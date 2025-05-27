Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Travel Expert Reveals Her Top Tip For Getting The Best Plane Seat, And It’s All About Timing
Smiling travel expert with purple hair on plane showing top tip for getting the best plane seat focusing on timing.
Travel

Travel Expert Reveals Her Top Tip For Getting The Best Plane Seat, And It’s All About Timing

Unless you’re lucky enough to be flying business class and above, modern air travel can seriously suck. Getting through security is low-key traumatic, airline food is barely edible, and seats seem to shrink with every flight, so any hack to improve the experience is worth its weight in gold.

One self-proclaimed travel expert has gone viral for sharing her seemingly simple travel trick to get you the best seat on the plane and save you cash at the same time. In her video, she tells the online community it all comes down to timing. 

More info: Instagram

    Economy air travel leaves a lot to be desired, but this travel expert’s one simple trick promises to improve the situation for frequent flyers

    Smiling woman and friends seated in the first rows of a Ryanair flight demonstrating the best plane seat timing tip.

    Image credits: travelainewithme

    According to the expert, budget airlines make most of their money from charging you extra for choosing your seat

    Self-proclaimed travel expert and London-based content creator Elaine Poon, who shares her travel hacks on Instagram, recently took to the platform to post a travel hack that’s so simple you might wonder why you’d never thought of it before. The video, which has garnered 2.2 million views and counting, breaks it all down.

    Says Poon in an interview with Luxury Travel Daily, “With budget airlines such as Ryanair and EasyJet, they make their money mostly from charging extra for choosing your seat.” The frequent flyer tells viewers that the best seats on a Ryanair flight are the front rows, far-back rows, and emergency aisle seats for extra legroom.

    Travel expert sharing her top tip for getting the best plane seat on Ryanair by focusing on perfect timing.

    Image credits: travelainewithme

    The airlines automatically fill the least desirable seats first, leaving prime real estate like aisles, emergency rows, and the back of the plane free

    Poon goes on to add that the rear section is best because people can enter and exit through the back, which is just as quick as sitting in the front rows. So, what’s her secret? “Check in online as late as possible,” she writes. “That’s it.”

    In her caption, Poon elaborates, “Ryanair fills up the plane starting with the ‘worst’ seats so that travelers have to pay extra to change them.” She adds that the airline will “intentionally split people up within the same booking.”

    Travel expert explaining best plane seat choices including front rows, far back rows, emergency exit rows, and avoiding middle seats.

    Image credits: travelainewithme

    “And as people check in, they fill up the seats, and what’s left are the best ones – either far front or far back,” Poon says. “Almost always either a window or aisle seat, too.” 

    The seasoned traveler asserts that the later you check in to your Ryanair flight, the better the chances are of getting the seats that the airline hasn’t assigned yet, “which are usually the more expensive seats located either in the front, far back, or emergency exit rows.”

    Travel expert explaining the best plane seat selection strategy based on timing with seat map and pricing details visible.

    Image credits: travelainewithme

    The trick basically involves checking in as late as you can to get one of the coveted seats the airline hasn’t assigned yet

    Poon says she refuses to pay an additional fee on airlines like Ryanair or EasyJet “when the whole point of flying budget is so that we can fly to another country for as cheap as possible.” According to her, you shouldn’t check in too late, and you should always check what the cut-off time is because each flight can be different.

    Travel expert wearing pink sweater and winter hat takes selfie in snowy forest sharing her top tip for best plane seat timing.

    Image credits: travelainewithme

    The travel expert’s hack brings back memories of last year’s viral “check-in chicken” trend, which saw passengers intentionally delaying their online check-in to the dying minutes in the hopes of landing a comfier seat. It might not be new, but netizens are loving it.

    We’d say anything that makes modern air travel cheaper, more bearable, and gets you extra legroom (for free) is a win. Have you got any travel hacks you think everyone should know about? Share them in the comments, and let’s see what goes viral!

    The London-based content creator swears by this travel trick, saying that it’s worked for her every time, and her video has netizens talking

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

