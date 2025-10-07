Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens
Abstract acrylic pour painting of vibrant red and green flowers with fluid textures and white bubble details on black background
User submission
Animals, Art & Design

Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens

fionaart Fiona Art Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Dive into this Triple Flower Magic acrylic pour and discover how easy it is to create stunning flowers without even picking up a brush!

In this video, I’ll show you how to make three beautiful flower dip paintings using rich reds, a touch of green, and the simple but mesmerizing acrylic dip technique.

Just pour your paints in circles, or just drizzle paint on a base, dip your canvas, lift — and watch gorgeous flowers bloom right before your eyes.

This technique is perfect for beginners and anyone who loves the relaxing, unpredictable beauty of fluid art. Each dip turns out a little different, and that’s the real magic.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook

RELATED:

    Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens

    Materials and Technique:
    • Acrylic paints in rich reds, greens, and pearl white mixed with pouring medium
    • Flower Dip technique
    • 3 canvases
    • No silicone oil used

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Let the paint flow and the flowers grow.

    Join my YouTube Membership for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, early access, and other artful perks.

    WANT TO OWN A PIECE OF MY ART?
    If you see a painting you love, it might be available! Email me atnzemljicr@gmail.com for pricing and details.

    Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens

    SAFETY DISCLAIMER
    Always follow the instructions and safety guidelines of your paint and medium manufacturers. I share my methods for inspiration, but I can’t be held responsible for how you choose to use your materials.
    Please stay safe and use proper protection when working with art supplies.

    IMPORTANT
    All content on this channel is protected. Do not use my videos, photos, or artwork without my permission.

    Triple Flower Magic: Easy Acrylic Pour Flowers In Rich Reds And Greens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Abstract art
    flower art
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    0

    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

    Read less »
    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art & Design
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art & Design
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art & Design Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT