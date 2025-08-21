35YO Says He’s Fine With Being Alone As He’s Unattractive, Irked That Friends Won’t Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

We have all heard the famous quote, “Never judge a book by its cover,” but how many times do we actually practice it? Hardly, I would say, for we often end up judging people’s physical appearances before we even get to know what kind of a person they are.

Look at the original poster (OP) who proclaimed himself as “unattractive” and made peace with the fact that he would never find anyone. He also snapped at his friends when they weren’t willing to accept it. Little did he know that life had other plans for him!

Unfortunately, many people tend to “judge a book by its cover,” and don’t even try to find out what’s inside

The poster claims that he has an unappealing face, with many body scars, and nobody wants to date him because he’s so unattractive

He has a decent job, is tall, and physically fit, but a girl said his appearance was difficult to handle, so he has given up dating completely

However, his friends aren’t willing to accept this, as they keep setting him up with girls who never really like him, so he’s sick of it all

One day, when they again brought up the subject of this one girl, the poster snapped at them to stop, as he couldn’t take it anymore

However, 2 years later, he gave us an update that he did end up meeting this girl (Laura) his friends were talking about and they hit it off

Laura doesn’t mind his scars and looks at him with love, which is all he ever wanted, and he also loves her a lot

He enjoys going on triple dates with his friends, and he’s also planning to propose to Laura

Today’s story might seem sad in the beginning, but trust me, the delightful ending will be worth it. The protagonist of our story is a 35-year-old guy, who claims that he is very unattractive as he has an unappealing face with several body scars. He has had very few relationships, and only a single physical one after the girl said she couldn’t get over his appearance. Ouch!

That must be super heartbreaking for him, on top of the fact that many girls had already rejected him. The man literally swore off romantic relationships, but he has some really good friends (Sam and Sarah). However, those two were just not ready to accept it as they had this fantasy of going on triple dates with all their partners.

They kept trying to set him up with a lot of girls, which might’ve just given him more trauma as they always rejected him. One fine day, when Sam and Sarah were at it again, he just snapped, and showed them how all the girls say that they aren’t physically attracted to him. Well, he didn’t want to lose them as friends, so he vented online about it.

Netizens showered him with a lot of love and assurance that physical appearance is not everything. Here’s the best part of the story, though: 2 years later, he gave an update that he did meet the girl (Laura) that his friends had mentioned, and they hit it off right away!

They also started dating and fell in love, and she doesn’t even care about his scars, which is all he ever wanted. He also goes on triple dates with his friends, and soon plans to propose to Laura!

That’s probably one of the most heartwarming updates I have ever read, and even netizens couldn’t stop talking about it. Some research has shown that women tend to say they value qualities like ambition, industriousness, friendliness, and kindness more than physical appearance. Good for Laura, because she surely belongs in this category and found an amazing partner.

Sadly, that’s not the case with everyone, as we live in a world where Snapchat Dysmorphia is rising. Experts say that this is a phenomenon in which people who use social media apps develop body dysmorphic disorder. They want to look like their online selves, even though their images online don’t reflect their true appearance and have been modified using filters and visual effects.

It’s like everyone is in a race to adhere to the beauty standards that social media has set up, and people also expect the same from their partners. Sadly, they forget that there’s more to life than just looking good for social media. After all, in real life, there is no filter to change an individual’s personality, is there?

OP also said that he’s getting therapy for his past insecurities, and netizens heartily congratulated him for it. He genuinely sounds like a nice guy, and the fact that he had to go through so much just because of his looks is simply disheartening. I am so glad that he got the ending he deserves, and wish for a happy and wholesome life for him and Laura.

How did you find this interesting turn of events? It just proves that life is full of surprises, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were beyond delighted about such an amazing update, and many wished him luck and a wonderful future with Laura

