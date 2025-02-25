ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy comics that mix irony, absurdity, and a touch of chaos, ‘Angel Steaks’ might be the perfect fit for you! Created by David Kramer, the cartoonist behind the series, this collection of single-panel strips could be just the remedy you need to kick off your week.

We asked the artist himself what inspired him to start creating the ‘Angel Steaks,' and here’s what David shared with us: “I’ve always been a big fan of the old newspaper comics from my childhood. And just always remember trying to replicate them as a kid.”

Without further ado, scroll down to discover the cartoons we’ve handpicked for you today and dive into our interview with Kramer to learn more about his work.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoonist creates single-panel comic with humorous dialogue at office desk.

angelsteakcomic Report

We talked more with the cartoonist and learned about the recurring themes in the series: “‘Angel Steaks’ is mostly bad dad jokes and puns. Twists on common sayings or phrases and daily life. I was a huge Far Side fan so my style follows that.”

    #2

    Cartoon of two crocodiles with humorous dialogue about boots, showcasing positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #3

    Cartoon of cats in a boardroom meeting, discussing a downturn with a graph, showcasing positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    Kramer discussed his work further and shared with us how he typically comes up with ideas for new strips: “Honestly, I have no idea. Most of the time I hear someone say something and I misinterpret it, and it turns into a joke.”
    #4

    A cartoonist's comic shows a sheep sharing its pressure with a therapist, adding humor in a single-panel setting.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #5

    Cowboys humorously dispute over a small town model, illustrating positive humor in a single-panel comic.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    Moreover, the cartoonist shared with us which of his creations turned out to be his personal favorite: “My other webcomic is ‘Raising Hell’. That means the most to me. It’s based off my son.”

    #6

    Cartoonist illustration featuring flies dining at a table with a comedic touch.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #7

    Cartoonist's single-panel shows baby birds humorously reacting to leftovers in the nest.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    Lastly, David mentioned a few other comic and comedy artists whose work he admires, including names like: "Gary Larson, Bill Watterson, Charles Schulz, Steve Purcell, Chuck Jones, and Jhonen Vasquez."
    #8

    Cartoonist's comic showing a man washing a car while birds humorously watch, adding positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #9

    Robots discussing positive humor in a single-panel comic, with a humorous introduction of a new team member named Lois.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #10

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic showing a man with luggage labeled "emotional baggage," conveying positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #11

    Two robots communicating humorously in a single-panel comic, depicting a playful scene with lighthearted humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #12

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic shows a chef humorously talking to a boiling pot on the stove.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #13

    Cartoonist's comic showing a humorous scene of a bearded man and angel discussing dolphins as a dominant species in the clouds.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #14

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic of Jesus humorously saving theater seats, spreading positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #15

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with humorous depiction of an elephant receiving mail from a mailman.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #16

    Cartoonist's comic showing Santa in therapy, humorously saying his parents told him he wasn't real.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #17

    Cartoonist's comic with doctors discussing a patient who thinks he's a duck.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #18

    Monsters at a dinner table with humorous dialogue about table manners, illustrating positive humor in a single-panel comic.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #19

    A clown at a bank teller window; cartoonist humor about laughing all the way to the bank.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #20

    Cartoonist's comic featuring positive humor with a nurse and patient confused over apple juice and urine sample on a cart.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #21

    Cartoonist humor: detective inspecting a crime scene at a party with a cake and balloons.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #22

    Cartoonist comic with a mummy in therapy saying, "I feel like everything is unraveling. I swear I'm cursed."

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #23

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic of socks at a "Singles Mixer," showcasing positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #24

    Cartoon of cakes and pastries holding protest signs with humorous slogans.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #25

    Cartoon panel showing students joking about math test scores, conveying positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #26

    Cartoonist depiction of Bigfoot in therapy, adding positive humor with funny dialogue.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #27

    Cartoonist single-panel comic showing flies on flypaper, with humorous dialogue highlighting positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #28

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with humorous angels discussing human evolution on a cloud.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #29

    Cartoon with positive humor: Death and a woman having a light-hearted dinner date, smiling and surrounded by steak dishes.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #30

    Two penguins at a tuxedo rental shop, one in a tuxedo, delivering positive humor with a witty comment about redundancy.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #31

    Cartoonist's comic with a bird on a tree saying, "We've been trying to reach you about your extended car warranty."

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #32

    Cartoonist's positive humor: a scientist sketches while quirky birds look on encouragingly.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #33

    Cartoonist creates a humorous single-panel comic of a man in the shower, bothered by his shower's water pressure.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #34

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with humorous workplace interaction about Wednesday being "Happy Hump Day."

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #35

    Office workers with a squid fixing the copier, showcasing positive humor in a single-panel comic.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #36

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with chickens in bed sharing positive humor about tasting like chicken.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #37

    Cartoonist's comic with positive humor: a sentient calendar fears its days are numbered.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #38

    Cartoonist's comic with an angel and a bearded figure humorously discussing another year in the clouds.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #39

    Cartoonist's humorous comic: elephant at a bar saying, "What's my story? I drink to forget."

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #40

    Cartoonist humor: A salesman leaves a house, briefcase labeled "Acme Knife Co," with a masked figure at the door.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #41

    Single-panel comic with positive humor; Bigfoot watches a man reading indoors.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #42

    Cartoonist's comic with superheroes, titled "Iron Deficiency Man," adding positive humor to a classic superhero scene.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #43

    Cartoonist comic showcases bartender humorously serving a stunned patron at the bar.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #44

    Cartoonist's comic shows a scientist and creature exchanging flowers with humor and positivity, captioned "You complete me."

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #45

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with an angel and elder in a humorous cloud scene.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #46

    Cartoonist's comic with a soda and fries as fortune teller and client, featuring positive humor.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #47

    Cartoon depicts humor with an angel scheduling a small flood, joking about plumber unavailability.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #48

    Cartoonist humor: A toga-clad man at a bar holds up two fingers, saying "Five beers, please," as a bartender looks on.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #49

    Cartoonists create positive humor: two agents with prosthetic arms in a pharmacy, with a humorous "arms dealer" punchline.

    angelsteakcomic Report

    #50

    Cartoonist comic showing a doctor with a book character, humorously discussing an "appendix" issue.

    angelsteakcomic Report

