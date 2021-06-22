Socotra is like Jurassic Park.

Socotra is a Yemeni-owned island located in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia. It is one of the world's most isolated islands of continental (non-volcanic) origin; it separated from Africa about 6 million years ago.

The long isolation of Socotra and intense heat and drought, hurricane seasonal monsoons from May to September, noticeable climate softening in the winter months, as well as special climatic conditions in mountainous regions have formed a unique flora and fauna on the island. For this reason, Socotra is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The main threat to Socotra's nature is represented by alien species, climate change, and anthropogenic impact (it is known that goats eat young shoots of bottle trees and the dragon tree, which harms the endemics of Socotra).

The symbol of Socotra is Dracaena cinnabari (Dragon tree), which looks like a huge mushroom or umbrella. From the bark of this tree, when cut, red sap begins to flow, which quickly solidifies. Since ancient times, local residents have used the resulting crimson gum for medical, veterinary, and cosmetic purposes. Locals say that the juice of Dracaena cinnabari can stop bleeding during menstruation in women.

To watch more videos about this incredible place, you may visit my Instagram. Most of all, I liked the kilometer-long dunes on the shores of the azure Indian Ocean, puffer fish, and bottle trees blooming like sakura.

More info: Instagram | ipai.ru | Facebook | 500px.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

76points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
fire bug
fire bug
Community Member
1 year ago

It looks like a fairytale.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#2

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

61points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Bob Belcher
Bob Belcher
Community Member
1 year ago

omg, these are in Zelda!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

54points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Anita Pickle
Anita Pickle
Community Member
1 year ago

This is so beautiful

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

49points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
M the Lemur
M the Lemur
Community Member
1 year ago

These trees remind me of Baobab trees ❤️.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

48points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#6

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

46points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Stacy S.
Stacy S.
Community Member
1 year ago

Agave tree?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

46points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Mushrooms 🙃

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

44points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Donna Leske
Donna Leske
Community Member
1 year ago

Sensual

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

44points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
A.J Milne
A.J Milne
Community Member
1 year ago

THE PERSON'S CROTCH IS BURNING

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

39points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
1 year ago (edited)

I prefer the version without that person there.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

32points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Toea Muresan Iulia
Toea Muresan Iulia
Community Member
1 year ago

quick, make a movie here and destroy everything

0
0points
reply
#12

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

31points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Candia Lee
Candia Lee
Community Member
1 year ago

Jaw dropping beauty.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

30points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#14

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

30points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Candia Lee
Candia Lee
Community Member
1 year ago

Okay - what are these? Clams?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

30points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
SentimentAndBadJokes
SentimentAndBadJokes
Community Member
1 year ago

Fluffy clouds!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

28points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
DDmaybeandor
DDmaybeandor
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks like a sheet

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

26points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Candia Lee
Candia Lee
Community Member
1 year ago

I would hang a print of this. So beautiful.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

26points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
julie son
julie son
Community Member
1 year ago

I want this tent!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

25points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#20

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

25points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#21

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

22points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#22

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

22points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
6 minutes ago

And this, fellow bored pandas, is what light pollution steals from us in other places

0
0points
reply
#23

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

21points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#24

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

19points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#25

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

18points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
1 year ago

What a nice dune!

1
1point
reply
#26

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

17points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#27

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

16points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#28

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

16points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#29

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

15points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Donna Leske
Donna Leske
Community Member
1 year ago

Looking back

1
1point
reply
#30

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

14points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

14points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#32

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

14points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#33

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

14points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#34

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

13points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#35

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

13points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#36

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

13points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#37

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

12points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
1 year ago

That car looks tiny!

1
1point
reply
#38

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

11points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#39

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

11points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#40

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

11points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

10points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
#42

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

10points
HOBOPEEBA
POST
Kristy Martinez
Kristy Martinez
Community Member
1 year ago

is that tree produces dragon blood resin ?

0
0points
reply
#43

Travel-Photography-Unique-Socotra-Island-Yemen-Unique-Kristina-Makeeva

Report

7points
HOBOPEEBA
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!