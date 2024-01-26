Niece Disinvites Blue Collar Uncle From Wedding Because Of His Stance That “Blue Collars Don’t Dress Up”

ADVERTISEMENT

I think many of you will agree that the least guests can do when they get an invitation to a wedding is to show up with clean and maybe a little bit more beautiful clothes than going to the supermarket on a random day.

However, the uncle of the bride decided to make his profession his whole personality. He noted that ‘blue collars don’t dress up’ and left the woman no option but just to withdraw his wedding invitation.

More info: Reddit

Not even trying to come to a wedding wearing clean clothes may simply ‘cancel’ your invitation

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

This woman sent out wedding invitations specifying a basic dress code

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

However, her uncle refuses to dress up, stating that he is ‘blue collar’ and they don’t dress up

Image credits: u/Hayzeus69

She shares that there’s also a chance that his clothes are going to be dirty, so she withdrew his invitation

One Reddit user shared her story online asking community members if she was being a jerk for revoking her uncle’s wedding invite because he refused to dress up, stating that blue collars don’t dress up. The post caught quite a lot of attention and collected over 3.4K upvotes and 448 comments.

The original poster (OP) shared that she’s planning her wedding and specified a ‘basic’ dress code on the invitation. She added that she doesn’t expect black tie, but something basic but decent. However, her uncle refuses to dress up, stating that ‘blue collars’ like him don’t dress up like ‘white collars’.

OP emphasizes that she has nothing against his job; however, he makes it his whole personality, which is annoying. She added that this has happened before, and there’s a possibility that he will come wearing filthy clothes. The woman didn’t find any other solutions but to revoke his invitation.

Community members gave the woman the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge and assured her that she was being reasonable. “I have a ton of blue collar relatives, and I can say without blinking they would never set foot in a church without a clean shirt and at least their nice pair of jeans,” one user wrote. “You’re asking him for a minimal level of courtesy and respect. If he can’t behave like an adult then he’s not welcome,” another added.

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

“Always remember that the couple has put a lot of thought and effort into planning their wedding, including carefully choosing the decor, venue, and theme,” Alisha Jemelian, who is a wedding designer and blogger, told Bored Panda. “They want their guests to also be a part of this vision by dressing in a way that complements the overall aesthetic.”

She adds that when guests are dressed appropriately, it creates a cohesive experience for everyone. “The guests’ attire will be captured in photographs and videos to remember their wedding day. Don’t ruin those photos by choosing something out-of-place.”

Now, speaking about the etiquette expectations for guests regarding appropriateness of attire at a wedding, Alisha notes that physical appearance represents their attitude towards the celebration or event. “Follow the dress code specified on the invitations, and PLEASE avoid wearing white as it competes with the bride.”

Also, she pointed out that it’s important to arrive at the wedding venue clean and well-groomed to show that you value your relationship with the couple. “Make sure your clothes are clean and wrinkle-free. You wouldn’t show up to church looking dirty and smelling terrible – so don’t do that for the couple’s wedding.”

Finally, we asked Alisha how she finds a balance when dealing with brides who have specific preferences or limitations and she noted that it’s important to approach the situation with open communication and flexibility. “I start by actively listening to their wishes and understanding their vision for their wedding attire. By doing so, I can gain insight into what they are looking for and find ways to incorporate their preferences while still making sure it is going to look good.”

She emphasizes that wedding attire ‘norms’ don’t really apply to the couple. Bridal fashion is breaking tradition as more women choose to wear unconventional dresses and veils. “I typically don’t contradict the bride and groom’s vision unless it is something that I know ultimately won’t look good and that won’t make them happy in the end. I gently explain why something may not look good, but ultimately it is up to the couple to decide. It is their party, after all.”

But what do you think about this story? Was the woman being a jerk by withdrawing her wedding invitation to her uncle? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Redditors backed up the author and assured her that a wedding is not a place to be dressed like you’re going to work

Image credits: Hardeep Singh (not the actual photo)