If you enjoy comics that mix irony, absurdity, and a touch of chaos, ‘Angel Steaks’ might be the perfect fit for you! Created by David Kramer, the cartoonist behind the series, this collection of single-panel strips could be just the remedy you need to kick off your week.

We asked the artist himself what inspired him to start creating the ‘Angel Steaks,' and here’s what David shared with us: “I’ve always been a big fan of the old newspaper comics from my childhood. And just always remember trying to replicate them as a kid.”

Without further ado, scroll down to discover the cartoons we’ve handpicked for you today and dive into our interview with Kramer to learn more about his work.

