Guy Uses Theatrics To Get Revenge On A Workplace Bully, Scares Him So Bad He Soils His Pants

Nothing is more demoralizing for any employee than a toxic work environment. Cliquish colleagues, infighting, gossip, and bullying bosses are more than enough to affect a worker’s performance in the worst way.

This young man was unfortunate enough to have a supervisor who verbally demeaned him for three months. After keeping silent for more than he should have, he eventually reached his breaking point.

What followed was an epic revenge plot that made his boss regret every form of mistreatment he doled out. Scroll down for the satisfying story.

Bully bosses can immediately destroy an employee’s morale

Young man in a plaid shirt sitting in a vehicle, using theatrics for revenge on a workplace bully.

This young man endured months of verbal mistreatment from his supervisor

Text excerpt showing a man using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, describing a dramatic story.

Text excerpt about well testing in the oil and gas industry explaining pressure tank and flare stack use.

Text excerpt describing a guy dealing with a mean spirited workplace bully named Gary during a first job.

Text excerpt describing a lazy, overweight coworker who avoids heavy lifting and mostly watches DVDs and naps at work.

Text excerpt from a story where a guy describes being bullied at work and lacking confidence despite his height.

Man in a plaid shirt sitting on a bench looking frustrated, illustrating workplace bully revenge theatrics concept.

Worse, he did all the work while his boss was drunkenly passed out on the job for the most part

Text passage describing workplace bullying and personal background, illustrating a revenge story with theatrics.

Screenshot of text about a workplace bully making a hurtful quip and the person calling him out on it.

Man uses theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, scaring him badly in an office setting.

Text excerpt on a white background about driving to work in a truck after someone drank every night.

Man uses theatrics to get revenge on workplace bully, frightening him badly in an office setting.

Red semi truck driving on an empty highway in a desert landscape under a clear sky.

He eventually reached his breaking point

Text excerpt describing workplace bullying and a person's breaking point after enduring months of mistreatment.

Text excerpt showing a person describing their experience with workplace bullying and eventual retaliation.

Text excerpt discussing the first step in a quest for revenge, emphasizing theatrics in workplace bullying situations.

Text excerpt describing a guy using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully and scare him badly.

Text excerpt from a story about a workplace bully causing emotional distress and a theatrical revenge.

Man uses theatrics at work to get revenge on a workplace bully, frightening him intensely in a dramatic confrontation.

Man wearing glasses and a cap inside a truck, using theatrics for revenge on a workplace bully with scare tactics.

He began plotting an epic revenge plan that would make his boss regret every form of mistreatment he doled out

Text describing a guy using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, frightening him badly.

Text excerpt describing a plan involving a trucker to get revenge on a workplace bully using theatrics.

Man uses theatrics for revenge on workplace bully, frightening him intensely in office setting.

Man uses theatrics to scare workplace bully during a dramatic airhorn moment, creating intense fear and revenge impact.

Man uses theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, scaring him intensely with loud honking and shouting.

Man in a plaid shirt sitting in a truck cabin, covering his face in shock, illustrating workplace bully revenge theatrics.

His plan worked like a charm

Text excerpt describing a guy using theatrics to scare a workplace bully who soils his pants in revenge.

Text reading the wonderful sound of his anguished howls segued quickly into apoplexy and rage, depicting workplace bullying revenge theatrics.

Man uses theatrics to get revenge on workplace bully, frightening him intensely in an office setting.

Text excerpt about a guy using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, scaring him badly.

Man uses theatrics at workplace to get revenge on bully, scaring him and causing embarrassment.

Alt text: Person sharing a story about using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully and making him feel scared.

Text showing a person describing using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, causing fear and humiliation.

Man using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, laughing outdoors with trees and fence in background

The young man was fired, but he had zero regrets for what he did

Man uses theatrics for revenge on workplace bully, frightening him intensely during a tense confrontation.

Text excerpt describing a guy using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, causing fear and humiliation.

Text message conversation discussing workplace revenge theatrics used to scare and humiliate a bully.

Text excerpt describing a man using theatrics to get revenge on a workplace bully, scaring him intensely.

Text on a white background discussing being moved to a different crew and gaining street credibility at work.

Text on a white background stating a trick played on a workplace bully involving a fake motor vehicle collision with a semitruck.

Supervisors bully their employees whom they perceive as a threat

Based on his story, the young man appeared to be a diligent worker, which may have threatened his supervisor. According to organizational development director Beth Boyd, this is typically a “go-to move” for bully bosses.

“Water seeks its own level, so bullying someone into being quiet or leaving becomes their purpose,” Boyd told Bored Panda.

It can be challenging for any employee, especially younger ones who are still wet behind the ears, to stand up to a power-tripping supervisor like this young man did when he was 18.

This is why Boyd advises “documenting like a historian” once the mistreatment happens. Specifically, she urges creating a timeline of communication & action to make it “difficult for someone to wiggle out of.”

But of course, it’s all about command responsibility. As Boyd points out, upper management must do their part to ensure a healthy work environment.

“It really boils down to people learning from what’s tolerated,” she said. “Accountability is really a challenge in most organizations, and when levers are built in, accountability is difficult to shy away from.”

Unfortunately for the author, he was in an environment where it was difficult to hold anyone accountable. His revenge plot was necessary, and through it, he delivered a strong message. He may have lost his job, but it was likely for the best.

The author answered some questions, as readers had nothing but praise for what he did

Forum conversation showing a user discussing workplace revenge theatrics and bullying in an oilfield job context.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy using theatrics to scare a workplace bully as revenge.

Forum comments discussing workplace bullying and revenge involving theatrics to scare a bully effectively.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about height and location, related to theatrics and workplace bully revenge.

Comment about a guy using theatrics for workplace revenge, highlighting the moment he shocks a bully dramatically.

Comment praising savage and entertaining revenge on a workplace bully using theatrics that scares him badly.

Comment praising a story about workplace revenge theatrics that scared a bully so badly he soiled his pants.

Comment praising a theatrical revenge on a workplace bully, noting it would be better if the bully soiled his pants from fear.

Comment on a social platform showing a user laughing about truckers of Rohan causing a coffee spill reaction.

Comment text on a white background reading you're a poet, OP thanks for sharing with a smiley face.

Red-haired man on laptop using theatrics to scare workplace bully, causing him to soil his pants in office setting.

Reddit comment with user Old_Still3321 laughing at a dramatic workplace revenge story involving a bully getting scared.

Comment praising storytelling skills in reaction to a viral post about a guy using theatrics for revenge on a workplace bully.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a workplace bully revenge story involving theatrics and scaring the bully.

Man uses theatrics in office to scare workplace bully who looks shocked and alarmed during encounter.

Comment on a social platform praising a theatrical revenge on a workplace bully that frightens him intensely.

Screenshot of a forum comment reacting to a phrase about height in heels, related to workplace bully theatrics story.

