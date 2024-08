ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a child!” shouted an 18-year-old teenager as he was arrested for throwing bricks at officers after a violent riot erupted in the town of Darlington, England, this Monday (August 5).

The boy, identified as Cole Stewart, is among dozens of protesters facing justice in court this week for destructive behavior that includes burning areas, breaking public structures, and, as in the case of Stewart, attacking police officers by throwing projectiles at them.

CCTV footage shows the teen getting pinned to the ground by security forces after he reportedly injured one of them in the arm and proceeded to celebrate with his arms up in the air near North Lodge Park.

After his arrest, Stewart was put on trial at the Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 7), where he pleaded guilty to violent disorder ahead of his sentence due this Friday (August 9).

A teenager who was caught on CCTV celebrating after throwing bricks at police officers has been convicted following his arrest in Darlington, England

Image credits: Durham Constabulary

The security footage shows the 18-year-old in a strange situation. Far from being surrounded by fellow protesters or engaged in a desperate fight with authorities, Stewart was instead rioting alone at what seems to be a parking lot, with his face covered with a sweater.

A mix of civilians and protesters are seen uncannily unamused and relaxed, with one onlooker even leaning on the back of his car as the teenager throws rocks and bricks haphazardly.

Police are seen across the street standing by one of their vehicles until one of the projectiles injures one of them, making the rest mobilize quickly to apprehend the aggressor.

“On the ground now!” the police are heard shouting as they quickly throw Stewart to the ground.

“I will! I will!” the teenager shouted while also letting out some panicked squeals, culminating in him pleading, “I’m a child! I’m a child!”

“What? You’re a child?” asks one of the officers. “Get the cuffs!” says another as they proceed to drag Stewart into the police vehicle.

The incident comes as part of social unrest that followed the knife stabbing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class outside a mosque in Southport on August 28, 2024

Image credits: The Independent

The culprit was ultimately identified as Alex Rudakubana, a 17-year-old choir member born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff in 2006. He moved to Banks in Lancashire in 2013.

Rudakubana stands accused of going on a murder spree, claiming the lives of 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, as well as attempting to murder eight more children, their dance teacher Leanne Lucas, and a businessman named John Hayes.

Image credits: The Independent

The reveal of the culprit’s identity comes as an official grant to the media by the judge responsible for the case, Andrew Menary, who believes it important to stop the spread of misinformation and hatred-driven speculation online.

“The idiotic rioting going on at the moment is, in part, fed by the nonsense online that feeds on the vacuum,” he told Daily Mail.

“Continuing to prevent full reporting at this stage has the disadvantage of allowing others who are up to mischief to continue to spread misinformation and runs the risk of it providing an additional excuse for a fresh round of public disorder to occur.”

An unspecified number of rioters are currently being prosecuted after numerous protests and violent demonstrations took place across the UK

Image credits: The Independent

At least three persons were jailed over the past week, and others remain in custody for hearings as late as August 28, 2024.

As the charges continue to roll in, more and more of those involved have been identified.

41-year-old Stuart Burns has been charged with two counts of offense under Section 127 of the Communications Act.

24-year-old Marcus Foster, 30-year-old Joseph Ley, 38-year-old Steven Miller, and 21-year-old Paul Smith were also charged with violent disorder and remain in custody.

Another rioter, 23-year-old Oliver Chapman, was charged with criminal damage.

All of the above are set to face justice at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court this Thursday (August 8).

At least 6,000 police officers have been deployed across 39 cities throughout the country in order to respond to any riots occurring over the coming days.

Intelligence officials are working to intercept the protesters’ social media communications, mostly done on Telegram, in order to predict where and when further clashes might occur.

Metropolitan police anticipate more than 100 protests, with upwards to 30 taking place in a single day.

As a result, businesses have closed and boarded their entrances, as many fear criminals will take advantage of the chaos to loot and sack at their leisure.

Netizens were quick to mock what they labeled a show of cowardice displayed by the 18-year-old protester following the distribution of his security footage

“This guy celebrated throwing bricks which hit a policeman in the riots of recent days – he was the ‘Big Man,’ but when he was arrested his reaction was to squeal, ‘I’m a child, I’m a child…’ Well he’s certainly something beginning with ‘c’!” wrote one user on X.

“I bet he’s crying now, wetting his knickers, that’s if he’s getting any sleep,” wrote another.

“‘I’m a child’ that old chestnut, at 18 you’re an adult. Well done to all the officers involved,” said one reader.

“Starting his adult life with a criminal record and for what? The clown,” wrote one.

“Screams ‘I’m a child’ when arrested. What an absolute tosser. Enjoy prison you moron!” another stated.

“What a cowardly thing to do,” writes a viewer as others join to criticize the teenager for his actions during the recent riots

