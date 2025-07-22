ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography isn’t just about snapping what you see—it’s about capturing the ordinary moments that most people overlook. That’s exactly what Indian photographer Rohit Vohra does best. With over 27 years of experience behind the camera, Rohit documents everyday life on the streets of India, highlighting simple yet powerful moments from society.

In the selection of images we’d like to share with you today, the photographer captures the rhythm of India’s busiest cities, its culture and traditions, and even the most mundane daily activities. Scroll down to experience street life through Vohra’s lens and see some of his most striking shots.

More info: Instagram | rvohra.com

#1

Woman in a street market reflected in framed photos and shoes, capturing the soul of India in a powerful street photo.

    #2

    Black and white street photo of a girl walking with a pot on her head, framed by a camel, capturing the soul of India.

    #3

    Two women in colorful traditional attire splashed with water during vibrant street celebration in India, captured by Rohit Vohra.

    #4

    Indian woman and man covered in colorful powder celebrating Holi in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #5

    A street photo capturing a person in traditional attire framed by a camel's neck, highlighting powerful street photos of India.

    #6

    Elderly woman with henna tattoos sitting by colorful doors with a sleeping dog in a powerful street photo of India

    #7

    Crowd celebrating Holi festival in India, vibrant colors and energetic street scenes capturing the soul of India.

    #8

    Vibrant street photo capturing an Indian woman in traditional attire with intricate jewelry and a red veil.

    #9

    Man leaning forward inside a yellow room with multiple reflections in mirrors, a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #10

    A boy washing a white spotted horse in a river, captured in powerful street photos showcasing the soul of India.

    #11

    Two Indian women in traditional attire leaning out of a bus window, capturing powerful street photo moments in India.

    #12

    Children climbing and playing on a tree in a vibrant street scene, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #13

    Women wearing colorful saris interacting at a vibrant street market in India, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul.

    #14

    Elderly man sitting inside a rustic room, framed by vibrant yellow garlands in powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #15

    Men covered in vibrant red and yellow powder during a street festival, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #16

    Child covered in vibrant pink powder during a lively street festival, capturing the soul of India in a powerful moment.

    #17

    Street photo capturing a vibrant moment with colorful powders during an Indian cultural festival by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #18

    Colorful street photo of a joyful Indian man in traditional attire capturing the vibrant soul of India during a festival.

    #19

    Street photo showing Indian woman sorting greens and a child playing with a plastic bag, capturing the soul of India.

    #20

    Man wrapped in a colorful shawl walking past vibrant street photos capturing the soul of India on a mural background.

    #21

    Street photo showing two people on a bike in the rain, capturing the soul of India with an umbrella.

    #22

    Woman in traditional attire stands near a group by fire at dusk in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #23

    Man in traditional red uniform and hat amidst decorative hanging beads in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #24

    Woman draped in a green veil standing against a white wall, captured in powerful street photos of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #25

    Group of young men with vibrant face paint in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra

    #26

    Men covered in red paint embracing each other during a vibrant street festival in India, capturing powerful street moments.

    #27

    Indian women in traditional colorful bridal attire with intricate jewelry at a vibrant street celebration, capturing powerful street photos.

    #28

    Man in orange and pink attire walking past vibrant striped yellow, orange, and pink wall in powerful street photos of India.

    #29

    Camel back close-up with a hot air balloon floating above in a street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #30

    Man holding translucent cloth by riverbank with two men bathing, a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #31

    Man pointing down with both hands reflected in a mirror among grooming items in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #32

    Busy Indian street market scene with vendors handling fresh vegetables in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #33

    Street vendors surrounded by fresh cabbages in a bustling Indian market, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #34

    Bare feet and sandals on a red mat with colorful hanging threads in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #35

    Shadows of two people interacting against a patterned cloth backdrop in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #36

    Young men practicing traditional wrestling in an Indian village, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #37

    Colorful street photo capturing the vibrant spirit and traditional celebration in India by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #38

    Man in traditional attire with vibrant colors standing in an old building, a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #39

    Vibrant street portrait of a man covered in colorful powder, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #40

    Vibrant street photos capturing traditional Indian dance and colorful attire, showcasing the soul of India through powerful moments.

    #41

    Crowd covered in vibrant colors during a lively street festival in India, capturing the soul through powerful street photos.

    #42

    Crowd celebrating Holi festival covered in vibrant colored powders in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #43

    Man climbing into a blue street stall against a yellow wall, captured in powerful street photos of India.

    #44

    Woman in traditional attire gesturing in a busy market, a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #45

    Child playing behind yellow and purple fabric, with people walking outside, powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #46

    Man wearing creative face mask in a busy street market, captured in powerful street photos of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #47

    Woman standing under colorful umbrellas preparing food, captured in powerful street photos of India by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #48

    Man riding decorated horse under colorful fabric in sandy area, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #49

    Silhouettes of people behind a cloth in a street photo capturing the soul of India by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #50

    Two Indian men wearing traditional clothing and red turbans seated against a blue wall in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #51

    Sheep crowd around a bus stop in rural India with a man sitting among them, capturing the soul of India in street photography.

    #52

    Hand painting a vibrant Durga idol during a traditional Indian festival, capturing powerful street photography in India.

    #53

    Two young men with traditional attire in a vibrant street scene, showcasing powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #54

    Man in traditional attire drying cloth by riverbank in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #55

    Woman in vibrant red traditional attire sitting against a textured wall in powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #56

    Men covered in vibrant pink powder during a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #57

    Woman dancing joyfully in a vibrant cloud of pink powder during a street celebration in India street photos.

    #58

    Men covered in vibrant colored powders celebrating Holi festival in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #59

    Man drenched in color sprays water over a vibrant crowd during a street festival in India capturing powerful street photos.

    #60

    Men covered in vibrant colors celebrating Holi in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra

    #61

    Traditional Indian women in vibrant attire with henna on hands and jewelry, captured in powerful street photos of India.

    #62

    Man covered in vibrant yellow powder during a colorful street photo capturing the soul of India festival celebration.

    #63

    Young man in vibrant orange turban and traditional attire preparing for a cultural street photo in India by Rohit Vohra.

    #64

    Women in vibrant traditional Indian attire dancing during a street celebration in India, captured in a powerful street photo.

    #65

    Man covered in red powder celebrating Holi festival in vibrant street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #66

    Colorful street photos capturing traditional Indian brides adorned in intricate jewelry and vibrant clothing at a festive event.

    #67

    Young boy with eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer among monks dressed in orange robes in a powerful street photo of India.

    #68

    Group of Indian people in colorful traditional attire smiling and sitting outdoors in a vibrant street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #69

    Wooden pole and ropes tied by the riverbank with boats floating on water in a powerful street photo of India.

    #70

    Street photo capturing men in traditional and casual attire sitting outside shops in India’s vibrant street life.

    #71

    Street photo of an elderly man sitting by a red brick wall, capturing the soul of India through powerful street photography.

    #72

    Reflections in mirrors showing street life and people, capturing the soul of India through powerful street photos.

    #73

    Street photo capturing daily life in India with locals and a mural, showcasing powerful street photography by Rohit Vohra.

    #74

    Two women dressed in vibrant colorful costumes with large flowing fabric, captured in a powerful street photo from India.

    #75

    Vibrant street performers in elaborate red and green costumes during a colorful festival in India, captured in powerful street photos.

    #76

    Two men handling durians from a truck in vibrant street photos capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #77

    Young man pushing a trolley reflected on glass, a vibrant street photo capturing the soul of India in urban life.

    #78

    Men bathing in a river, captured in a powerful street photo reflecting the soul of India by photographer Rohit Vohra.

    #79

    Camel standing inside a decorated tent captured in powerful street photos revealing the soul of India by photographer Rohit Vohra

    #80

    Man sitting inside a stall with street food, captured in a powerful street photo showcasing the soul of India.

    #81

    Children and an elderly man on colorful street stairs, a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #82

    Woman carrying a large basket walking barefoot up colorful stairs in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #83

    Silhouetted figures near water under an archway in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #84

    Street photo of Indian vendors selling fresh greens and marigold flowers, capturing the vibrant soul of India.

    #85

    Street photo capturing daily life and vibrant market scenes in India with natural light filtering through the smoke.

    #86

    Shadow of a person reaching out behind a translucent pink fabric in a vibrant street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #87

    Two men sitting on a yellow taxi on a busy street at night, capturing powerful street photos from the soul of India.

    #88

    Man sitting against a wall surrounded by marigold flowers in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #89

    Feet of a person standing barefoot amidst traditional oil lamps during a vibrant street festival in India, street photos.

    #90

    Man covered in vibrant colors dancing joyfully during a street festival in India in powerful street photos capturing the soul.

    #91

    Man hanging upside down on rope and another doing yoga in an Indian street gym, a powerful street photo capturing India's soul.

    #92

    Men working on a busy street in India, framed through a wooden rectangle in a powerful street photo capturing India's soul.

    #93

    Two men working under a truck tire on a street, captured in powerful street photos of India by Rohit Vohra.

    #94

    People unfolding a large colorful fabric in a vibrant street scene, showcasing powerful street photos of India.

    #95

    Man wrapped in a bright orange shawl near calm water, one of the powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #96

    Young child holding a yellow balloon among oil lamps on stone steps in powerful street photos capturing the soul of India.

    #97

    Young boys in red robes practicing yoga outdoors, captured in a powerful street photo reflecting the soul of India.

    #98

    Two men sitting among sacks in a dimly lit space with red cloth hanging, powerful street photos from India perspective.

    #99

    Young Indian marching band members in vibrant purple uniforms preparing to perform in a powerful street photo capturing the soul of India.

    #100

    Elderly man walking past a colorful wall in a street photo capturing the soul of India by Rohit Vohra.

