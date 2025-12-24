Man Wants To Prove In-Laws Don’t Care About Him, Wins This Bet Against His Wife
Some people can walk into any room and instantly feel welcome. Others could stand in the middle of a family photo and still somehow get cropped out emotionally. Being left out stings no matter where it happens, but it hits different when it comes from the people who are supposed to treat you like one of their own.OK
One man learned that lesson the hard way after realizing his place in his wife’s family was always somewhere on the outer edge. And instead of staying quiet about it, he came up with a plan no one saw coming.
More info: Reddit
While family should be a group that accepts everyone, in reality, that’s not always the case
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
This man is proof of that – he always felt like an outsider with his in-laws
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Yet, anytime he brought this fact up to his wife, she tried denying it
Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
So, he sent his twin brother to one of the gatherings and when no one in the family noticed the impostor, he had his proof
Image credits: twinbrother88
He decided to reveal the scheme to the family, making them feel bad and making his wife angry for humiliating them like that
For quite some time, the OP has been telling his wife that none of her family members care about him during Christmas Eve gatherings. In fact, they barely even notice him at all and still insist that he attends it every year.
The wife disagrees that her family ignores her husband, so the man decided to prove his point. He arranged that instead of him, his twin brother would go to the gathering and they’d see if anyone would notice the impostor.
To make matters “fairer”, he didn’t even prep his brother in any way; the man went in completely clueless about the people he was about to meet. After the gathering, the twin confirmed the OP’s suspicions – no one approached him all night, which made him feel excluded.
That made the man feel pretty petty, so he decided to put his in-laws in their place. He invited his twin to a Christmas gathering, where he revealed the switcheroo. This infuriated the wife – she was up for the switching, but not for revealing it to the family.
Well, we can’t really blame the OP for being rather petty – he was hurt by his in-laws. After all, feeling left out causes people to feel social pain. Interestingly, it’s been proven that when we experience social pain, similar brain parts are activated like they are in the case of physical pain.
So, when it comes to being socially excluded, there are different approaches to how a person can deal with such a situation. For example, they can try to find another group that accepts them instead of trying to slither their way back into the one that excluded them. So, in short words, making new, better friends.
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Yet, that’s not really applicable when it comes to family, is it? You can’t just find a new family – you’re simply stuck with one you’re given. On the other hand, there’s this term “chosen family“, which refers to people who have formed a deep bond, which offers them emotional safety and belonging they didn’t get from their “real” family.
This is most prevalent among LGBTQ+ folks, who are forced to distance themselves from the families they were given, so they create new ones. While we can’t be sure about the OP’s sexuality, we know that he’s married to a woman whose family is causing him trouble. That kind of spoils the possibility of a chosen family here too, doesn’t it?
So, the OP involved his twin brother in the equation just to prove a point about how invisible he is at the in-laws’ place. The family couldn’t tell the men apart. Granted, they are identical twins, but that doesn’t mean you can never tell them apart—especially when you know at least one of them well.
Even if they do indeed look identical, the twins can have different personalities, interests, and preferences that were shaped by individual experiences instead of genetic factors. And if the poster’s in-laws had taken the time to get to know him properly, they would have clocked in his scheme in a heartbeat.
Yet, some netizens thought that the OP’s plan was a jerk-ish one. In their eyes, he didn’t do it to make the situation better, but rather to make them look and feel bad. Do you think the same, or do you justify his scheme? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens kind of agreed with the wife – to them it seemed like the man did all of this not to make the situation better, but just to embarrass the in-laws
I'm going to go against the Redditors' grain here and say NTA. It's not hard to make a relative's partner feel welcome (in fact, I'd argue my mother bends over backward to make the partner of my cousin feel welcome more than she should, seeing as the ungrateful biatch doesn't seem to know how to say "thank you" for any of her gifts). I'd warrant the OP's wife feels bad because she was wrong, and the wife's family feels bad because they were jerks, and trying to make the OP feel bad as a result.
It really isn’t , I make both my kids partners welcome , my daughters fiancée lives with us pretty much he’s awesome , defo one of the family , how it should be ,I’m a very chilled mother n mil defo not one of these monsters we read about on here x
I know some guys who think highly about themselves and they are adored by their wives. But they are actually dumb, aggressive, trying to push politics everywhere and so on. So they are absolutely unbearable for the rest of the family which is the cause why the rest of the family does not want to communicate with them. We have very little information to decide who is TA here.
It always baffles me that people don't seem able to see reality for what it is. If almost no one talks to OP, which means they are not interested in him, why do they want him to show up? I guess, just for optics, not for substance. So what if OP's in-laws feel bad? They should feel bad for treating one of their family like that. As it is, they feel bad because they've been caught, that's all, instead of engaging seriously with this issue.
Sorry internet nta. Hetoldhiswife how they treatedhimandhis wife dismissed him. She should have had a conversation with her family long ago on his behalf if they are embarrassed good maybe do better
my family did this with my husband. Didn't start conversations with him, he'd enter the den with the guys, all watching the game, they'd start sidling out, one by one, leaving him alone. A room with everyone he'd enter, they'd leave. he'd start conversations, they'd monosyllible answer, til finally he'd stop trying. unlike other brothers in law, he's not a drunk, a*****e, arrested, etc. he was a teacher. (til he retired). I watched it happen to him too many times. i started calling in sick to family gatherings. He never complained. He's a good man, funny, thoughtful. Just wasn't their idea of 'manly'. didn't hunt, fish, use a hammer, or a wrench. isn't machismo. We don't go over there anymore. Much happier.
DTA for making your in laws feel bad. You didn't make it a joke. You made it salty.
Yeah, it would be better to prove his point to his wife and maybe reveal his prank in a funny way, then stop coming to their parties. It seems like they don't click and it's ok. In many cases we don't even click with our own families... Happens. Friends are the family you choose.
There are better ways to deal with that situation. Ultimately if you're feeling excluded it's because something does not click, and it's just as likely to be from one side as the other. Sounds like this guy's never really made much of an effort to get on with the in-laws and has excluded himself.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂sod them idiot YTAs lol they don’t live in our world , ie the real one , This was hilarious , the more of these I read about in laws lol the more I m bloody glad I no longer have any ,or extended family , or husbands for that matter , op NTA perfectly played
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I get paid over 220 Bucks per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
I'm going to go against the Redditors' grain here and say NTA. It's not hard to make a relative's partner feel welcome (in fact, I'd argue my mother bends over backward to make the partner of my cousin feel welcome more than she should, seeing as the ungrateful biatch doesn't seem to know how to say "thank you" for any of her gifts). I'd warrant the OP's wife feels bad because she was wrong, and the wife's family feels bad because they were jerks, and trying to make the OP feel bad as a result.
It really isn’t , I make both my kids partners welcome , my daughters fiancée lives with us pretty much he’s awesome , defo one of the family , how it should be ,I’m a very chilled mother n mil defo not one of these monsters we read about on here x
I know some guys who think highly about themselves and they are adored by their wives. But they are actually dumb, aggressive, trying to push politics everywhere and so on. So they are absolutely unbearable for the rest of the family which is the cause why the rest of the family does not want to communicate with them. We have very little information to decide who is TA here.
It always baffles me that people don't seem able to see reality for what it is. If almost no one talks to OP, which means they are not interested in him, why do they want him to show up? I guess, just for optics, not for substance. So what if OP's in-laws feel bad? They should feel bad for treating one of their family like that. As it is, they feel bad because they've been caught, that's all, instead of engaging seriously with this issue.
Sorry internet nta. Hetoldhiswife how they treatedhimandhis wife dismissed him. She should have had a conversation with her family long ago on his behalf if they are embarrassed good maybe do better
my family did this with my husband. Didn't start conversations with him, he'd enter the den with the guys, all watching the game, they'd start sidling out, one by one, leaving him alone. A room with everyone he'd enter, they'd leave. he'd start conversations, they'd monosyllible answer, til finally he'd stop trying. unlike other brothers in law, he's not a drunk, a*****e, arrested, etc. he was a teacher. (til he retired). I watched it happen to him too many times. i started calling in sick to family gatherings. He never complained. He's a good man, funny, thoughtful. Just wasn't their idea of 'manly'. didn't hunt, fish, use a hammer, or a wrench. isn't machismo. We don't go over there anymore. Much happier.
DTA for making your in laws feel bad. You didn't make it a joke. You made it salty.
Yeah, it would be better to prove his point to his wife and maybe reveal his prank in a funny way, then stop coming to their parties. It seems like they don't click and it's ok. In many cases we don't even click with our own families... Happens. Friends are the family you choose.
There are better ways to deal with that situation. Ultimately if you're feeling excluded it's because something does not click, and it's just as likely to be from one side as the other. Sounds like this guy's never really made much of an effort to get on with the in-laws and has excluded himself.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂sod them idiot YTAs lol they don’t live in our world , ie the real one , This was hilarious , the more of these I read about in laws lol the more I m bloody glad I no longer have any ,or extended family , or husbands for that matter , op NTA perfectly played
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I get paid over 220 Bucks per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
34
13