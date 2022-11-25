Right, so our selection of questions with no answers is just a smidgen down below; you should absolutely check them out. Who knows, picking such a question might even become a nice evening tradition. But before it does, the best questions will have to find their way to the top of this list, and you can help them by giving them your vote!

Another awesome thing about these questions with no answers is that they will require you to actually slow down, take a breather, and think about them (instead of thinking about which TV series to choose or why your cat is staring at the ceiling). And these days, everything that allows you to slow down is well appreciated! Also, these inquiries touch various subjects - from material things to travels - so we’re pretty certain you’ll find ones that you’d like to ponder for a while on. Yet, if you’re a fan of unanswerable philosophical questions, your curiosity will also be satisfied in this list. So, as far as questions that are unanswerable go, this is probably where all of them come to in the end.

Although life is already full of unanswerable questions, like what to watch tonight or what you would like to eat, they are not entertaining in the very least. So, we got this idea to harness these tough questions, dig around a bit more, and find rhetorical questions that are actually entertaining, good conversation starters, and nice topics for deep pondering. Et Voila - our selection of funny unanswerable questions for you to enjoy!

#1 Why does Tarzan never have a beard?

#2 Where do the missing socks go?

#3 Is your glass half-empty or half-full?

#4 When was the time created?

#5 Why does the Easter Bunny bring eggs when rabbits don’t lay eggs?

#6 Why are cars made that go faster than the worlds speed limits?

#7 If you have fun wasting time, is it time wasted?

#8 Is the world eternal?

#9 What is freedom and does it really exist?

#10 What shape is your field of vision?

#11 What do people who are born deaf hear when they think?

#12 If a word is misspelled in the dictionary, will we ever know it?

#13 If God sneezed, what would you say?

#14 Can emotions ever be controlled via technology?

#15 What exactly is gravity?

#16 Will it ever be possible to communicate with people from the past or from the future?

#17 Will we still have today’s style of nation-state countries 1,000 years from now?

#18 Will it be possible for countries to operate without prisons in the future?

#19 Are there any extraterrestrial beings?

#20 Is something trying to teach humanity a lesson?

#21 Why do we dream and what does each dream represent?

#22 Which came first: the sun or the earth?

#23 How far east can you travel before you are travelling west?

#24 Why do we call them buildings if buildings are already built?

#25 Who is the world in debt to if humans invented money?

#26 Are child actors in adult-rated movies allowed to watch the film?

#27 Why is a pizza box square when a pizza is round?

#28 Why are bread square and sandwich meat round?

#29 If anything is possible, can anything be impossible?

#30 Is it possible to know if something is good or bad?

#31 Why are we called humans?

#32 Did we invent math or did we discover it?

#33 Is there life after death?

#34 Is it really possible to experience anything objectively?

#35 How long will you be remembered after the day that you die?

#36 To what degree have you been able to control the course that your life has taken?

#37 If we learn and improve from our mistakes, why are we so afraid to make mistakes?

#38 Do you ever really do anything out of your own conscious choice, or are we always controlled by some external stimulation or motive?

#39 Are soulmates a real thing?

#40 What is the purpose and meaning of time?

#41 Do our human accomplishments have a long-term, universal significance, or when the world ends, do we all end with it, including what we’ve achieved?

#42 Why do people have to die?

#43 How far up do bald people go when they wash their face?

#44 In the word 'scent', which letter is silent? S or C?

#45 What would happen to the world’s oceans if every person on Earth jumped into the water at the same time?

#46 Why do we cook bacon and bake cookies?

#47 Why do black olives come in cans and green ones in jars?

#48 Will we ever be able to travel through time?

#49 Is karma real or just a human construct?

#50 Will the world be better off with relatively more countries or relatively fewer?

#51 Is there a limit to how smart one person can be?

#52 Will it ever be possible for someone to live forever?

#53 Will we ever find a universal cure for cancer?

#54 What exactly is consciousness? Are animals also conscious?

#55 What is our place in an infinite universe?

#56 How much time do we have left on Earth?

#57 What is the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle?

#58 If God is watching us, why doesn’t He stop us from doing bad things like killing each other?

#59 Are there mysterious species hiding from humans?

#60 Is the opposite of opposite the same or opposite?

#61 When you forget a thought, where does it go?

#62 Are we living, or are we dying?

#63 Can someone blind from birth see in their dreams?

#64 If you are bald, can you get dandruff?

#65 If a cave has a cave-in, is it still called a cave?

#66 How do we know that a new dogfood has an "improved taste"?

#67 Are animals that don’t live in houses homeless?

#68 Why do we say spineless snake when a snake has a spine?

#69 Why is vanilla ice cream color white when vanilla itself is color brown?

#70 If you can be allergic to anything, can you have an allergy to water?

#71 How do we know we all see the same colours in the same way?

#72 Will tomorrow ever come?

#73 Is it possible to know everything?

#74 What is the purpose of death?

#75 Did Adam and Eve have a bellybutton?

#76 Why does the early bird get the worm, but patience is a virtue?

#77 Would time continue if everything in the world was frozen?

#78 Do we have free will or is everything predestined?

#79 What are dreams?

#80 Who decided what’s right and wrong?

#81 Is there an end to the universe, or does it just keep going?

#82 If you punch yourself and it hurts, are you wear or are you strong?

#83 If you expect the unexpected, doesn’t that make the unexpected expected?

#84 When you get to heaven, do you look as you do at the age that you die?

#85 Why do people say that they "slept like a baby" if they slept through the night when babies are known for not sleeping?

#86 Why doesn’t glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

#87 Isn’t the word "queue" just the letter Q followed by four silent letters?

#88 Do prison buses have emergency exits?

#89 How do you grow a seedless fruit?

#90 If you told someone to "be a leader and not a follower", wouldn’t they become a follower by following your advice?

#91 If Cinderella’s shoe fit her perfectly, then why did it fall off?

#92 Who taught the first ever teacher?

#93 Who was the first person to milk a cow?

#94 Are we the only life in the universe?

#95 Is there a risk to ever be completely dependent on AI?

#96 A thousand years from now, which things will be possible and which ones will not?

#97 Will the world be better off without "bad people"?

#98 Are there limits to human creativity?

#99 Will we ever have a definable form of measurement for the concept of truth?

#100 Will it ever be possible to "replay events" that happened in the past?

#101 Do today’s technologies make global conspiracies more or less feasible?

#102 Will the advancement of today’s technologies yield a positive or negative result?

#103 If people were given the option of starting a new country, what features, options or capabilities would make it more valuable than counties today?

#104 At what point is a genetically enhanced human no longer human?

#105 Which major corporations will no longer exist 20 years from now?

#106 What comes after cryptocurrencies?

#107 Do we run the risk of becoming too dependent upon artificial intelligence?

#108 How did the universe begin and why did it exist in the first place?

#109 What happens if we are stuck in a dream and have no way to come out of it?

#110 Are aliens ancient human beings?

#111 Are aliens really visiting us in UFOs?

#112 How do you measure the worth of someone’s life?

#113 Why is there a fridge light but no freezer light?

#114 Why do we make exceptions to rules if we all should follow the rules?

#115 How can you describe something indescribable?

#116 Can you have a daydream at night-time?

#117 A tomato is a fruit, so why is ketchup not called a smoothie?

#118 If the truth is different for each of us, how can we call it the truth?

#119 If you hate a hater, do you hate yourself?

#120 Why do we count sheep before bed?

#121 When does the future begin?

#122 Can you cry underwater?

#123 Can God create a stone that is too heavy for even him to lift?

#124 Is a question with no answer still called a question?

#125 If killing people is wrong, then why do we kill people that kill people?

#126 Why is the objective of golf to play the least amount of golf?

#127 What would a room made of mirrors look like if there was nothing inside that room to create a reflection?

#128 Was there ever a time when nothing existed or has something always been in existence?

#129 What is the color of a mirror?

#130 Where do they put the Bible in libraries – fiction or non-fiction section?

#131 What happens when an immovable objects meets an unstoppable force?

#132 Do you consider eyebrows facial hair?

#133 If the fountain of youth can make you live forever, can you drown in it and still die?

#134 If life is so short, why do we do things that we don’t like and like so many things that we don’t do?

#135 How was a calendar even invented?

#136 Is the Earth alive, as in a living, breathing organism?

#137 What will be the biggest human advancement on planet earth during your lifetime?

#138 How would you know if time had been altered in some way?

#139 Is poverty an inevitable part of every social structure?

#140 If data scientists had the ability to accurately predict who was more likely to commit crimes in the future, how should society respond to that information?

#141 What exactly makes us human?

#142 Will people still own their own cars in the future?

#143 Will we ever have an ability to measure artificial intelligence the way we measure horsepower?

#144 Why do people squint their eyes when they can’t see? Wouldn’t that just make it less space to see out of?

#145 How is life on earth going to become extinct?

#146 What lies behind death, if anything at all?

#147 Why do we keep time if time is endless and everything happens in its own time?

#148 Where were we before we came to existence?

#149 What came first: the seed or the plant?

#150 How do you know that you are not hallucinating?

#151 Can you yawn when you are asleep?

#152 If the sky is the limit, then what is space?

#153 How do you learn about something that doesn’t exist?

#154 Which came first: the universe or time?

#155 When does it stop being partly sunny and start to become partly cloudy?

#156 If someone altered your memory, how would you know?