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Troubling Past Of Dad Who Ended Son’s Life In Airport Bathroom Surfaces As Grandpa Reveals Why He Saw It Coming
A man with a goatee and sunglasses on his head, wearing a dark hoodie, representing the dad who ended son's life.
Crime, Society

Troubling Past Of Dad Who Ended Son’s Life In Airport Bathroom Surfaces As Grandpa Reveals Why He Saw It Coming

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Giovanni Perez, 37, fatally injured his 11-year-old son, Callan West Perez, and then took his own life at Elko Regional Airport in Nevada on April 13, 2026.

Giovanni was reportedly a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and was diagnosed with PTSD, bipolar tendencies, and other mental health issues since his time in the military.

Giovanni’s father, Frank Perez, has now opened up on the series of events leading up to the tragedy that he believes could have been avoided if the respective authorities had intervened in time.

Highlights
  • Giovanni Perez, 37, took the life of his 11-year-old son, Callan, and then his own at a Nevada airport after going missing months ago.
  • Giovanni’s father, Frank Perez, claimed that the tragedy was a result of his son’s struggles with PTSD and psychosis caused by his time in the U.S. Army.
  • The boy’s grandparents previously lost a custody battle after trying to get him away from Giovanni.

“We were crying for help. We tried to get him help,” Frank said in an emotional statement.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

RELATED:

    Giovanni Perez was allegedly not in his “right mind” when he took his son’s life

    Man in Bass Pro Shops hat, looking down. Dad who ended son's life in airport bathroom. Troubling past.

    Image credits: notfromaroundhere11/TikTok

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    On April 13, Giovanni and Callan were traveling from California to Reno for unknown reasons when their rental vehicle broke down near Winnemucca. They were towed to Elko Regional Airport to secure another car.

    The pair was seen entering the restroom twice, and on the last trip, Giovanni used a firearm on his son multiple times at around 12:30 p.m. Leaving Callan behind, he approached a ticket counter and took his own life.

    When the authorities arrived, Callan was still alive and was immediately provided medical aid by the first responders. Unfortunately, the 11-year-old succumbed to his wounds on the way to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

    A young boy in a black suit and a patterned tie, smiling. This image relates to the troubling past of dad keyword.

    Image credits: Frank Perez/Facebook

    According to an LA Times report, Frank always feared something like this would happen. He now blames the system for failing both his grandson and son, who seemingly suffered from frequent episodes of schizophrenia, a psychological condition where a person experiences hallucinations and loses touch with reality.

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    Frank claimed that it was Giovanni’s time serving as an Army cook that traumatized him: “When he came back, he was changed. He wasn’t the bright-eyed 19-year-old that I remembered.”

    “He loved Callan,” Frank added. “He would just have these bouts of mental illness, and unfortunately, this time it won.”

    Giovanni’s actions at the airport might have been the result of one such bout, Frank told the Daily Mail.

    Elko Regional Airport sign under a cloudy sky. This airport was the site where a dad ended son's life.

    Image credits: CBS47 KSEE24

    “I think he saw something that wasn’t really there, and maybe when he realized what he did, he couldn’t handle it and took his own life,” Frank said. “That’s what I assume.”

    He revealed that Giovanni had called his brother for the first time in about two years just before the incident, another sign that things were not right.

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    Giovanni “would never hurt Callan” had he been in his “right mind,” Frank added.

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    Callan was the second of Giovanni’s three sons and the only one he had custody of. Frank described the boy as a “smart, joyful kid” who looked up to his dad and dreamed of playing professional football one day.

    A tweet from PNW True Crime Sleuth saying, How awful! I cant imagine the pain that mother is going to endure. Relates to dad who ended sons life.

    Image credits: pnwsleuthgirl

    A tweet about a dad who ended son's life, expressing sadness and condolences for the grandson and his maternal grandparents.

    Image credits: octoberpie25

    A year before the tragedy, Callan participated in a Father of the Year essay program organized by the Merced County Office of Education, in which students of all grade levels submitted essays about their father or a father figure.

    Callan came in third in the competition, whose results were announced on June 14, 2025.

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    Giovanni Perez refused to accept professional help for his mental health struggles

    A young boy, possibly the son in question, laughs joyfully while holding a football, a troubling past hidden from his carefree demeanor.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Frank Perez admitted he tried to get Giovanni professional help, but was unable to, even after two cases of hospitalization.

    “He was really scared of the medicines,” Frank said about his son. “He didn’t want to go to treatment, to therapy, and so he would have these manic episodes where he wasn’t in control of himself.”

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    Giovanni would “hear things” and say “he talked to God,” according to Frank.

    During one such incident, Giovanni went into psychosis and believed his father was a “demon” after asking for help from his father to go to the hospital. Frank said that Giovanni would’ve likely fired at him if there had been a firearm around.

    A dad and his two sons smiling at a carnival game, surrounded by prizes. This troubling past photo is revealed by the grandpa.

    Image credits: Frank Perez/Facebook

    Giovanni would occasionally get a “little treatment” and be all right for a while before getting worse again.

    “We asked him what’s wrong, and it was his illness, and it was his illness,” Frank said. “You could see it.”

    Frank further added that Giovanni’s psychological struggles led to two prior arrests in other U.S. cities.

    He was detained over an as*ault charge at an airport in Hawaii, but was released on his own recognizance. However, on his way home, he got into trouble at the Seattle airport and was arrested again.

    Callan’s grandparents tried to protect the child from Giovanni’s volatility

    A parody Gov. Kari Lake Twitter account tweet: Reminds me of Timmothy Pitzen. Terrible. This relates to a dad who ended son's life.

    Image credits: GovLake

    A tweet by Donna King saying "Such a tragic story" with a broken heart emoji, relating to the dad who ended son's life.

    Image credits: 77dking77

    Two days after the father and son’s demise, the Elko Police Department revealed in a statement that Callan was legally under Giovanni’s care at the time of his homicide.

    Callan’s mother, who wished not to reveal her identity, had been separated from Giovanni for several years but remained in contact with Callan by phone. She told KUTV she had been working to regain custody of him.

    Giovanni was embroiled in a custody battle with the family of the boy’s mother, and was “attempting to keep Callan from both the maternal grandparents and his own family.”

    A dad in a police uniform, facing left, with a serious expression. His troubling past is revealed.

    Image credits: Frank Perez/Facebook

    Frank told the Daily Mail that Callan wanted to stay with both sets of his grandparents rather than with Giovanni, but law enforcement did not take him seriously and rebuffed his wishes.

    After Giovanni’s Seattle airport arrest, Callan was temporarily with his maternal grandmother, Jil Chiesa. When the authorities asked Callan whether he wanted to go to his father, he said no and that he wanted to stay with Frank or Jil. But the police sent him away with Giovanni anyway, according to Frank.

    “We thought that was so wrong of him to do,” Frank said, “especially if this guy is ab*sive, why would you do that? You know, in case he has an episode and gets angry about that.”

    A man with sunglasses on his head and a beard, wearing a black hoodie, revealing his troubling past.

    Image credits: notfromaroundhere11/TikTok

    After this, Frank and Jil tried to gain custody of Callan in the Mariposa County court but failed, as the judge deemed Giovanni financially capable of supporting the child because of his income from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

    “We’re not worried that he can’t provide material things,” Frank and Jil had told the court. “We’re worried about when he’s alone with his children and his mental acuity. If it fails him, he can hurt them or not be available.”

    That was the last time Frank had seen Callan.

    A tweet by LeslieL with emojis showing a crying face, praying hands, and a broken heart, discussing the troubling past of a dad.

    Image credits: LeslieLNav

    Smiling dad in a blue shirt and tie, with a tattoo on his hand, the man whose troubling past surfaces.

    Image credits: Frank Perez/Facebook

    Giovanni cut off contact with the rest of the family in December 2025, and a missing persons report was filed for him and his son in Clovis, where they were living at the time.

    The Clovis Police Department followed up multiple times and made contact with him in February 2026. They were found in Utah, and local authorities confirmed that the two were alive and in good health, leading to the case being dismissed.

    “That was another place where I didn’t get help,” Frank shared with the Daily Mail.

    “Seriously heartbreaking.” The internet grieved for 11-year-old Callan West Perez and his family

    A social media comment about a dad who ended son's life, saying Poor child. So very sad. Devastated for his family.

    Image credits: porte33664

    A tweet about a dad who ended son's life, commenting "Betrayed and harmed by the very person that gave you life."

    Image credits: MikeCBurlew

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    A screenshot of a tweet from "jdata00@hotmail.com" replying, "Leave the innocent children out of your selfish actions!" Dad's troubling past.

    Image credits: jdata0014829

    A tweet from Mary J Blurb about the dad who ended son's life, showing text: "He clearly didn't give a s**t about the child."

    Image credits: MaryJBlurb

    A person's profile picture next to a message bubble saying, "Seriously heartbreaking 💔." This relates to the dad who ended son's life.

    A comment box with text: "Another story where an innocent life is lost because a man couldn't cope with his emotions. I hope that little boy will only know peace. I pray for that family." The troubling past of this dad.

    A social media comment on a dad who ended son's life, expressing sorrow: "Idc he failed to protect his own bay boy!"

    A comment saying, "The dad is so selfish... I hope he burns in hell," about the dad who ended son's life.

    A user's comment, "This makes me sick. I'm going to hug my son a few seconds longer when I get home," reflecting emotions around a dad who ended son's life.

    A social media comment asking how the dad who ended his son's life got a gun into the airport.

    A comment about custody battles and dad who ended son's life, suggesting children be placed with a neutral person.

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    A post describing a dad who ended son's life, and his daughters, during a messy divorce. The grandpa foresaw this.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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