80 Harmless-Looking Pics That Are Actually Nightmare Fuel For People With Trypophobia (New Pics)
Ever stumbled across a close-up image of an octopus tentacle and felt a sudden wave of disgust wash over you? If you answered "yes," then you, my friend, might just have trypophobia. "Try what?" you say...
Try this: out of curiosity, see how far down this page you can scroll without your skin crawling. If you feel the need to look away, or the urge to throw up, there's a good chance trypophobia (trip-uh-FOE-bee-uh) is at play. It's an oddly specific, stomach-churning fear of clusters of small holes or bumps. While many people see honeycombs, bubble wrap, or even coral, Trypophobes see their worst nightmare - a gateway to hell.
There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing and discussing content related to trypophobia. A digital support group, if you will. The r/trypophobia page has around 14,000 weekly visitors. All there to confront their fears in the most in-your-face way possible.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best images from the community. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you want to crawl into a hole and hide.
Acorn Woodpecker's Autumn Hoard For Winter
Organised Eggs I Found On A Chilli
A Water Lily After Shedding Its Petals
Anyone Know What These Monstrosities Are Called?🤮🤮🤮
Empty Wild Bee Hive
Ungodly Stingless Bees
I Got Stuck Behind This Nightmare At A Stoplight This Morning
A Bit Of Lichen On A Stick I Found
This Coral 🪸
This Fish In My Biology Book
Neanderthal Covered In Calcite
This Burger Was Served For Lunch In A School Cafeteria
Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue
The only one on the list to make me squirm a bit. Looks weird
Large Pores
Found In Backyard Chicken Fb 😱
Anyone know? Looks like it could hatch & take over the world :D
Brazilian Grape Tree Gets Me Every Time
The Artwork In My Parent’s Cabin On A Cruise Ship
So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters
Rhodotus Mushroom
The Bottom Of My Strainer
Snail Eggs I Found Along The Riverwalk In San Antonio
Cow / Pig Stomachs
My Penne
Kneeled On Plastic Pellets At A Kids Indoor Play Centre
My Jackfruit Rind After Cutting The Flesh Out
Raspberry :)
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View
Had It On The Stove A Little Too Long
This Food Makes Me So Uneasy
Hodgehegg With Ticks Set Me Off
Get A Load Of This
This Tree Disease
A Swarm Of Ladybugs Is Called A Loveliness. There Is Nothing Lovely About This!
Advancements In Science, But At What Cost??
Weird Steak
This Is Some Type Of Bacterial Foot Thing 🫣
Amelogenesis Imperfecta
And Satan Said, Let There Be Sea Lampreys
Rock On The Beach My Sister Found
Why Do These Strawberries Look Like This?
Lion Tongue
Some Brownies At My Neighbor's House
This Breadfruit Freaked Me Out.... Taste Delicious Fried Tho Haha
Can't Decide If This Is Worth Stopping Myself From Destroying My Fingers
Acne Scars
There Is Nothing In This World That Makes Me More Physically Want To Puke Than Sheeps Stomach Lining
Pasta Stuck To The Bottom
My Moms Steering Wheel Cover 😬
Bon Appetit! 🍝
This Earscaping Trend Is Not As Cute As I Originally Thought
Lotus Pods
Unique Pattern Of A Wild Flower
The Walls In Spain
Clustered Bell Pepper Seeds
Pancake My Boyfriend’s Mom Made
This Guys Scalp 💀💀💀🏴☠️
This Danged Dude
I Designed A 3D Printed Pumpkin That I Hate
Small Holes Under My Skin
This Brisket Was Brutal To Look At
Will You Be Joining Me For Dinner?
What Is The Point Of This Design On A Wi-Fi Router?
Heard You Guys Like Holes, Let Me Introduce You To Porosity
My Husband Texted Me This Picture And I Hate It :(
Wtf Did I Find In My Pool??? *nope*
A Tree Stump Hammered With Pennies
Ticks And Snake
My Bird Lost A Feather And There Is A Hole !!!!!
These Galls On An Oak Tree
I Met An Octopus
This Heinous Cheese Spotted At Work
An Art I Saw Today
Stone I Found At The Beach
How The Snow And Dust Settled On This Machine At Work 🤢
Eggs Sunday
Toothpicks In A Beard, Such A Silly Thing To Set Me Off
Okay so there is a very clear difference between being trypophobic and being a normal human that finds that body parts covered in rotting tiny hole are disgusting.
