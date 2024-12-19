Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Refuses To Switch Seats With 60YO Lady, As She Seems To Be Lying About Mobility Issues
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Refuses To Switch Seats With 60YO Lady, As She Seems To Be Lying About Mobility Issues

If you’ve ever been stuck in economy class, you know how oh-so-comfortable those seats can be. However, your saving grace might be the bulkhead row. What do you do when you’re asked to swap that golden seat, then?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in that same position when a fellow passenger asked to swap seats. A flight attendant got involved, leaving the OP in an uncomfortable situation.

More info: Reddit

    Being asked to give up your seat is like being asked to give up your last slice of pizza, so it comes with hesitation or a straight-up decline

    Image credits: Eric Feng / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author sat in the aisle seat on a flight, but the elderly lady beside him requested a seat swap as she had mobility issues

    Image credits: chiwis111

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They declined, suspecting her true motive was to avoid sitting next to her larger seatmate rather than any genuine need

    Image credits: chiwis111

    The flight attendant offered the woman an alternative aisle seat, but she refused, giving the author more reason to question her motive

    The flight had three seats on each side of the aisle and four in the middle. The OP was seated in the aisle seat of the bulkhead row, which is a coveted spot due to the extra legroom.

    The person sitting next to them was an older lady, likely in her 60s, however, the OP was sure that moving around wouldn’t be a problem as there was enough space for the elderly woman to leave the row even if she had to stand up.

    Moments later, the woman returned to the seat with a flight attendant to ask if they could swap seats. She explained that she had “mobility issues.” However, this would be a good time to mention that the other passenger beside her was a larger passenger who was, as described, spilling into her space.

    The OP politely declined the woman’s request to swap seats, mostly because of their comfort. They also felt there was no real need for the swap, considering the older woman could still easily get up and move without any inconvenience.

    Additionally, if the woman truly had mobility issues, she would have been pre-assigned an aisle seat in the first place. The flight attendant, trying to resolve the situation, offered the older lady an alternative aisle seat, but the lady declined.

    She had her eyes set on the bulkhead row for the extra legroom, especially in economy class, and that made it seem like her concern wasn’t actually about mobility—but about comfort.

    Image credits: Kelly / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to Psychology Today, entitlement is a personality trait where individuals believe they deserve special treatment, regardless of fairness or social norms. These individuals often disregard instructions or requests that they perceive as unfair and may act indifferent to others’ needs.

    In the context of the story, the elderly woman’s insistence on swapping seats could reflect a mindset of entitlement, as she may have felt deserving of better comfort without considering the other passenger’s comfort as well.

    The OP was not wrong to assume that if the woman indeed had mobility issues, she would have been given a seat that would aid convenience in her travel. AirHelp affirmed that passengers with disabilities, mobility problems, or additional needs have a right to special assistance throughout their journey.

    And while airlines and airports are required to provide this assistance, passengers must also ensure they are aware of their issues, by requesting in advance, either through the tour operator or directly with the airline when booking.

    Overall, Mighty Travels highlights the etiquette of flying where seat-swapping on flights is involved, emphasizing that it should only be done when necessary, such as for pregnant passengers or those with urgent needs, as experts caution against unnecessary swaps due to potential disruptions and fairness concerns.

    The comments supported the OP’s decision not to swap seats, pointing out that airlines allow passengers to prebook seats. They also stated that the elderly woman’s actions seemed entitled.

    Other netizens challenged the woman’s claim of mobility issues, with several wondering why she rejected an alternative aisle seat.

    What would you have done if you were in the passenger’s shoes? Would you have agreed to swap seats? Please, let us know your thoughts!

    After wondering if they were wrong for not giving up their seat, netizens supported the author by stating that they had every right to keep their seat

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Monika Pašukonytė

    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many stories on BP that involve fat people on planes. Why can't we just say it: if you're too fat to fit in a regular seat you need to buy two!

