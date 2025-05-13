ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on who you ask, a work of flash fiction is considered to be around 1,000 words or less. Reduce the count to under 300, and you get micro fiction. However, some writers challenge themselves to even tighter constraints.

The subreddit r/TwoSentenceHorror invites everyone working within the niche genre to share their bite-sized scares, and since its creation in 2014 has received plenty of quality submissions.

Sure, the tales might not be as atmospherically rich as Dracula, or as psychologically layered as The Shining, but the jolt of fear they deliver still lingers in your mind past midnight.