76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny
The world can be divided into two groups: those who take the time to write online reviews, and those who don’t. But all too often, consumers and customers will only bother to share their thoughts publicly when they’re unhappy with a product or service. Sometimes, their zero- or one-star reviews go completely off the rails, and deserve a review of their own. Other times, their chaotic critiques provide us with comedy gold.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most unhinged, hilarious, and bizarre online reviews. From the drunk soul who bought an inflatable bed thinking it was a giant ice-cream sandwich, to the person who took the time to post a review simply noting, “Did not go there.”
We also explain why, while many of these are funny, bad online reviews are no laughing matter for businesses. You'll find that info between the images.
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Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon
Laughed Out Loud
One Way Of Describing It
Some of these reviews prove that hell hath no fury as a shopper scorned. Others show us that certain people have way too much time on their hands. But while we may laugh our way through this list, the truth is that bad reviews can actually be very bad for business.
Not everyone will take the time to write a review, but research shows that the vast majority of customers will read reviews before purchasing a product. One survey of 800 shoppers found that almost all of them—95%—reported consulting customer reviews.
"Of those shoppers, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) consults reviews for every purchase they make," adds the PowerReviews report. "Among younger shoppers, those 18-44, that number jumps to 30%."
Need The Owner To Respond "This Benefits Me In Ways You Can't Imagine"
I’m Thinking Daniel Could Use A Free Dictionary
I Don’t Know If That’s More An Accomplishment For The Mount Or The Installer
"Ratings and reviews have become a prime source of information for shoppers on their path to purchase," cautions the PowerReviews team. "An increasing number of shoppers are relying on reviews as they decide when, where, and how to buy."
The survey revealed that the presence of ratings and reviews ranked as the most important factor affecting purchase decisions—behind only the price of the product itself. For this reason, displaying online reviews is an expectation, not an option for businesses nowadays.
This Review Triggered Me
What's hilarious is that if you look around the cart area, you can usually find a few carts with the quarter left in them by their previous users, or you can just wait for two minutes when someone is returning their cart and ask if you can use it, if you don't have a quarter yourself. I've only been to Aldi's a handful of times and I've never had an issue XD
Google Review From A Bakery We Ate At Today (It Was Actually Great)
Saw This Review On Amazon For A Pair Of Men's Heelys
Are Heelys still a thing or were they banned like Lawn Darts?
Even negative reviews can help your business sometimes. Paying attention to what customers are saying, what they like and dislike, and where they feel you can improve can be a useful tool when it comes to analyzing and improving your products and/or services.
"Reviews can tell a leadership team about common obstacles to customer loyalty, like a limited selection, shipping issues and high prices," adds a blog post published on job site Indeed. "They can also help the marketing and sales team identify popular competitors, which can help them differentiate their company from others in the industry."
Funniest Review
This Is Good
Common Sense Is Not Included In The Box
OMG! This actually happened at my work a couple weeks ago.
Goodfirms is a dedicated B2B (business-to-business) research, ratings, and review platform. The site notes that positive reviews directly impact your brand's online reputation. It adds that one of the best way's for a brand to display authenticity is to share customer reviews.
Meanwhile, a Goodfirms survey revealed that 91% of respondents trust online reviews more than the information provided directly by marketers. It also found that a single negative review can cause major damage when it comes to consumers' purchasing behavior and loyalty. The survey was conducted at the end of 2025, among 552 participants from more than 15 industries.
This Is A Review On Genshin Impact In Google Play
This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review
A Review I Got At My Store. My Bonus Is Affected By My Review Rating
"When prospects search your brand, negative reviews are often the first thing they see — shaping perceptions before a single interaction occurs," explains the Goodfirms site. "First impressions are formed in seconds. Negative reviews immediately signal risk, causing potential customers to 'sign out' before engaging further."
80% of those polled said they change their purchase intent after seeing negative information online. So what action, if any, should businesses take if or when they have negative online reviews? Keep scrolling to find out.
Review Left For A Local Target
Top Review Explains The Bottom Review
Best Review(S)
"Ignoring a bad review won’t make it go away," warns the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) site. "On the other hand, responding to customer reviews can result in better ratings and improve your business’ online reputation."
It's important to respond promptly and professionally. Never get angry or personal, no matter what the person said. SBA's experts advise apologizing to the customer and thanking them for taking the time to highlight issues with your business.
"Also, make sure you use the reviewer’s name and recap their specific complaint," they add. "Customizing responses will show that your business genuinely appreciates customer feedback."
Helpful Reviews For The $120,000 Samsung TV
This Restaurant Review
Most Honest Doordash Review Ever
SBA's team suggests adding a video or photographs to your response message. This can help to show that you’re taking the complaint seriously, which in turn can help build trust with your customers and win them over — despite their negative experience.
As we've mentioned earlier, customer feedback and online reviews are an essential part of improving your business. They shouldn't be taken lightly.
It’s So Much Funnier If You Read It In The Tone His Character Speaks In
Cave Can't Be Old Because I Said So
This Is A Cocktail Bar With No Food
"If you’ve received a negative online review, showing that you’ve taken the steps to resolve the issue could help turn a negative review into a positive one," says the SBA team. "Once you’ve acted upon the issue your customer raised, reply to the complaint on the review site so that other customers can read what about what you’ve done."
And to all the keyboard warriors out there, think carefully before firing off an unnecessary bad review. You might be doing a lot more harm than you actually realize.
Why Do People Review Places They’ve Never Been To?
Local Attorneys Review
Bad Amazon Review Because Customer Cant Measure Properly??
I was looking for a craft supply and all the reviews are great except a few, but this one caught my eye ma'am you're using your ruler wrong lmao.
Your Reviews Help Other Customers
Also You Passed
Hole In None
Not Sure What They Were Expecting From A Catholic Church
The Power Of Gravity
Can't Magically Boil Water
It's Too Sharp
Ironic, Considering They Needed A Delivery Driver To Give It To Them In The First Place
My Girlfriend Is A Dental Assistant, And Her Office Had This Review Left On Google
That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized
What Were The Salads Talking About?
I would also be upset if my salads started discussing.
One-Star Reviews
I almost overlooked these shoes due to the rating but I liked them enough to read what the issues were. Not a single negative comment.
Customer Service
Peanut Boy
Amazon Review I Stumbled On
Energy Drinks
Smoothie
Nice Hat But To Big
Perfect 5 Review Streak Ruined Because I Didn’t Reply Within 24hrs
Mariana Trench Review
Honest Review
Apple Should Really Review Their Reviews
I Got A Good Laugh Out Of This One
I Went To This Unhinged Car Wash
It must be empowering to tell of customers like this. I wish I could do it. Maybe if I win the lottery.
So Excited
Hamburger Bun “Donut”
A review from the deli/bakery I used to work at, which has since closed permanently.
Thank You For Your Review!
I Check Reviews For Fun
Bottles
Absolute Disgraceful, The Lid Will Not Open
Don't Build A PC If You Do Not Understand What You Are Buying
I understand all of this, and that reviewer is beyond idiotic. The Intels ending in F have no video on chip and the listings state this quite clearly.
The Haagen-Dasz Near My Old Middle School Is Run By A Family Of Idiots, And Here’s Proof
Free Bonus Item
Took Down Not Only The Restaurant But The Entire Star Rating System
Just One Spoon
What’s The Point Of Writing A Review If You Haven’t Even Used The Product?
People Who Leave Reviews Like This
Bad Review
Went Online Looking For A Bar To Hit Post Christmas In My Hometown. Found This Five-Star Review. Lots To Unpack Here
The Ducks Love The Water Feature
With the management replying as if it's a real review and not a joke XD
Spotted This In Another Group Thought I'd Share
I Hate When People Leave 1* Reviews For Something That Was Their Own Fault
Right So, I Wonder Why
We All Know Someone Who Doesn't Like Yellow
Harvard University Reviews
Too Fat To Fit In The Plane
Review Of A Haircutting Place
My family's small business has a 5-star review from several years ago that says "Fun place, great food, love the pomegranate margarita." We're a housecleaning service. We don't even have a customer-accessible storefront XD
My family's small business has a 5-star review from several years ago that says "Fun place, great food, love the pomegranate margarita." We're a housecleaning service. We don't even have a customer-accessible storefront XD