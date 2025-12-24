Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
If You Score Less Than 20/30 On This Ultimate Christmas Quiz, You're A Real-Life Grinch
Elderly man dressed as Santa Claus smiling thoughtfully next to colorful trivia and Christmas text on blue background
Do you still get that childlike feeling when Christmas is coming? Or are you slowly turning into the Grinch without even realizing it? Don’t worry – this quiz is for everyone.

Christmas has a funny way of filling your head with little bits of knowledge. Mariah Carey hits that first note and suddenly it’s officially Christmas. Home Alone is on TV again, and you’re still cheering Kevin on. And somehow, you also remember random Christmas traditions from around the world without knowing exactly when you learned them.

This quiz brings all of that together – a festive mix of classic films, well-loved songs, and traditions from different places.

Settle in, take your time, and enjoy a little Christmas trivia moment!🎄

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

    15

    11

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    16 out of 30. And a lot of them were guesses.

    2
    2points
    reply
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    24/30, and a lot of mine were guesses too. I know of the things being referenced, but not necessarily in detail. For instance, I've never seen Elf, Grinch, or Polar Express, but i know of them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're a grinch because you don't know the Christmas culture in other countries/don't speak languages other than English!" Oh, okay then.

    2
    2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't speak Icelandic or Norwegian, didn't stop me getting those. (Although TBF I do speak/understand some other Germanic languages, which helps, and living in Central Europe for the past 25 years has exposed me to a variety of other cultures).

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christmas isn’t even that big in my country, it’s a wonder I even scored a 12 on this quiz

    1
    1point
    reply
