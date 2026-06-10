Dementia Care Expert Shares 20 Things People Often Get Wrong About The Condition
The call usually comes on an ordinary Tuesday.
Maybe your mother repeated the same question four times over dinner. Maybe your father got furious – genuinely furious – when you moved his favorite chair. Maybe the person you've known your entire life looked at you and, just for a moment, didn’t quite find you familiar. And nobody warned you it would feel like this.
Bored Panda reached out to Jason Stutz from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) to gain a deeper understanding of dementia and help shed light on some of the common misconceptions surrounding the condition. We also wanted to learn more about what family members may be overlooking and how they can better support loved ones affected by dementia.
“As a dementia care specialist, I've spent years watching families navigate this condition with incomplete information. These are the misconceptions I encounter most often – and what I wish every family knew instead,” Jason shared.
Scroll down to see what our expert had to say and learn more about the realities of living with and caring for someone affected by dementia.
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Caregiver Guilt Is Nearly Universal (And It's Based On A False Premise)
An overwhelming majority of dementia caregivers report feeling guilty, whether for losing patience, considering memory care placement, or feeling they're not doing "enough." This guilt rests on the false premise that a different version of them could fix an irreversible neurological disease.
Burned-out caregivers provide measurably worse care and carry significantly higher rates of depression and physical illness. Maintaining your own health is a medical concern in its own right.
Dementia affects over 55 million people worldwide, and yet the families living alongside it are often blindsided by everything that follows the diagnosis. The unplanned exits, personality changes, the good days that make the harder ones harder, and the guilt of feeling frustrated with someone who has no control over any of it.
Here's the hard truth most pamphlets won't tell you: a lot of what families "know" about dementia is wrong, because the condition is routinely misrepresented in media, buried in 15-minute doctor's appointments, and misunderstood even by well-meaning people who should know better.
Legal And Financial Planning Cannot Wait
Families frequently delay power of attorney and advance directive conversations because they feel premature or morbid. Having them while a loved one is still in early stages can feel like giving up before the fight has started.
But by mid-to-late stage dementia, the person may no longer have the legal capacity to sign documents. By then, those decisions become exponentially harder and sometimes impossible to resolve without court intervention.
In my work, I've seen families wait too long for these conversations. The window for planning is earlier than most families realize (ideally at or shortly after diagnosis), while the person can still participate meaningfully in decisions about their own care.
Wandering Isn't "Aimless" – There's Usually A Goal Behind It
It's tempting to see this movement as random and chaotic, but for the person living with dementia, there’s almost always a destination in mind. They may be "going to work," looking for a deceased spouse, or trying to get home to a childhood address.
Recognizing the purpose behind it (which is real to the person even if it looks disorienting to everyone else) helps care partners redirect rather than confront them. It also supports a safer outcome for everyone involved.
Resistance During Personal Care Isn't Defiance – It's Fear
Bathing and personal care refusal is one of the most physically and emotionally difficult caregiving challenges families face, and it's almost universally misread as stubbornness.
In reality, resistance during personal care often stems from fear of falling, cold sensitivity, loss of body awareness, or an inability to understand what is happening to them.
Adjusting approach, environment, and timing often helps more than repetition. A dementia-trained care team can walk families through specific techniques that make these moments safer for everyone.
Distress Responses Aren't Personality Changes – They're Usually Unmet Needs
In my experience, when someone living with dementia reacts with intensity (pushing back during care or shutting down), families often grieve that their loved one has become a different person.
But these expressions of distress are almost always communicating an unmet need like fear, confusion, overstimulation, or undiagnosed pain. UTIs alone are a notorious and frequently missed trigger.
The person isn't becoming someone new. This is their way of communicating that something is wrong and the only way available to them at that moment.
Joy And Humor Are Still Possible (And Still Matter)
Families sometimes feel guilty laughing with a loved one who is living with dementia, as though lightness is inappropriate given the weight of the diagnosis.
The capacity for pleasure, humor, and joy remains intact far longer than memory or language. Protecting those moments (a favorite song, a shared joke, a comfortable routine) is part of the job. Grief and joy coexist in this experience, and families who allow both tend to navigate it with more resilience.
The Professionals Around You Should Be Dementia-Trained – Not All Of Them Are
One of the most overlooked gaps in dementia care is the assumption that any licensed healthcare professional is automatically equipped to handle it.
General nurses, home health aides, and even some physicians have minimal dementia-specific training. Families should ask whether their care team holds credentials like a dementia practitioner certification, a formal, standardized qualification that prepares clinicians for the emotional, cognitive, and communication complexities the disease presents.
When the people around your loved one understand dementia deeply, the difference in day-to-day care is measurable.
Dementia Reorganizes The Entire Family System
The focus of dementia care almost always falls on the primary caregiver, but the condition quietly restructures every relationship around it.
Siblings who never disagreed suddenly can’t align on care decisions. Adult grandchildren don't know how to visit someone who no longer knows their name. Marriages strain under the weight of a role that never clocks out. In my experience, these dynamics are predictable and common, and yet they’re largely unaddressed in standard care conversations.
Families who anticipate these dynamics can better address them before they become fractures.
Medication Is Not Always The First Or Best Answer
There is significant cultural pressure, and sometimes clinical pressure, to medicate expressions of distress quickly. Antipsychotics in particular carry a black box FDA warning for use in elderly people living with dementia due to increased stroke and mortality risk.
Non-medication approaches such as routine, sensory engagement, music therapy, and redirection techniques should be the first line of response. This is something I believe every family deserves to know before consenting to a prescription.
Sundowning Is Real And Neurological – Routine Alone Won’t Fix It
Many families describe a loved one who is calm in the morning and deeply disoriented by 5 PM, expressing intense confusion. This is sundowning, and it's rooted in circadian rhythm disruption caused by changes in the brain.
Sundowning cannot be corrected through routine alone. It can only be managed through environmental modifications, light therapy, consistent scheduling, and sometimes medication.
Families who don’t understand sundowning exhaust themselves trying to solve something the brain itself is driving.
Dementia Is Not A Single Disease; The Type Matters
Most families receive a "dementia" diagnosis without realizing it's an umbrella term covering several conditions. Alzheimer's, Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, and frontotemporal dementia each have their own progression, presentation, and care approaches.
A family managing frontotemporal dementia (which often strikes people in their 50s and leads with personality changes rather than memory loss) is navigating something clinically different from Alzheimer's. Knowing the type changes the care plan entirely.
Communication Doesn't End, It Transforms
Families often stop "talking" to a loved one once language deteriorates significantly, assuming communication has become impossible.
But nonverbal communication such as touch, tone of voice, facial expression, music, and routine, remains meaningful well into late-stage dementia.
When families pull back because words are gone, isolation increases and the person loses a vital source of comfort and connection.
"It's Just Memory Loss" – The Most Dangerous Oversimplification
Most people picture dementia as forgetfulness.
In reality, memory is only one of many systems affected. Someone can forget your name and still remember every word to a song from 1967 because dementia attacks judgment, language, spatial awareness, and emotional regulation with equal force.
Families who expect "just forgetting" are often blindsided by changes in expression and response that nobody warned them about.
"They're Just Trying To Manipulate Me" – They Almost Never Are
When someone living with dementia says something hurtful, believes a caregiver stole something, or insists on something untrue, families sometimes read it as deliberate manipulation.
None of it is intentional. These are symptoms of a brain that can no longer process reality accurately. Treating them as deliberate escalates the very distress families are trying to ease.
They May Not Know Your Name (But They Know How You Make Them Feel)
One of the cruelest aspects of dementia is when a person no longer recognizes a spouse or child.
However, research and years of working with families consistently show that emotional memory is far more resilient than factual memory. Your loved one may not know who you are, but they remember the safety, warmth, and comfort of your presence.
Families who understand this measure connection differently. Even when there’s no name recognition, the emotional connection still remains.
A "Good Day" Does Not Mean They're Getting Better
Dementia is not linear. Cognitive ability can fluctuate day to day based on sleep, hydration, stress, and time of day. A person who seems disoriented at breakfast may be notably clearer by midmorning.
Families often feel cruel hope on good days, then crushing disappointment when those difficulties return. Understanding that fluctuation is part of the disease protects families from building hope on a foundation that shifts daily.
Depression And Dementia Are Not The Same Thing (But They Often Coexist)
Depression affects anywhere from 20 to 40% of people living with dementia, and it's frequently missed because withdrawal, tearfulness, and low energy can also be signs of the dementia itself.
Untreated depression accelerates cognitive decline and compounds every other symptom families are already managing.
If a loved one seems persistently sad or detached rather than confused or disoriented, that's worth raising with a physician as a distinct concern.
Refusing Food Isn't Stubbornness – Swallowing Becomes Neurologically Difficult
Families often misread late-stage food refusal as stubbornness or emotional withdrawal. In reality, dementia progressively impairs the brain's ability to coordinate the physical act of swallowing (dysphagia).
Food refusal may also reflect sensory changes, nausea, or mouth pain that the person can't articulate.
A speech-language pathologist can often extend safe eating far longer than families expect, and I’d encourage asking for this referral early, before mealtimes become a crisis.
Repetitive Questions Are Not Intentional; They Don't Remember Asking
One of the most emotionally exhausting features of dementia is hearing the same question dozens of times a day. Families sometimes interpret this as stubbornness or attention-seeking.
In reality, the person has no memory of asking. For them, every instance is the first time.
Responding with patience rather than correction is kinder and helps the person feel safer.
Memory Care Placement Isn't "Giving Up" – It's A Clinical Decision
The cultural narrative around memory care facility placement is drenched in shame. Families delay it long past the point of safety – for the person with dementia and themselves – because they've internalized it as abandonment.
In reality, memory care units are staffed by professionals trained in responding to unmet needs, sensory engagement, fall prevention, and dementia-specific communication.
For many families, the relationship with their loved one improves after placement, because they can show up as family again instead of as an overwhelmed caregiver.
Dementia is one of the most demanding journeys a family will ever share with someone they love. In my years of work in this field, much of the suffering I've witnessed has come not from the disease itself, but from misunderstanding it.
The families who navigate this with the most grace aren't the ones who feel it least. They're the ones who knew what to expect, asked hard questions, and surrounded themselves with people who understood what they were dealing with.
That kind of support is worth asking for.
If this helped, pass it along to someone in the middle of it.