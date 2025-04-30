Today, we’re featuring various internet users’ stories about the most unhinged, outrageous, and dumbest things their exes have ever said or done, as shared on TikTok. You’ll find their most unpleasant experiences with their ex-partners as you scroll down.

Dating and falling in love can be a lot of fun, however, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the happily ever after you’re looking for. Unfortunately, some relationships turn out to be complete train wrecks that continue to haunt people years after they break up due to all the toxicity .

#1 "Cheating is normal in my culture. I'm only limiting my cheating out of respect for you."........ ummmmmm WHATTT??? 😂

#2 He cheated & said the devil made him do it.

#3 Robbed my parents house and said he had no control over his body.

Some relationships are simply not meant to be. The person who you think might be your soul mate can turn out to be incredibly toxic once you spend more time with them. And in some cases, it can take months or even years for their true character to shine through. ADVERTISEMENT At the end of the day, everyone’s responsible for communicating and enforcing their healthy boundaries. If someone continues to disrespect you and constantly ignores your boundaries, you’re better off breaking things off. Nobody deserves to be mistreated in relationships.

#4 Broke up with me on my birthday and still wanted to take me to dinner and called it "the last supper".

#5 He cheated because his grandpa died.

#6 "Just stop your period if it's hurting you 🙄" I'M NOT JOKING

According to ‘Calm,’ toxic partners tend to belittle and sabotage you instead of supporting you. You can also tell that you’re likely in a toxic relationship if you persistently feel unhappy, there’s constant tension at home, and you argue very frequently. Things are also far from healthy if your partner constantly insults or accuses you, tries to control you in various ways, neglects your emotional needs, or attempts to manipulate you. The result of staying in a toxic relationship is a big negative impact on your mental, emotional, and even physical health. You can develop anxiety, depression, insomnia, see changes in appetite, develop chronic health issues, feel isolated, and your sense of self-worth might diminish.

#7 Got jealous when I helped an old man to find the bus he needed to get on to go see his dying wife.

#8 After my dad passed away, he said “can you not cry, it makes me uncomfortable” 😎

#9 When I confronted him about downloading Grindr 4 times he said “I just wanted to see more of the gay community” 💀💀 and I stayed for another 6 months.

Meanwhile, 'BetterUp' points out that some of the biggest relationship red flags to look out for include your partner being overly controlling, not trusting or respecting you, and not supporting you emotionally. Other signs of toxicity include physical, emotional, and mental violence, substance misuse, narcissistic behavior, anger management issues, and co-dependency. On top of that, other glaring relationship red flags are things like conflict avoidance, constant jealousy, gaslighting, a lack of emotional intelligence, love bombing, the partner’s attempts to socially isolate you, and an unwillingness to communicate openly. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 He did a poll at the party to see if my shirt neckline was disrespectful to him. I was wearing a basic white shirt 🙈😆

#11 I asked him while sobbing, “Does hurting me not hurt you???” And he said “I'm Batman. I don't have feelings.”

#12 He SAID HE HAD TO CHEAT SO I COULD PROGRESS.

This is a sensitive topic, but if you feel like sharing your stories about the most toxic things your ex-partners have ever said or done, feel free to do so in the comments, dear Pandas. ADVERTISEMENT What advice would you give anyone who feels stuck in a bad relationship? What are the biggest relationship red flags for you personally? Let us know.

#13 Him:"I don't believe in DNA tests"

Judge: "Well the State of Indiana does..."💀

#14 He got jealous BECAUSE I HAD A BROTHER.

#15 Got jealous of me serving male customers (I'm a waitress).

#16 He didn’t want me to have a boy cat, he was like u better not have a boy cat watching u get dressed and cuddling with u, LIKE WHATTTTT.

#17 Got jealous when I reposted a guy who went missing in my town…

#18 Gave me clyamdia when I was fighting cancer 😳👀🤦‍♀️

#19 She would hide my things. medication, bank cards, appointment letters, my camera, keys, cash. On the day I left, I found a box full of my things on top of the wardrobe. I'd been to the doctor about my memory problems.

#20 Accused me of cheating every single day then cheated on ME.

#21 Told me when I confronted him about cheating on me and asking if he was at least “safe” that she wasn’t the kind of girl to have an STD. Then was too scared to go the clinic so I had to.

#22 I was delivering his baby and he decided to go home and sleep. Things went bad and he was called to come because I was taken for emergency C-section. He arrived saw the baby and left after 5 mins.

#23 Told me she couldn’t support me when my brother in law was CRUSHED to death bc her nan died three years prior.

#24 “I didn’t know Tinder was a dating app” as his bio said *hookups only*

#25 Had a dog together, the night we broke up I was moving out and took the dog with me. He said “fine I’m taking the dog food since I bought it”

#26 “You only think i’m cheating bc you listen to too much Lana Del Rey, it’s making u sad.”

#27 Broke into my house and I hid my bathroom and he freestyle rapped to me while I was yelling at him to go home because I didn’t want to see him then he challenged me to a dance battle.

#28 He cheated and said AI was texting the girls.

#29 He genuinely thought he could become Spiderman.. I’m not joking he switched majors to chem and everything.

#30 Wouldn’t let my bitmoji wear a crop top.

#31 Had a male voice on siri and he demanded for me too change it.

#32 “If you really love me I don’t have to pay you back”. Our trip to London; paid his part in advance ~600€. He had a job, I didn’t…

#33 He locked me up in his apartment without any hygiene products when I was on my period and then told me to “just sit on a towel.”

#34 His family and him kept their dog under the stairs (in like a harry potter type of room) no windows, just his food and a bed… and it was totally normal for them.

#35 Promised to take me to Disneyland one day, together 12 years. Told my friends he had booked it as a surprise for my 30th so not to make plans. 30th came, no Disney. In fact made no plans at all… used it as a way to make my friends look bad for not doing anything for my Bday, and make them look like terrible friends 💔

#36 he was so clingy he always wanted to follow me to the bathroom... like a weird pet or a kid... and after a year of embarassing fights in front of the bathroom door i just gave in... that makes me more angry than anything else. bc i just sighed and said "ok, well, then come..." like he was a toddler on a tantrum. split up with this guy after 2 years... 🤔

#37 He admitted he was glad my dog had just passed away unexpectedly because the grief had made me more vulnerable and easier to taken advantage of.

#38 He sobbed and sang "When I was your man" by Bruno Mars after I caught him cheating 🧍🏻‍♀️

#39 I had to ask him to brush his teeth & threw a tantrum about it.

#40 “Close your eyes, imagine I’m giving you flowers - now hold onto that feeling because I’m not giving you any, lets go” - as we walked by the flower display in the store.

#41 He got jealous whenever i called my cat a good boy 💔

#42 He was crazy jealous because I put my horse as my wallpaper instead of him.

#43 Talked about how much his ex cheating traumatised him. Cheated on me.

#44 He paid 4 my bday brunch (30 USD). When I broke up, asked for it back. I gave it back. As I was gave it, he said it comes with 5% interest. 🙄 Anyways threw the 30 USD & told him he can sue 4 the rest.

#45 Screamed at me for 30 minutes because I boiled water with a lid. Apparently they don’t do that in Romania and it’s disrespectful to their culture.

#46 Prepared rose petals leading to a bouquet in the kitchen with 3x rounds of dishes and a dirty house. On Valentine's day. Then spent the night with his mum.

#47 “You can’t go through my phone bc I have secret military stuff on there” he was in the National Guard….

#48 “I wanted to hurt you before this breakup so that it would be easier for you.”

#49 I fully had to beg him to brush his teeth in the morning.

#50 Put empty containers back in the fridge after finishing.

#51 Accused me of cheating for months, now his face is plastered all over are we dating the same man, he was cheating on me.

#52 Told me that he had blood cancer, that’s why he disappeared as he wasn’t well and why he would be abusive towards me because it was the side effect of the medication he was taking. He never had cancer..

#53 Accused me of cheating on him with the ai Snapchat guy😐

#54 “You don’t even know what gaslighting means”.

#55 Lied about being german, idk.

#56 Downloaded tinder after I had an abortion even though it’s what he wanted.

#57 Mine lied about having a dead brother for an entire year.

#58 Booked creamfields with a load of couples, was so excited had my hair/ makeup done waiting for him to come to then ring & said I’ve decided I don’t want to go I’ve sold my ticket, come to ours.. And we will watch a film.. got told to F off went with all the couples on my own & had an absolute BALL 🙌

#59 “I treated you badly becauseI was insecure of you and your job.”

#60 He’d say “I’m taking you away for the weekend” then I’d end up having to pay for myself🤦‍♀️