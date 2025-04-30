ADVERTISEMENT

Dating and falling in love can be a lot of fun, however, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the happily ever after you’re looking for. Unfortunately, some relationships turn out to be complete train wrecks that continue to haunt people years after they break up due to all the toxicity.

Today, we’re featuring various internet users’ stories about the most unhinged, outrageous, and dumbest things their exes have ever said or done, as shared on TikTok. You’ll find their most unpleasant experiences with their ex-partners as you scroll down.

#1

Woman upset and crying on bed while man sits in background on phone, illustrating things exes did that still make blood boil. "Cheating is normal in my culture. I'm only limiting my cheating out of respect for you."........ ummmmmm WHATTT??? 😂

tkco91 Report

Kim Shannon
Kim Shannon
Kim Shannon
Community Member
28 minutes ago

"Limiting my cheating"? That's like saying you're a little bit pregnant.

RELATED:
    #2

    Man and woman arguing in narrow alleyway showing intense emotions reflecting exes actions that still make blood boil. He cheated & said the devil made him do it.

    tay_jay16 Report

    #3

    Man holding a brown wallet with credit cards, illustrating frustrations from things exes did that still make blood boil Robbed my parents house and said he had no control over his body.

    natalie_long_ Report

    Some relationships are simply not meant to be. The person who you think might be your soul mate can turn out to be incredibly toxic once you spend more time with them. And in some cases, it can take months or even years for their true character to shine through.

    At the end of the day, everyone’s responsible for communicating and enforcing their healthy boundaries. If someone continues to disrespect you and constantly ignores your boundaries, you’re better off breaking things off. Nobody deserves to be mistreated in relationships.

    #4

    Birthday cake with lit candles, symbolizing moments that made people's exes blood boil to this day. Broke up with me on my birthday and still wanted to take me to dinner and called it "the last supper".

    corrine_mr Report

    #5

    Man in black suit standing beside a coffin in a forest cemetery reflecting on things exes did that still make blood boil He cheated because his grandpa died.

    _lexi103 Report

    #6

    Woman lying on a couch with a hot water bottle and blanket, reflecting on things exes did that still anger her. "Just stop your period if it's hurting you 🙄" I'M NOT JOKING

    _min3.craft_ Report

    Chilli
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO TEACH MEN ABOUT MENSTRUAL CYCLES

    According to ‘Calm,’ toxic partners tend to belittle and sabotage you instead of supporting you. You can also tell that you’re likely in a toxic relationship if you persistently feel unhappy, there’s constant tension at home, and you argue very frequently.

    Things are also far from healthy if your partner constantly insults or accuses you, tries to control you in various ways, neglects your emotional needs, or attempts to manipulate you.

    The result of staying in a toxic relationship is a big negative impact on your mental, emotional, and even physical health. You can develop anxiety, depression, insomnia, see changes in appetite, develop chronic health issues, feel isolated, and your sense of self-worth might diminish.
    #7

    Elderly man wearing a cap and leather jacket sitting quietly on a bus, reflecting on things exes did that still make blood boil. Got jealous when I helped an old man to find the bus he needed to get on to go see his dying wife.

    selena.nzl Report

    #8

    A woman crying and leaning on the shoulder of a man, reflecting feelings triggered by things exes did that still anger. After my dad passed away, he said “can you not cry, it makes me uncomfortable” 😎

    shelby_g_t Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    When I had to euthanize my 19-year-old cat, I was was devastated. I was gross-sobbing in the special "this is where we euthanize your pet" room at the vet. My now-ex said to me, "Why are you so upset? You KNEW she was going to die."

    #9

    Person in casual clothes sitting on wooden chair, holding a smartphone, reflecting on things exes did that anger still. When I confronted him about downloading Grindr 4 times he said “I just wanted to see more of the gay community” 💀💀 and I stayed for another 6 months.

    spook.spook Report

    Meanwhile, 'BetterUp' points out that some of the biggest relationship red flags to look out for include your partner being overly controlling, not trusting or respecting you, and not supporting you emotionally.

    Other signs of toxicity include physical, emotional, and mental violence, substance misuse, narcissistic behavior, anger management issues, and co-dependency.

    On top of that, other glaring relationship red flags are things like conflict avoidance, constant jealousy, gaslighting, a lack of emotional intelligence, love bombing, the partner’s attempts to socially isolate you, and an unwillingness to communicate openly.

    #10

    Woman in white shirt and black pants standing with hands in pockets, expressing frustration related to exes' actions. He did a poll at the party to see if my shirt neckline was disrespectful to him. I was wearing a basic white shirt 🙈😆

    ronjaahonen Report

    #11

    Batman standing in a dark industrial setting, representing things people’s exes did that still make blood boil. I asked him while sobbing, “Does hurting me not hurt you???” And he said “I'm Batman. I don't have feelings.”

    danaisbanned Report

    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    What? I hope you dropped him like a hot potato just out of a volcano!

    #12

    Couple sharing an intimate moment indoors, illustrating emotions related to people's exes and past relationship conflicts. He SAID HE HAD TO CHEAT SO I COULD PROGRESS.

    dioovega Report

    This is a sensitive topic, but if you feel like sharing your stories about the most toxic things your ex-partners have ever said or done, feel free to do so in the comments, dear Pandas.

    What advice would you give anyone who feels stuck in a bad relationship? What are the biggest relationship red flags for you personally? Let us know.
    #13

    Him:"I don't believe in DNA tests"
    Judge: "Well the State of Indiana does..."💀

    obithedobie Report

    #14

    Young couple playing video games together on a yellow couch, highlighting moments from people's exes that still make blood boil. He got jealous BECAUSE I HAD A BROTHER.

    one01._ Report

    Chilli
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    jesus christ I hope he doesn't have any sisters

    #15

    A young woman smiling and holding a tablet serving a seated man working on a laptop in a casual setting. Got jealous of me serving male customers (I'm a waitress).

    tinywavey Report

    #16

    He didn’t want me to have a boy cat, he was like u better not have a boy cat watching u get dressed and cuddling with u, LIKE WHATTTTT.

    i.luv.rats15 Report

    #17

    Got jealous when I reposted a guy who went missing in my town…

    bella.ofstad Report

    #18

    Gave me clyamdia when I was fighting cancer 😳👀🤦‍♀️

    rozzzers_ Report

    She would hide my things. medication, bank cards, appointment letters, my camera, keys, cash. On the day I left, I found a box full of my things on top of the wardrobe. I'd been to the doctor about my memory problems.

    natecaplan Report

    #20

    Man sitting on a bench holding the arm of a woman standing beside him, reflecting exes actions that still make blood boil. Accused me of cheating every single day then cheated on ME.

    harpaeow , RDNE Stock project Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Projection is a sure sign of so many red flags.

    #21

    Told me when I confronted him about cheating on me and asking if he was at least “safe” that she wasn’t the kind of girl to have an STD. Then was too scared to go the clinic so I had to.

    cat_complains Report

    #22

    I was delivering his baby and he decided to go home and sleep. Things went bad and he was called to come because I was taken for emergency C-section. He arrived saw the baby and left after 5 mins.

    stavroulas_life Report

    #23

    Told me she couldn’t support me when my brother in law was CRUSHED to death bc her nan died three years prior.

    stefdaisymarie Report

    #24

    Hand holding smartphone displaying Tinder app login screen, related to exes and dating frustrations. “I didn’t know Tinder was a dating app” as his bio said *hookups only*

    grace.beyers Report

    #25

    Had a dog together, the night we broke up I was moving out and took the dog with me. He said “fine I’m taking the dog food since I bought it”

    allycatambition Report

    #26

    Young woman with earphones outdoors, appearing thoughtful, reflecting emotions linked to people's exes memories. “You only think i’m cheating bc you listen to too much Lana Del Rey, it’s making u sad.”

    skylar_mckenna Report

    #27

    Broke into my house and I hid my bathroom and he freestyle rapped to me while I was yelling at him to go home because I didn’t want to see him then he challenged me to a dance battle.

    cielooox3 Report

    #28

    Person holding smartphone displaying ChatGPT interface, illustrating digital examples related to things exes did that still anger. He cheated and said AI was texting the girls.

    basiccariii Report

    #29

    Person dressed as Spider-Man crouching on street, illustrating things exes did that still make people's blood boil. He genuinely thought he could become Spiderman.. I’m not joking he switched majors to chem and everything.

    davidi.nicol3 Report

    #30

    Wouldn’t let my bitmoji wear a crop top.

    lexi.loo.who Report

    #31

    Had a male voice on siri and he demanded for me too change it.

    auzteaa Report

    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I have the English male voice because I wanted Siri to be JARVIS. Instead he sounds condescending when giving me driving directions.

    #32

    “If you really love me I don’t have to pay you back”. Our trip to London; paid his part in advance ~600€. He had a job, I didn’t…

    peripuffcreations Report

    #33

    He locked me up in his apartment without any hygiene products when I was on my period and then told me to “just sit on a towel.”

    vanessa.arnholdt Report

    His family and him kept their dog under the stairs (in like a harry potter type of room) no windows, just his food and a bed… and it was totally normal for them.

    sandrapereiiira Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    A neighbor is booting their little lap dog outside for hours and I'm like, why did you get a lap dog?

    #35

    Promised to take me to Disneyland one day, together 12 years. Told my friends he had booked it as a surprise for my 30th so not to make plans. 30th came, no Disney. In fact made no plans at all… used it as a way to make my friends look bad for not doing anything for my Bday, and make them look like terrible friends 💔

    the.origin.of.luck Report

    #36

    he was so clingy he always wanted to follow me to the bathroom... like a weird pet or a kid... and after a year of embarassing fights in front of the bathroom door i just gave in... that makes me more angry than anything else. bc i just sighed and said "ok, well, then come..." like he was a toddler on a tantrum. split up with this guy after 2 years... 🤔

    minetheginger Report

    He admitted he was glad my dog had just passed away unexpectedly because the grief had made me more vulnerable and easier to taken advantage of.

    thechesapeakekitchen Report

    Young person with curly hair crying intensely, expressing distress and anger related to people's exes actions in black sweater. He sobbed and sang "When I was your man" by Bruno Mars after I caught him cheating 🧍🏻‍♀️

    voldys.gone.moldy1 Report

    #39

    I had to ask him to brush his teeth & threw a tantrum about it.

    jennaababby Report

    #40

    “Close your eyes, imagine I’m giving you flowers - now hold onto that feeling because I’m not giving you any, lets go” - as we walked by the flower display in the store.

    ksavoia98 Report

    #41

    He got jealous whenever i called my cat a good boy 💔

    themariaslover69 Report

    #42

    He was crazy jealous because I put my horse as my wallpaper instead of him.

    soophie_sk Report

    #43

    Talked about how much his ex cheating traumatised him. Cheated on me.

    corax_cosplay Report

    #44

    He paid 4 my bday brunch (30 USD). When I broke up, asked for it back. I gave it back. As I was gave it, he said it comes with 5% interest. 🙄 Anyways threw the 30 USD & told him he can sue 4 the rest.

    abedinska Report

    #45

    Screamed at me for 30 minutes because I boiled water with a lid. Apparently they don’t do that in Romania and it’s disrespectful to their culture.

    marcusbader569 Report

    #46

    Prepared rose petals leading to a bouquet in the kitchen with 3x rounds of dishes and a dirty house. On Valentine's day. Then spent the night with his mum.

    lilliesmoone Report

    #47

    “You can’t go through my phone bc I have secret military stuff on there” he was in the National Guard….

    caraalexus27 Report

    #48

    “I wanted to hurt you before this breakup so that it would be easier for you.”

    snackqueen77 Report

    I fully had to beg him to brush his teeth in the morning.

    itsnoodlebo1 Report

    #50

    Put empty containers back in the fridge after finishing.

    elvinala3 Report

    Chilli
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    breakup isn't enough, call their grandma to get the slipper

    #51

    Accused me of cheating for months, now his face is plastered all over are we dating the same man, he was cheating on me.

    pixielou74 Report

    #52

    Told me that he had blood cancer, that’s why he disappeared as he wasn’t well and why he would be abusive towards me because it was the side effect of the medication he was taking. He never had cancer..

    hinnaanoo Report

    #53

    Accused me of cheating on him with the ai Snapchat guy😐

    enoks_mommy Report

    #54

    “You don’t even know what gaslighting means”.

    aroco89 Report

    Chilli
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Here's a little joke about the people who used to light gas lamps "We're gaslighters, Todd. One day our job will be a held in high regard." "I don't know, Steve, I have a bad feeling about it..." "No you don't."

    #55

    Lied about being german, idk.

    666sxphie Report

    #56

    Downloaded tinder after I had an abortion even though it’s what he wanted.

    6orefairy Report

    #57

    Mine lied about having a dead brother for an entire year.

    darthvsco Report

    #58

    Booked creamfields with a load of couples, was so excited had my hair/ makeup done waiting for him to come to then ring & said I’ve decided I don’t want to go I’ve sold my ticket, come to ours.. And we will watch a film.. got told to F off went with all the couples on my own & had an absolute BALL 🙌

    j_bxx Report

    #59

    “I treated you badly becauseI was insecure of you and your job.”

    quelaraspallo Report

    #60

    He’d say “I’m taking you away for the weekend” then I’d end up having to pay for myself🤦‍♀️

    vh.0010 Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!