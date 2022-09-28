Every comic artist has a special attachment to their work. Characters feel like your children, with ever-evolving personalities that develop and become a separate part from you. They start to live on their own.

Therefore seeing yourself in a comic based on your real life and sharing that comic with two more friends must feel extra special. That is what the “Pudin and Flan” comic is all about. This comic is the creation of three creative minds: Destinee Cleveland, Jackie King, and James Averett. The adventures that these characters have are both fun and relatable, yet sometimes touch on more difficult topics too.

One of the artists spoke to Bored Panda about the beginning and the inspiration behind it.

“The comic is loosely based on me and friends from college. I’ve always wanted to do a comic and tell stories, so when we originally put this together it was actually a pitch for an animated show. We pitched it to Frederator Studios, but they didn’t really like the story. I didn’t want to give up on the story, and so we decided to turn it into a webcomic.”

