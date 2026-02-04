Score 30/30 On This UK Grammar Quiz To Prove You Know English As Well As You Think

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to another UK School Grammar quiz, where the rules you thought you’d safely left behind are waiting for you all over again. This time, the sentences are longer, the punctuation is sneakier, and the clauses are hiding in plain sight.

From commas that change meaning to conditionals, embedded clauses, and grammar traps that catch even confident readers, this quiz is here to see whether your English instincts still hold up without spellcheck, autocorrect, or a red pen in sight.

Ready to test your grammar skills? Begin!

