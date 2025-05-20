ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to invite you to dive into the deep ocean with Karim Iliya as our guide. A photographer, filmmaker, and whale expert, Karim splits his time between Iceland and Hawaii. With a deep passion for the ocean and its incredible inhabitants, he has traveled to over 45 countries, capturing breathtaking images of marine life. His work has been recognized by National Geographic and BBC Earth, particularly for his stunning humpback whale photography.

Scroll down to learn more about Karim and his journey—and most importantly, explore a captivating collection of his images, taken both above and below the surface, showcasing wildlife and nature at their finest.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | karimiliya.com | dancewithwhales.com

#1

Aerial view of a whale swimming and creating splashes in dark ocean water, highlighting breathtaking underwater moments.

karimiliya Report

    #2

    Puffin holding small fish in its beak during daylight, showcasing nature photography near whales underwater moments.

    karimiliya Report

    #3

    Underwater close-up of a whale swimming, showcasing breathtaking moments captured by a photographer with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #4

    Underwater scene with a turtle swimming near the surface, showcasing breathtaking moments captured by a photographer with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #5

    Underwater close-up of colorful fish swimming among sea anemones in a vibrant marine environment with vivid details.

    karimiliya Report

    #6

    Close-up of a whale's eye and textured skin underwater, showcasing breathtaking underwater moments with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #7

    Underwater scene with photographer swimming with whales and capturing breathtaking marine life moments near rocks.

    karimiliya Report

    #8

    Two seals floating on calm water, showcasing breathtaking underwater moments captured by a photographer swimming with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #9

    Humpback whale breaching underwater, showcasing breathtaking moments captured by photographer swimming with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #10

    Underwater photo of a whale swimming near drifting jellyfish captured during a photographer’s whale encounter.

    karimiliya Report

    #11

    Underwater scene showing a colorful fish swimming near a textured coral, highlighting breathtaking underwater moments with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #12

    Underwater moment showing a striped marlin swimming near a large school of fish and a sea lion, wildlife photography.

    karimiliya Report

    #13

    Swordfish swimming underwater among a school of fish, captured in a breathtaking underwater moment by a photographer.

    karimiliya Report

    #14

    Underwater photograph of whales swimming gracefully over sandy ocean floor, showcasing breathtaking marine life moments.

    karimiliya Report

    #15

    Young reindeer standing on snowy ground in a serene landscape, showcasing nature's calm moments captured by a photographer.

    karimiliya Report

    #16

    Close-up of a small underwater creature among coral, captured in breathtaking underwater moments by a photographer swimming with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #17

    Close-up of a lionfish underwater, showcasing vibrant stripes and fins in a stunning underwater moment with marine life.

    karimiliya Report

    #18

    Underwater photographer swimming with whales capturing breathtaking marine wildlife moments in deep blue ocean.

    karimiliya Report

    #19

    Two orcas swimming underwater, showcasing breathtaking moments captured by a photographer swimming with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #20

    Underwater scene with vibrant fish swimming, showcasing breathtaking underwater moments captured by photographer with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #21

    Underwater view of a photographer swimming with a large whale in clear blue ocean waters capturing moments.

    karimiliya Report

    #22

    Whale tail emerging from calm ocean water during a breathtaking underwater moment captured by photographer.

    karimiliya Report

    #23

    Dolphin leaping above ocean waves showcasing breathtaking underwater moments captured by a photographer swimming with whales

    karimiliya Report

    #24

    Polar bear resting on ice floe in Arctic waters, showcasing wildlife before photographer swims with whales capturing underwater moments.

    karimiliya Report

    #25

    Two whales captured underwater during a photographer’s swim, showcasing breathtaking marine life moments in deep blue ocean.

    karimiliya Report

    #26

    Underwater scene showing a photographer swimming with a large whale in clear blue ocean water.

    karimiliya Report

    #27

    Underwater photographer swims with sharks capturing breathtaking moments in clear blue ocean waters.

    karimiliya Report

    #28

    Underwater scene with marine life including fish, sea lion, and striped fish, captured by photographer swimming with whales.

    karimiliya Report

    #29

    Albatross floating on ocean surface under bright blue sky, captured during underwater photographer's whale swim adventure.

    karimiliya Report

    #30

    Underwater photographer swimming with two humpback whales in deep blue ocean capturing breathtaking moments.

    karimiliya Report

