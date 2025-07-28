ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever wonder what it's like to work in someone else's job, someone whose profession is very different from yours? Well, with the help of the internet nowadays, you can learn a bunch of things like that, at least theoretically.

For example, today, this list will give a peek into what it's like to be a truck driver. To be more specific, what kind of crazy things do you people in this profession experience with their jobs. So, let's dive in to see what's up, shall we?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person playing a silver trumpet outdoors, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen through unique experiences. I once saw a guy driving on I-35 in a minivan playing a trumpet. And no, that isn't a euphemism for anything.

Edit to my comment, I had no idea so many people would respond. This happened in Kansas City.

Newbaumturk69 , Fede Casanova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    White goat looking at the camera with a dark blurred background, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen concept. Strangest thing I've seen was a goat riding in the passengers seat like a person -- even had a seatbelt on.

    v3gas21 , Sergiu Vălenaș Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Smiling woman passenger enjoying a sunny car ride while truckers share craziest things seen on the road. Well the strangest thing I’ve ever had happen to me was a woman trying to pass me(loaded going up a hill) she succeeded, until I went down the hill. Then on the next hill, she drove by me, and *smiled* then waved.

    I was so taken aback I didn’t know how to react. Usually they’re pissed, but she was smiling and waving while drinking her morning coffee.

    bL0oDlUsT218 , Wendell Fernandes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Each job comes with its pros and cons. As this discussion on Reddit shows, each person manages to find good and bad things about their place of work. For instance, people find facts like flexibility, salary, and work-life balance as benefits, while things like instability, overly hard work, and minimum wage are disadvantages. You know, to each their own. 

    Working as a trucker is not an exception here – it has both advantages and disadvantages, depending on who you ask. Typically, there are several things that are distinguished, like the pros of this kind of job: shift flexibility, lower education requirements, high entry-level pay, and company support. 
    #4

    Person in brown sweater holding a white cup with both hands, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen concept. Not a trucker, but when I was picketing, I saw a lady driving while holding a mug of coffee (regular mug, not travel) and her phone who also managed to simultaneously honk and wave to us. That’s like three more things than I’m capable of doing at once when I’m not driving.

    MsMrSaturn , Robbie De Vries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Adult hand gently holding a newborn baby's tiny hand, capturing a tender moment truckers share craziest things seen. Lady giving birth...so much blood.

    AH0LE_ , Aditya Romansa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Lion resting in dry grassland, representing the wild and unexpected sights truckers share from their journeys. I saw a lion in a car. Real one.

    anon , Ansie Potgieter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the same time, there are some common drawbacks as well. Like time away from home and family, loneliness, and the cost of a CDL. The latter refers to the commercial driver's license, which is required if you want to drive large vehicles, like trucks, and costs quite a pretty penny. 

    One additional thing we haven’t mentioned about the life of a trucker is the fact that they get a chance to travel quite a lot. In fact, some say that truckers are among the most well-traveled people. After all, for their job, they have to drive numerous miles, crossing borders and visiting new places

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man with glasses sitting on a motorcycle near graffiti wall, using phone, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen concept. I saw a guy playing video poker on his phone. He was riding a motorbike. This was in Vietnam though, so you see tons and tons of people on their phones while riding. Mostly using maps, sometimes texting, but video poker was a new one for me.

    Sweetbone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw all sorts of people using their phones while driving their motorbikes on crowded streets in SE Asia. Still - some of the best drivers I've seen in the world!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Person sitting on a bench reading a newspaper outdoors, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen concept. In heavy traffic around Boston, on the Tobin Bridge, this guy reading a full-size newspaper, unfolded and completely obscuring his view. Every now and then he would fold down one corner slightly, and creep forward.

    A bunch of different women steering with their knees, putting on makeup in the rear view mirror. A guy watching a movie on his cell phone. He was all over the road, speed all over the place.

    Have seen people shaving, changing clothes, etc.

    A surprising number of people drive without pants.

    Scrounger888 , Roman Kraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two men sitting inside a white vehicle at night sharing stories about crazy things seen by truckers. Love this story so ill put it here.

    First time into Los Angeles from Utah and Nevada from i15 going south and got stuck in what i call Sunday evening traffic.

    Youve got tons of folks going home from thr casinos before Monday and.... Too many cars and not enough road and you get traffic jams.

    Anyway so im rolling slowly and see a car next to me. An oldee ford explorer. There's some guys in it and i dont pay much attention until the passenger up front sees me. He looks twice. Gets his friends attention and theres four oe five college aged dudes in this car.

    They give the arm pump so i blow the air horn, they all celebrate, we move on.

    Or so i thought.

    They get in front of my truck and slow down. Im watching them immediately thinking that some shenanigans are going to happen when one od the guys amidst some jostling, *dives* into the very back seat/trunk area.

    They slow down, the diving guy gets up and drops his pants and underwear and proceeds to do a helecopter.

    Im actually stunned. Ive had women flash me so far, but nothing like this.

    So i did all i could think of and gave them a thumbs up.

    They cheered. We continued on. They got lost in traffic. So if youre on here, thanks for that memory.

    Riyeko , Jed Villejo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to look up what "do a helicopter" meant. No, I'm not going to share.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And what’s being said about traveling? Well, that opens a person's eyes to new experiences. So, imagine how many possibilities for new experiences truck drivers have – simply put, their whole job is about traveling, ultimately. 

    While usually traveling is viewed as an inherently good thing that brings nice experiences, it doesn’t mean that’s 100% of the time. Sometimes, some experiences are rather questionable, to put it lightly. 
    #10

    Person holding a pen and reviewing documents related to truckers sharing craziest things seen during their routes Aside from people doing everything from watching p**n to filing for divorce and the never-ending stream of people texting and driving, the occasional open container violations. One of the most X rated and bizarre acts, i witnessed, two, what appeared to be teenagers, full on going at it, in the back of a church van. The Holy Spirit must have visited pretty hard because I could clearly make out the girl screaming, "Jesus christ."

    The other thing I saw was that I still laugh about it to this day. I was stuck in bridge construction in Arkansas and looked over, and through the trees, there was an adult novelty store. What caught my attention was the large number of white buses typically used by nursing homes. Only to see on the sign, senior citizens week, get 33% off. They may be old, but they wasnt dead.

    BlackCobra279 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you know they were filing for divorce? Eyesight that good?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Smiling baby laying on a quilted blanket wearing a heart-patterned onesie with truckers share craziest things seen concept. My dad one time found a baby about 9 months old crawling in the middle of the road. Pulled over and grabbed it and found the house it came from. He's got way crazier stories but that's the first one that comes to mind.

    www.tiktok.com , Vitalii Khodzinskyi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a person playing an acoustic guitar indoors, capturing a relaxed moment truckers share craziest things seen Saw a guy practicing his guitar while driving.

    suburbanhero22 , Jacek Dylag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Again, truck drivers aren’t an exception here either. Here, on today’s list, you'll find plenty of stories from truckers experiencing wild things on their jobs. Not all of them are good or bad; some are just straight up weird

    Like a guy in a minivan playing a trumpet without any further context. Or a goat riding in the passenger seat with a seatbelt on. Well, you are likely not going to see such things, at least not often, without traveling quite a bit. Or maybe you will, if you live somewhere weird. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Person holding smartphone with navigation app inside a vehicle, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen. More people using phones than anyone would ever think. People paying more attention to the animals on their laps than to driving. Nothing too out of the norm.

    erog84 , Jackie Alexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get caught a couple of times in the UK even touching a phone whilst driving (over a 3 year period) may well result in a 6 or 12 months driving ban. Having said that I still see people doing to it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Couple holding hands inside a parked car, focusing on their clasped hands and the vehicle dashboard details. I used to drive a boxtruck for a living waaaay back before cell phones were a thing...

    I once witnessed, while driving on a busy southern California highway, during the middle of a normal workday, a fairly young and very fit woman straddling and bouncing up and down on (***f*****g***) a man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck (facing him) with her shirt and bra up around her neck.

    They passed my truck fairly slowly and we (all three of us) locked eyes for a good 5 seconds before they drove off into obscurity.

    socalnonsage , Karan Shiwalkar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A guy from my workplace "resigned" after he was caught by a trucker whacking off while driving. The trucker reported it to the police, I guess because of distracted driving!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Person reading a book inside a truck cabin, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen on the road. Seen a lady reading a book on the highway once. Also saw a dude steering with his knees, cigarette in the corner of his mouth, bud light in the console, rolling a fat a*s joint at 630am!!

    anon , Toni Ferreira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Either way, experiences like the ones described on today’s list, compiled from stories shared all around the net, are definitely making truck drivers’ lives and jobs entertaining. Maybe it even makes you wonder – perhaps it’s a pretty fun job to do? 

    Do you have any similar stories to share? You can do so in the comments! 
    #16

    Person eating soup with spoon at a table, illustrating a calm moment unrelated to truckers share craziest things seen. Came up next this slow-moving driver, looked over and she was eating a BOWL OF SOUP.

    I guess she was driving slow to try to reduce spilling as much as possible. Like... put it in a thermos or a bowl with lid or... eat something not liquid?!

    Also, there's this couple I've seen a couple times near the yard. Passenger must be deaf, because the driver is signing to them, and has to look over for several seconds straight to see them signing back.

    xrbxwingless , Henrique Felix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Close-up of gloved hands holding a medical ostomy bag, showing details for truckers share craziest things seen context. Stuck in traffic at the old Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Glance down at the car beside me, see a woman with her shirt hiked up and her sweatpants pulled down as she changed out her colostomy bag. Laughing at chatting with her driver the whole time. I've peed in my share of bottles, so I empathized with her.

    46from1971 , Stéf -b. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person using a smartphone while holding a hands-free breast pump device, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen concept. Breast pumping on two occasions and a guy getting a b*****b.

    CaptainOver8495 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Woman applying lipstick seen through car side mirror, capturing a moment truckers-share-craziest-things-seen on the road Not a trucker, but the two worst were the time I had my GF at the time following me and caught her in the mirror doing makeup and voice texted her to knock it off and then ended up having to stop and walk to her car and snatch her make bag and hair brush because “stop doing your make up” meant “start looking in your mirror and doing your hair”. (She has totaled 5 cars that I’m aware of).

    The next was the guy ahead of me reading his Bible while driving down the highway. Like wedged into the corner, then rested over his steering wheel, etc. All I could think was “mother f****r, you’re about to meet all the characters if you keep this up”.

    Yeet_yate-yote , Gustavo Spindula Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Close-up of a cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, with tater tots on the side, featured in truckers share craziest things seen. Obligatory not a trucker but I saw a women eating a cheeseburger from the front pocket of her shirt while driving.

    Thought it was hilarious.

    KuroiSuisei , Nathan Dumlao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Person using a tablet inside a vehicle, illustrating truckers sharing craziest things seen while on the road. I saw a guy driving with his knees because his hands were occupied with an ipad. Playing a driving game.

    slp033000 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Blue-lit tunnel interior with smooth walls and ceiling, showcasing a futuristic and symmetrical design, no people visible. Grandpa told me bout a neon blue light that followed his truck a few miles then vanished behind his truck when he got close to the city

    RedHero40 , Dominic Kurniawan Suryaputra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Young man resting with eyes closed in a car, reflecting on truckers share craziest things seen during a drive. A friend of mine had a dedicated route at 2 AM. He stopping in the same area to sleep all the time but one morning he woke up at a different area 160m away from where he usually stops to sleep He looked at his camera he noticed he was asleep driving so he started taking off his air hoses to the trailer before going to bed.

    elchuy.reyes408 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    A trucker inside a vehicle examining a water bottle, capturing moments from truckers share craziest things seen. Late to the thread, and something I said the last time this title came up:

    In a 26' straight truck in stop-n-go traffic in Maryland (I think?) in 2008:

    Saw a middle-aged guy in a Toyota Corolla in typical office attire put down about 10 Milwaukee Ices in about 10 minutes. He must have been just opening his throat and pouring them into his stomach, because it seemed like he didn't even swallow.

    I can only imagine what kind of domestic hell he was heading home to.

    mofomeat , Erum Vial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman with sunglasses applying lipstick in a truck mirror, capturing truckers share craziest things seen moment. I've seen people turn their phone sideways to watch both YouTube and TikTok videos while driving. Gotta be the scariest I've encountered. They weave all OVER the road while doing it!

    Several years ago I saw a man with a newspaper full-spread across his dash and steering wheel reading it. I've also seen women putting on makeup while driving (looking into the vanity mirror).

    I've only seen a live s*x scene once. Girl giving head to a guy that was driving.

    Rubixdimension , Airam Dato-on Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Silhouette of a person walking along a roadside at sunset, capturing moments truckers share about craziest things seen. Driving the backroads of Lynchburg,VA at about 2am seen a man walking the side of the road in very old clothes,no shoes but chains around his ankles. He never once looked up or back as i was approaching then as i got up on him he darted into the woods. Did my research and found out Lynchburg was a center for slavery back int the day. I think that would explain the chains around his ankles and no shoes

    trucker.q6 , Farid Askerov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Toddler sitting in stroller on forest path with small white dog lying nearby, capturing truckers share craziest things seen. The “baby in a stroller” on the side of a highway was real. It was at night time, Dad saw it and stopped to check if a baby was in it. Before he got out, I pointed out 2 ppl behind trees waiting for him. He never unlocked his doors and drove off

    💋Lexi💋 , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Multigenerational family smiling and hugging in living room, sharing moments that truckers share craziest things seen. When I was in trucking school the instructor told me he knew a guy who has 6 different families with children around the country and non of the families knew about each other

    Skyrim Mods , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Young woman in a leather jacket standing on an empty street, reflecting on truckers' craziest things seen stories. Drove part time a few years ago. Was on I-10 in Florida with a running buddy and he swerved hard heading under an underpass. I didn’t think but swerved with him. Lady tried to jump off in front of us.

    taylorlambert980 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Close-up of a man holding a razor with shaving cream on his face, illustrating truckers share craziest things seen. Not a truck driver but I saw a dude shaving with a razor and shaving cream.

    Ouchyhurthurt , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had several close shaves while driving. Ask any of my passengers or just look at their blood pressure charts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!