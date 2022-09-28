Every comic artist has a special attachment to their work. Characters feel like your children, with ever-evolving personalities that develop and become a separate part from you. They start to live on their own.

Therefore seeing yourself in a comic based on your real life and sharing that comic with two more friends must feel extra special. That is what the “Pudin and Flan” comic is all about. This comic is the creation of three creative minds: Destinee Cleveland, Jackie King, and James Averett. The adventures that these characters have are both fun and relatable, yet sometimes touch on more difficult topics too.

One of the artists spoke to Bored Panda about the beginning and the inspiration behind it.

“The comic is loosely based on me and friends from college. I’ve always wanted to do a comic and tell stories, so when we originally put this together it was actually a pitch for an animated show. We pitched it to Frederator Studios, but they didn’t really like the story. I didn’t want to give up on the story, and so we decided to turn it into a webcomic.”

More info: Instagram | mobile.twitter.com | Facebook | puddingandflan.com

#1

Continuing on the topic of inspiration, the artist said that: “a lot of it just comes from who we are as people and how we would react in certain situations. We’re all gamers and huge animation buffs, so it has definitely inspired a lot of how we see the characters. They’ve basically started taking on a life of their own.”
#2

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
5 hours ago

Damn this person has been in my mind lol

1
1point
reply
#3

Working with your friends sounds fun, but making the comic requires actual work, such as discussing new ideas. The artist shared how they manage to accomplish that. “We’re always thinking of hilarious things, and we actually have a pitch board in Slack where we’re constantly updating ideas and refining them for the comic. We all work full-time, so it’s hard to schedule meetings, but Slack keeps everything organized so we can comment when we can and suggest changes.”
#4

#5

Rachel Cobb
Rachel Cobb
Community Member
3 hours ago

I plan on naming my kids Josephine or Vincent. ☺

2
2points
Three creative minds that work together towards one goal have an advantage in creating new comics faster. “It takes about a week from start to finish. Since there are three of us, we all have a specific part to play. I’m usually the one who has the final say in how the comic will look before it goes up. James is our main artist, and he’s phenomenal when it comes to looking at my concept art or listening to describe a scene."
#6

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
2 hours ago

this is why boundaries exist

1
1point
#7

Artist continued on their different roles. "We’re very in sync when it comes to our humor, and he’s always able to catch the very essence of what I want to convey in each scene. Jackie (Flan) is our main colorist, and she’s my best friend. We brainstorm a lot, and I run a lot of my ideas by her. She’s also really funny, so some of the stories are from her personal experiences with the public.”

And lastly, she added: “each character, as corny as it sounds, is a work of love. They are basically our alter egos. They can do and say things we don’t do, and I guess, in a way we’re able to live vicariously through them.”
#8

#9

#10

Witchy_Panda
Witchy_Panda
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Ha ha ha, nice pun

0
0points
#11

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
6 hours ago

Fabulous

1
1point
#12

#13

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

Is this Ruby Rhod oh my god!!!!! Pop it B Man <3

0
0points
#14

#15

Anonymous Panda She/Her/Hers
Anonymous Panda She/Her/Hers
Community Member
3 hours ago

The cat!!!😆

0
0points
#16

#17

#18

#19

Witchy_Panda
Witchy_Panda
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I am confused not gonna lie

0
0points
#20

#21

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

wtf did you do?!

0
0points
#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Chani Hunter
Chani Hunter
Community Member
6 hours ago

*cough* animal crossing *cough-cough* You gonna take them or else *cough*

2
2points
#28

#29

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

they probably watched edgerunners first

1
1point
#30

#31

#32

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
5 hours ago

Yep sure is :) Do not disturb the sleepy kitty

1
1point
#33

Δανάη Ελεάνα
Δανάη Ελεάνα
Community Member
6 hours ago

What am I even reading

0
0points
#34

#35

#36

Rachel Cobb
Rachel Cobb
Community Member
3 hours ago

*how I reacted*

0
0points
#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
6 hours ago

He looks like he's wearing 4 plastic bags and a pair of shoes he stole from a children's store

2
2points
#42

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
59 minutes ago

loved that movie

0
0points
#43

#44

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

get a gun

0
0points
#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
5 hours ago

DON'T MOVE :o

0
0points
#50

#51

#52

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
2 hours ago

the possibility of a vomiting baby is always

1
1point
#53

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
2 hours ago

chocolate is understandable but why do you need the booze?

2
2points
#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

Heather Vandegrift
Heather Vandegrift
Community Member
3 hours ago

It's hilarious!!! 😂

0
0points
#61

#62

Chani Hunter
Chani Hunter
Community Member
6 hours ago

The toilet paper comment in the middle of the meeting hit me hard (because I always interrupt my dad for stupid stuff lmfao)

2
2points
#63

Chani Hunter
Chani Hunter
Community Member
6 hours ago

lmfao

2
2points
#64

Rachel Cobb
Rachel Cobb
Community Member
3 hours ago

🥺😣✊

0
0points
#65

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
5 hours ago

ewwww lol

0
0points
#66

Kona
Kona
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

pov: September 1st 12:00 am

1
1point
#67

Anonymous Panda She/Her/Hers
Anonymous Panda She/Her/Hers
Community Member
3 hours ago

Puds has unlocked her ultimate form!

2
2points
#68

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
5 hours ago

kitchen roll, newspaper, empty loo roll tubes :D

1
1point
