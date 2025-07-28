For example, today, this list will give a peek into what it's like to be a truck driver. To be more specific, what kind of crazy things do you people in this profession experience with their jobs. So, let's dive in to see what's up, shall we?

Do you ever wonder what it's like to work in someone else's job, someone whose profession is very different from yours? Well, with the help of the internet nowadays, you can learn a bunch of things like that, at least theoretically.

#1 I once saw a guy driving on I-35 in a minivan playing a trumpet. And no, that isn't a euphemism for anything.



Edit to my comment, I had no idea so many people would respond. This happened in Kansas City.

#2 Strangest thing I've seen was a goat riding in the passengers seat like a person -- even had a seatbelt on.

#3 Well the strangest thing I’ve ever had happen to me was a woman trying to pass me(loaded going up a hill) she succeeded, until I went down the hill. Then on the next hill, she drove by me, and *smiled* then waved.



I was so taken aback I didn’t know how to react. Usually they’re pissed, but she was smiling and waving while drinking her morning coffee.

Each job comes with its pros and cons. As this discussion on Reddit shows, each person manages to find good and bad things about their place of work. For instance, people find facts like flexibility, salary, and work-life balance as benefits, while things like instability, overly hard work, and minimum wage are disadvantages. You know, to each their own. Working as a trucker is not an exception here – it has both advantages and disadvantages, depending on who you ask. Typically, there are several things that are distinguished, like the pros of this kind of job: shift flexibility, lower education requirements, high entry-level pay, and company support.

#4 Not a trucker, but when I was picketing, I saw a lady driving while holding a mug of coffee (regular mug, not travel) and her phone who also managed to simultaneously honk and wave to us. That’s like three more things than I’m capable of doing at once when I’m not driving.

#5 Lady giving birth...so much blood.

#6 I saw a lion in a car. Real one.

At the same time, there are some common drawbacks as well. Like time away from home and family, loneliness, and the cost of a CDL. The latter refers to the commercial driver's license, which is required if you want to drive large vehicles, like trucks, and costs quite a pretty penny. One additional thing we haven’t mentioned about the life of a trucker is the fact that they get a chance to travel quite a lot. In fact, some say that truckers are among the most well-traveled people. After all, for their job, they have to drive numerous miles, crossing borders and visiting new places. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I saw a guy playing video poker on his phone. He was riding a motorbike. This was in Vietnam though, so you see tons and tons of people on their phones while riding. Mostly using maps, sometimes texting, but video poker was a new one for me.

#8 In heavy traffic around Boston, on the Tobin Bridge, this guy reading a full-size newspaper, unfolded and completely obscuring his view. Every now and then he would fold down one corner slightly, and creep forward.



A bunch of different women steering with their knees, putting on makeup in the rear view mirror. A guy watching a movie on his cell phone. He was all over the road, speed all over the place.



Have seen people shaving, changing clothes, etc.



A surprising number of people drive without pants.

#9 Love this story so ill put it here.



First time into Los Angeles from Utah and Nevada from i15 going south and got stuck in what i call Sunday evening traffic.



Youve got tons of folks going home from thr casinos before Monday and.... Too many cars and not enough road and you get traffic jams.



Anyway so im rolling slowly and see a car next to me. An oldee ford explorer. There's some guys in it and i dont pay much attention until the passenger up front sees me. He looks twice. Gets his friends attention and theres four oe five college aged dudes in this car.



They give the arm pump so i blow the air horn, they all celebrate, we move on.



Or so i thought.



They get in front of my truck and slow down. Im watching them immediately thinking that some shenanigans are going to happen when one od the guys amidst some jostling, *dives* into the very back seat/trunk area.



They slow down, the diving guy gets up and drops his pants and underwear and proceeds to do a helecopter.



Im actually stunned. Ive had women flash me so far, but nothing like this.



So i did all i could think of and gave them a thumbs up.



They cheered. We continued on. They got lost in traffic. So if youre on here, thanks for that memory.

And what’s being said about traveling? Well, that opens a person's eyes to new experiences. So, imagine how many possibilities for new experiences truck drivers have – simply put, their whole job is about traveling, ultimately. While usually traveling is viewed as an inherently good thing that brings nice experiences, it doesn’t mean that’s 100% of the time. Sometimes, some experiences are rather questionable, to put it lightly.

#10 Aside from people doing everything from watching p**n to filing for divorce and the never-ending stream of people texting and driving, the occasional open container violations. One of the most X rated and bizarre acts, i witnessed, two, what appeared to be teenagers, full on going at it, in the back of a church van. The Holy Spirit must have visited pretty hard because I could clearly make out the girl screaming, "Jesus christ."



The other thing I saw was that I still laugh about it to this day. I was stuck in bridge construction in Arkansas and looked over, and through the trees, there was an adult novelty store. What caught my attention was the large number of white buses typically used by nursing homes. Only to see on the sign, senior citizens week, get 33% off. They may be old, but they wasnt dead.

#11 My dad one time found a baby about 9 months old crawling in the middle of the road. Pulled over and grabbed it and found the house it came from. He's got way crazier stories but that's the first one that comes to mind.

#12 Saw a guy practicing his guitar while driving.

Again, truck drivers aren’t an exception here either. Here, on today’s list, you'll find plenty of stories from truckers experiencing wild things on their jobs. Not all of them are good or bad; some are just straight up weird. Like a guy in a minivan playing a trumpet without any further context. Or a goat riding in the passenger seat with a seatbelt on. Well, you are likely not going to see such things, at least not often, without traveling quite a bit. Or maybe you will, if you live somewhere weird. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 More people using phones than anyone would ever think. People paying more attention to the animals on their laps than to driving. Nothing too out of the norm.

#14 I used to drive a boxtruck for a living waaaay back before cell phones were a thing...



I once witnessed, while driving on a busy southern California highway, during the middle of a normal workday, a fairly young and very fit woman straddling and bouncing up and down on (***f*****g***) a man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck (facing him) with her shirt and bra up around her neck.



They passed my truck fairly slowly and we (all three of us) locked eyes for a good 5 seconds before they drove off into obscurity.

#15 Seen a lady reading a book on the highway once. Also saw a dude steering with his knees, cigarette in the corner of his mouth, bud light in the console, rolling a fat a*s joint at 630am!!

Either way, experiences like the ones described on today’s list, compiled from stories shared all around the net, are definitely making truck drivers’ lives and jobs entertaining. Maybe it even makes you wonder – perhaps it’s a pretty fun job to do? Do you have any similar stories to share? You can do so in the comments!

#16 Came up next this slow-moving driver, looked over and she was eating a BOWL OF SOUP.



I guess she was driving slow to try to reduce spilling as much as possible. Like... put it in a thermos or a bowl with lid or... eat something not liquid?!



Also, there's this couple I've seen a couple times near the yard. Passenger must be deaf, because the driver is signing to them, and has to look over for several seconds straight to see them signing back.

#17 Stuck in traffic at the old Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Glance down at the car beside me, see a woman with her shirt hiked up and her sweatpants pulled down as she changed out her colostomy bag. Laughing at chatting with her driver the whole time. I've peed in my share of bottles, so I empathized with her.

#18 Breast pumping on two occasions and a guy getting a b*****b.

#19 Not a trucker, but the two worst were the time I had my GF at the time following me and caught her in the mirror doing makeup and voice texted her to knock it off and then ended up having to stop and walk to her car and snatch her make bag and hair brush because “stop doing your make up” meant “start looking in your mirror and doing your hair”. (She has totaled 5 cars that I’m aware of).



The next was the guy ahead of me reading his Bible while driving down the highway. Like wedged into the corner, then rested over his steering wheel, etc. All I could think was “mother f****r, you’re about to meet all the characters if you keep this up”.

#20 Obligatory not a trucker but I saw a women eating a cheeseburger from the front pocket of her shirt while driving.



Thought it was hilarious.

#21 I saw a guy driving with his knees because his hands were occupied with an ipad. Playing a driving game.

#22 Grandpa told me bout a neon blue light that followed his truck a few miles then vanished behind his truck when he got close to the city

#23 A friend of mine had a dedicated route at 2 AM. He stopping in the same area to sleep all the time but one morning he woke up at a different area 160m away from where he usually stops to sleep He looked at his camera he noticed he was asleep driving so he started taking off his air hoses to the trailer before going to bed.

#24 Late to the thread, and something I said the last time this title came up:



In a 26' straight truck in stop-n-go traffic in Maryland (I think?) in 2008:



Saw a middle-aged guy in a Toyota Corolla in typical office attire put down about 10 Milwaukee Ices in about 10 minutes. He must have been just opening his throat and pouring them into his stomach, because it seemed like he didn't even swallow.



I can only imagine what kind of domestic hell he was heading home to.

#25 I've seen people turn their phone sideways to watch both YouTube and TikTok videos while driving. Gotta be the scariest I've encountered. They weave all OVER the road while doing it!



Several years ago I saw a man with a newspaper full-spread across his dash and steering wheel reading it. I've also seen women putting on makeup while driving (looking into the vanity mirror).



I've only seen a live s*x scene once. Girl giving head to a guy that was driving.

#26 Driving the backroads of Lynchburg,VA at about 2am seen a man walking the side of the road in very old clothes,no shoes but chains around his ankles. He never once looked up or back as i was approaching then as i got up on him he darted into the woods. Did my research and found out Lynchburg was a center for slavery back int the day. I think that would explain the chains around his ankles and no shoes

#27 The “baby in a stroller” on the side of a highway was real. It was at night time, Dad saw it and stopped to check if a baby was in it. Before he got out, I pointed out 2 ppl behind trees waiting for him. He never unlocked his doors and drove off

#28 When I was in trucking school the instructor told me he knew a guy who has 6 different families with children around the country and non of the families knew about each other

#29 Drove part time a few years ago. Was on I-10 in Florida with a running buddy and he swerved hard heading under an underpass. I didn’t think but swerved with him. Lady tried to jump off in front of us.

#30 Not a truck driver but I saw a dude shaving with a razor and shaving cream.