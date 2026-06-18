ADVERTISEMENT

The world can be divided into two groups: those who take the time to write online reviews, and those who don’t. But all too often, consumers and customers will only bother to share their thoughts publicly when they’re unhappy with a product or service. Sometimes, their zero- or one-star reviews go completely off the rails, and deserve a review of their own. Other times, their chaotic critiques provide us with comedy gold.  

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most unhinged, hilarious, and bizarre online reviews. From the drunk soul who bought an inflatable bed thinking it was a giant ice-cream sandwich, to the person who took the time to post a review simply noting, “Did not go there.”

We also explain why, while many of these are funny, bad online reviews are no laughing matter for businesses. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

Screenshot of an online review about a funny product, showing a user rating the item one star with the title, Joke of a machine, and detailing how slow and useless it is. This funny online review is part of a list of funny online reviews.

Whiekwu_PlayzTTV Report

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Laughed Out Loud

    Funny online reviews: A humorous Amazon review for an air mattress mistaken for a giant ice cream sandwich.

    PlanetOfMemes Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    One Way Of Describing It

    Funny online reviews: A one-star review of Pride and Prejudice, humorously describing the plot as people visiting houses.

    Janetaa25 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments

    Some of these reviews prove that hell hath no fury as a shopper scorned. Others show us that certain people have way too much time on their hands. But while we may laugh our way through this list, the truth is that bad reviews can actually be very bad for business.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not everyone will take the time to write a review, but research shows that the vast majority of customers will read reviews before purchasing a product. One survey of 800 shoppers found that almost all of them—95%—reported consulting customer reviews.

    "Of those shoppers, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) consults reviews for every purchase they make," adds the PowerReviews report. "Among younger shoppers, those 18-44, that number jumps to 30%."
    #4

    Need The Owner To Respond "This Benefits Me In Ways You Can't Imagine"

    Screenshot of a funny online review for a restaurant with a one-star rating and a dramatic complaint.

    jeremysmiles Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    I’m Thinking Daniel Could Use A Free Dictionary

    Screenshot of a funny online review with a one-star rating and the comment Pretty diddapponging for a broken USB part.

    hastyttv Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Don’t Know If That’s More An Accomplishment For The Mount Or The Installer

    Funny online reviews: An Amazon customer review showing a TV still mounted in a hurricane-damaged room.

    MacAndCheeks Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Ratings and reviews have become a prime source of information for shoppers on their path to purchase," cautions the PowerReviews team. "An increasing number of shoppers are relying on reviews as they decide when, where, and how to buy."

    The survey revealed that the presence of ratings and reviews ranked as the most important factor affecting purchase decisions—behind only the price of the product itself. For this reason, displaying online reviews is an expectation, not an option for businesses nowadays.
    #7

    This Review Triggered Me

    A funny online review upset about having to pay a quarter to unlock a shopping cart.

    Kablamoz Report

    12points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's hilarious is that if you look around the cart area, you can usually find a few carts with the quarter left in them by their previous users, or you can just wait for two minutes when someone is returning their cart and ask if you can use it, if you don't have a quarter yourself. I've only been to Aldi's a handful of times and I've never had an issue XD

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Google Review From A Bakery We Ate At Today (It Was Actually Great)

    Humorous online review describing a chaotic experience with a waitress and chocolate cake.

    JengT89 Report

    11points
    POST
    izzystock avatar
    Izzy Stock
    Izzy Stock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    orrrrr you had a few bad mushrooms

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Saw This Review On Amazon For A Pair Of Men's Heelys

    A funny online review on Amazon Prime with five stars, stating the product makes the wearer hydroplane.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are Heelys still a thing or were they banned like Lawn Darts?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even negative reviews can help your business sometimes. Paying attention to what customers are saying, what they like and dislike, and where they feel you can improve can be a useful tool when it comes to analyzing and improving your products and/or services.

    "Reviews can tell a leadership team about common obstacles to customer loyalty, like a limited selection, shipping issues and high prices," adds a blog post published on job site Indeed. "They can also help the marketing and sales team identify popular competitors, which can help them differentiate their company from others in the industry."
    #10

    Funniest Review

    Screenshot of a funny online review with a customer saying I have never received the product and an image of an open palm.

    chuks1__ Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    This Is Good

    Funny online reviews: A humorous review for 'All Too Well: The Short Film 2021' about washing dishes.

    mirrorballmolly Report

    11points
    POST
    #12

    Common Sense Is Not Included In The Box

    A funny online review for a food thermometer that melted in the oven, despite instructions stating it works up to 300 degrees.

    PicturesFoIder Report

    11points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG! This actually happened at my work a couple weeks ago.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Goodfirms is a dedicated B2B (business-to-business) research, ratings, and review platform. The site notes that positive reviews directly impact your brand's online reputation. It adds that one of the best way's for a brand to display authenticity is to share customer reviews.

    Meanwhile, a Goodfirms survey revealed that 91% of respondents trust online reviews more than the information provided directly by marketers. It also found that a single negative review can cause major damage when it comes to consumers' purchasing behavior and loyalty. The survey was conducted at the end of 2025, among 552 participants from more than 15 industries.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Is A Review On Genshin Impact In Google Play

    A funny online review from Achilles warning cosplayers that a game might make them want to cosplay more characters.

    AnimeIsMaLife Report

    11points
    POST
    #14

    This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review

    An amusing online review for a dish, where the user omitted bourbon and found the taste unpleasant.

    ang334 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A Review I Got At My Store. My Bonus Is Affected By My Review Rating

    Humorous online review by Wendy Wright for a store she only drove past, not visited.

    Archenemy627 Report

    10points
    POST

    "When prospects search your brand, negative reviews are often the first thing they see — shaping perceptions before a single interaction occurs," explains the Goodfirms site. "First impressions are formed in seconds. Negative reviews immediately signal risk, causing potential customers to 'sign out' before engaging further."

    80% of those polled said they change their purchase intent after seeing negative information online. So what action, if any, should businesses take if or when they have negative online reviews? Keep scrolling to find out.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Review Left For A Local Target

    Funny online review from Jose D describing a bizarre encounter with an employee making frog noises.

    Impending_Happiness Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Top Review Explains The Bottom Review

    Funny online reviews, one customer frustrated by their phone number being listed as a company's, another complaining about no callbacks.

    ShadowFireandStorm Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Best​ Review(S)

    A funny online review for Outback Steakhouse, with a customer updating their complaint after discovering their husband ate the blooming onion.

    partly_kiwi Report

    10points
    POST

    "Ignoring a bad review won’t make it go away," warns the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) site. "On the other hand, responding to customer reviews can result in better ratings and improve your business’ online reputation."

    It's important to respond promptly and professionally. Never get angry or personal, no matter what the person said. SBA's experts advise apologizing to the customer and thanking them for taking the time to highlight issues with your business.

    "Also, make sure you use the reviewer’s name and recap their specific complaint," they add. "Customizing responses will show that your business genuinely appreciates customer feedback."
    #19

    Helpful Reviews For The $120,000 Samsung TV

    A funny online review for a TV, stating the box is roomy enough to live in, and another review about choosing between college and the TV.

    eyiankes Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    This Restaurant Review

    A funny online review describing a dreadful experience that feels like a 3-hour flight between a divorcing couple.

    vegandread Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Most Honest Doordash Review Ever

    Screenshot of a funny online review for Taco Bell where the user cries about being fat and having no females.

    forrestgrump430 Report

    10points
    POST

    SBA's team suggests adding a video or photographs to your response message. This can help to show that you’re taking the complaint seriously, which in turn can help build trust with your customers and win them over — despite their negative experience.

    As we've mentioned earlier, customer feedback and online reviews are an essential part of improving your business. They shouldn't be taken lightly.
    #22

    It’s So Much Funnier If You Read It In The Tone His Character Speaks In

    Screenshot of a funny online review for the movie Collateral with a humorous scenario.

    79hfg3n3948rhf0 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Cave Can't Be Old Because I Said So

    A funny online review describing a cave tour guide providing inaccurate Christian perspective information about the earth's age.

    myopicbiopic Report

    10points
    POST
    #24

    This Is A Cocktail Bar With No Food

    A funny online review about a family with a 7-month-old being turned away from an establishment.

    Rich-Supermarket6912 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "If you’ve received a negative online review, showing that you’ve taken the steps to resolve the issue could help turn a negative review into a positive one," says the SBA team. "Once you’ve acted upon the issue your customer raised, reply to the complaint on the review site so that other customers can read what about what you’ve done."

    And to all the keyboard warriors out there, think carefully before firing off an unnecessary bad review. You might be doing a lot more harm than you actually realize.
    #25

    Why Do People Review Places They’ve Never Been To?

    A funny online review where a user posted they 'did not go there,' prompting the owner to ask them to remove the review.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Local Attorneys Review

    Funny online review for a family law attorney, with a response from the owner clarifying the reviewer's identity.

    i_hate_picking Report

    9points
    POST
    #27

    Bad Amazon Review Because Customer Cant Measure Properly??

    Funny online reviews: A ruler measuring a product, revealing it is not the advertised 1/2 inch.

    I was looking for a craft supply and all the reviews are great except a few, but this one caught my eye ma'am you're using your ruler wrong lmao.

    socialcluelessness Report

    9points
    POST
    #28

    Your Reviews Help Other Customers

    A funny online review for a tiny keyboard, with a poorly spelled but positive review by A. Wolf.

    mr_pou Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Also You Passed

    Screenshot of a funny online review where a business owner responds to a one-star review by saying the reviewer passed away two years ago.

    JimmytdaKid Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Hole In None

    Funny online reviews: A customer leaves a one-star review for Great Brook Sports, saying it's a complete dump, with the owner responding.

    Thelittelestsandwich Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    Not Sure What They Were Expecting From A Catholic Church

    Screenshot of an online review of a church, stating 'Nice church but too much Jesus a little'.

    CounterfeitEternity Report

    9points
    POST
    #32

    The Power Of Gravity

    Screenshot of an online review complaining about excessive shipping costs for a table tennis racket rubber.

    Acrobatic-Monitor516 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Can't Magically Boil Water

    Funny online reviews revealing a customer's misunderstanding about product limitations.

    vegan_not_vegan Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    It's Too Sharp

    Funny online reviews about a dangerous folding knife, a perfect knife, a pocket knife, and a non-Buck knife.

    Original-Audience528 Report

    8points
    POST
    #35

    Ironic, Considering They Needed A Delivery Driver To Give It To Them In The First Place

    Image of custom lightsabers and a funny online review about using the item to run at delivery drivers.

    number1IDKfan Report

    8points
    POST
    #36

    My Girlfriend Is A Dental Assistant, And Her Office Had This Review Left On Google

    A funny online review for a dentist, praising the staff's professionalism and suggesting bikini uniforms to improve the experience.

    Mrb1946 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized

    A funny online review for Global Wildlife Center, complaining about a tour guide's partner.

    egguchom Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    What Were The Salads Talking About?

    A funny online review from S, stating employees are lazy and salads are discussing.

    prisonlemondade Report

    8points
    POST
    100066635 avatar
    Starlight Glimmer ⭐️
    Starlight Glimmer ⭐️
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would also be upset if my salads started discussing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    This Man Is A Genius

    A funny online review giving a one-star rating to avoid deletion on Amazon for brake fluid.

    andreyred Report

    8points
    POST
    #40

    One-Star Reviews

    Screenshot of two positive funny online reviews, one praising shoe design and the other ease of getting ready for work.

    I almost overlooked these shoes due to the rating but I liked them enough to read what the issues were. Not a single negative comment.

    MRSRN65 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Customer Service

    Amusing online review detailing a terrible service experience where a service advisor allegedly kicked a two-year-old.

    xQMA Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Peanut Boy

    Comical online review about a business being closed early due to a 'child man' feeling sad.

    SelfApprehensive879 Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Amazon Review I Stumbled On

    Funny online review about a lunchbox perfectly fitting a half gallon of milk and Cholula hot sauce.

    LeftyRoss Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    Energy Drinks

    Funny online reviews: A review summary with a 2.4-star rating and mixed, funny customer comments.

    KirbyFan198 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Smoothie

    Funny online reviews: A simple, humorous review stating I ordered a smoothie and they made it.

    oldmanriver1 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Nice Hat But To Big

    Funny online reviews: A man wearing an oversized hat, illustrating a funny review about the fit.

    Brilliant-Lab257 Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    Perfect 5 Review Streak Ruined Because I Didn’t Reply Within 24hrs

    A funny online review from a user giving one star because they did not receive a call or email back.

    Fit_Association_766 Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    Mariana Trench Review

    A funny online review about the Mariana Trench, warning people not to go due to its depth and pressure.

    Roophio12 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Honest Review

    A funny online review asking Is my son gay? due to his cosplay of kawaii-chan with cat ears.

    KhalMinos Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Apple Should Really Review Their Reviews

    Screenshot of funny online reviews for Pokémon GO, including one where the user accidentally drove a truck through a crowd.

    imgur.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    I Got A Good Laugh Out Of This One

    Screenshot of a funny online review giving one star because the restaurant didn't have Italian bread.

    Comeonjeffrey0193 Report

    7points
    POST
    #52

    I’m Entitled To Free Drinks

    Funny online reviews: A disgruntled customer shares an experience with a bartender who was rude about ordering wine.

    FunctionOk7124 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I Went To This Unhinged Car Wash

    Funny online reviews: Three sarcastic and funny responses from a car wash owner to negative customer reviews.

    ChalantIamNot Report

    7points
    POST
    cybertychobrahe avatar
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It must be empowering to tell of customers like this. I wish I could do it. Maybe if I win the lottery.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    So Excited

    Funny online reviews: A top review for 'Leviticus 2026' describing a 'Haunted Rivalry'.

    nvttles Report

    7points
    POST
    #55

    Hamburger Bun “Donut”

    An image showing a funny online review of a hamburger bun with frosting called a donut.

    A review from the deli/bakery I used to work at, which has since closed permanently.

    crisscrosstheboarder Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Thank You For Your Review!

    A funny online review with gibberish text and a polite owner response.

    suurmufloni Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    I Check Reviews For Fun

    Screenshot of a funny online review of fake shoes with poor quality, showing a seller's response saying hehe.

    mynameispreeve Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Bottles

    Funny online reviews: Hermila Velasquez gives a one-star review, stating, The staff were rude and the throw bottles at my son.

    littlewayne321 Report

    6points
    POST
    #59

    Absolute Disgraceful, The Lid Will Not Open

    Funny online reviews showing a product with a lid that will not open, causing customer frustration.

    WorkAccount6 Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    Don't Build A PC If You Do Not Understand What You Are Buying

    Funny online reviews featuring a customer's frustration with a CPU that had no video output.

    FailoFishy Report

    6points
    POST
    cybertychobrahe avatar
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand all of this, and that reviewer is beyond idiotic. The Intels ending in F have no video on chip and the listings state this quite clearly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    The Haagen-Dasz Near My Old Middle School Is Run By A Family Of Idiots, And Here’s Proof

    A chocolate cake with 'Happy Graduation' written on it, accompanying an online review about a scamming store.

    Redqueenhypo Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Free Bonus Item

    Screenshot of an online review showing a rudimentary knife found inside a toilet brush holder.

    lilythewalrus Report

    6points
    POST
    #63

    Took Down Not Only The Restaurant But The Entire Star Rating System

    Funny online reviews: A restaurant review giving 5 stars despite a negative experience at Tarihi Karadeniz Döner.

    AyoCaesar Report

    6points
    POST
    #64

    Just One Spoon

    A funny online review for a product mistakenly used as a spread on bread, describing it as a very nice cream.

    frnzferdnand Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    What’s The Point Of Writing A Review If You Haven’t Even Used The Product?

    Funny online reviews: A customer review with three images of a 3D printer filament product.

    predisapointt Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    People Who Leave Reviews Like This

    A funny online review for a chocolate chip cookie recipe where the user substituted many ingredients.

    Cheddar18 Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    Bad Review

    A funny online review about finding a bay leaf in baked beans, and the restaurant's humorous reply explaining it.

    raj000777 Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    Went Online Looking For A Bar To Hit Post Christmas In My Hometown. Found This Five-Star Review. Lots To Unpack Here

    A funny online review for Watering Hole mentioning frogs in the bathroom and taking one home.

    Go-san Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    The Ducks Love The Water Feature

    Funny online reviews: A Google review with the user name A Duck says, This place is nice. Love the water feature. Raised my kids here.

    HotelWestern6235 Report

    5points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the management replying as if it's a real review and not a joke XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Spotted This In Another Group Thought I'd Share

    Funny online reviews: An Amazon customer complains about a Samsung TV being advertised as 50-inch but actually measuring 44-inch.

    Queasy_Setting6661 Report

    5points
    POST
    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Screenshot are measured diagonally. I've known that since childhood. Who are these people?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #71

    I Hate When People Leave 1* Reviews For Something That Was Their Own Fault

    Funny online reviews highlighting a customer's disappointment with items delivered on high temperatures.

    fleshtastical Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Right So, I Wonder Why

    Funny online reviews: A humorous Starbucks review where a customer complains about the smell of coffee.

    Odd-Comfortable8000 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    We All Know Someone Who Doesn't Like Yellow

    A funny online review giving one star to avoid the color yellow on screen.

    nusuntcinevabannat Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Harvard University Reviews

    Funny online reviews: Two short, humorous five-star reviews for a school's food and overall experience.

    TemporaryAbalone1171 Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    Too Fat To Fit In The Plane

    Funny online reviews: A German review from David Brown sharing a humorous experience about not fitting on a plane.

    RazzmatazzPlus3837 Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Review Of A Haircutting Place

    Screenshot of an online review about a toddler's first haircut, criticizing the barber's skill.

    Tiny-Economy5299 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow