Some people can walk into any room and instantly feel welcome. Others could stand in the middle of a family photo and still somehow get cropped out emotionally. Being left out stings no matter where it happens, but it hits different when it comes from the people who are supposed to treat you like one of their own.

One man learned that lesson the hard way after realizing his place in his wife’s family was always somewhere on the outer edge. And instead of staying quiet about it, he came up with a plan no one saw coming.

While family should be a group that accepts everyone, in reality, that’s not always the case

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This man is proof of that – he always felt like an outsider with his in-laws

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Yet, anytime he brought this fact up to his wife, she tried denying it

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, he sent his twin brother to one of the gatherings and when no one in the family noticed the impostor, he had his proof

Image credits: twinbrother88

He decided to reveal the scheme to the family, making them feel bad and making his wife angry for humiliating them like that

For quite some time, the OP has been telling his wife that none of her family members care about him during Christmas Eve gatherings. In fact, they barely even notice him at all and still insist that he attends it every year.

The wife disagrees that her family ignores her husband, so the man decided to prove his point. He arranged that instead of him, his twin brother would go to the gathering and they’d see if anyone would notice the impostor.

To make matters “fairer”, he didn’t even prep his brother in any way; the man went in completely clueless about the people he was about to meet. After the gathering, the twin confirmed the OP’s suspicions – no one approached him all night, which made him feel excluded.

That made the man feel pretty petty, so he decided to put his in-laws in their place. He invited his twin to a Christmas gathering, where he revealed the switcheroo. This infuriated the wife – she was up for the switching, but not for revealing it to the family.

Well, we can’t really blame the OP for being rather petty – he was hurt by his in-laws. After all, feeling left out causes people to feel social pain. Interestingly, it’s been proven that when we experience social pain, similar brain parts are activated like they are in the case of physical pain.

So, when it comes to being socially excluded, there are different approaches to how a person can deal with such a situation. For example, they can try to find another group that accepts them instead of trying to slither their way back into the one that excluded them. So, in short words, making new, better friends.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Yet, that’s not really applicable when it comes to family, is it? You can’t just find a new family – you’re simply stuck with one you’re given. On the other hand, there’s this term “chosen family“, which refers to people who have formed a deep bond, which offers them emotional safety and belonging they didn’t get from their “real” family.

This is most prevalent among LGBTQ+ folks, who are forced to distance themselves from the families they were given, so they create new ones. While we can’t be sure about the OP’s sexuality, we know that he’s married to a woman whose family is causing him trouble. That kind of spoils the possibility of a chosen family here too, doesn’t it?

So, the OP involved his twin brother in the equation just to prove a point about how invisible he is at the in-laws’ place. The family couldn’t tell the men apart. Granted, they are identical twins, but that doesn’t mean you can never tell them apart—especially when you know at least one of them well.

Even if they do indeed look identical, the twins can have different personalities, interests, and preferences that were shaped by individual experiences instead of genetic factors. And if the poster’s in-laws had taken the time to get to know him properly, they would have clocked in his scheme in a heartbeat.

Yet, some netizens thought that the OP’s plan was a jerk-ish one. In their eyes, he didn’t do it to make the situation better, but rather to make them look and feel bad. Do you think the same, or do you justify his scheme? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens kind of agreed with the wife – to them it seemed like the man did all of this not to make the situation better, but just to embarrass the in-laws

