There's a certain logic to how human civilization operates. Some say it's predetermined by physics, others point to evolutionary biology, but if you take a step back and look at things out of context, they might appear to defy all known "rules."

There's an account on X (formerly Twitter) called RARE.jpg. It shares random images from the internet that don't seem to belong to our timeline. Optical illusions, technological malfunctions, art installations, strange natural phenomena — everything goes, basically.

It's like a pair of sunglasses that allows you to see the world a little differently.

#1

Black cat jumping inside a Puma paper bag, creating a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #2

    Snow-covered railing illuminated with colorful lights at night creating a trippy picture with vibrant glowing patterns.

    #3

    Man on a subway wearing a trippy shirt with an optical illusion vortex design creating a distorted reality effect.

    I see ads for this type of shirt, but I always thought they were bogus. Guess not!

    #4

    Blue staircase carpet with yellow fish design creating a trippy effect that seems plucked from another reality.

    They should have made them salmon.

    #5

    Paper cup held in front of a person wearing a matching trippy picture design on their sweatshirt, creating a surreal effect.

    #6

    Green cactus with long hairy tentacle-like arms in a pot on a wooden surface, creating a trippy picture effect.

    #7

    Outdoor work setup with old computer and chair surrounded by tall grass in a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality

    Perfect, except when the mozzies arrived for lunch

    #8

    Hand holding spray can creating trippy picture effect with cityscape and dramatic clouds in the background.

    #9

    Brown corduroy hat with embroidered mushrooms and fungi, featuring shelf mushrooms growing out, creating a trippy picture.

    #10

    Close-up of a white shirt with numerous misplaced buttons and irregularly stitched buttonholes creating a trippy picture effect.

    Oh god - I find this a bit horrifying!

    #11

    Person holding two upside-down martini glasses with coffee cup lids and a cardboard drink holder in a trippy picture.

    That had to be staged but it is hilarious.

    #12

    Trippy picture of a large cylindrical object sliced by a knife revealing vinyl records inside, creating a surreal visual effect.

    Back in the days when they used to cut a record (you may have have to be an older person to get this one)

    #13

    Transparent chair covered with a clear plastic sheet in a minimalist room, a trippy picture from another reality.

    Game of Thrones had the Iron throne. What series would have had the Ethereal Throne?

    #14

    A trippy slide descending from a pedestrian bridge in an urban area, blending architectural elements and unusual design.

    #15

    Bookstore interior with a trippy floor design featuring warped grid lines creating an illusion of depth and movement.

    #16

    Man in a grey hoodie pretending to vomit a waterfall in a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    I appreciate the level of effort here. He's even straining, making that vein on his temple bulge.

    #17

    Two chained metal bollards on a cobblestone street create a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #18

    Archway shaped like a giant watermelon slice surrounded by lush plants creating a trippy picture from another reality.

    #19

    Close-up of a person wearing dark jeans and a belt with a trippy DVD logo buckle, evoking a surreal fashion style.

    #20

    A trippy motorcycle transformed into a rocking bike, blending surreal design with functional elements in an indoor setting.

    #21

    Parking space with humorous Snickers ad saying you park here when you're hungry, part of trippy pictures collection.

    #22

    Red and white apple with flame-shaped patterns carved into the skin, creating a trippy visual effect on black background

    #23

    Abstract metal sculpture featuring stars, hearts, and wavy shapes, a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #24

    Modern wooden table with a melting silver metal leg creating a trippy, surreal visual effect in a minimalist setting.

    #25

    Multiple overlapping browser windows creating a trippy effect that seems plucked from another reality.

    This gives me anxiety

    #26

    Spiral staircase with clear steps showcasing a collection of colorful model cars, creating a trippy picture effect.

    #27

    Multiple black monitors with flexible arms floating above an unmade bed, creating a trippy pictures illusion.

    #28

    Ceramic bowl with a trippy face sculpted inside, creating surreal and otherworldly vibes.

    #29

    Pink rose frozen inside a clear ice block placed on a reflective metallic tray for a trippy pictures effect.

    #30

    Wooden structure with mirrored panels reflecting desert landscape, creating a trippy pictures effect from another reality.

    #31

    Trippy picture of a green hair clip with metallic clasp isolated on white background, appearing surreal and unusual.

    #32

    White T-shirt with unusual printed text design, featuring a trippy and artistic style resembling another reality.

    Who you say don't how dress are to I know to?

    #33

    Projection of computer code on a gothic cathedral at night, creating a trippy picture blending technology and architecture.

    #34

    Person wearing goggles and a red top swimming in water with a background of trippy pixelated blocky trees and landscape.

    #35

    Two luxury sports cars in a parking garage, one covered in dust with trippy drawings on the hood.

    #36

    Man wearing a black shirt with the word insecurity printed on the back in a trippy picture with an outdoor background.

    #37

    Trippy basketball hoop installation with multiple backboards and rims resembling a tree in an outdoor court setting.

    Basketball for all ages and sizes.

    #38

    Rows of trippy trees with perfectly shaped cubic and conical foliage under a clear blue sky in a landscaped garden.

    #39

    Hand holding a shiny metallic spider sculpture with thin legs, a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    I have a brooch like this.

    #40

    Close-up of fingers with marbled nail art featuring red and white patterns, creating a trippy and surreal visual effect.

    #41

    Electric guitar shaped like a cartoon character in a music store, showcasing trippy pictures that seem plucked from another reality.

    #42

    Cluster of star-shaped purple grapes hanging on a vine, creating a trippy and otherworldly natural appearance.

    #43

    Surreal landscape with Photoshop editing menu floating on wooden poles, a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #44

    Old CRT television and GameCube on grassy hill with cloudy sky, creating a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality

    #45

    Two climbers sharing a moment hanging on a steep rock face with mountains and a valley below in a trippy pictures style.

    #46

    Young man at a pool party holding a large fan of cash with a crowd in the background in a trippy pictures style.

    I forgot about Fibonacci when I spotted the cone head

    #47

    Rusty green hatch opens to reveal a trippy picture of a tiled underground room with clock and plants inside.

    #48

    Arrow-shaped chair with black and white design in a minimalist room, showcasing trippy pictures style and surreal reality vibe.

    #49

    Woman wearing a headband made from a printed receipt, creating a trippy and surreal visual effect.

    #50

    Array of vintage laptops on a bed displaying recursive trippy pictures that create a surreal, otherworldly effect.

    #51

    Man playing table tennis against a mirror creating a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #52

    White earbud held between fingers with green plant sprouts growing from the speaker, creating a trippy picture effect.

    #53

    Wooden office chair with an extended backrest blending into a ladder in a bright room, showcasing trippy pictures concept.

    When you have too much money 🙄

    #54

    Hand holding a trippy folded hundred-dollar bill shaped like a bow tie against a soft textured background.

    #55

    Abstract golden sculpture with liquid-like streams pouring from wall mounts onto a reflective surface in a trippy picture.

    #56

    Reflection of a sunset on an iPhone back creating a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #57

    Red car-shaped phone with keypad on a cluttered desk of architectural sketches in a trippy pictures setting.

    #58

    Person wearing a shirt with trippy text and graphics, creating an otherworldly visual effect in bright lighting.

    #59

    Black tattoo of a star formed by connected musical notes on skin, showcasing trippy pictures style and abstract design.

    #60

    Three uniquely designed pieces of furniture made from repurposed crates with wooden legs and a chair back, trippy picture style.

    #61

    Person holding a reflective puzzle frame on a city street, creating a trippy picture that distorts reality.

    #62

    Mirror mosaic sculpture reflecting a person on a desert landscape, creating a trippy picture with fragmented reality effects.

    #63

    Woman sitting on a yellow chair suspended outside a building window in one of the trippy pictures from another reality.

    #64

    Trippy picture of a uniquely shaped glass filled with beer and topped with frothy foam on a dark background.

    #65

    Shirt with printed microphones from media outlets creating a trippy picture that seems plucked from another reality.

    #66

    Two large trippy pictures of iPod-shaped mirrors in red and green placed indoors reflecting the room and windows.

    #67

    Close-up of a wrist wearing a trippy digital watch with a red LED display, showcasing unusual futuristic design elements.

    #68

    Laptop screen showing a desktop with a bagel wallpaper and icons, creating a trippy picture that seems from another reality.

