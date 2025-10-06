ADVERTISEMENT

Eleonora Collini is a London-based photographer whose series "TWINS" examines the deep emotional and visual connections between siblings. Her portraits move beyond physical resemblance, capturing the balance between unity and individuality that defines twin relationships. Each image reveals subtle contrasts in expression, posture, and presence, showing how two people can mirror one another while remaining entirely distinct.

Through natural lighting and minimal composition, Collini focuses on authenticity and quiet intimacy, allowing the bond between her subjects to unfold naturally. The result is a thoughtful study of identity, family, and the delicate symmetry of human connection.

More info: Instagram | eleonoracollini.com | Facebook | x.com