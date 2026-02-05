Top Employee Delivers Record Results, Plots His Exit As Boss Hands Him Excuses Instead Of A Bonus

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
For some reason, adventure books, movies, and TV shows mostly focus on the survival of heroes in the ocean and high mountains, impenetrable jungles, and deserts. Surrounded by bears, scorpions, sharks, and piranhas… Skyscrapers made of glass, steel, and concrete, a ruthless corporate world – this is where true survival stories happen nowadays!
Well, the story we’ll tell you today, from the user u/SwitchSCEtoAux, happened almost three decades ago, but it clearly illustrates how difficult it can be to survive in the corporate world. If Mr. Beast isn’t already planning to launch an office survival show, it’s definitely time to think about it.
So the next year, the author just took all his accumulated vacations and then quit on the spot, leaving the boss empty-handed and angry
So, the Original poster (OP) has had his own company in finance for many years, but back then, three decades ago, he was a promising employee of a large international company. Our hero worked extremely hard, often carrying over his vacation weeks to the following year, so by the time of the events described, he had accumulated over three months of vacation.
ADVERTISEMENT
The boss, under whose supervision the OP was assigned at the new branch, was a protégé of one of the board members, so he felt at ease. He refused to give our hero an assistant, so the author was forced to work hard alone for a whole year. He became the company’s best performer and rightfully expected a hefty bonus and a well-deserved promotion.
However, the boss’s speech was a chilling blow to our hero. He stated that without a director’s status, his bonus would be around 90% less than he expected. As for the promotion – well, that would have to wait until next year to ensure that the current numbers weren’t just a fluke. Okay, at this point, the author’s patience snapped, and he moved on to executing his revenge plan…
The events described took place in April, so our hero consistently took vacations for the following months, thereby forcing his boss to take over most of his work. The branch’s performance, of course, dwindled, and the icing on the cake for the author was his resignation, which he submitted with two weeks left on his vacation. In other words, he effectively quit on the spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Our hero recalls that the strange dismissal of the company’s “rising star” was bound to attract the close attention of the board. Well, the author’s hapless ex-boss wasn’t fired, but he was transferred somewhere to the backwater, which he was clearly unhappy about. As for the OP, he found a new job, and a couple of years later, founded his own company… but that’s a whole other story.
Employee delivering record results, writing plans on whiteboard, plotting exit after boss offers excuses, not a bonus.
In fact, unfortunately, such cases are far from isolated in the corporate world, and in the three decades since the original poster’s time, the situation has improved only slightly, if at all. For example, this dedicated article at Forbes quite reasonably notes that people don’t leave jobs; they actually leave managers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many bad bosses are quite similar. “They lack both empathy and often self-awareness,” the BBC quotes Ann Francke, chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute. “They can actively undermine their team, take credit for others’ work, or rule by fear and have unrealistic expectations.” So, recognizing these signs and leaving isn’t an admission of weakness; it’s just wisdom.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another article, published in Forbes, urges employees who find their higher-ups blocking their career growth to just focus on what they can actually control. That is, try to put their best foot forward, and if that doesn’t produce the desired results, well, a decent professional will likely always be in demand.
People in the comments massively praised the author for this interesting story, as well as for his witty and clever plan for revenge. Incidentally, some responders recalled similar experiences in their work, and they usually had to make bosses learn their lesson the hard way. So, in case you, our readers, have ever experienced something similar, too, please feel free to share your stories in the comments.
Many commenters really cracked up at this story and recalled their similar cases from work experiences, too
Screenshot of a Reddit thread where users discuss a story about a top employee delivering record results but facing excuses instead of a bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comments discussing employee performance, leadership excuses, and frustrations with workplace recognition.
Commenter shares experience of delivering record results but denied a raise, leading to exit and higher future earnings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Employee delivering record results discusses planning exit after boss offers excuses instead of a bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum conversation praising a top employee delivering record results amid boss excuses instead of a bonus.
Screenshot of a job forum discussion where an employee explains being 26 when experiencing workplace issues.
Screenshot of an online discussion about trolling with highlighted user comments on revenge and appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum discussion about employee record results, management issues, and workplace culture problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation showing an employee discussing business challenges and recovery amid Covid disruptions.
Top employee delivers record results in office, plotting exit while boss offers excuses instead of bonus rewards.
Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a top employee delivering record results and facing excuses from the boss.
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
21
0