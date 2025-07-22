ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography isn’t just about snapping what you see—it’s about capturing the ordinary moments that most people overlook. That’s exactly what Indian photographer Rohit Vohra does best. With over 27 years of experience behind the camera, Rohit documents everyday life on the streets of India, highlighting simple yet powerful moments from society.

In the selection of images we’d like to share with you today, the photographer captures the rhythm of India’s busiest cities, its culture and traditions, and even the most mundane daily activities. Scroll down to experience street life through Vohra’s lens and see some of his most striking shots.

More info: Instagram | rvohra.com