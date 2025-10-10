ADVERTISEMENT

Ever stumbled across a close-up image of an octopus tentacle and felt a sudden wave of disgust wash over you? If you answered "yes," then you, my friend, might just have trypophobia. "Try what?" you say...

Try this: out of curiosity, see how far down this page you can scroll without your skin crawling. If you feel the need to look away, or the urge to throw up, there's a good chance trypophobia (trip-uh-FOE-bee-uh) is at play. It's an oddly specific, stomach-churning fear of clusters of small holes or bumps. While many people see honeycombs, bubble wrap, or even coral, Trypophobes see their worst nightmare - a gateway to hell.

There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing and discussing content related to trypophobia. A digital support group, if you will. The r/trypophobia page has around 14,000 weekly visitors. All there to confront their fears in the most in-your-face way possible.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best images from the community. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you want to crawl into a hole and hide.