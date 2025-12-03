ADVERTISEMENT

There's a certain logic to how human civilization operates. Some say it's predetermined by physics, others point to evolutionary biology, but if you take a step back and look at things out of context, they might appear to defy all known "rules."

There's an account on X (formerly Twitter) called RARE.jpg. It shares random images from the internet that don't seem to belong to our timeline. Optical illusions, technological malfunctions, art installations, strange natural phenomena — everything goes, basically.

It's like a pair of sunglasses that allows you to see the world a little differently.

