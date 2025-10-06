ADVERTISEMENT

Eleonora Collini is a London-based photographer whose series "TWINS" examines the deep emotional and visual connections between siblings. Her portraits move beyond physical resemblance, capturing the balance between unity and individuality that defines twin relationships. Each image reveals subtle contrasts in expression, posture, and presence, showing how two people can mirror one another while remaining entirely distinct.

Through natural lighting and minimal composition, Collini focuses on authenticity and quiet intimacy, allowing the bond between her subjects to unfold naturally. The result is a thoughtful study of identity, family, and the delicate symmetry of human connection.

More info: Instagram | eleonoracollini.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Two young girls with braided hair pose closely outdoors in a stunning portrait by a London photographer capturing twins' unique bond.

eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #2

    Twin sisters wrapped together in a star-patterned blanket outdoors, captured by a London photographer in an intimate portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #3

    Twin sisters wrapped in a checkered blanket, captured by a London photographer showcasing their unique bond outdoors.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #4

    Twin sisters wrapped in a yellow blanket in an outdoor setting, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #5

    Twin sisters wearing matching red and black plaid jackets posing closely in a park, captured by a London photographer.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #6

    Twin sisters wrapped in a patterned blanket standing outdoors, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #7

    Two bearded men wearing glasses share a patterned blanket in a portrait by a London photographer capturing twins' unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #8

    Twin girls wrapped in beige blankets outdoors, captured by London photographer showing their unique bond in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #9

    Two twins wrapped in a plaid blanket, captured by a London photographer highlighting their unique bond in portraits.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #10

    Twin sisters wrapped together in a dark blanket, captured in a stunning portrait by a London photographer.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #11

    Twin sisters wrapped in a plaid blanket outdoors, captured by a London photographer showcasing their unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #12

    Twin girls with curly hair in black coats on a London street, captured by a London photographer in stunning portraits.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #13

    Two twins dressed in white shirts and pink jackets embracing each other in a London outdoor portrait by a photographer.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #14

    Twin sisters wrapped in a pink striped blanket outdoors, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #15

    Two twin brothers wrapped together in a black blanket outdoors, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #16

    Two red-haired twins embracing outdoors, captured by a London photographer in a striking portrait showing their unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #17

    Two young men wrapped together in a red patterned cloth outdoors, captured by a London photographer focusing on twins.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #18

    Two twins wrapped together in a red blanket, captured by a London photographer showcasing their unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #19

    Twin sisters wrapped in a blanket in an outdoor setting, London photographer captures their unique bond in portraits.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #20

    Two twins wrapped in a pink plaid blanket outdoors, captured by a London photographer showcasing their unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #21

    Two young women wrapped in a blanket, captured by a London photographer showcasing the unique bond between twins.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #22

    Twin sisters wrapped in a colorful blanket, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait on a city street.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #23

    Two twins wrapped in a red patterned blanket in a garden, captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #24

    Two twin boys in matching pink robes embracing outdoors, captured by a London photographer highlighting their unique bond.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #25

    Twin sisters wrapped in a cozy blanket, showing their unique bond in a natural outdoor portrait by a London photographer.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

    #26

    Twin sisters wrapped in a gray blanket outdoors captured by a London photographer in a stunning portrait setting.

    eleonoracolliniphotography Report

