No, no, it's not the Uber you call for a lift; it's a whole other Uber. In fact, its full name is Uber Facts, and it is one of the most entertaining Twitter accounts if you're into learning random facts. And we all are, right? So, here's what we did - we visited the aforementioned Twitter account, did thorough research, we've gathered all the most interesting facts from it, and now are presenting them to you! So go, enjoy our list of cool facts!

So, what should you expect from this list dedicated to funny random facts? Well, expect the unexpected! The topics here are limitless and span from famous songs to cats to space and to everyday things like kitchen appliances. And you thought the latter was the most boring, didn't you? Besides all the randomness, there are also quite a few unbelievable facts. Now, with them, you'll have to do your best to believe, and if you don't - a thorough google search on your part might just solve the mystery. So, as you can see, it's going to be a pretty well-rounded list with a fun fact for absolutely anyone, suitable for any time, in any situation.

Ready to check out the cool facts? If so, clear out your schedule and scroll on down below! Once you get to the facts, be sure to rank them the way you'd like since now they are a bit jumbled up. And lastly, share this article with your curious friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Headless Roach, is this true?

0
0points
reply
#2

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

14points
POST
#3

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

12points
POST
#4

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

12points
POST
#5

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ancient shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Ancient shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Ancient shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Ancient shark!

0
0points
reply
#6

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

12points
POST
#7

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I maybe secretly Ethiopian. No way is it the end of 2022.

0
0points
reply
#8

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

11points
POST
#9

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

11points
POST
#10

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

11points
POST
#11

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven't got two friends to lose.

0
0points
reply
#12

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#13

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#14

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Vole de mort" means Vole of death.

0
0points
reply
#15

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#16

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#17

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#18

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#19

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

9points
POST
#20

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#21

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#22

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#23

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#24

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ketamine trials have started in the United Kingdom of UK to help treat alcohol addiction. Also the use of magic mushrooms is being studied to help fight addiction and depression.

0
0points
reply
#25

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#26

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#27

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#28

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#29

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#30

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#31

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
Bq9Z%#$*XbMguk
Bq9Z%#$*XbMguk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I eat the mango before, during or after smoking? Asking for a friend.

0
0points
reply
#32

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#33

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#34

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#35

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#36

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#37

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also the legless lizard is pissed as a newt, drunk as a skunk.

0
0points
reply
#38

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#39

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#40

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

8points
POST
#41

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#42

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it only people posting about their workouts routines? Isn’t that the case for people who live on social media in general?

0
0points
reply
#43

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#44

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#45

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#46

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#47

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#48

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#49

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#50

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#51

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#52

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#53

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#54

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#55

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#56

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#57

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#58

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The flying ant is male, they are essentially flying sperm. It is all they do, fly, pass sperm on to the queen.

0
0points
reply
#59

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#60

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#61

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#62

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#63

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#64

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#65

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#66

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#67

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#68

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#69

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's sitting their bare a**e on gas pumps?

0
0points
reply
#70

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#71

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is also a specialist act you can ask for down in Soho.

0
0points
reply
#72

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#73

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#74

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#75

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#76

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can it be tilted if we do not even know what is outside of it or what it might look like?

0
0points
reply
#77

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#78

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually the lemon is a 'right handed' orange.

0
0points
reply
#79

Uber Facts

UberFacts Report

7points
POST
#80

Uber Facts