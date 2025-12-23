Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
30 UK Grammar Questions That Sound Easy – Until You Actually Try Them
Elderly woman wearing a UK flag hat focused on writing answers for UK grammar trivia questions on paper.
30 UK Grammar Questions That Sound Easy – Until You Actually Try Them

4

32

4

From commas and apostrophes to verb tenses and clauses, this 30-question UK English-inspired quiz puts your everyday language knowledge to the test.

Some questions are straightforward, others are designed to trip you up if you’re not paying close attention – just like real English does.

Let’s see how well you really know your grammar. Begin!

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #26 Grammatically, all of the available options are equally valid. I could wear a helmet, I might wear a helmet tomorrow, I would wear a helmet if I were teaching children to ski. "Should" is just an opinion.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #8 with the comma - no, you do not need a comma, As for their explanation "Commas are used after fronted adverbials." W*F? Do they seriously expect anyone to remember such contorted rules like that?

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A fronted adverbial is very specific, though, to be fair. It's when the adverb is moved to the beginning of the sentence instead of immediately following the verb ("The door opened slowly" is a sentence in regular form; "Slowly, the door opened" is the same sentence in fronted adverbial form.) It's not a sin to NOT put a comma after the fronted adverb, but it IS generally accepted as proper grammatical/technical form. I was an English major and got my degree in English/Creative Writing, so maybe I remember this stuff more clearly than others, but it's something we were taught. For clarity and technicality's sake, one should put a comma after a fronted adverbial. Otherwise, the sentence can look like a run-on sentence - "Before dawn Kohl jumped on Lakota's kidneys to wake her up" vs. "Before dawn, Kohl jumped on Lakota's kidneys to wake her up." It's a fiddly thing, but it's legitimate and is actually grammatically/technically correct to have a comma after a fronted adverb.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this specifically "UK grammar" and not just "normal English language grammar regardless of what side of the pond you're on"?

    0
    0points
    reply
