Although life is already full of unanswerable questions, like what to watch tonight or what you would like to eat, they are not entertaining in the very least. So, we got this idea to harness these tough questions, dig around a bit more, and find rhetorical questions that are actually entertaining, good conversation starters, and nice topics for deep pondering. Et Voila - our selection of funny unanswerable questions for you to enjoy!

Another awesome thing about these questions with no answers is that they will require you to actually slow down, take a breather, and think about them (instead of thinking about which TV series to choose or why your cat is staring at the ceiling). And these days, everything that allows you to slow down is well appreciated! Also, these inquiries touch various subjects - from material things to travels - so we’re pretty certain you’ll find ones that you’d like to ponder for a while on. Yet, if you’re a fan of unanswerable philosophical questions, your curiosity will also be satisfied in this list. So, as far as questions that are unanswerable go, this is probably where all of them come to in the end. 

Right, so our selection of questions with no answers is just a smidgen down below; you should absolutely check them out. Who knows, picking such a question might even become a nice evening tradition. But before it does, the best questions will have to find their way to the top of this list, and you can help them by giving them your vote!

#1

Why does Tarzan never have a beard?

#2

Where do the missing socks go?

#3

Is your glass half-empty or half-full?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Surley it depends on the state before the fluid was in it. If it was empty and you half filled it, it is half full, if it was full and you drank half then it is half empty.

#4

When was the time created?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
6 minutes ago

02:06 on a wet Tuesday morning

#5

Why does the Easter Bunny bring eggs when rabbits don’t lay eggs?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
15 minutes ago

You wouldn't want them sacrificing their own children, would you?

#6

Why are cars made that go faster than the worlds speed limits?

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Because Germany thats why, imagine if you buy a car in the US or Canadá for example, but later in your life you have to move to Germany, there are zones of the autobhan that don't have a speed limit, i mean, its preety onvious lol ( Im of course kidding, i have no frikking idea )

#7

If you have fun wasting time, is it time wasted?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
14 minutes ago

No. (John Lennon answered this one.)

#8

Is the world eternal?

#9

What is freedom and does it really exist?

#10

What shape is your field of vision?

#11

What do people who are born deaf hear when they think?

#12

If a word is misspelled in the dictionary, will we ever know it?

#13

If God sneezed, what would you say?

#14

Can emotions ever be controlled via technology?

#15

What exactly is gravity?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 minute ago

It is what I originally thought the Bee Gee's were singing about, turned out to be Tragedy

#16

Will it ever be possible to communicate with people from the past or from the future?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
11 minutes ago

People communicate with people from the future all the time. It's just one-way.

#17

Will we still have today’s style of nation-state countries 1,000 years from now?

#18

Will it be possible for countries to operate without prisons in the future?

#19

Are there any extraterrestrial beings?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 minute ago

Yes, life finds a way in many forms

#20

Is something trying to teach humanity a lesson?

#21

Why do we dream and what does each dream represent?

#22

Which came first: the sun or the earth?

#23

How far east can you travel before you are travelling west?

#24

Why do we call them buildings if buildings are already built?

#25

Who is the world in debt to if humans invented money?

#26

Are child actors in adult-rated movies allowed to watch the film?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
10 minutes ago

No. (Happened to Brooke Shields, but maybe the laws have changed)

#27

Why is a pizza box square when a pizza is round?

#28

Why are bread square and sandwich meat round?

#29

If anything is possible, can anything be impossible?

#30

Is it possible to know if something is good or bad?

#31

Why are we called humans?

#32

Did we invent math or did we discover it?

#33

Is there life after death?

#34

Is it really possible to experience anything objectively?

#35

How long will you be remembered after the day that you die?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
7 minutes ago

This is all explained in the movie Coco.

#36

To what degree have you been able to control the course that your life has taken?

#37

If we learn and improve from our mistakes, why are we so afraid to make mistakes?

#38

Do you ever really do anything out of your own conscious choice, or are we always controlled by some external stimulation or motive?

#39

Are soulmates a real thing?

#40

What is the purpose and meaning of time?

#41

Do our human accomplishments have a long-term, universal significance, or when the world ends, do we all end with it, including what we’ve achieved?

#42

Why do people have to die?

#43

How far up do bald people go when they wash their face?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Quite a long way, sometimes, speaking personally.

#44

In the word 'scent', which letter is silent? S or C?

#45

What would happen to the world’s oceans if every person on Earth jumped into the water at the same time?

#46

Why do we cook bacon and bake cookies?

#47

Why do black olives come in cans and green ones in jars?

#48

Will we ever be able to travel through time?

#49

Is karma real or just a human construct?

#50

Will the world be better off with relatively more countries or relatively fewer?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
4 minutes ago

More, definitely. Diversity is good, as long as we are all intelligent enough to be interested in others.

#51

Is there a limit to how smart one person can be?

#52

Will it ever be possible for someone to live forever?

#53

Will we ever find a universal cure for cancer?

#54

What exactly is consciousness? Are animals also conscious?

#55

What is our place in an infinite universe?

#56

How much time do we have left on Earth?

#57

What is the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
1 minute ago

The mystery is why anyone ever thought it was a mystery.

#58

If God is watching us, why doesn’t He stop us from doing bad things like killing each other?

#59

Are there mysterious species hiding from humans?

#60

Is the opposite of opposite the same or opposite?

#61

When you forget a thought, where does it go?

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
1 minute ago

Nowhere. Like your keys - they're still where you left them.

#62

Are we living, or are we dying?

#63

Can someone blind from birth see in their dreams?

#64

If you are bald, can you get dandruff?

#65

If a cave has a cave-in, is it still called a cave?

#66

How do we know that a new dogfood has an "improved taste"?

#67

Are animals that don’t live in houses homeless?

#68

Why do we say spineless snake when a snake has a spine?

#69

Why is vanilla ice cream color white when vanilla itself is color brown?

#70

If you can be allergic to anything, can you have an allergy to water?

#71

How do we know we all see the same colours in the same way?

#72

Will tomorrow ever come?

#73

Is it possible to know everything?

#74

What is the purpose of death?

#75

Did Adam and Eve have a bellybutton?

#76

Why does the early bird get the worm, but patience is a virtue?

#77

Would time continue if everything in the world was frozen?

#78

Do we have free will or is everything predestined?

#79

What are dreams?

#80

Who decided what’s right and wrong?

#81

Is there an end to the universe, or does it just keep going?

#82

If you punch yourself and it hurts, are you wear or are you strong?

#83

If you expect the unexpected, doesn’t that make the unexpected expected?

#84

When you get to heaven, do you look as you do at the age that you die?

#85

Why do people say that they "slept like a baby" if they slept through the night when babies are known for not sleeping?

#86

Why doesn’t glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

#87

Isn’t the word "queue" just the letter Q followed by four silent letters?

#88

Do prison buses have emergency exits?

#89

How do you grow a seedless fruit?

#90

If you told someone to "be a leader and not a follower", wouldn’t they become a follower by following your advice?

#91

If Cinderella’s shoe fit her perfectly, then why did it fall off?

#92

Who taught the first ever teacher?

#93

Who was the first person to milk a cow?

#94

Are we the only life in the universe?

#95

Is there a risk to ever be completely dependent on AI?

#96

A thousand years from now, which things will be possible and which ones will not?

#97

Will the world be better off without "bad people"?

#98

Are there limits to human creativity?

#99

Will we ever have a definable form of measurement for the concept of truth?

#100

Will it ever be possible to "replay events" that happened in the past?

#101

Do today’s technologies make global conspiracies more or less feasible?

#102

Will the advancement of today’s technologies yield a positive or negative result?

#103

If people were given the option of starting a new country, what features, options or capabilities would make it more valuable than counties today?

#104

At what point is a genetically enhanced human no longer human?

#105

Which major corporations will no longer exist 20 years from now?

#106

What comes after cryptocurrencies?

#107

Do we run the risk of becoming too dependent upon artificial intelligence?

#108

How did the universe begin and why did it exist in the first place?

#109

What happens if we are stuck in a dream and have no way to come out of it?

#110

Are aliens ancient human beings?

#111

Are aliens really visiting us in UFOs?

#112

How do you measure the worth of someone’s life?

#113

Why is there a fridge light but no freezer light?

#114

Why do we make exceptions to rules if we all should follow the rules?

#115

How can you describe something indescribable?

#116

Can you have a daydream at night-time?

#117

A tomato is a fruit, so why is ketchup not called a smoothie?

#118

If the truth is different for each of us, how can we call it the truth?

#119

If you hate a hater, do you hate yourself?

#120

Why do we count sheep before bed?

#121

When does the future begin?

#122

Can you cry underwater?

#123

Can God create a stone that is too heavy for even him to lift?

#124

Is a question with no answer still called a question?

#125

If killing people is wrong, then why do we kill people that kill people?

#126

Why is the objective of golf to play the least amount of golf?

#127

What would a room made of mirrors look like if there was nothing inside that room to create a reflection?

#128

Was there ever a time when nothing existed or has something always been in existence?

#129

What is the color of a mirror?

#130

Where do they put the Bible in libraries – fiction or non-fiction section?

#131

What happens when an immovable objects meets an unstoppable force?

#132

Do you consider eyebrows facial hair?

#133

If the fountain of youth can make you live forever, can you drown in it and still die?

#134

If life is so short, why do we do things that we don’t like and like so many things that we don’t do?

#135

How was a calendar even invented?

#136

Is the Earth alive, as in a living, breathing organism?

#137

What will be the biggest human advancement on planet earth during your lifetime?

#138

How would you know if time had been altered in some way?

#139

Is poverty an inevitable part of every social structure?

#140

If data scientists had the ability to accurately predict who was more likely to commit crimes in the future, how should society respond to that information?

#141

What exactly makes us human?

#142

Will people still own their own cars in the future?

#143

Will we ever have an ability to measure artificial intelligence the way we measure horsepower?

#144

Why do people squint their eyes when they can’t see? Wouldn’t that just make it less space to see out of?

#145

How is life on earth going to become extinct?

#146

What lies behind death, if anything at all?

#147

Why do we keep time if time is endless and everything happens in its own time?

#148

Where were we before we came to existence?

#149

What came first: the seed or the plant?

#150

How do you know that you are not hallucinating?

#151

Can you yawn when you are asleep?

#152

If the sky is the limit, then what is space?

#153

How do you learn about something that doesn’t exist?

#154

Which came first: the universe or time?

#155

When does it stop being partly sunny and start to become partly cloudy?

#156

If someone altered your memory, how would you know?

#157

What forms of government will be better than democracy?

