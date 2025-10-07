Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens

ADVERTISEMENT

Dive into this Triple Flower Magic acrylic pour and discover how easy it is to create stunning flowers without even picking up a brush!

In this video, I’ll show you how to make three beautiful flower dip paintings using rich reds, a touch of green, and the simple but mesmerizing acrylic dip technique.

Just pour your paints in circles, or just drizzle paint on a base, dip your canvas, lift — and watch gorgeous flowers bloom right before your eyes.

This technique is perfect for beginners and anyone who loves the relaxing, unpredictable beauty of fluid art. Each dip turns out a little different, and that’s the real magic.

Materials and Technique:

• Acrylic paints in rich reds, greens, and pearl white mixed with pouring medium

• Flower Dip technique

• 3 canvases

• No silicone oil used

Let the paint flow and the flowers grow.

