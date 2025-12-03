68 Trippy Pictures That Seem Plucked From Another Reality
There's a certain logic to how human civilization operates. Some say it's predetermined by physics, others point to evolutionary biology, but if you take a step back and look at things out of context, they might appear to defy all known "rules."
There's an account on X (formerly Twitter) called RARE.jpg. It shares random images from the internet that don't seem to belong to our timeline. Optical illusions, technological malfunctions, art installations, strange natural phenomena — everything goes, basically.
It's like a pair of sunglasses that allows you to see the world a little differently.
I see ads for this type of shirt, but I always thought they were bogus. Guess not!
Game of Thrones had the Iron throne. What series would have had the Ethereal Throne?
I appreciate the level of effort here. He's even straining, making that vein on his temple bulge.
I forgot about Fibonacci when I spotted the cone head