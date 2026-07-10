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Mom’s Sexist Remarks Against Teenage Girl Backfire A Year Later And Leave Her In Tears
A teenage girl with long dark hair and gold hoop earrings, wearing a white shirt, writing. Teenage girl issues.
Social Issues, Society

Mom’s Sexist Remarks Against Teenage Girl Backfire A Year Later And Leave Her In Tears

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Innocence is one of the rare joys children get to enjoy. Ideally, they shouldn’t experience the harsher side of life until they are old enough to understand the world around them. But of course, things aren’t always that way. 

This ninth-grade girl, for instance, got her first taste of sexism from the mother of a boy she went up against in a math competition at school. She was left so taken aback that it became a bitter memory she carried through the next few years. 

However, it was her graceful response through a well-thought-out revenge plot that turned things around for her, albeit a year later. 

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    Innocence is one of the rare joys a child gets to enjoy

    Image credits: Green odette / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This ninth-grade girl, however, lost it early after getting her first taste of sexism during a math competition at school

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    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Driven by utter shock and anger, she planned out her revenge plot a year in advance

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    Image credits: AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Ultimately, everything worked out in her favor

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    Image credits: yumi1756

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    Children who are exposed to biases against them at a young age may experience long-term repercussions on their confidence

    The mom’s comment carries more long-term repercussions than she probably thought. According to Dr. Sal Raichbach, the child may develop a more negative view of their confidence and perceived skill level. 

    “Even if the young child has the skills/ability to succeed, he/she now questions whether using those abilities will lead to negative reactions from others (e.g., dislike, judgment, etc.) or whether he/she would be ‘an outcast,’” Dr. Raichbach tells Bored Panda. 

    Even in these progressive times, such stereotypes persist. Dr. Raichbach says that comments from family members, classmates’ reactions, peers’ teasing, media coverage, and praise given to certain individuals perpetuate these biases. 

    “Research indicates that parents’ and teachers’ expectations regarding students’ mathematical abilities are often gender-based and influence how students perceive themselves in mathematics,” Dr. Raichbach explained, noting how it ultimately creates anxiety in students, which could alter their performance in school. 

    Adults must focus on encouraging success instead of competition

    To do this, Dr. Raichbach urges teachers to compliment students on the strategies they use to solve problems, the effort they put into challenging tasks, and the curiosity they show while learning. 

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    At home, Dr. Raichbach says parents should celebrate each child individually rather than compare them. 

    “Parents must understand that a child’s success is a reflection of the child’s individual strength(s) NOT a reflection of another child’s worth,” he said. “The child should never feel forced into becoming smaller so that the family does not feel uncomfortable.”

    It’s an unfortunate situation for the author, who should have never experienced such prejudice at that age. Hopefully, it does not severely affect her as she grows older, and props to her for handling the situation and “getting revenge” by doing her best to achieve success.

    The author clarified parts of her story in the comments, as readers had nothing but props for her

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Miguel Ordoñez

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    What do you think ?
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for OP! Math Queen! 👸👑

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for OP! Math Queen! 👸👑

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