Guy Uses Theatrics To Get Revenge On A Workplace Bully, Scares Him So Bad He Soils His Pants

Nothing is more demoralizing for any employee than a toxic work environment. Cliquish colleagues, infighting, gossip, and bullying bosses are more than enough to affect a worker’s performance in the worst way.
This young man was unfortunate enough to have a supervisor who verbally demeaned him for three months. After keeping silent for more than he should have, he eventually reached his breaking point.
What followed was an epic revenge plot that made his boss regret every form of mistreatment he doled out. Scroll down for the satisfying story.
Bully bosses can immediately destroy an employee’s morale
Young man in a plaid shirt sitting in a vehicle, using theatrics for revenge on a workplace bully.
Supervisors bully their employees whom they perceive as a threat
Based on his story, the young man appeared to be a diligent worker, which may have threatened his supervisor. According to organizational development director Beth Boyd, this is typically a “go-to move” for bully bosses.
“Water seeks its own level, so bullying someone into being quiet or leaving becomes their purpose,” Boyd told Bored Panda.
It can be challenging for any employee, especially younger ones who are still wet behind the ears, to stand up to a power-tripping supervisor like this young man did when he was 18.
This is why Boyd advises “documenting like a historian” once the mistreatment happens. Specifically, she urges creating a timeline of communication & action to make it “difficult for someone to wiggle out of.”
But of course, it’s all about command responsibility. As Boyd points out, upper management must do their part to ensure a healthy work environment.
“It really boils down to people learning from what’s tolerated,” she said. “Accountability is really a challenge in most organizations, and when levers are built in, accountability is difficult to shy away from.”
Unfortunately for the author, he was in an environment where it was difficult to hold anyone accountable. His revenge plot was necessary, and through it, he delivered a strong message. He may have lost his job, but it was likely for the best.
The author answered some questions, as readers had nothing but praise for what he did
Forum conversation showing a user discussing workplace revenge theatrics and bullying in an oilfield job context.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy using theatrics to scare a workplace bully as revenge.
Forum comments discussing workplace bullying and revenge involving theatrics to scare a bully effectively.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about height and location, related to theatrics and workplace bully revenge.
Comment about a guy using theatrics for workplace revenge, highlighting the moment he shocks a bully dramatically.
Comment praising savage and entertaining revenge on a workplace bully using theatrics that scares him badly.
Comment praising a story about workplace revenge theatrics that scared a bully so badly he soiled his pants.
Comment praising a theatrical revenge on a workplace bully, noting it would be better if the bully soiled his pants from fear.
Comment on a social platform showing a user laughing about truckers of Rohan causing a coffee spill reaction.
Comment text on a white background reading you're a poet, OP thanks for sharing with a smiley face.
Red-haired man on laptop using theatrics to scare workplace bully, causing him to soil his pants in office setting.
Reddit comment with user Old_Still3321 laughing at a dramatic workplace revenge story involving a bully getting scared.
Comment praising storytelling skills in reaction to a viral post about a guy using theatrics for revenge on a workplace bully.
Screenshot of a user comment discussing a workplace bully revenge story involving theatrics and scaring the bully.
Man uses theatrics in office to scare workplace bully who looks shocked and alarmed during encounter.
Comment on a social platform praising a theatrical revenge on a workplace bully that frightens him intensely.
Screenshot of a forum comment reacting to a phrase about height in heels, related to workplace bully theatrics story.
