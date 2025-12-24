If You Score Less Than 20/30 On This Ultimate Christmas Quiz, You’re A Real-Life Grinch
Do you still get that childlike feeling when Christmas is coming? Or are you slowly turning into the Grinch without even realizing it? Don’t worry – this quiz is for everyone.
Christmas has a funny way of filling your head with little bits of knowledge. Mariah Carey hits that first note and suddenly it’s officially Christmas. Home Alone is on TV again, and you’re still cheering Kevin on. And somehow, you also remember random Christmas traditions from around the world without knowing exactly when you learned them.
This quiz brings all of that together – a festive mix of classic films, well-loved songs, and traditions from different places.
Settle in, take your time, and enjoy a little Christmas trivia moment!🎄
Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva
16 out of 30. And a lot of them were guesses.
24/30, and a lot of mine were guesses too. I know of the things being referenced, but not necessarily in detail. For instance, I've never seen Elf, Grinch, or Polar Express, but i know of them.Load More Replies...
Likewise. I don't watch enough films apparently. I think I might lodge a complaint about the antipodean sleigh being drawn by six white boomers 🤣
"You're a grinch because you don't know the Christmas culture in other countries/don't speak languages other than English!" Oh, okay then.
I don't speak Icelandic or Norwegian, didn't stop me getting those. (Although TBF I do speak/understand some other Germanic languages, which helps, and living in Central Europe for the past 25 years has exposed me to a variety of other cultures).Load More Replies...
Christmas isn’t even that big in my country, it’s a wonder I even scored a 12 on this quiz
