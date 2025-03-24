12 Typography-Driven Visual Identities, By Nancy Gao

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Gao is a multidisciplinary designer currently based in LA, emphasizing visual identity and branding, her artistic journey began at the early age of four when she first started learning painting. Her foundation in traditional sketching and color theory nurtured her keen sense of visual arts, sparking a deep passion that led her to pursue graphic design at ArtCenter College of Design. Today, she is part of BBDO’s design team, where she focuses on campaign and identity work. With an empathetic eye for brands, she strives to express their unique stories and create meaningful audience experiences. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition from esteemed organizations such as Graphis, Communication Arts, the Muse Awards, and the World Brand Design Society.

When asked about the most exciting aspect of her creative process, Nancy enthusiastically points to typography. She is captivated by the endless possibilities of customizing letterforms. One notable example is her work for the Ojai Music Festival, where typography became the heart of the design. Inspired by sound, each letterform was crafted to reflect the fluidity of musical notes and the dynamic nature of sound waves. Just as music ranges from the deep resonance of a cello to the rhythmic beat of percussion, the typography in this project embodies those qualities—creating a visual symphony that mirrors the festival’s experimental and harmonious spirit. Here, typography transcends its traditional role and becomes a symbolic representation of sound itself.

Another typography-driven identity project Nancy developed is Invisible Architecture, an exhibition identity for the Starn twins. To capture the beauty of bamboo—a fast-growing, organic material—she utilized p5.js to create an interactive website that allows users to generate their own digital bamboo sculptures by simply moving their cursor. This immersive experience demonstrates the power and versatility of typography, showing how it can be both engaging and transformative in the digital space.

Nancy’s passion extends across various disciplines, from type design and visual identities to editorial design and creative coding. When asked what drives her to explore such diverse fields, she highlights the limitless nature of graphic design. “It’s never confined to one medium,” she explains. “From traditional print to digital innovation, design continuously evolves with technology, always offering something unexpected.” For her, the true reward lies not only in crafting beautiful designs and creative concepts but also in the connection between a brand and its audience. “The essence of identity design is when people may not consciously notice the design itself, yet they are drawn to it and follow its guidance. Everything around us is designed—whether we recognize it or not, what we see and experience is all part of a designed world.”

As Nancy continues to push the boundaries of graphic design, her work remains a testament to the power of typography and visual identity. Whether through handcrafted letterforms, interactive digital experiences, or immersive brand storytelling, she sees design as more than just aesthetics—it’s a language that connects people to brands, emotions, and experiences. With an ever-evolving approach fueled by curiosity and technology, Nancy is not only shaping visuals but also shaping how audiences engage with design in meaningful ways. As she moves forward in her creative journey, one thing remains constant: her dedication to crafting identities that resonate, inspire, and endure.

More info: nancygxx.com