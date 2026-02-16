Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If You’re A True Brit At Heart, Then Scoring 30/30 On This UK Citizenship Test Will Be Easy
Young man holding Union Jack umbrella with Big Ben and UK Parliament in background for UK citizenship test trivia
Quizzes
Curiosities

If You’re A True Brit At Heart, Then Scoring 30/30 On This UK Citizenship Test Will Be Easy

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a “true Brit at heart” isn’t just about liking tea or chatting about the weather. It’s also about knowing the history, laws, and everyday facts that shape life in the UK – the same kind of knowledge you’re tested on in the real UK citizenship exam.

The real test has 24 questions, but we went with 30 here – mostly just to make it more fun and a little more challenging. You don’t need to be studying for the actual exam to take this. It’s just a good way to see what you already know.

If you missed the other parts, check them out here: Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

Alright, enough of this – let’s go!💂

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Union Jack flag waving with Big Ben clock tower in the background representing UK citizenship test and British identity.

    Union Jack flag waving with Big Ben clock tower in the background representing UK citizenship test and British identity.

    Image credits: Oskar Młodziński

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought golf was invented by this awkward orange fella from New York.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought golf was invented by this awkward orange fella from New York.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT