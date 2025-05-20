ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to invite you to dive into the deep ocean with Karim Iliya as our guide. A photographer, filmmaker, and whale expert, Karim splits his time between Iceland and Hawaii. With a deep passion for the ocean and its incredible inhabitants, he has traveled to over 45 countries, capturing breathtaking images of marine life. His work has been recognized by National Geographic and BBC Earth, particularly for his stunning humpback whale photography.

Scroll down to learn more about Karim and his journey—and most importantly, explore a captivating collection of his images, taken both above and below the surface, showcasing wildlife and nature at their finest.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | karimiliya.com | dancewithwhales.com