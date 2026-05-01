“She Blamed Me For Her Affair”: Woman Ruins Her Marriage, Is Now Begging Husband To Cancel The Divorce

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Infidelity stories are often messy and emotional. People don’t just wake up one day and make a single bad decision — more often, it’s a series of choices, justifications, and blurred boundaries. And when an extra-marital affair finally comes to light, the damage is rarely limited to just two people.

A man on Reddit shared the story about how his wife had an affair with a mutual friend, left him, and even filed for divorce — only to return months later, asking to reconcile after her life started falling apart.

He said the impact of her wife’s betrayal was not only felt by him, but even their kids, their families and friends.

In the end, he was left with a question that didn’t have an easy answer: do you walk away, or do you try again?

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A man said his wife had been lying and cheating on him for months

Image credits: Getty Images(not the actual photo)

She moved out to live with her affair partner and filed for a divorce

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Image credits: www.kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: @invadingkingdom / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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A deeper look at why affairs happen and how they affect people

Reading or hearing about someone else’s affair tends to grab attention quickly. It taps into curiosity, empathy, and a bit of discomfort too. It’s also one of those topics that still feels slightly taboo — something people don’t openly discuss, more often whispered about in gossip or shared online than talked about directly.

Despite this, cheating is surprisingly common. In a survey in the US, around 84% said they have been cheated on by a partner, while around 34% said they have cheated on a partner. And this only reflects what people are willing to disclose in surveys.

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Extra-marital affairs are also often listed among the top reasons for divorce.

Since this issue is also not a new phenomenon, there’s been a lot of research into the reasons behind cheating.

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Most experts break it down into a few broad categories like emotional or physical dissatisfaction, opportunity plus impulse, validation seeking, attachment issues, experiencing violence in the relationship, or past trauma patterns.

“Serial cheating should be viewed as a behavioral form of communicating; a window into underlying emotions, impulses toward recreating past trauma, avoiding emotional intimacy, and low self-esteem,” explains co-founder of SohoMD Dr Edward Ratush.

Most experts also agree that affairs are less about the partner and more about the person having the affair.

Infidelity is also not always purely physical. Emotional cheating is widely considered infidelity by many people, and it can be just as destabilizing. This usually involves secrecy, emotional intimacy, and prioritizing someone outside the relationship in a way that breaks trust.

In a survey, about 76% people felt that a married person having a secret emotional relationship in real life constituted a form of infidelity. About 72% of the participants said an online secret emotional relationship would also constitute infidelity.

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But extra-marital affairs, no matter what the form or the reasons are, have the capability to hurt a lot of innocent people. Especially when the couple has children too.

Research and common sense show that cheating can leave long-lasting emotional scars. The partner who gets cheated on often goes through shock, anxiety, depression, and feels a huge drop in self-confidence.

It can feel like a trauma response, because trust gets broken at a core level and the brain reads it like a threat to safety and stability.

And if cheating involves physical intimacy outside the relationship, there can be real health risks like infections and diseases.

Things get even more complicated within a family with kids. Children might not always understand that one of their parents is cheating. But they certainly do feel the shift in vibes at home. And once a kid starts to understand what’s happening, it can lead to feelings of insecurity and trust issues.

Research shows that kids of unfaithful parents are more likely to experience depression, anger, and resentment long after the affair has ended.

Can a relationship survive infidelity, or does reconciliation come too late?

Since far more people report being cheated on than admit to cheating themselves, this mismatch may hint at the quiet shame that can follow an affair.

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Studies show that some unfaithful partners are aware of the fallout and may experience a mix of guilt and stress. But usually such people manage these feelings through denial or justification.

Unfaithful partners may rationalize their actions by thinking things like “my marriage is bad,” or “I deserve happiness.”

“Individuals attribute their actions to external pressures or influences to absolve themselves of personal responsibility. For instance, they might say ‘my friends kept pushing me to go out and have fun. I wouldn’t have done it if it weren’t for them’,” writes American psychologist Mark Travers.

He adds: “Cheating partners often blame the victims for the harm they inflict, shifting the responsibility from the perpetrator to the victim.”

The breaking point, experts note, usually comes when the affair gets exposed or the fallout becomes public.

For instance, the woman in this story only wanted reconciliation once her affair became public knowledge and she was insulted by her friends and family.

This kind of exposure can lead to emotional distress and social pressure, often pushing people to finally face what they had been avoiding.

Before that point, affairs can exist in a sort of bubble, where the unfaithful partner downplays the situation and avoids the consequences. But once the truth comes out, that separation becomes harder to maintain, and the reality starts to set in.

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This is often a turning point, where couples either move toward a complete breakup or begin the difficult process of trying to repair the relationship.

Research shows that timing matters a lot when it comes to recovery after infidelity. When affairs are disclosed early, instead of being discovered months or years later, couples tend to have a better chance at rebuilding trust.

“Many couples wonder if their relationship is worth saving after infidelity. The answer depends on both partners’ willingness to take responsibility and commit to the work ahead. A relationship typically doesn’t go back to how it was before, but it can become something new and potentially stronger. ‘Normal’ after infidelity means creating a different relationship built on renewed honesty and commitment,” says licensed psychologist Heather Z Lyons.

Breaking trust is like smashing a glass and then carefully trying to glue it together. All sorts of apologies, gifts or gestures mean nada when there is no accountability or remorse.

That’s why these kinds of stories stick with us. They force us to ask uncomfortable questions about trust and about second chances.

Many people in the comments warned him not to take her back

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