Lady Plans To Pass Off Affair Pregnancy As Boyfriend’s, Bestie’s BF Is Livid And Considers Exposing Her

Imagine that you’ve become the unwitting keeper of someone’s unsightly secret – and you’re in doubt whether to expose it or not. On the one hand, a person close to you persuades you not to do it; on the other, you’re well aware that your moral compass tells you the opposite. So what to do?

The same dilemma recently arose for the author of today’s tale, who discovered that his girlfriend’s best friend was cheating on her partner with some random guy and even had a vile paternity scheme. So now the guy is tormented by doubts: should he reveal the truth or not?

The author of the post says he has been dating his girlfriend “Becca” for about a year

The woman has a bestie called “Cindy” and another bosom buddy called “Mike,” and the author doesn’t like him at all

The thing is that Mike is quite handsy and overly easy with both female friends

Recently, the author saw Mike and Cindy kissing at some party and filmed them secretly, especially since Cindy has a longtime boyfriend

A few days later, the couple found out that Cindy is pregnant with Mike’s baby and wants to tell her boyfriend that it is his baby

Becca keeps covering for her bestie, while the author seriously considers exposing this adultery to Cindy’s boyfriend

So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 26-year-old man who’s been dating his girlfriend “Becca” for a year, and all this time, he was actually surprised by the strange connection between Becca and her best friend “Cindy” with their bosom buddy – let’s call him “Mike.” This Mike was quite polite, but our hero was always a little irritable because he’s too handsy.

At some party, the author once saw Cindy and Mike secretly kissing – and even captured those few seconds on video. A couple of days later, things got much more serious – Cindy called Becca, and the OP managed to hear that she was pregnant with Mike’s child, but was planning to tell her boyfriend of eight months, “Stan,” that the baby was his.

The original poster was disappointed that Becca not only didn’t condemn her friend’s behavior, but was also going to cover up her secret. According to the woman, Mike, who runs his own gym and training business, didn’t want to bother himself with this “baby mama drama” or extra responsibilities, while Cindy and Stan were still heading towards marriage.

Because of this, the couple had a massive fight – and now the author believes that the situation has also strained their relationship. If Becca thinks it’s okay, what’s stopping her from doing the same to him one day? So the man is now wondering whether to, for instance, anonymously pass on the video to Stan and tell him everything, or to keep silent?

Well, experts in the field of relationships and marriage give different points of view on whether it’s worth exposing adultery at all. On the one hand, it’s true that lies should ideally be exposed – especially lies that, by and large, are unlikely to bring happiness to potential spouses in the future. After all, Cindy and Stan, as the author notes, are planning to get married.

On the other hand, the issue of exposing infidelity should be approached very carefully, fully realizing all the possible consequences of this step. “Exposure is a very powerful tactic and should be considered very carefully before acting upon it,” this dedicated article on Emotional Affair claims. “It is not going to be appropriate in all situations and there could be consequences that need to be thought through in advance.”

However, people in the comments mostly urged the author to waive the doubts and reveal the ugly truth. After all, as responders pointed out, the situation is actually going to be very serious. “This isn’t just drama – they’re trying to trick a guy into raising someone else’s kid,” one of the commenters wrote. “That’s messed up.”

The readers also suggested the man pay close attention to the moral character of his girlfriend – after all, if she doesn’t see anything terrible in her bestie’s behavior, then what will actually happen to their relationship? “Your GF being cool with that fraud shows her true colors. Run dude,” another person added. So do you also agree with these points? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

People in the comments mostly sided with the man and also urged him to be careful with his girlfriend as well, as this case shows her true colors

