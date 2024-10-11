ADVERTISEMENT

Hello! I am an urban explorer from Lithuania. Since 2011, I have been exploring abandoned places in Lithuania and Europe. I have traveled to nearly all European countries, making an effort to do at least several big trips a year. In each of these locations, I search for abandoned sites and other places that are inaccessible to the general public.

One of my favorite topics when traveling is exploring underground locations, such as military fortifications, bunkers, city sewers, drainage systems, mines, and underground quarries, which I have extensively explored across Europe. These places provide opportunities for me to experiment with lighting and capture unique photographs. Today, I am excited to present 30 of my favorite underground locations in Europe. If you enjoy my work, feel free to follow me on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pamirsta.lt