny, bad online reviews are no laughing matter for businesses. You'll find that info between the images.