This Cartoonist Creates Single-Panel Comics Full Of Positive Humor (50 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you enjoy comics that mix irony, absurdity, and a touch of chaos, ‘Angel Steaks’ might be the perfect fit for you! Created by David Kramer, the cartoonist behind the series, this collection of single-panel strips could be just the remedy you need to kick off your week.
We asked the artist himself what inspired him to start creating the ‘Angel Steaks,' and here’s what David shared with us: “I’ve always been a big fan of the old newspaper comics from my childhood. And just always remember trying to replicate them as a kid.”
Without further ado, scroll down to discover the cartoons we’ve handpicked for you today and dive into our interview with Kramer to learn more about his work.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
We talked more with the cartoonist and learned about the recurring themes in the series: “‘Angel Steaks’ is mostly bad dad jokes and puns. Twists on common sayings or phrases and daily life. I was a huge Far Side fan so my style follows that.”
Kramer discussed his work further and shared with us how he typically comes up with ideas for new strips: “Honestly, I have no idea. Most of the time I hear someone say something and I misinterpret it, and it turns into a joke.”
Moreover, the cartoonist shared with us which of his creations turned out to be his personal favorite: “My other webcomic is ‘Raising Hell’. That means the most to me. It’s based off my son.”
Lastly, David mentioned a few other comic and comedy artists whose work he admires, including names like: "Gary Larson, Bill Watterson, Charles Schulz, Steve Purcell, Chuck Jones, and Jhonen Vasquez."