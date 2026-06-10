ADVERTISEMENT

The call usually comes on an ordinary Tuesday.

Maybe your mother repeated the same question four times over dinner. Maybe your father got furious – genuinely furious – when you moved his favorite chair. Maybe the person you've known your entire life looked at you and, just for a moment, didn’t quite find you familiar. And nobody warned you it would feel like this.

Bored Panda reached out to Jason Stutz from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) to gain a deeper understanding of dementia and help shed light on some of the common misconceptions surrounding the condition. We also wanted to learn more about what family members may be overlooking and how they can better support loved ones affected by dementia.

“As a dementia care specialist, I've spent years watching families navigate this condition with incomplete information. These are the misconceptions I encounter most often – and what I wish every family knew instead,” Jason shared.

Scroll down to see what our expert had to say and learn more about the realities of living with and caring for someone affected by dementia.