Have you ever finished watching a TV show and thought, "How is no one talking about this?" or "How is this not viral yet?" Well, sometimes even the brightest of diamonds get lost in the myriad of rhinestones. Still, even if a TV show doesn't make it to the "trending now" section, that doesn't mean it's any less awesome. In fact, for one reason or another, many underrated TV shows don't make it to the trending page.

However, they are never forgotten by their devoted fans. Thanks to Reddit user OpulentOwl, many of these most underrated TV shows got their fifteen minutes of fame and at least the tiny bit of recognition they deserve. A member of the AskReddit community asked, "What's a great TV show that nobody talks about?" and fellow Redditors hopped on the thread to share their favorite TV shows that never ranked among other popular TV shows at the time when they totally should have. Ranging from The Detectorists, with a weighted average vote of 8.6 on IMDB, to the animated comedy series Mission Hill, with a high rating of 7.8, these are some of the underrated TV series that Redditors believe more people need to see.

Below, we've compiled some of the top picks from the thread, sharing some of the most underrated TV shows that never got the recognition they deserved despite being incredibly good and even highly acclaimed by the critics.