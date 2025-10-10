ADVERTISEMENT

Ever stumbled across a close-up image of an octopus tentacle and felt a sudden wave of disgust wash over you? If you answered "yes," then you, my friend, might just have trypophobia. "Try what?" you say...

Try this: out of curiosity, see how far down this page you can scroll without your skin crawling. If you feel the need to look away, or the urge to throw up, there's a good chance trypophobia (trip-uh-FOE-bee-uh) is at play. It's an oddly specific, stomach-churning fear of clusters of small holes or bumps. While many people see honeycombs, bubble wrap, or even coral, Trypophobes see their worst nightmare - a gateway to hell.

There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing and discussing content related to trypophobia. A digital support group, if you will. The r/trypophobia page has around 14,000 weekly visitors. All there to confront their fears in the most in-your-face way possible.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best images from the community. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you want to crawl into a hole and hide.

#1

Acorn Woodpecker's Autumn Hoard For Winter

Woodpecker clinging to a tree trunk filled with numerous small holes, triggering trypophobia fears.

a-horse-has-no-name Report

    #2

    Organised Eggs I Found On A Chilli

    Close-up of insect eggs clustered on a green chili, a harmless-looking pic that is nightmare fuel for people with trypophobia.

    benjaminm_4229 Report

    #3

    A Water Lily After Shedding Its Petals

    Yellow lotus seed pod with multiple holes and seeds, a trypophobia-triggering natural pattern in bright daylight.

    ExpensiveDrive2851 Report

    #4

    Anyone Know What These Monstrosities Are Called?🤮🤮🤮

    Close-up of a morel mushroom with porous honeycomb texture in natural forest setting triggering trypophobia reactions.

    Hothatrickjacko1 Report

    #5

    Empty Wild Bee Hive

    Close-up of a honeycomb structure with numerous small holes, a trypophobia nightmare fuel for sensitive viewers.

    FoxNamedMango Report

    #6

    Ungodly Stingless Bees

    Close-up of a honeycomb nest with clustered cells and tiny holes triggering trypophobia discomfort for some viewers.

    relishthetrotters Report

    #7

    I Got Stuck Behind This Nightmare At A Stoplight This Morning

    Truck carrying large stacks of hollow pipes with repetitive holes creating a trypophobia nightmare fuel pattern.

    OneAngryDuck Report

    #8

    A Bit Of Lichen On A Stick I Found

    Close-up of a stick covered in small circular lichen clusters, a harmless-looking image triggering trypophobia.

    uptwolait Report

    #9

    This Coral 🪸

    Close-up of coral with numerous small holes, an unsettling pattern triggering trypophobia in sensitive viewers.

    angelmilk444 Report

    #10

    This Fish In My Biology Book

    Close-up of a fish with a honeycomb pattern on its body, a harmless-looking trypophobia trigger for some viewers.

    Mysterious_BeefCheek Report

    #11

    Neanderthal Covered In Calcite

    Close-up of a trypophobia-triggering pattern with clustered, bumpy textures resembling natural formations.

    ShadowMosesss Report

    #12

    This Burger Was Served For Lunch In A School Cafeteria

    Close-up of a cheeseburger patty with unusual hole patterns triggering trypophobia discomfort in some viewers.

    beachgoer1661 Report

    #13

    Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue

    Close-up of peeling skin with a porous texture, evoking trypophobia patterns on human hand surface.

    Novae201 Report

    #14

    🤢🤢🤢

    Close-up of a finger tip with textured holes, an unsettling image triggering trypophobia sensations.

    Aggravating-Club-487 Report

    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only one on the list to make me squirm a bit. Looks weird

    #15

    Large Pores

    Close-up of a human face showing numerous small holes and freckles, triggering trypophobia fear response.

    sme102030 Report

    #16

    Found In Backyard Chicken Fb 😱

    Close-up of a cracked egg shell revealing clustered holes inside, a trypophobia nightmare fuel image.

    OkSherbert2281 Report

    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone know? Looks like it could hatch & take over the world :D

    #17

    Brazilian Grape Tree Gets Me Every Time

    Close-up of a tree trunk covered with clusters of dark round fruit, evoking trypophobia discomfort in some viewers.

    SinVerguenza04 Report

    #18

    The Artwork In My Parent’s Cabin On A Cruise Ship

    Abstract pattern of numerous clustered holes and ovals with blue and multicolor tones, triggering trypophobia reactions.

    AeloraTargaryen Report

    #19

    So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters

    Bee swarm clustered on a window forming a trypophobia-triggering pattern behind the glass in a home setting.

    GET_IT_UP_YE Report

    #20

    Rhodotus Mushroom

    Close-up of three textured orange fungi with intricate white net-like patterns, triggering trypophobia reactions in viewers.

    Perceptive_Penguins Report

    #21

    The Bottom Of My Strainer

    Metal colander with stuck rice grains creating a trypophobia-triggering pattern held over a kitchen sink.

    hanlus Report

    #22

    Snail Eggs I Found Along The Riverwalk In San Antonio

    Cluster of small pink eggs on a rough surface triggering trypophobia with tightly packed circular patterns.

    tiljuwan Report

    #23

    Cow / Pig Stomachs

    Close-up images of tripe with porous patterns, illustrating harmless-looking pics that trigger trypophobia.

    sme102030 Report

    #24

    My Penne

    Pasta in boiling water forming clustered holes, a harmless-looking image that triggers trypophobia reactions.

    morefood Report

    #25

    Kneeled On Plastic Pellets At A Kids Indoor Play Centre

    Leg showing red dot pattern on skin, evoking trypophobia reaction, with yellow sock and floral shorts visible.

    mayowithchips Report

    #26

    My Jackfruit Rind After Cutting The Flesh Out

    Close-up of a honeycomb-like texture on a natural surface, triggering trypophobia with clustered holes pattern.

    fungalzombie Report

    #27

    I Still Want It 🤤

    Large pepperoni pizza with tightly clustered pepperoni slices creating a trypophobia nightmare fuel effect.

    dropkicksoul Report

    #28

    Raspberry :)

    Close-up of a red raspberry held between fingers showing a cluster of tiny eggs, triggering trypophobia fears.

    ArcticGlimmer Report

    #29

    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View

    Close-up of a chocolate piece with textured holes, a harmless-looking image triggering trypophobia sensations.

    RobotMaster1 Report

    #30

    Had It On The Stove A Little Too Long

    Close-up of dense cluster of small holes creating a texture that triggers trypophobia discomfort in sensitive viewers.

    KimCheeHoo Report

    #31

    This Food Makes Me So Uneasy

    Close-up of lotus root slices with clustered holes, a common trigger for trypophobia discomfort.

    nonutnogender Report

    #32

    Hodgehegg With Ticks Set Me Off

    Hedgehog curled up showing dense spikes with small translucent clusters, a trypophobia triggering pattern in nature.

    Froz3nfox Report

    #33

    Get A Load Of This

    Tree bark with numerous small holes and dark spots, triggering trypophobia fear in sensitive viewers outdoors.

    smudger_100 Report

    #34

    This Tree Disease

    Close-up of tree bark with clustered seed pods creating a texture that triggers trypophobia discomfort.

    hereicometosave Report

    #35

    A Swarm Of Ladybugs Is Called A Loveliness. There Is Nothing Lovely About This!

    Close-up of clusters of ladybugs densely covering wooden surfaces, triggering trypophobia discomfort for some viewers.

    Hothatrickjacko1 Report

    #36

    Advancements In Science, But At What Cost??

    Close-up of an artificial cornea implanted in an eye, showing circular patterns that may trigger trypophobia.

    ShadowMosesss Report

    #37

    Weird Steak

    Close-up of a cooked steak showing porous texture that can trigger trypophobia reactions in sensitive viewers.

    Politanao Report

    #38

    This Is Some Type Of Bacterial Foot Thing 🫣

    Close-up of a foot with peeling skin and clustered holes, a trypophobia trigger and unsettling visual pattern.

    Ren071901 Report

    #39

    Amelogenesis Imperfecta

    Close-up of textured teeth with bumpy surfaces causing discomfort for people with trypophobia.

    eriometer Report

    #40

    And Satan Said, Let There Be Sea Lampreys

    Close-up of a sea lamprey mouth showing detailed suction and teeth, triggering trypophobia fears in sensitive viewers.

    CoquettishNerd Report

    #41

    Rock On The Beach My Sister Found

    Close-up of a rock with multiple small holes and patterns, triggering trypophobia fears among sensitive viewers.

    No-Bodybuilder-8414 Report

    #42

    Why Do These Strawberries Look Like This?

    Close-up of strawberries with unusual holes on the surface, a trypophobia nightmare fuel for some viewers.

    Equivalent_Bet_2234 Report

    #43

    Lion Tongue

    Close-up of a textured surface with small, sharp spikes causing trypophobia discomfort for sensitive viewers.

    JustShimmer Report

    #44

    Some Brownies At My Neighbor's House

    Close-up of dark honeycomb-like texture on food, showing trypophobia-inducing patterns on a green spoon.

    Hzzif Report

    #45

    This Breadfruit Freaked Me Out.... Taste Delicious Fried Tho Haha

    Hand holding a porous, spongy object with a repetitive hole pattern, triggering trypophobia discomfort.

    dave_3g Report

    #46

    Can't Decide If This Is Worth Stopping Myself From Destroying My Fingers

    Hand wearing silicone finger covers with multiple holes, creating trypophobia nightmare fuel effect on skin.

    Phalexuk Report

    #47

    Acne Scars

    Close-up collage of human skin with clustered holes and pores, triggering trypophobia sensations and discomfort.

    sme102030 Report

    #48

    There Is Nothing In This World That Makes Me More Physically Want To Puke Than Sheeps Stomach Lining

    Close-up of brown textured surface with clustered patterns, a harmless-looking pic that triggers trypophobia discomfort.

    MyauIsHere Report

    #49

    Pasta Stuck To The Bottom

    Close-up of pasta pieces clustered inside a metal pot, showing a pattern that may trigger trypophobia discomfort.

    WimoanaRideher Report

    #50

    My Moms Steering Wheel Cover 😬

    Close-up of a black honeycomb pattern on a car accessory, a trypophobia trigger with hexagonal holes and texture.

    BedroomIndividual468 Report

    #51

    Bon Appetit! 🍝

    Close-up of yellow ring-shaped pasta arranged densely in a pink colander creating a trypophobia nightmare pattern.

    caracatharina Report

    #52

    This Earscaping Trend Is Not As Cute As I Originally Thought

    Close-up of a human ear covered with multiple small holes, triggering trypophobia discomfort and reaction.

    pepsibun Report

    #53

    Lotus Pods

    Close-up of a lotus seed pod with holes, displaying a natural pattern that may trigger trypophobia discomfort.

    chickenlounge Report

    #54

    Unique Pattern Of A Wild Flower

    Close-up of a daisy center showing intricate patterns that can trigger trypophobia in sensitive viewers.

    countryroadsguywv Report

    #55

    The Walls In Spain

    Close-up of a building wall featuring numerous small holes, creating a trypophobia-triggering pattern around a barred window.

    anonnomel Report

    #56

    Clustered Bell Pepper Seeds

    Hand holding a halved orange bell pepper displaying clustered seeds that trigger trypophobia in some people.

    FatNutJr Report

    #57

    Pancake My Boyfriend’s Mom Made

    Close-up of a perforated brown pancake on a green plate, showing a pattern that triggers trypophobia discomfort.

    gallyhill13 Report

    #58

    This Guys Scalp 💀💀💀🏴‍☠️

    Close-up of a scalp with hair follicles during a haircut, showing a texture that may trigger trypophobia fears.

    Academic_Degree7892 Report

    #59

    This Danged Dude

    Close-up of a textured skin area on a tattooed back, creating a trypophobia nightmare fuel effect with detailed illustrations.

    lulislomelo Report

    #60

    I Designed A 3D Printed Pumpkin That I Hate

    Close-up of an orange pumpkin-like object with numerous small holes, triggering trypophobia discomfort.

    DaveMakesStuffBC Report

    #61

    Small Holes Under My Skin

    Close-up of a hand covered in red bumps, an unsettling sight triggering trypophobia for sensitive viewers.

    V1beRater Report

    #62

    This Brisket Was Brutal To Look At

    Close-up of cooked meat with a trypophobia-triggering pattern resembling clusters of holes and textures.

    ChronoGawd Report

    #63

    Will You Be Joining Me For Dinner?

    Close-up of cooked meat slices with irregular holes, creating a trypophobia nightmare fuel effect on the surface.

    ___FLASHOUT___ Report

    #64

    What Is The Point Of This Design On A Wi-Fi Router?

    White TP-Link router with unusual small hole patterns resembling trypophobia-triggering clusters on a wooden surface

    VolcanicApe Report

    #65

    Heard You Guys Like Holes, Let Me Introduce You To Porosity

    Close-up of a silver surface with numerous irregular holes, triggering trypophobia reactions in sensitive viewers.

    Critical-Jury6766 Report

    #66

    My Husband Texted Me This Picture And I Hate It :(

    Cluster of small hollow tubes and wood debris on ground, an unsettling natural pattern triggering trypophobia discomfort.

    MyOwnGuitarHero Report

    #67

    Wtf Did I Find In My Pool??? *nope*

    Close-up of a textured brown object with irregular holes, triggering trypophobia in some viewers on a concrete surface.

    Flaky_Agency_5888 Report

    #68

    A Tree Stump Hammered With Pennies

    Tree stump covered in tightly packed coins creating a textured surface that may trigger trypophobia fears outdoors.

    Jacks_Journey Report

    #69

    Ticks And Snake

    Close-up of a python covered in numerous ticks, a harmless-looking image that triggers trypophobia fears for some viewers.

    Artistic-Reputation2 Report

    #70

    My Bird Lost A Feather And There Is A Hole !!!!!

    Close-up of fingers parting bird feathers, revealing a small hole causing trypophobia discomfort in the delicate plumage area.

    AffectionateArea9245 Report

    #71

    These Galls On An Oak Tree

    Close-up of tree branches with multiple round seed pods covered in small holes, triggering trypophobia fears.

    honeysuckleminie Report

    #72

    I Met An Octopus

    Close-up of a Giant Pacific octopus tentacle with suction cups, a common trigger for trypophobia discomfort.

    PumpkinDash273 Report

    #73

    Ewww

    Close-up of a cracked boiled egg with clustered holes, a harmless-looking yet trypophobia-triggering pattern.

    eggcereal Report

    #74

    This Heinous Cheese Spotted At Work

    Slices of Swiss cheese with multiple holes arranged on a black tray, a common trigger for trypophobia fears.

    Geyblader Report

    #75

    An Art I Saw Today

    Close-up of a blue and gray object covered in barnacles, a trypophobia trigger with clustered holes and textures.

    uhveevah Report

    #76

    Stone I Found At The Beach

    Stone I Found At The Beach

    burr_redding Report

    #77

    How The Snow And Dust Settled On This Machine At Work 🤢

    Close-up of a natural honeycomb pattern with dense holes, triggering trypophobia in sensitive viewers.

    Sparkleunicorn69- Report

    #78

    🤮

    Close-up of a duck with a bumpy, textured red head, a striking image triggering trypophobia discomfort.

    Hothatrickjacko1 Report

    #79

    Eggs Sunday

    Clusters of pink and white eggs on wooden posts by the water, triggering trypophobia with their dense, porous appearance.

    sme102030 Report

    #80

    Toothpicks In A Beard, Such A Silly Thing To Set Me Off

    Man with a dense cluster of sharp toothpicks covering his face, creating a trypophobia-triggering visual effect.

    Hothatrickjacko1 Report

