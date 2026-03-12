ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something especially captivating about art that makes you stop and look twice, and Vitor Velez’s animal drawings do exactly that. Better known as theheadlessketcher, the Portugal-born, Poland-based wildlife illustrator creates remarkably realistic pencil and pen sketches that feel as if they’ve been pulled straight from the pages of a natural history archive. From the texture of feathers and fur to the quiet intensity in each animal’s gaze, his work captures both anatomical precision and a deep sense of wonder for the natural world.

What makes Vitor’s illustrations stand out even more is the way he layers them with his own handwritten research notes, turning each piece into something between a scientific study and a personal sketchbook page. Inspired by vintage field guides, old encyclopedias, and his lifelong love of wildlife, he creates drawings that feel intimate, thoughtful, and full of curiosity.

Scroll down to explore some of his incredible work, and don’t forget to vote for the pieces you’d most love to see hanging on your wall.

More info: Instagram | theheadlessketcher.com