Lady Ends Up Homeless When Sis Kicks Her Fam Out After They Endanger Her Feline Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing’s for certain: you do not want to get between a 20-something and her cat. And if there’s one more thing you should know in this life, it’s that young adults will rely on their emotional support furry friends, and not even family can get away with hurting them without facing some very real consequences.

And that’s exactly what happened between a pair of sisters. Today’s story comes from user u/mousericer, who vented online after a unique dilemma: whether or not she was wrong for kicking out her unemployed, homeless sister and her two nephews. It all started because of her cat, but the story is far more complicated than you might think.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It should be easy to be a safe place for your family when they need it most, but sometimes, they’re just not deserving of your kindness

Image credits: ShevtsovaYuliya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author is a 26-year-old woman who just wanted to help her sister in a dire situation, only for it to quickly turn into a nightmare for her and her cat

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freestockcenter / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The sister kept letting the woman’s cat out into the garden, calling it an “accident,” even after it happened multiple times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even after giving her grace a couple of times, the woman’s sister kept endangering the cat, letting it out constantly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mousericer

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman finally kicked out sister, who then called her a “monster,” after her kids had to move in with their dad

The 26 year-old Original poster (OP) lived alone with her cat, and life set upon her a very special set of new unexpected roommates, but of course, there was drama. According to the poster, it all began when her sister, whom she calls “Laila,” urgently needed a place to stay with her twin boys after losing her job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the OP had a four-bedroom house, she easily offered her place as a temporary solution until Laila could get back on her feet. However, she set a few very simple rules: first, they needed to keep the place clean; second, they had to pay for anything they broke; and third, they were not allowed to let the OP’s cat out into the garden under any circumstances.

As it turns out, the OP’s sister kept doing the exact opposite of what she had been asked. After the OP’s nephews let her cat out accidentally (or so they said), the animal ruined the flowers in the garden — something the cat apparently had a habit of doing. The OP warned them not to let it happen again. But, of course, it did. Two more times, in fact.

Laila once again forgot to keep the cat closed in the room, despite it being a simple request from the OP. By the third incident, the cat went as far as jumping over the fence and leaving the garden altogether. This forced the OP to track down her cat and chase after it, which many will know is every pet owner’s absolute worst nightmare. After strike three, the woman kicked her sister and nephews out.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nowhere else to go, Laila was forced to move in with their parents. However, due to the lack of space, the kids had to live with their dad. And if you thought she took the news of her eviction well, you’d be wrong. She quickly labeled her sister a “monster” for “kicking her out over nothing,” accusing her of separating her from her kids. After their mother took Laila’s side, the OP decided to seek advice online.

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Letting a cat out into a garden, or into the wild, can have more consequences than one might think. According to SciTechDaily, keeping your feline furry friend inside your home is actually more humane. It protects the cat from potential diseases and poisons while also protecting the ecosystem, since cats’ natural instincts drive them to hunt native wildlife.

Moreover, a study conducted by the University of Maryland confirmed exactly that. Using a survey that collected data from 60 motion-activated wildlife cameras, the researchers concluded that cats often overlap with native wildlife. In Washington D.C., the study found that outdoor cats often interact with raccoons, foxes, and opossums—all of which are common rabies carriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, aside from protecting her pet, OP was also setting boundaries to protect her emotional well-being. Professionals from the Cork Psychotherapy and Trauma Center suggest that we need to acknowledge our feelings, whether it’s sadness or anger. Once we separate ourselves from toxic patterns, the next step is to set boundaries, which in this case, came in the form of an informal eviction.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the post’s responses were clear: everyone agreed the woman did the right thing by protecting her cat while also setting firm boundaries. Some even suggested that Laila’s actions seemed intentional, as if she might have been trying to harm the cat or simply break the OP’s wishes out of spite. What about you, pandas? Do you think the OP was in the right, or did she go too far?

Netizens quickly asserted that the woman was right to kick them out, after they continuously broke her one rule that was endangering the life of a living creature

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT