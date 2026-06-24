Internet users who experienced incredibly creepy and eerie incidents shared their stories in a viral discussion on Threads, and reading them is making our hair stand on end. Scroll down for their tales that sound unbelievable at first, but they swear they really happened.

Even the most rational, scientific, educated, and logical people you know can’t explain everything they experience. Some events are so spine-chillingly bizarre and threatening that your intuition reacts before you have time to process anything. And even afterwards, you have a tough time understanding exactly what happened.

#1 In my work elevator with a woman I don’t know. Completely normal looking man gets in. Says nothing. Faces front. No obvious red flags. But immediately, I start to sweat and panic. Evil is coming off him in WAVES. He gets off at his floor. Elevator doors close. The woman turns to me and says, “have you ever just known you were in the presence of evil?” TRUST YOUR GUT!

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Scary and weird situations have rational explanations, even if we can't immediately pinpoint the correct answer. But even though we live in modern times, many people still believe in supernatural and paranormal phenomena. For example, a recent YouGov poll found that most Americans (60%) have had at least one paranormal experience. Of the 13 experiences they were asked about, most (35%) felt a presence or unknown energy, 32% smelled an unexplained odor, 31% heard unexplained sounds or music, and 26% heard the voice of someone who wasn’t there. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, 26% of respondents claimed that they felt unexplained changes in temperature, 10% have said they have seen an angel, 9% noted that they had witnessed unexplained smoke, and 7% said they have seen a demon.

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#2 I found a picture on my phone of myself sleeping. The date and time of the picture I was alone in the house and my wife was away for a work thing. I only have 2 dogs, no children.

#3 Staying in a haunted mansion at 3am i was pushed head first and flew into a stone fireplace. I cut my head bad needed stitches. I ran to my car at 3am with blood streaming down my face. I actually felt two hands on my back shove me hard

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Meanwhile, in England, an Ipsos UK poll showed that more than a third of people (39%) believe in life after passing away, 36% believe in ghosts and spirits, and 27% think that communicating with the deceased is possible. 16% admitted that they have had a supernatural experience, while 45% reported having experienced deja vu. “Something that surprised me was, of the people that say they believe in ghosts, they are more likely to be female, but they’re also more likely to believe that the presence of ghosts is something that’s comforting or quite nice, whereas the people who are more likely to believe ghosts are scary are more likely to be male,” said Dr Sophie Parkes-Nield, one of the researchers behind the poll. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I watched a thylacine (Tasmanian tiger) walking across my rural property in Northern California 15 years ago. 50 feet away, very clear view of it for a couple of minutes. They’ve allegedly been extinct since 1940, and have never lived on the North American continent. But I know what I saw.

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#5 Drove by an estate sale, decided to take a look inside that nice house. Saw a ring on display with baguettes all around. The sales lady said it is st.silver with cubic zirconia. I thought it would be a nice “replacement” wedding band for travel. I was told not to wear my good ring when I go abroad. She wanted $100, negotiated for $90. I paid cash and left. Three months later I noticed that this ring does not tarnish.￼ I took it to a jeweler - turned out It’s platinum with diamonds all around…

#6 I was once abducted, but the guy just drove me around for a bit, rambling, bought me a burger through a drive thru, and then let me back out. It was bizarre and I was shook up about it for ages.

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#7 I lived on Martha's vineyard years ago for a number of years. Just an average person, had catering business. One day I was swimming at a Gay Head beach area and noticed I was WAAAY OUT there. Away from shore. I tried to swim back and couldn't. Just then, a voice said " swim parallel to shore". So I literally did the sidestroke - eye on the far shore, about 4o feet; something felt different. Then I could swim to shore. Had NO IDEA of rip currents - clueless. Angel? Ancestor?

#8 I was about to go on a date with a guy whom I matched online. I was all dressed, out the door, 5 minutes away from my bus stop.

He said he changed plans and asked me to come over to his place instead. I walked back, changed to my house clothes and watched TV. Very unlikely of me. I didn’t feel anything. I wasn’t mad or anything. Then, someone posted an article about him being charged of assaulting women online. He was on bail.

#9 It happened to my dad. When he was a little boy, his grandfather woke up from nap in a panic yelling my dad was lost. It was one Sunday when all the family was there and someone pointed out my dad was running around in the yard. After his grandfather died and my dad was in Vietnam, he got lost in the jungle. He said his grandfather came to him and led him to safety.

#10 When my son was about 2-3, he wanted to talk to my sister. So I called her and gave him the phone. He said "Becky in dwyer." She said, "That's right, this morning she WAS in the drier, but how could you know?" Fortunately she did not turn on the drier with her daughter inside.

#11 My sister sent me a story about “Blondie’s” brush with Ted Bundy. I tell her Alice, our older sister had a very similar story. Alice and her friend were hitchhiking in the 70’s. They were picked up by a man in a VW Bug. They both quickly realized the handles had been removed from the doors. Her friend stuck her skinny little arm through the window opened her door and then my sisters. Turns out Bundy had family in Roxbough and attended Temple in the 70’s. We’re pretty sure they escaped Ted Bundy.

#12 When I stayed in an Airbnb and someone was hiding in the closet filming me with my own camera

#13 I dreamt of 9/11 happening before it did and I begged my uncle to retire. He didn’t. He passed away in the towers. He was a maintenance worker.

#14 Woke up with my dads friend who was sat on my bed, he said your life will change soon. My dad's mate been dead 15 years. Well, 8 days later got rushed to hospital with Crohn’s disease

#15 I once got a mental voice message to go to Trader Joe’s and get strawberries because I’d be meeting my future “husband” there. It was an urgent voice though, telling me you have to go now. When I drove, parked, and walked in I asked myself wtf am I doing here but remained at the store, curious, walking around. I then was told to go to the flower section and look at the flowers. I kid you not, not even 5 minutes later, a guy was paying for his groceries, and started walking my way.



He then introduced himself, and asked for my number. I gave him my number — we went on a date. There were a lot of similarities when we talked during our date, but there was a certain darkness I couldn’t shake off. He kept saying how he wanted to be a Ma Sonic Mason, badly — it felt off. We went to his place and there was a statue his grandpa had gifted him, and it gave me chills. The connect felt off, but weirdly familiar. Maybe we were together in a past life, but definitely not this one.



I learned you shouldn’t listen to urgent voice messages that tell you to do things that feel off and are oddly specific. Only listen to messages that bring you clarity, peace, and come from a place of inner knowing and intuition.

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#16 Just last week, I was brushing my teeth. In the mirror, I saw my wife in the mirror enter the bathroom and cross behind me.

But, that’s impossible because my wife was in our bedroom the entire time and talking to our dog.

#17 Ooh! Ok so I had a personal Mandela effect, I have VIVID, repeated memories of something that “never happened” (in this timeline at least). There was another time me & my friend went to walk the road in the middle of the night. I did it frequently, alone, no qualms. She’s ahead of me, all the sudden, I hear my dad go “stop. Right now.” She stops too. “Do.. do you have a weird feeling?” - “yeah I just heard my dad tell me to stop” - “I HEARD MY MOM” I can’t imagine what they saved us from

#18 Driving through Arkansas to Greenville, MS, there were cotton fields on both sides of the road. A fog started rolling in, patchy at first then full fog. The fog broke and a Black man was walking near the road, real slow. He was dressed in clothes like from the color purple, a whole suit. He stopped waved, and turned as we drove by. We stopped like WTF and asked if the other saw him. We drove back, and there was NOTHING but fields. No fog, no man, just clear skies and cotton fields for miles.

#19 My then 14 year old called me for help one day. I ran into his room, he had blood spurting to the ceiling from a bad gash on his leg. I screamed for my daughter to call 911 and bring me my phone. I start to panic. I feel my Dad's breath behind my ear as he yelled in my ear "Put a tourniquet on it!" So I did. It saved my son's life. My Dad had been dead 17 years. He died 3 years before my son was born, and he helped me save his first born grandson.

#20 I was hanging out in my sister's room with the door closed. You know the rhythm of your house's routine? I heard the the outside garage door open, then the door from the garage as my dad came inside. Heard him go to his room, go to his bathroom. Heard him wash his hands. I waited for him to come out with his usual ruckus as he checked to see who was home, but it was quiet. I popped my head out and I realized the house was still and no one was home. I went back into the room & closed the door.

#21 Recent one: I saw a doppelgänger of my daughter walking in the hallway, her back turned to me, and she turned into the bathroom. I immediately called out for her and she responded from her bedroom on the opposite end of the hallway. Come to think of it, her bedroom door was closed, and I didn’t hear/see it open when she was in the hallway. Yes we have an unspecified house entity that shows itself occasionally in strange manifestations. When it gets too prominent I pray out loud and it stops.

#22 When I was really young, I swear I remember being able to jump over multiple stairs when going downstairs in my house, and feeling like I got really high, then just couldn’t anymore at one point, so maybe it was just imagination right? Well in more recent years my dad told a story where when my older sister was going down the stairs when she was really young, it was like something picked her up then placed her at the bottom of the stairs (he saw this) so maybe it wasn’t my imagination after all

#23 Had a guy invite me to a Venu to "show me the setup and brainstorm ideas" (I do club and concert video and lighting) at first I was stoked at the opportunity but then I started to feel weird about it. I asked him what show would be going on the night I came through and he said it would actually be an empty venue and a work night- not that unusual but it gave me a bad feeling and I ended up straight ghosting him the night I was supposed to meet up because I felt so weird about it.



A month later it came out that several women had been assaulted at this venue- not by patrons but by staff members as well. I'm glad I trusted my gut and never went in

#24 15 years old. Hitchhiking in my own town. Guy pulled over. My friend opened the door and was about to get in. I saw there was no door handle or window roller on any of the doors except the driver. I grabbed her and we left. Not sure what we escaped from but I am sure it wasn’t good

#25 I’ve lost my bus pass and didn’t have any money. The guy get of the bus and gave me his pass- saying it ends today and he doesn’t need it anymore. So I managed to get home

#26 When I was about 12, I went downstairs in the middle of the night to get some water. As I was walking down, I heard my name being called a few times. When I reached the living room, I saw someone sitting on the back sofa near the sliding door. As I got closer, she turned to look at me. She looked exactly like me but different. Then she smiled. The next morning, I woke up downstairs on that same sofa. I told my parents about it, but no one believed me.

#27 Once I had to go home bc I forgot my ID (not to drink but for entry). Had such a strong urge I couldn’t explain to walk a different route back in a quieter area. Came across a guy who was dying, did successful cpr, the paramedics said he would be dead if I wasn’t there. Ever since then I’ve tried my best to listen to my gut, every if I don’t understand the why. If I ever ignore it, I always regret it

#28 I had been extremely stressed out from work and life in general. I stopped by a thrift store on the way home from work, and as I was walking in an old, poorly dressed man (like a homeless person) was walking out. He looked me straight in my eyes, said my name and that everything would be ok. He continued out and I stood there stunned for several moments.

#29 When I was pregnant with my daughter my doctor told me that I needed a blood transfusion because of my O-Neg blood. That night I had a dream and my baby was buried in a coffin in the same cemetery that my grandmother is buried in and an elderly yt woman came to me in my dream and told me that my grandmother sent her. She told me to take the baby and walk out of the cemetery and don't look back. She said if I looked back they wouldn't be able to help me this time. I grabbed my baby and walked out

#30 I took my toddler daughter to the park, 40 yrs ago, we were the only ones there. I’m pushing her in the baby swing and suddenly I get this terrifying feeling like someone is watching. Lots of trees and bushes surrounding the area. I quickly pick her up and start running to my car. I get in the car, lock up and buckle her in the car seat. Never saw anyone, but didn’t stay. It was the worse feeling of panic and to this day it still upsets me. Never went back to that park. We had a guardian angel.

#31 Met a girl online who I was supposed to meet up with a couple times but our communication would get weird whenever we tried to link. She’d told me where she stayed and it was always kind of weird to me that I couldn’t picture that block when I grew up nearby. We lose contact officially. About a month or two goes by. I’m riding down the street drunk af one night and as we pass the area she said she lived in, I realized I could never picture her block because it was the entrance to a cemetery.