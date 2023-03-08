Have you ever finished watching a TV show and thought, "How is no one talking about this?" or "How is this not viral yet?" Well, sometimes even the brightest of diamonds get lost in the myriad of rhinestones. Still, even if a TV show doesn't make it to the "trending now" section, that doesn't mean it's any less awesome. In fact, for one reason or another, many underrated TV shows don't make it to the trending page.

However, they are never forgotten by their devoted fans. Thanks to Reddit user OpulentOwl, many of these most underrated TV shows got their fifteen minutes of fame and at least the tiny bit of recognition they deserve. A member of the AskReddit community asked, "What's a great TV show that nobody talks about?" and fellow Redditors hopped on the thread to share their favorite TV shows that never ranked among other popular TV shows at the time when they totally should have. Ranging from The Detectorists, with a weighted average vote of 8.6 on IMDB, to the animated comedy series Mission Hill, with a high rating of 7.8, these are some of the underrated TV series that Redditors believe more people need to see.

Below, we've compiled some of the top picks from the thread, sharing some of the most underrated TV shows that never got the recognition they deserved despite being incredibly good and even highly acclaimed by the critics. Have you seen any of these underrated shows from the list? Do they deserve to rank among the best TV shows ever made? Share your opinions in the comments and make sure to give the most underrated shows an upvote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Taskmaster"

"Taskmaster"

"It's the best show on television."

amazon.com , lyric911 Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely hysterically entertaining. Full seasons are available on YouTube. Do yourself a favorite and find the task with Fern Brady and the word "helicopter." Or Chris Ramsey and the cement mixer. Or Daisy Cooper drawing a hippo. Or Joe Wilkinson and the potato. I could go on and on and on!! Such a funny show!

0
0points
reply
#2

"Russian Doll"

"Russian Doll"

"Nobody in my life talks about that show. Loved it. I love everything about the show, but because I don't feel like it's promoted, I'm always afraid Netflix is going to cancel it."

imdb.com , reddit.com Report

17points
POST
#3

"Miracle Workers"

"Miracle Workers"

"All seasons of it Every person I’ve put on to this show, loves it."

ich_habe_keine_kase replied:
"Love this show. Such a delightfully random cast (put Lolly Adefope in more stuff!) and high-concept but lighthearted humor executed perfectly."

amazon.com , Princesscrowbar Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#4

"Good Omens"

"Good Omens"

"I love a feel good British comedy."

SheriffComey replied:
"Crowley driving through the wall of fire and driving by the police in a flaming car waving is still may favorite scene in that entire show."

amazon.com , Bonhomme7h Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
Sapna Sarfare
Sapna Sarfare
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always prefer British humour over American... subtle. maybe coz i grew up on quite a few British shows, films and literature

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

"Barry"

"Barry"

avwitcher replied:
"Has the best gun shooting scene I've seen in media honestly. When Barry unloads on the guys in the car in the beginning it's absolutely flawless, puts 3-4 shots into each guy in a couple seconds and just walks away. All of the shooting scenes are fantastic."

amazon.com , its_justme Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#6

"Psych"

"Psych"

"Is one of the most underrated TV shows that I know of. I’ve watched through it countless times and still will watch random episodes whenever I need a mood lightener!"

amazon.com , the-nature-guy Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorite parts of this show is the fake names Sean comes up with for Gus when he's introducing him to random people. I used to tell my son I was going to secretly, officially change his name before he turned 18 to something like "Hollaback Atcha' or "Gringo Starr" (a couple of my favorites) if he didn't behave.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

"Kingdom"

"Kingdom"

"Set in ancient Korea (so a period piece) but it also has zombies. Phenomenal acting, makeup/special effects, cinematography, character development… etc. I’m obsessed with it."

imdb.com , pink_thieff Report

15points
POST
#8

"The Great"

"The Great"

"It's... great! Hilarious and charming and occasionally a true story."

amazon.com , Dusk9K Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't wait for season 3!

0
0points
reply
#9

"Counterpart"

"Counterpart"

"Great cast and acting, cool story, two solid seasons."

canuck47 replied:
"I want to go back and rewatch it - the other side had a global pandemic that killed millions. As a result they don't gather in groups in public, they wear masks, they have UV hand sanitizers everywhere. And all this predates covid by a few years."

amazon.com , elevenghosts Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#10

"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency"

"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency"

"Hidden gem!"

Butagami replied:
"'Did I make some mistakes? Yes. Did I only make mistakes? Yes. But did it all work out? Kind of!' Such a great show."

amazon.com , Mistress-Metal Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#11

"The Librarians"

"The Librarians"

CanYouFeelSora replied:
"The Librarians is one of my favorites of all time, sometimes things just hit the mark!"

amazon.com , CobraPony67 Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
David H
David H
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Warehouse 13 did it better

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

"Are You Being Served?"

"Are You Being Served?"

"Old series but absolutely hilarious if you’re a fan of British comedy. So many episodes that are just as funny if not funnier after watching it again."

amazon.com , tiraralabasura_2055 Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#13

"Nathan For You"

"Nathan For You"

"I will always contest that Nathan For You is absolute peak TV comedy. The combination of satire, the dramatic tension from all the unsuspecting participants, Nathan's amazing deadpan delivery and improvisational skills, and some truly genius level schemes played out on a grand scale all lead to some of the most memorable and side splitting moments I've ever had watching any kind of entertainment."

amazon.com , dihydrocodeine Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#14

"Future Man"

"Future Man"

"Had me crying laughing multiple times across its 3 seasons. Seth Rogen is a genius."

amazon.com , Brithlem Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#15

"Maniac"

"Maniac"

"Might be my favorite show of all time. Absolutely star studded cast, crazy good production design, and the plot is a lot to wrap your head around but it’s such an ambitious project it’s hard not to obsess over."

imdb.com , headassincorporated Report

14points
POST
#16

"Last Man On Earth"

"Last Man On Earth"

mulans_goat replied:
"Canceled on the most tantalizing cliffhanger at that!"

amazon.com , Leukeboer Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
assdog
assdog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should have called it a day after a few episodes because it was great then it all went waaaay too fxked up. I managed one season. Could have been a good film/movie too.

0
0points
reply
#17

"Derry Girls"

"Derry Girls"

"I think it's funnier than half the stuff popular right now."
Straycat43 replied:
"It’s been getting a lot of traction. They have an episode on the British bake off: holiday S3 e2."

imdb.com , indigosalad Report

13points
POST
#18

"Better Off Ted"

"Better Off Ted"

"It was unceremoniously killed before its time, with ABC citing a lack of viewers."

amazon.com , lifelongfreshman Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
#19

"Suburgatory"

"Suburgatory"

LoreezyNL replied:
"Love Jane Levy in that show."

amazon.com , metalslug123 Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
#20

"The Leftovers"

"The Leftovers"

"Is really amazing yet I almost never come across anyone who has seen the show."

amazon.com , orange_cuse Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
Jessica Specht
Jessica Specht
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've only seen bits and pieces of this show, on DVD, thanks to my husband.

0
0points
reply
#21

"Milo Murphy's Law"

"Milo Murphy's Law"

Lorgoth1812 replied:
"One of the best tine travel arcs ever done on TV. That and the Llama incident are gold."

amazon.com , TailsxCream4Eva Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
Kamila Podolak
Kamila Podolak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what's Agent D doing here? "😉😅

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

"How To With John Wilson"

"How To With John Wilson"

clycloptopus replied:
"My favorite. HBO Max. For any fans of 'Nathan For You' or 'I Think You Should Leave', check this out."

amazon.com , VictorBlimpmuscle Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#23

"Justified"

"Justified"

"I feel like 'Justified' has not received the attention/recognition that it deserves. That show was solid all the way through."

Annhl8rX replied:
"I recommend 'Justified' to people all the time. My description is always, “It might not be the best show you’ve watched, but it’ll probably be the most fun”. It was a pretty ridiculous show, but I enjoyed every minute of it."

amazon.com , Dr_Brown_Bro Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#24

"Spaced"

"Spaced"

"A sitcom created, written and starring Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes and is directed by Edgar Wright, all of which went on to work on 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' and 'The World’s End'. Nick Frost also has a role in 'Spaced'. Shame it only had 2 seasons but every episode is great."

amazon.com , DogmemeYT Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Almost anything Simon Pegg has done is gold as far as I'm concerned.

0
0points
reply
#25

"Kim's Convenience"

"Kim's Convenience"

"Canadian show about a Korean family in Toronto."

piratedogD replied:
"Love it. Except the last season."

amazon.com , Kahlua1965 Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#26

"Ghosts"

"Ghosts"

SignificantBoot7180 replied:
"It is so damn good. I got a few other people hooked on it. The characters are just fantastic. So many hilarious lines!"

amazon.com , puddenhunting Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The greatest DJ in the area ... Pat Butcher!"

0
0points
reply
#27

"The Venture Bros"

"The Venture Bros"

"Not only one of the funniest, but one of the best written superhero shows of all time. Surprisingly airtight continuity, Amazing voice acting, Ingenious character design, and not to mention some of the funniest parodic characters ever (I.E: A Colonel who acts and looks like Hunter S Thompson named Hunter Gathers, or a cross between Andy Warhol and Lex Luthor named "Wes Warhammer" who leads a group of Post-Modern villains called the "Doom Factory." Its brilliant!"

amazon.com , TheLargestIdea Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#28

"Wellington Paranormal"

"Wellington Paranormal"

distributerofcoin replied:
"I stumbled onto it on HBO Max and YouTube. Minogue's facial expressions alone make this show worth watching."

amazon.com , JanaCinnamon Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#29

"Party Down"

"Party Down"

johnnyutah30 replied:
"I met Ken Marino when I was an extra on Eastbound and Down and he was the nicest guy in the world. I told him I loved him in Wet Hot American Summer and Party Down. He got a huge smile and said thank you so much. He wasn’t even working that day he was just on set to say what’s up and mess around."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#30

"Pushing Daisies"

"Pushing Daisies"

"I was so upset when it was cancelled."
TheBeardedMann replied:
"I remember 'Pushing Daises' on my first HD TV. It was incredible."

amazon.com , OpulentOwl Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#31

"Halt And Catch Fire"

"Halt And Catch Fire"

equipped_metalblade replied:
"I loved this show, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone mention it. Lee Pace and Mackenzie Davis are both great in it as well. Really interesting topics as they go on in seasons as well."

amazon.com , Mjh132 Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#32

"Travelers"

"Travelers"

Waitress-in-mn replied:
"I absolutely love this show. It is one of my favorites. I've watched it twice already and debating watching it a 3rd time."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#33

"The Americans"

"The Americans"

james7003 replied: "When I was in college, one of my favorite professors was a former operations officer in the CIA. The classes I took were mostly about the interaction between intelligence groups and political ones, but I remember talking to him about TV shows once and he said that the Americans is a surprisingly authentic telling of actual programs and operations the Russians did. That got me into the show, and despite dramatization and exaggerated situations, he was completely right. And it was entertaining as hell."

amazon.com , Ok_Cee_lee Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Jessica Specht
Jessica Specht
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've only seen a handful of episodes, thanks to my husband.

0
0points
reply
#34

"Altered Carbon"

"Altered Carbon"

Gionanni replied:
"Season one is one of the best shows I've ever seen. Season 2 is meh."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#35

"The Middle"

"The Middle"

"Was a hilarious comedy you can watch with your kids (middle school and up). That's not true of most shows these days."

amazon.com , MeadowsofSun Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shame that Sue and Shawn didn't get their spinoff show.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

"Superstore"

"Superstore"

yippy-ki-yay-m-f replied:
"Super comfy. Glad they got to do an ending and it was pretty solid. Look forward to rewatches."

amazon.com , Outrageous_Koala_ Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#37

"Terriers"

"Terriers"

yippy-ki-yay-m-f replied:
"I was one of the twelve people who watched in its original run! It was great! Would love desperately to have it on blu-ray."

amazon.com , ForwardLingonberry51 Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#38

"You're The Worst"

"You're The Worst"

"10/10 in my book. It's hilarious and every episode hits. The writing is incredible and it is perfectly cast. Whole series is on Hulu."
 
HiJane72 replied: "Great show. Their coverage of depression was very real."

amazon.com , UninterestingHuman Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

"Galavant"

"Galavant"

"Glad the show still has a lot of fans."

amazon.com , supremedalek925 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#40

"Northern Exposure"

"Northern Exposure"

NathanForJew replied:
"I bought the DVD set a few years ago. Not the original music, but still well worth the watch for someone who’d never seen the show before."

imdb.com , Tokugawa Report

10points
POST
Jessica Specht
Jessica Specht
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss this show. It was one I never missed.

0
0points
reply
#41

"Norsemen"

"Norsemen"

"Vikings-themed, as dark as 'Game of Thrones' (the very first 5 minutes is old people jumping to their deaths), but tons of deadpan gallows humor jokes about the diverse situations they are in."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#42

"I'm Sorry"

"I'm Sorry"

"Is a hilarious show that I never hear anybody talking about. 2 seasons are on HBO Max."

amazon.com , XeoSP Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#43

"Wilfred"

"Wilfred"

"Such a great show."

MissAdikia replied:
"This one was shockingly heartbreaking and wonderful."

amazon.com , aetherbunny77 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#44

"The Original 'The Tick' Cartoon"

"The Original 'The Tick' Cartoon"

spytez replied:
"Isn't sanity really just a one-trick pony anyway? I mean all you get is one trick, rational thinking, but when you're good and crazy, oooh, oooh, oooh, the sky is the limit."
Unicron1982 replied:
"It was sooo good! I think it was just a little ahead of its time. It would have a better chance nowadays."

amazon.com , Ethandrul Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#45

"The Increasingly Poor Decisions Of Todd Margaret"

"The Increasingly Poor Decisions Of Todd Margaret"

"I think “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret” was absolutely hilarious, but I've never met anyone else who knows what it is."

E_fubar Report

9points
POST
#46

"Dead Like Me"

"Dead Like Me"

CaptainZ0S0 replied: "'Dead Like Me' was so underrated as a show. No one I know has even heard of it."
 
User No 2 replied: "I’ve heard of it and oh my God the episode where she finds out someone in her family is going to die… and the number of times she tried to get them to see her. That show broke me in the best ways and I was so sad to see it go."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#47

"The Knick"

"The Knick"

CCMacReddit replied: "'The Knick' had such an incredible cast. One of those shows for which I actively searched out the actors once it wrapped. I’ll watch André Holland and Jeremy Bobb in anything! Chris Sullivan was sooo good with Cara Seymour."

amazon.com , ricomt21 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#48

"The Terror"

"The Terror"

"Season 1 is amazing."

MattTheFlash replied:
"Yes. The level of detail about the ship etc was incredible. They recently discovered the shipwreck, prompting this to be written. The voyage, minus the details, really happened and they really got stuck and had to take off on foot and really did leave that message at the caern."

amazon.com , MagdaCadabra Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

"Black Books"

"Black Books"

Thedaulilamahimself replied:
"Look at him, look at this bastard. Look at em! What does he want from me? He wants to buy a book. Yeah but why does he come to me? Why me? Well you sell books. Yeah I know…"

amazon.com , Skeeter1020 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#50

"Spartacus"

"Spartacus"

"First couple of episodes are terribly bad but then it somehow turn into one of the best piece of drama, treason and action you could ever wish for. A friend begged me to try it out saying it was amazing and I was really turned off at first but it somehow goes from complete garbage to absolute must watch in the span of its first season."

amazon.com , Bigby11 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#51

"Fringe"

"Fringe"

"I will never stop recommending that show!"

amazon.com , DevilsGrip Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Jessica Specht
Jessica Specht
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and I loved this show. it got weird at a later time, but I still liked it.

0
0points
reply
#52

"Farscape"

"Farscape"

"Sci-fi space opera with muppets (not for children)."

amazon.com , Ghost_of_Society Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#53

"Happy!"

"Happy!"

"It's on Netflix but apparently got cancelled after two seasons. Funny, dark and very bizarre."

amazon.com , MrMcMole1 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
assdog
assdog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was hoping this would be here. Top show

0
0points
reply
#54

"Peep Show"

"Peep Show"

"It’s pretty popular in the UK but no one I’ve talked to in the US seems to know or appreciate how good that show is."

amazon.com , majikman1234 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#55

"The Detectorists"

"The Detectorists"

"Extremely dry and very British, but a really heartfelt and lovely comedy about some metal detectorists in Essex."

anathemal replied:
"Such an underrated gem. The theme song is one of my favorites."

amazon.com , BwingoLord1 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing show. So many great characters -- Hugh and Russel are my favorites.

0
0points
reply
#56

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

"It was better than it had any business being. Netflix kept suggesting it to me and I was like “ew no please stop” but then one day I was really stoned and was like “f**k it, show me what you’ve got” and boy howdy I’m so glad I did. It’s funny, smart, a little soapy which I appreciate when you want action that doesn’t feel life or death, and then boom huge amazing depictions of mental health struggles and toxic parenting. I have literally discussed the song “Maybe she’s not such a heinous b***h after all” with my therapist on multiple occasions. Is it cheesy? Yes. Is it good? Yes. Should you give it a try? Yes."

amazon.com , paperbackella Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#57

"Warehouse 13"

"Warehouse 13"

amazon.com , ExFiler Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#58

"Toast Of London"

"Toast Of London"

urko37 replied:
"Matt Berry did an audiobook called Toast on Toast which is nearly four hours of him telling insane rambling anecdotes in character. Amazing. Love his work and his new music collection ("Gather Up") is fab as well."

amazon.com , detourne Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

HBO’s "Carnivale"

HBO’s "Carnivale"

"Extremely other worldly and atmospheric."

ice1972 replied:
"When they cancelled it was so depressing. Great show very original. They could not let us enjoy it."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#60

"Orphan Black"

"Orphan Black"

"The acting of Tatiana Maslany alone is worth the watch. Hard to believe all those characters are the same actress."

amazon.com , tick_tock3 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
CocoHenri
CocoHenri
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This show is beyond awesome, but--Cmon, how about a picture with the actual Tatiana Maslany?

0
0points
reply
#61

"Rome"

"Rome"

"It was so good but it was on HBO and didn't get much traction until after it was canceled and the set was destroyed. Two amazing seasons that end on a cliffhanger so you will wonder about it for decades (like I have)."

amazon.com , MoralMiscreant Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#62

"Mythic Quest"

"Mythic Quest"

"If you're a fan of 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and video games, you'll probably enjoy it."

imdb.com , UltravioIence Report

8points
POST
#63

"Banshee"

"Banshee"

"It's such a well-written, acted, and all around amazing show and yet I've literally never met anyone who has seen it. Definitely deserves more recognition."

amazon.com , ownsen Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#64

"Happy Endings"

"Happy Endings"

GoodChives replied:
"It’s by far one of my favorite shows. The entire cast had great chemistry and it was absolutely hilarious."

amazon.com , nebyirg Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#65

"Wonderfalls"

"Wonderfalls"

isupposeineedname replied:
"Such a great show. I'm glad someone else remembers it!"

imdb.com , Mudders_Milk_Man Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#66

"Sliders"

"Sliders"

"Is a show that was supposedly popular in the mid-90s yet is sadly forgotten. The first 3 seasons were awesome."

PhatBallllzAtHotmail replied:
"Sliders was awesome! I'll never forget the episode where he finally gets back to his timeline and left because the gate didn't squeak. Then a repairman comes out and says, "I fixed that squeaky gate for you" to his mom. Thanks for the flashback!!"

amazon.com , offspringphreak Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#67

"Patriot"

"Patriot"

"Amazing show that got like no buzz even when it was released. Steven Conrad makes great shows. For that matter Perpetual Grace Limited is another good one made by him as well. Couple of my favorite shows. They've just got a certain flair that is hard to explain."

amazon.com , TummyDrums Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#68

"Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace"

"Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace"

amazon.com , ban000tan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

"Mission Hill"

"Mission Hill"

imdb.com , MotherLoveBone27 Report

7points
POST