So when someone online asked what other netizens had to have when traveling, it led to a thread where 41 netizens shared their must-have travel items that help avoid meltdowns and chaotic moments on the road.

Traveling : it’s all fun and games until you’re that person fumbling with tangled headphones at airport security or realizing you forgot to pack your toothbrush for a week-long adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned globetrotter or just trying to get through your vacation without losing your luggage (or sanity), there’s always something that can make the journey a little smoother.

#1 Reusable water bottle. For countries with non-potable tap water, buy a gallon at the supermarket to refill.

#2 Dental floss (or Dento-tape) and a sturdy needle. For flossing, sure, but it also makes a fantastic thread if you need to repair clothes, bags, shoes.

#3 I have a power strip with 220110V conversion, multiple adapters, USB A and C outlets. Never go to any hotel without it, fits in a nice little case.

#4 Assuming you are going overseas and you have your regular travel essentials; power adapter/converter, small amount of cash, and no foreign transaction fee credit card.



Make sure you are aware of your mobile roaming fees, credit card fees, healthcare coverage, and insurance coverage related to international travel.

#5 “Oh S**t” kit with OTC meds we use most often (ibuprofen, Pepto, allergy pills, DayQuil/NyQuil, etc.) in a small pill case or blister pack, Band-Aids with Neosporin, alcohol prep pads, gauze strip, and a tampon/panty liner. In my normal toiletry bag, I also have nail clippers and tweezers, to round it out.



It fits into a little pouch slightly larger than a credit card (but fatter) and saved our asses this summer when we got COVID while traveling and during another trip where someone cut themselves.



There is only small amounts of each item, but it gets you through the initial “oh s**t” moment.

#6 Got to be an eSIM for mobile data. I don't need to buy local SIM cards anymore and don't worry about running up large bills. I use BreatheSIM and I just buy data through their app for the country or region I'm going to. I traveled around Europe with the family this Summer and we bought a 10GB plan which lasted us for the whole trip - navigation, streaming music, finding places to stay and eat in cities and the odd episode of Paw Patrol for the kids. Buying a Europe package also meant we didn't have to worry when moving between countries in Europe as well. Worked a treat.

#7 My yoga mat to stretch out after a long flight, and My thermos w/tea bags & miso soup mix because you never know when you’re going to wake up starving at 3am due to jet lag or you just need a cup of tea. (I always ask for an electric tea kettle for my room. ).

#8 Sort of a weird essential, I know, but I usually pack a small pouch of goodies for rainy days: card games, a Bluetooth speaker, and a candle. I’m an active traveler and tend to go to remote locations, so it’s great to have after a long day of hiking or on an actual rainy day. Once I was doing a farm stay in Costa Rica, and when I brought out a deck of Phase10 my hosts flipped out! They were big fans of the game and called a few of their neighbors over to play. They were also fans of 80s music, so the Bluetooth speaker came in handy. Despite it getting competitive at times, it turned into as super fun night and one of my favorite travel memories.



Another item I like to bring along are those hydration packets you can add to water. They help with everything from recovery from an active day, a bad case of food poisoning or upset stomach, a hangover from partying too much, dealing with high altitudes, jet lag, and just making the water taste a little better.

#9 If you're hiring a car, mobile phone car accessories. It can get annoying trying to navigate with your phone on your lap!

#10 Good antibiotics. And don’t eat the runny eggs.

#11 A half roll of toilet paper (min), just in case.

#12 Multivitamin packets, electrolyte powders, band-aids, ziplocs, and earplugs top my extensive list!

#13 Waterproof bags or a handful of zip lock bags. Keep passport and vital docs in one.



And a sandwich sized tuperware/Lock & Lock food storage to store for and anything else you need to.

#14 Portable weight scale. I usually go with 2 backpacks but each flight has its weight requirement and when a cabin baggage must be say 7kg instead of 9 I just move things to the personal items bag. Sure you can do that at check-in but its easier to prepare in the room and the scale is the size of a couple of pens

#15 Maps app, collapsible bag for groceries.

Of course, everyone is a little different when it comes to traveling. Some prefer to go lightly and wing it, and then there are those who swear by a full carry-on bag in case of any and all eventualities. Regardless of your style, one thing is for certain: having your must-haves in tow can make a whole lot of difference between a disorganized trip and a trip that glides effortlessly. So, what are your must-brings?

#16 Lots of good suggestions. One thing I always carry that o haven't seen listed is carabiner clips. I always have a few clips to my bag. Great for a keychain (for the rare place that still uses physical keys) or just to clip your coffee mug, water bottle, etc to yourself. I have one that also has a bottle opener on it that's been going with me for years.

#17 Earplugs.



Bathrobe.



Small powerstrip rated 110-240V with USB ports.



At least two charging cables, one 2 meters long (because outlets are often far from the bed).

#18 Silly thing, but I always travel with tea bags. They always have hot water on planes but have a low-quality tea. Bringing my own means I can have a delicious cozy beverage in the air

#19 I put shower caps over the soles of my shoes so they don't dirty up the suitcase or anything else inside my suitcase.

#20 For hotel rooms, get a fire stick and connect it to the hdmi port of these tvs. Awful all around bad TV or whatever you wish to watch? What's your choice? $20 for a better viewing choice sounds like a great deal to me.

#21 My microfiber towel is probably the best thing I have ever purchased. I love that thing, so useful for traveling!

#22 When I took students on tours I advised each of them to take a plastic grocery store bag in case they had to vomit. Came in handy more times than I'd like to admit. And if you don't need it, put your dirty items in it on the way home.

#23 A book and noise-canceling headphones.

#24 Wanderlog, small amount of local currency of destination country, WET WIPES, wind breaker, slippers and pocket wifi.

#25 A pack of instant noodles against hangryness. A life saver when arriving in the middle of the night to random airbnb's after a long flight . Even in the event that, fo some reason, no hot water is not available, one can eat them uncooked.

#26 Lip balm or gloss. Helps to sleep on a plane when your lips aren’t dry. Planes are very drying



Zip up hoodie with zip pockets. Carry your plane essentials in your pocket, zip ensures you don’t have to worry about anything falling out and they don’t get too hot

#27 Audio books. They make a long trip go by so much faster.

#28 At least 2 credit cards. One stored in the wallet and one with the luggage. One time the atm at Hong Kong airport decided not to spit out my card fortunately I had a backup card.

Padlocks for all bags (yes that includes locking bags when Im out of the hotel/airbnb).

Power adaptor.

I am happy that my phone has a second sim slot so that I can use the local sim card.

À backpack. Its my carry on but use it when sight seeing.



Yes as someone else mentioned. Travel insurance is essential.

#29 Assuming overseas travel:



* a scarf for chilly planes (I have this one with a hidden pocket that can double as a lightweight shawl)

* enough cash for at least a week (I'll research an average daily budget using google)

* photocopies of my passport, driver's license, and phone numbers for my bank and phone provider hidden in the lining of my carry-on bag

* outlet adaptors and splitters so that I can charge everything

* rechargeable phone battery that holds enough power to charge my phone twice

* solid facial soap, shampoo, and conditioner bars because not all hotels will provide

* a pickpocket-resistant purse or backpack with RFID protection (I highly recommend the brand Travelon).

#30 A cables bag and laundry bag.

#31 10-15 feet of stretchy paracord wound into a small ball. And 8-10 feet of non-stretch, very thin rope. Some small carabiners, and screw-in hooks to use the ropes.

#32 Since you mentioned business travel, I’ve found having a portable monitor in my backpack makes getting work done on the road so much easier. We’ve all gotten used to having multiple screens in our offices. So, it’s a hassle when you only have your laptop’s screen to work off of. Portable monitors are wicked easy to use and are fairly inexpensive. Throw it in you laptop bag and forget about it until you travel. It’s great.



This is the one I use: Limited-time deal: ARZOPA Portable Monitor 15.6'' FHD 1080P Portable Laptop Monitor IPS Computer External Screen USB C HDMI Display for PC MAC Phone Xbox PS5- A1 GAMUT

#33 I'm a big fan of the Bentgo brand bento boxes! I like traveling with lots of snacks because you don't know when you'll eat next or have time to stop for a meal. I'll pack a snack box to enjoy during the flight, layover, once I get to my destination, etc.

#34 If you can bring your own pillow, that always helps me sleep, sometimes you can even trick yourself into thinking your in your own bed.

#35 Best i have ever had: the flat bottle opener keychain



Stupid: never used my “flat” pack water bottle ever